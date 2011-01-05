Strategy Tester Report
EMA_WMA_v2
(Build 226)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2011.01.05 00:00 - 2011.03.04 22:30 (2011.01.05 - 2011.03.07)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametersperiod_EMA=28; period_WMA=8; stoploss=50; takeprofit=50; risk=10;
Bars in test3046Ticks modelled3135903Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-1761.85Gross profit848.32Gross loss-2610.17
Profit factor0.33Expected payoff-125.85
Absolute drawdown2193.85Maximal drawdown2296.45 (22.73%)Relative drawdown22.73% (2296.45)
Total trades14Short positions (won %)7 (28.57%)Long positions (won %)7 (14.29%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (21.43%)Loss trades (% of total)11 (78.57%)
Largestprofit trade300.00loss trade-300.00
Averageprofit trade282.77loss trade-237.29
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (300.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-1110.17)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)300.00 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1110.17 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.05 03:00sell10.601.556001.561001.55100
22011.01.05 08:52s/l10.601.561001.561001.55100-300.009700.00
32011.01.05 09:30buy20.601.562391.557391.56739
42011.01.05 10:10s/l20.601.557391.557391.56739-300.009400.00
52011.01.05 14:00sell30.601.557161.562161.55216
62011.01.05 14:43t/p30.601.552161.562161.55216300.009700.00
72011.01.06 08:30buy40.601.553941.548941.55894
82011.01.06 10:39s/l40.601.548941.548941.55894-300.009400.00
92011.01.06 11:30sell50.601.546991.551991.54199
102011.01.06 14:22s/l50.601.551991.551991.54199-300.009100.00
112011.01.06 15:30buy60.601.555291.550291.56029
122011.01.06 16:05s/l60.601.550291.550291.56029-300.008800.00
132011.01.06 17:30sell70.601.548771.553771.54377
142011.01.07 07:04t/p70.601.543771.553771.54377298.329098.32
152011.01.07 15:00buy80.601.552901.547901.55790
162011.01.10 09:49s/l80.601.547901.547901.55790-299.828798.50
172011.01.10 10:00sell90.601.548781.553781.54378
182011.01.10 12:30s/l90.601.553781.553781.54378-300.008498.50
192011.01.10 17:00buy100.501.557581.552581.56258
202011.01.11 04:30close100.501.555371.552581.56258-110.358388.15
212011.01.11 04:30sell110.501.555371.560371.55037
222011.01.11 08:00close110.501.557641.560371.55037-113.508274.65
232011.01.11 08:00buy120.501.557641.552641.56264
242011.01.11 09:00close120.501.555061.552641.56264-129.008145.65
252011.01.11 09:00sell130.501.555061.560061.55006
262011.01.11 13:30close130.501.558211.560061.55006-157.507988.15
272011.01.11 13:30buy140.501.558211.553211.56321
282011.01.11 17:37t/p140.501.563211.553211.56321250.008238.15