|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2011.01.05 00:00 - 2011.03.04 22:30 (2011.01.05 - 2011.03.07)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|period_EMA=28; period_WMA=8; stoploss=50; takeprofit=50; risk=10;
|Bars in test
|3046
|Ticks modelled
|3135903
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-1761.85
|Gross profit
|848.32
|Gross loss
|-2610.17
|Profit factor
|0.33
|Expected payoff
|-125.85
|Absolute drawdown
|2193.85
|Maximal drawdown
|2296.45 (22.73%)
|Relative drawdown
|22.73% (2296.45)
|Total trades
|14
|Short positions (won %)
|7 (28.57%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (14.29%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (21.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|11 (78.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|300.00
|loss trade
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade
|282.77
|loss trade
|-237.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (300.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-1110.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|300.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1110.17 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.05 03:00
|sell
|1
|0.60
|1.55600
|1.56100
|1.55100
|2
|2011.01.05 08:52
|s/l
|1
|0.60
|1.56100
|1.56100
|1.55100
|-300.00
|9700.00
|3
|2011.01.05 09:30
|buy
|2
|0.60
|1.56239
|1.55739
|1.56739
|4
|2011.01.05 10:10
|s/l
|2
|0.60
|1.55739
|1.55739
|1.56739
|-300.00
|9400.00
|5
|2011.01.05 14:00
|sell
|3
|0.60
|1.55716
|1.56216
|1.55216
|6
|2011.01.05 14:43
|t/p
|3
|0.60
|1.55216
|1.56216
|1.55216
|300.00
|9700.00
|7
|2011.01.06 08:30
|buy
|4
|0.60
|1.55394
|1.54894
|1.55894
|8
|2011.01.06 10:39
|s/l
|4
|0.60
|1.54894
|1.54894
|1.55894
|-300.00
|9400.00
|9
|2011.01.06 11:30
|sell
|5
|0.60
|1.54699
|1.55199
|1.54199
|10
|2011.01.06 14:22
|s/l
|5
|0.60
|1.55199
|1.55199
|1.54199
|-300.00
|9100.00
|11
|2011.01.06 15:30
|buy
|6
|0.60
|1.55529
|1.55029
|1.56029
|12
|2011.01.06 16:05
|s/l
|6
|0.60
|1.55029
|1.55029
|1.56029
|-300.00
|8800.00
|13
|2011.01.06 17:30
|sell
|7
|0.60
|1.54877
|1.55377
|1.54377
|14
|2011.01.07 07:04
|t/p
|7
|0.60
|1.54377
|1.55377
|1.54377
|298.32
|9098.32
|15
|2011.01.07 15:00
|buy
|8
|0.60
|1.55290
|1.54790
|1.55790
|16
|2011.01.10 09:49
|s/l
|8
|0.60
|1.54790
|1.54790
|1.55790
|-299.82
|8798.50
|17
|2011.01.10 10:00
|sell
|9
|0.60
|1.54878
|1.55378
|1.54378
|18
|2011.01.10 12:30
|s/l
|9
|0.60
|1.55378
|1.55378
|1.54378
|-300.00
|8498.50
|19
|2011.01.10 17:00
|buy
|10
|0.50
|1.55758
|1.55258
|1.56258
|20
|2011.01.11 04:30
|close
|10
|0.50
|1.55537
|1.55258
|1.56258
|-110.35
|8388.15
|21
|2011.01.11 04:30
|sell
|11
|0.50
|1.55537
|1.56037
|1.55037
|22
|2011.01.11 08:00
|close
|11
|0.50
|1.55764
|1.56037
|1.55037
|-113.50
|8274.65
|23
|2011.01.11 08:00
|buy
|12
|0.50
|1.55764
|1.55264
|1.56264
|24
|2011.01.11 09:00
|close
|12
|0.50
|1.55506
|1.55264
|1.56264
|-129.00
|8145.65
|25
|2011.01.11 09:00
|sell
|13
|0.50
|1.55506
|1.56006
|1.55006
|26
|2011.01.11 13:30
|close
|13
|0.50
|1.55821
|1.56006
|1.55006
|-157.50
|7988.15
|27
|2011.01.11 13:30
|buy
|14
|0.50
|1.55821
|1.55321
|1.56321
|28
|2011.01.11 17:37
|t/p
|14
|0.50
|1.56321
|1.55321
|1.56321
|250.00
|8238.15