Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2272079 Name: 888888888 Currency: USD 2011 April 1, 17:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
697976642010.03.22 19:39balanceDeposit50 000.00
790471742010.06.29 07:07sell1.00usdjpy88.74189.3450.0002010.07.01 01:0088.4540.000.00-3.16324.46
793101142010.07.01 03:03sell1.00usdchf1.074391.079400.000002010.07.05 00:001.064470.000.00-1.88931.92
793145672010.06.30 16:42sell1.00gbpusd1.495211.504950.000002010.07.01 14:471.504950.000.00-6.30-974.00
793145992010.07.01 12:16buy1.00eurusd1.231661.224630.000002010.07.05 01:001.255580.000.00-1.302 392.00
794737722010.07.01 13:25sell1.00usdjpy87.96588.4090.0002010.07.05 01:0087.7670.000.00-1.36225.60
797327452010.07.05 12:08sell1.00gbpusd1.511781.518840.000002010.07.06 08:471.518840.000.00-2.20-706.00
800052052010.07.07 19:19sell1.00usdchf1.051831.057070.000002010.07.09 00:001.049760.000.00-3.80197.19
800087292010.07.08 02:33buy1.00usdjpy87.97587.2870.0002010.07.12 01:0088.6580.000.00-0.22770.38
802806922010.07.09 14:31buy1.00usdchf1.057241.053080.000002010.07.13 00:001.060360.000.000.19294.24
802828142010.07.09 14:26sell1.00eurusd1.262481.267010.000002010.07.12 02:451.262470.000.00-1.001.00
803807452010.07.13 17:09buy1.00gbpusd1.517961.504140.000002010.07.15 01:001.526600.000.00-0.80864.00
803807742010.07.12 02:26buy1.00usdjpy88.92688.5540.0002010.07.12 12:1188.5540.000.000.00-420.08
803851972010.07.12 11:33sell1.00eurusd1.255721.261380.000002010.07.13 02:061.261380.000.00-1.00-566.00
804781392010.07.13 09:23sell1.00eurusd1.253521.258200.000002010.07.13 11:511.258200.000.000.00-468.00
805934052010.07.15 17:16buy1.00eurusd1.291351.280610.000002010.07.20 01:001.293940.000.00-2.10259.00
806965762010.07.15 16:00sell1.00usdchf1.043301.048640.000002010.07.16 16:571.048640.000.00-0.96-509.23
806980192010.07.15 12:23buy1.00gbpusd1.534851.524620.000002010.07.19 15:241.524620.000.00-0.40-1 023.00
806981012010.07.16 05:33sell1.00usdjpy87.13888.2680.0002010.07.19 01:0086.5490.000.00-0.70680.54
809305302010.07.20 21:18buy1.00usdjpy87.41386.0590.0002010.07.26 01:0087.5360.000.00-0.69140.51
810440162010.07.21 09:56buy1.00gbpusd1.532341.519030.000002010.07.21 17:261.519030.000.000.00-1 331.00
810440792010.07.20 14:07sell1.00eurusd1.285251.291240.000002010.07.20 17:171.291240.000.000.00-599.00
811615012010.07.22 09:34sell1.00usdchf1.044431.049600.000002010.07.23 15:131.049600.000.00-0.96-492.57
811649522010.07.21 20:10sell1.00eurusd1.275781.285210.000002010.07.22 11:011.285210.000.00-3.30-943.00
813054452010.07.23 10:08buy1.00gbpusd1.533041.514140.000002010.07.26 01:001.542120.000.00-0.20908.00
815519102010.07.27 14:21buy1.00gbpusd1.555901.538540.000002010.07.29 01:001.559120.000.00-0.80322.00
815519642010.07.27 13:52buy1.00eurusd1.304211.295660.000002010.07.27 17:131.295660.000.000.00-855.00
818012182010.07.29 11:34sell1.00usdchf1.048611.056520.000002010.08.02 00:001.040470.000.00-1.92782.34
818035632010.07.29 10:29buy1.00eurusd1.307381.302700.000002010.07.30 10:131.302700.000.00-0.70-468.00
819308732010.07.29 12:02buy1.00gbpusd1.565811.557570.000002010.07.30 11:581.557570.000.00-0.20-824.00
821479942010.08.02 16:12buy1.00eurusd1.316171.310530.000002010.08.03 15:151.322480.000.00-0.70631.00
821480702010.08.02 13:26buy1.00gbpusd1.582551.566840.000002010.08.03 15:151.593580.000.00-0.201 103.00
823439302010.08.04 16:07buy1.00usdchf1.045671.042380.000002010.08.05 14:401.042380.000.000.29-315.62
823455412010.08.05 08:40sell1.00gbpusd1.584411.593960.000002010.08.06 14:481.593960.000.00-2.30-955.00
823455572010.08.04 16:36sell1.00eurusd1.314201.319930.000002010.08.05 11:271.319930.000.00-3.30-573.00
825812092010.08.06 15:47sell1.00usdchf1.036961.043400.000002010.08.09 15:201.043400.000.00-0.96-617.21
825827972010.08.06 15:36buy1.00eurusd1.328551.322780.000002010.08.09 01:401.328600.000.00-0.705.00
826811262010.08.10 03:41sell1.00gbpusd1.582891.597070.000002010.08.10 14:011.573700.000.000.00919.00
826825302010.08.10 04:59sell1.00eurusd1.315921.324710.000002010.08.10 14:011.314900.000.000.00102.00
829045142010.08.11 23:14buy1.00usdchf1.062471.054630.000002010.08.12 10:561.054630.000.000.28-743.39
829068672010.08.11 08:14sell1.00eurusd1.307411.315110.000002010.08.12 12:401.282460.000.00-3.302 495.00
829068742010.08.11 12:00sell1.00gbpusd1.567441.585240.000002010.08.12 12:401.559910.000.00-6.60753.00
831530512010.08.16 12:26sell1.00usdchf1.038941.046460.000002010.08.19 08:411.046460.000.00-4.80-718.61
832575772010.08.16 08:46sell1.00usdchf1.042971.046260.000002010.08.23 00:001.035160.000.00-6.74754.47
832587722010.08.17 11:10buy1.00eurusd1.291131.283340.000002010.08.19 03:391.281150.000.00-2.80-998.00
834910772010.08.18 14:24buy1.00gbpusd1.567711.554870.000002010.08.19 08:331.554870.000.00-0.60-1 284.00
836238632010.08.19 14:31sell1.00usdchf1.037431.040770.000002010.08.23 00:001.035150.000.00-1.94220.26
836258702010.08.19 04:11buy1.00usdjpy85.79585.2590.0002010.08.19 14:3385.2590.000.000.00-628.67
836311252010.08.20 12:02sell1.00eurusd1.270251.276710.000002010.08.23 01:141.270240.000.00-1.001.00
839401902010.08.24 12:26buy1.00usdchf1.044631.039370.000002010.08.24 15:371.039370.000.000.00-506.08
839457152010.08.24 06:48sell1.00usdjpy84.85185.5380.0002010.08.24 16:1083.8150.000.000.001 236.06
839458432010.08.24 06:19sell1.00gbpusd1.542601.554250.000002010.08.24 16:111.543200.000.000.00-60.00
839472022010.08.24 14:19sell1.00eurusd1.258931.267340.000002010.08.24 16:061.267340.000.000.00-841.00
843145502010.08.26 04:41buy1.00gbpusd1.549891.538000.000002010.08.30 01:001.552950.000.00-0.40306.00
843146292010.08.26 16:02buy1.00eurusd1.274961.268540.000002010.08.27 16:061.268540.000.00-0.70-642.00
846203832010.08.27 07:12buy1.00usdjpy84.75284.1410.0002010.08.30 01:0085.4980.000.00-0.12872.54
847663152010.08.31 09:23sell1.00usdchf1.021201.025420.000002010.09.01 14:391.007220.000.00-0.991 387.98
847719562010.08.30 16:15sell1.00eurusd1.268351.273190.000002010.08.31 15:041.273190.000.00-1.00-484.00
847720252010.08.31 07:39sell1.00gbpusd1.544111.552660.000002010.09.01 14:391.543280.000.00-2.2083.00
847720482010.08.31 21:16sell1.00usdjpy83.87085.4760.0002010.09.01 14:3983.9660.000.00-0.71-114.33
850703162010.09.01 11:34buy1.00eurusd1.279141.273280.000002010.09.01 14:401.282810.000.000.00367.00
852195762010.09.03 14:30buy1.00usdjpy85.12284.0330.0002010.09.07 08:1384.0330.000.00-0.24-1 295.92
854498172010.09.06 12:16sell1.00gbpusd1.537541.544600.000002010.09.08 01:001.534780.000.00-4.40276.00
854498462010.09.07 01:30sell1.00eurusd1.282831.287270.000002010.09.09 01:001.273100.000.00-4.00973.00
856795542010.09.08 09:15sell1.00usdchf1.006171.009520.000002010.09.08 10:461.009520.000.000.00-331.84
856816522010.09.08 09:05buy1.00gbpusd1.543641.532250.000002010.09.14 16:431.547830.000.00-1.20419.00
858185102010.09.10 03:38buy1.00usdchf1.018611.014660.000002010.09.10 07:061.014660.000.000.00-389.29
858206872010.09.10 03:53sell1.00eurusd1.265491.270670.000002010.09.10 09:081.270670.000.000.00-518.00
859462102010.09.10 14:43buy1.00usdjpy84.33983.7570.0002010.09.13 01:0184.3410.000.00-0.122.37
860780062010.09.13 16:45sell1.00usdchf1.008851.015950.000002010.09.14 16:430.996510.000.00-0.991 238.32
860841102010.09.13 08:04buy1.00eurusd1.281081.275950.000002010.09.14 16:431.296460.000.00-0.701 538.00
860842832010.09.13 17:49sell1.00usdjpy83.59384.2820.0002010.09.14 16:4482.9460.000.00-0.71780.03
864290622010.09.16 14:02buy1.00usdchf1.009991.002300.000002010.09.16 17:191.013710.000.000.00366.97
864321602010.09.15 03:34buy1.00usdjpy83.61982.7440.0002010.09.15 17:0885.5850.000.000.002 297.13
867030202010.09.17 07:38buy1.00gbpusd1.570401.560540.000002010.09.20 10:441.560540.000.00-0.20-986.00
868242092010.09.21 03:05sell1.00usdchf1.002171.007740.000002010.09.22 12:260.988840.000.00-1.001 348.04
868270372010.09.21 09:00sell1.00usdjpy85.30885.6730.0002010.09.22 12:2784.6500.000.00-0.70777.32
868271432010.09.21 20:16buy1.00eurusd1.316851.309870.000002010.09.22 12:271.338630.000.00-0.702 178.00
869476272010.09.22 02:31buy1.00gbpusd1.565131.551800.000002010.09.22 12:271.567310.000.000.00218.00
872618582010.09.24 06:15buy1.00usdjpy85.11084.1620.0002010.09.24 15:1684.1620.000.000.00-1 126.40
872618952010.09.23 16:35buy1.00gbpusd1.572311.562350.000002010.09.27 01:001.582750.000.00-0.401 044.00
876241942010.09.28 16:34sell1.00usdchf0.975840.980900.000002010.09.29 12:010.980900.000.00-0.92-515.85
881723192010.09.30 12:32sell1.00usdchf0.970970.975000.000002010.09.30 15:080.975000.000.000.00-413.33
883803682010.10.01 22:14sell1.00usdchf0.973790.980350.000002010.10.05 00:000.971400.000.00-1.86246.04
883835442010.10.01 11:15buy1.00eurusd1.373271.367100.000002010.10.04 01:001.377690.000.00-0.70442.00
885328942010.10.05 01:46sell1.00eurusd1.365421.374080.000002010.10.05 09:411.374080.000.000.00-866.00
885329192010.10.04 03:24buy1.00usdjpy83.65083.1960.0002010.10.04 10:0883.1960.000.000.00-545.70
886711562010.10.05 16:55sell1.00usdchf0.964840.969080.000002010.10.07 00:000.962020.000.00-3.74293.13
888390922010.10.07 13:26buy1.00gbpusd1.601741.585720.000002010.10.07 19:031.585720.000.000.00-1 602.00
890222512010.10.07 09:38sell1.00usdchf0.955460.959720.000002010.10.07 11:160.959720.000.000.00-443.88
890271422010.10.07 09:39sell1.00usdjpy82.39282.9420.0002010.10.11 01:0081.8420.000.00-1.46672.03
893481202010.10.12 09:56buy1.00usdchf0.969890.964610.000002010.10.12 12:310.964610.000.000.00-547.37
893533702010.10.12 01:38sell1.00eurusd1.385731.394070.000002010.10.13 02:191.394070.000.00-1.10-834.00
893534322010.10.12 10:49sell1.00gbpusd1.581481.594210.000002010.10.14 02:001.594210.000.00-9.20-1 273.00
896864562010.10.14 11:17sell1.00usdjpy81.01781.7640.0002010.10.19 15:0581.7640.000.00-2.22-913.61
896919682010.10.14 03:32buy1.00eurusd1.406481.398520.000002010.10.15 18:051.398520.000.00-0.70-796.00
898584702010.10.14 09:46buy1.00gbpusd1.604881.590160.000002010.10.18 08:021.590160.000.00-0.40-1 472.00
901827992010.10.19 14:48buy1.00usdchf0.968740.962970.000002010.10.20 14:030.962970.000.000.10-599.19
901884272010.10.19 15:12sell1.00eurusd1.381121.391810.000002010.10.20 16:071.391810.000.00-1.10-1 069.00
903416912010.10.19 13:48sell1.00gbpusd1.573891.588760.000002010.10.22 01:001.571350.000.00-11.30254.00
906988722010.10.22 09:50buy1.00usdchf0.975270.968050.000002010.10.25 00:000.976850.000.000.10161.74
910326842010.10.25 08:57sell1.00usdchf0.966400.973620.000002010.10.26 01:120.973620.000.00-0.93-741.56
910368252010.10.25 06:20buy1.00eurusd1.403961.398480.000002010.10.25 16:421.398480.000.000.00-548.00
910369192010.10.25 07:48sell1.00usdjpy80.72181.2830.0002010.10.26 13:3181.2830.000.00-0.74-691.41
910369752010.10.25 03:43buy1.00gbpusd1.574481.565710.000002010.10.27 01:001.584740.000.00-0.401 026.00
911979582010.10.26 19:58sell1.00eurusd1.383451.390720.000002010.10.28 01:001.377820.000.00-4.40563.00
912003032010.10.26 15:59buy1.00usdchf0.982970.976960.000002010.10.28 00:000.989840.000.000.40694.05
915978012010.10.28 15:23sell1.00usdchf0.983190.987690.000002010.10.29 09:420.987690.000.00-0.92-455.61
916039342010.10.28 16:07buy1.00eurusd1.390671.383540.000002010.10.29 10:301.383540.000.00-0.70-713.00
919818532010.11.01 15:06buy1.00usdchf0.991140.986560.000002010.11.02 09:550.986560.000.00-0.10-464.24
919867822010.11.01 01:00buy1.00usdjpy80.94680.1010.0002010.11.04 01:0081.0600.000.000.37140.64
923524162010.11.04 09:58sell1.00usdchf0.966840.975540.000002010.11.08 00:000.961150.000.00-1.88592.00
923552162010.11.03 10:32buy1.00gbpusd1.611391.600740.000002010.11.05 01:001.627420.000.00-3.201 603.00
923552822010.11.04 09:25buy1.00eurusd1.419231.410420.000002010.11.05 11:591.410420.000.00-0.70-881.00
928492842010.11.09 21:39buy1.00usdchf0.969400.964770.000002010.11.11 00:000.970200.000.000.2182.46
928539922010.11.09 21:16buy1.00usdjpy81.76080.8340.0002010.11.11 01:0082.2120.000.00-0.49549.80
928540502010.11.09 01:02sell1.00gbpusd1.608581.620040.000002010.11.16 01:001.604250.000.00-19.40433.00
928540692010.11.08 10:15sell1.00eurusd1.391521.402720.000002010.11.10 01:001.376940.000.00-5.501 458.00
932862262010.11.12 00:51sell1.00eurusd1.360921.372160.000002010.11.12 11:461.372160.000.000.00-1 124.00
934834402010.11.12 18:20buy1.00usdchf0.978920.974260.000002010.11.15 00:000.980010.000.00-0.10111.22
938835852010.11.16 16:35buy1.00usdchf0.988410.983920.000002010.11.18 00:000.991540.000.00-0.91315.67
938904182010.11.15 14:03buy1.00usdjpy83.20382.1010.0002010.11.17 01:0083.3740.000.000.00205.10
940869142010.11.16 16:35sell1.00gbpusd1.593581.603820.000002010.11.18 01:001.592000.000.00-11.00158.00
944813692010.11.18 12:09buy1.00gbpusd1.598521.590120.000002010.11.22 01:001.599890.000.00-1.60137.00
948193902010.11.22 14:05sell1.00eurusd1.364581.371300.000002010.11.23 18:021.338250.000.00-2.402 633.00
948194502010.11.23 07:48buy1.00usdjpy83.84683.2970.0002010.11.23 11:0883.2970.000.000.00-659.09
948194992010.11.23 16:22sell1.00gbpusd1.585591.599750.000002010.11.23 18:021.581660.000.000.00393.00
956283082010.11.26 08:40sell1.00gbpusd1.569231.575350.000002010.11.29 01:001.559060.000.00-2.801 017.00
956283582010.11.26 07:58sell1.00eurusd1.326771.331760.000002010.11.29 01:001.323850.000.00-1.60292.00
956283912010.11.26 03:03buy1.00usdjpy83.87083.5460.0002010.11.29 01:0084.1670.000.00-0.12352.87
958132302010.11.30 02:32sell1.00usdchf0.997871.001360.000002010.11.30 05:171.001360.000.000.00-348.53
958196832010.11.30 14:46sell1.00usdjpy83.54184.1440.0002010.12.01 14:0184.1440.000.00-0.96-716.63
958197452010.11.29 14:58sell1.00eurusd1.312581.320410.000002010.12.01 01:001.299600.000.00-3.101 298.00
962487312010.12.02 16:13sell1.00usdchf0.994931.000750.000002010.12.06 00:000.975650.000.00-0.911 976.12
962556692010.12.02 10:43buy1.00gbpusd1.565081.555130.000002010.12.02 14:351.555130.000.000.00-995.00
962557082010.12.01 17:55buy1.00eurusd1.315861.306880.000002010.12.02 15:001.306880.000.00-1.20-898.00
965132002010.12.03 14:30sell1.00usdjpy83.00484.1070.0002010.12.06 01:0082.7990.000.000.00247.59
967440012010.12.03 16:55buy1.00eurusd1.337941.328650.000002010.12.06 01:001.341240.000.000.00330.00
967440812010.12.03 14:44buy1.00gbpusd1.569881.555960.000002010.12.06 01:001.576170.000.000.00629.00
969450422010.03.31 23:59balanceSummary trade result Q1 2010-410.64
969450432010.06.30 23:59balanceSummary trade result Q2 20101 750.78
969533282010.12.08 00:55sell1.00eurusd1.323971.336190.000002010.12.10 01:021.323950.000.00-12.202.00
973353132010.12.09 08:13buy1.00gbpusd1.583771.573190.000002010.12.09 16:551.573190.000.000.00-1 058.00
979617422010.12.13 12:56sell1.00usdchf0.978030.980300.000002010.12.15 00:000.959840.000.00-1.871 895.11
979662242010.12.13 19:16sell1.00usdjpy83.33383.9510.0002010.12.15 02:1383.9510.000.00-1.68-736.14
979662662010.12.13 17:13buy1.00gbpusd1.587371.577190.000002010.12.14 15:151.577190.000.00-0.80-1 018.00
979662922010.12.13 14:43buy1.00eurusd1.329101.323940.000002010.12.15 01:001.335620.000.00-0.80652.00
983386882010.12.16 09:27buy1.00usdchf0.971400.964990.000002010.12.16 17:560.964990.000.000.00-664.26
983436312010.12.15 17:21sell1.00gbpusd1.560471.575880.000002010.12.20 01:001.551340.000.00-14.10913.00
983437132010.12.15 18:45sell1.00eurusd1.325501.332610.000002010.12.17 01:001.324020.000.00-8.40148.00
986634742010.12.17 07:27sell1.00usdchf0.957540.962130.000002010.12.17 12:570.962130.000.000.00-477.07
986658082010.12.17 07:30buy1.00eurusd1.331561.327380.000002010.12.17 12:511.327380.000.000.00-418.00
988101362010.12.21 14:17sell1.00usdchf0.958520.966580.000002010.12.23 00:010.952090.000.00-3.35675.36
991182162010.12.23 04:05sell1.00usdjpy83.32283.7660.0002010.12.27 01:0082.9600.000.00-1.69436.35
992512582010.12.23 13:23buy1.00usdchf0.959640.955430.000002010.12.27 00:000.961070.000.00-0.62148.79
994346882010.12.28 01:30sell1.00usdchf0.955220.959150.000002010.12.30 00:000.944400.000.00-3.811 145.70
994396392010.12.27 08:02buy1.00gbpusd1.545801.539670.000002010.12.27 14:221.539670.000.000.00-613.00
994396872010.12.27 07:44buy1.00eurusd1.314841.311060.000002010.12.28 10:141.322070.000.00-0.50723.00
995670192010.12.28 12:53buy1.00gbpusd1.550741.543000.000002010.12.28 15:271.543000.000.000.00-774.00
996933112010.12.30 02:12buy1.00eurusd1.325781.316250.000002011.01.03 01:001.335610.000.00-1.30983.00
996933612010.12.29 18:56buy1.00gbpusd1.547161.532300.000002011.01.03 01:001.557260.000.00-1.901 010.00
996933972010.12.30 01:43sell1.00usdjpy81.29882.3400.0002011.01.03 01:0081.1490.000.00-1.72183.61
998120122010.12.30 16:58sell1.00usdchf0.937200.941910.000002011.01.03 00:220.933840.000.00-1.72359.80
1000337852011.01.04 09:35buy1.00usdchf0.942720.937890.000002011.01.05 18:100.964630.000.00-0.112 271.34
1000362492011.01.03 08:48sell1.00eurusd1.325441.332600.000002011.01.03 11:361.332600.000.000.00-716.00
1000362662011.01.03 15:53buy1.00usdjpy81.67180.8350.0002011.01.05 01:0082.0440.000.00-0.24454.63
1001317082011.01.05 09:02sell1.00eurusd1.325331.332540.000002011.01.05 18:061.317000.000.000.00833.00
1002604312011.01.05 14:15buy1.00usdjpy82.52981.7950.0002011.01.05 18:1083.2250.000.000.00836.29
1004016982011.01.06 17:10sell1.00eurusd1.301501.311460.000002011.01.10 01:001.289590.000.00-4.001 191.00
1005229722011.01.07 15:01buy1.00gbpusd1.553171.542850.000002011.01.10 01:001.554120.000.00-0.8095.00
1006694322011.01.11 15:55buy1.00usdchf0.976350.972040.000002011.01.12 10:010.972040.000.000.10-443.40
1010019352011.01.12 16:55buy1.00gbpusd1.569581.558230.000002011.01.14 01:001.584330.000.00-0.501 475.00
1010019582011.01.12 16:58buy1.00eurusd1.306231.301860.000002011.01.14 01:001.335060.000.00-2.302 883.00
1011947122011.01.13 09:45buy1.00usdchf0.975220.970510.000002011.01.13 13:180.970510.000.000.00-485.31
1015256212011.01.18 08:30sell1.00usdchf0.956570.960680.000002011.01.18 11:410.960680.000.000.00-427.82
1015296912011.01.17 13:06buy1.00gbpusd1.593351.586500.000002011.01.19 01:001.595570.000.00-1.10222.00
1015297432011.01.17 09:57sell1.00eurusd1.327771.334860.000002011.01.18 08:101.334860.000.00-1.90-709.00
1018509342011.01.19 18:51sell1.00usdchf0.955820.961010.000002011.01.20 14:580.961010.000.00-2.84-540.06
1018557302011.01.19 08:54sell1.00usdjpy82.06482.5970.0002011.01.20 14:3582.5970.000.00-2.56-645.30
1022347282011.01.21 16:48buy1.00eurusd1.358051.351730.000002011.01.24 01:001.361820.000.000.90377.00
1023820162011.01.24 16:35sell1.00usdchf0.949960.955640.000002011.01.26 00:000.942510.000.00-1.90790.44
1023866352011.01.25 10:30sell1.00gbpusd1.584311.598910.000002011.01.27 14:531.598910.000.00-11.30-1 460.00
1027829802011.01.27 08:55buy1.00usdjpy82.75882.0070.0002011.01.28 17:5182.0070.000.000.12-915.78
1031404602011.01.28 16:36sell1.00eurusd1.363621.369630.000002011.01.31 01:001.357440.000.00-4.70618.00
1032900542011.02.01 18:05sell1.00usdchf0.936990.940270.000002011.02.02 17:510.940270.000.00-0.86-348.84
1032956692011.01.31 14:34buy1.00gbpusd1.592941.579970.000002011.02.02 01:001.613360.000.00-0.702 042.00
1032957342011.01.31 16:23buy1.00eurusd1.373011.364290.000002011.02.02 01:001.382520.000.001.30951.00
1036203122011.02.03 14:34sell1.00eurusd1.372501.379550.000002011.02.07 01:001.357470.000.00-6.401 503.00
1036203342011.02.03 08:42buy1.00gbpusd1.623331.610810.000002011.02.04 12:011.610810.000.00-0.80-1 252.00
1036203502011.02.03 16:01buy1.00usdjpy82.00081.0810.0002011.02.07 01:0082.2170.000.00-0.24263.94
1037685652011.02.03 16:01buy1.00usdchf0.950790.945160.000002011.02.03 17:460.945160.000.000.00-595.67
1039305912011.02.04 16:33buy1.00usdchf0.957760.951290.000002011.02.09 00:090.963000.000.00-0.32544.13
1043892392011.02.09 19:04buy1.00eurusd1.372991.367200.000002011.02.10 08:291.367200.000.003.00-579.00
1043893022011.02.10 10:03buy1.00usdjpy82.76582.0590.0002011.02.14 01:0083.4320.000.000.00799.45
1047199682011.02.11 11:51sell1.00gbpusd1.597761.608970.000002011.02.15 10:081.608970.000.00-5.70-1 121.00
1048767682011.02.15 16:48sell1.00usdchf0.965880.970690.000002011.02.16 14:320.970690.000.00-1.03-495.52
1048819952011.02.15 13:39buy1.00usdjpy83.75383.2790.0002011.02.17 15:4483.2790.000.00-0.48-569.17
1052613402011.02.16 18:03buy1.00eurusd1.357881.353420.000002011.02.18 01:001.362200.000.000.50432.00
1054308162011.02.18 18:20sell1.00usdchf0.946520.955710.000002011.02.21 00:000.946270.000.00-0.8526.42
1055989502011.02.18 11:07sell1.00eurusd1.355771.360260.000002011.02.18 13:521.360260.000.000.00-449.00
1055989922011.02.18 19:38buy1.00gbpusd1.625571.615660.000002011.02.22 04:101.615660.000.000.30-991.00
1057557282011.02.22 15:09sell1.00usdchf0.938430.943540.000002011.02.24 00:000.933280.000.00-3.43551.82
1057606692011.02.21 23:08buy1.00usdjpy83.47082.9200.0002011.02.22 01:4382.9200.000.00-0.12-663.29
1057607212011.02.22 02:45sell1.00eurusd1.359151.367640.000002011.02.22 13:001.367640.000.000.00-849.00
1059097842011.02.22 04:10buy1.00usdjpy83.41582.8990.0002011.02.22 10:0282.8990.000.000.00-622.44
1061199562011.02.23 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.36682.4400.0002011.02.24 10:3981.827cancelled
1061200302011.02.24 10:39sell1.00usdjpy81.81582.7410.0002011.02.28 01:0081.6440.000.00-1.46209.45
1061200582011.02.23 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.383081.374340.000002011.02.25 01:001.38215cancelled
1061200752011.02.23 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.354831.363570.000002011.02.25 01:001.38199cancelled
1061201382011.02.23 10:30buy1.00gbpusd1.626381.613450.000002011.02.24 16:441.613450.000.000.30-1 293.00
1063230782011.02.24 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.940840.936650.000002011.02.24 08:590.92714cancelled
1063231452011.02.24 08:59sell1.00usdchf0.926880.931070.000002011.02.25 15:230.931070.000.00-0.86-450.02
1065368772011.02.25 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.392731.386800.000002011.02.25 15:511.37358cancelled
1065369002011.02.25 15:51sell1.00eurusd1.373461.379400.000002011.02.28 01:031.373440.000.00-2.702.00
1065369342011.02.25 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.626221.611070.000002011.02.28 01:001.60998cancelled
1065369402011.02.25 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.598851.614000.000002011.02.28 01:001.60962cancelled
1066944932011.02.28 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.935730.931650.000002011.03.02 00:000.92847cancelled
1066946602011.02.28 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.921960.926050.000002011.03.02 00:000.92822cancelled
1066992262011.02.28 13:07buy1.00usdjpy81.94481.4720.0002011.03.02 02:1281.9450.000.00-0.241.22
1066992512011.02.28 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy81.13681.6080.0002011.02.28 13:0781.932cancelled
1066993022011.02.28 10:24buy1.00gbpusd1.619061.607420.000002011.03.02 01:041.626000.000.000.00694.00
1066993102011.02.28 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.597651.609290.000002011.02.28 10:241.61919cancelled
1066995442011.02.28 11:21buy1.00eurusd1.383681.378010.000002011.03.01 20:401.378010.000.00-0.10-567.00
1066995512011.02.28 01:03sell stop1.00eurusd1.365251.370910.000002011.02.28 11:211.38371cancelled
1070272762011.03.02 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.932810.930420.000002011.03.02 14:340.92467cancelled
1070273142011.03.02 14:34sell1.00usdchf0.924600.926990.000002011.03.03 10:000.926990.000.00-2.59-257.82
1070313412011.03.02 14:49buy1.00eurusd1.385021.380500.000002011.03.04 01:001.395560.000.00-0.701 054.00
1070313422011.03.02 01:04sell stop1.00eurusd1.370251.374770.000002011.03.02 14:491.38530cancelled
1070313452011.03.02 11:41buy1.00gbpusd1.631221.624230.000002011.03.04 09:451.624230.000.000.40-699.00
1070313462011.03.02 01:04sell stop1.00gbpusd1.618251.625240.000002011.03.02 11:411.63101cancelled
1070345132011.03.03 15:19buy1.00usdjpy82.23781.7520.0002011.03.07 01:0082.3470.000.00-0.24133.58
1070345162011.03.02 02:12sell stop1.00usdjpy81.40781.8920.0002011.03.03 15:1982.258cancelled
1074170132011.03.04 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.940550.935820.000002011.03.04 15:450.92469cancelled
1074170932011.03.04 15:45sell1.00usdchf0.924620.929350.000002011.03.08 07:350.929350.000.00-1.62-508.96
1074218652011.03.04 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.408291.401300.000002011.03.07 01:001.39912cancelled
1074218762011.03.04 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.385631.392620.000002011.03.07 01:001.39899cancelled
1075651122011.03.07 10:46buy1.00gbpusd1.631541.625300.000002011.03.07 15:351.625300.000.000.00-624.00
1075651512011.03.07 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.619931.626170.000002011.03.07 10:461.63153cancelled
1075652072011.03.07 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy82.94682.0280.0002011.03.09 01:0082.834cancelled
1075652172011.03.07 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy81.40582.3220.0002011.03.09 01:0082.814cancelled
1075652432011.03.07 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.405011.401750.000002011.03.08 08:491.39427cancelled
1075652472011.03.08 08:49sell1.00eurusd1.394301.397560.000002011.03.10 01:001.390450.000.00-15.40385.00
1077062372011.03.08 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.630851.616550.000002011.03.10 01:001.62041cancelled
1077062482011.03.08 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.604801.619090.000002011.03.10 01:001.62004cancelled
1078683852011.03.09 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.944580.939490.000002011.03.09 12:440.92784cancelled
1078684962011.03.09 12:44sell1.00usdchf0.927680.932770.000002011.03.10 07:440.932770.000.00-2.59-545.69
1078723672011.03.09 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.28282.5770.0002011.03.11 01:0082.919cancelled
1078723832011.03.09 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy82.09082.7950.0002011.03.11 01:0082.900cancelled
1080202792011.03.10 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.627611.618280.000002011.03.10 14:271.61080cancelled
1080202852011.03.10 14:27sell1.00gbpusd1.610321.619650.000002011.03.14 01:001.607060.000.00-6.00326.00
1080203202011.03.10 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.398161.393870.000002011.03.10 08:041.38436cancelled
1080203252011.03.10 08:04sell1.00eurusd1.384151.388440.000002011.03.11 20:161.388440.000.00-4.10-429.00
1081781962011.03.11 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.939490.935410.000002011.03.14 00:000.92850cancelled
1081782632011.03.11 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.925970.930040.000002011.03.14 00:000.92829cancelled
1081804792011.03.11 07:17buy1.00usdjpy83.25782.7410.0002011.03.11 08:5382.7410.000.000.00-623.63
1081804902011.03.11 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy82.37382.8890.0002011.03.11 07:1783.230cancelled
1083581272011.03.14 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.936700.932200.000002011.03.15 08:590.92186cancelled
1083582962011.03.15 08:59sell1.00usdchf0.921620.926120.000002011.03.17 00:000.900560.000.00-3.202 338.54
1083659162011.03.14 15:13buy1.00gbpusd1.614941.604780.000002011.03.15 10:181.604780.000.00-0.70-1 016.00
1083659502011.03.14 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.596431.606580.000002011.03.14 15:131.61494cancelled
1083659742011.03.14 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.411601.401600.000002011.03.16 01:001.39868cancelled
1083659982011.03.14 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.379281.389280.000002011.03.16 01:001.39857cancelled
1083660072011.03.14 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy82.76880.4740.0002011.03.16 01:0081.056cancelled
1083660222011.03.14 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy78.96781.2620.0002011.03.16 01:0081.042cancelled
1087571502011.03.16 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.588111.606580.000002011.03.18 01:001.61450cancelled
1087572902011.03.16 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy82.02780.5390.0002011.03.16 22:0079.554cancelled
1087573002011.03.16 22:00sell1.00usdjpy79.55481.0420.0002011.03.18 01:0079.5440.000.00-2.6712.57
1087573342011.03.16 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.412861.404990.000002011.03.16 19:011.38753cancelled
1087573382011.03.16 19:01sell1.00eurusd1.387391.395250.000002011.03.16 22:241.395250.000.000.00-786.00
1089836442011.03.17 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.925340.911570.000002011.03.21 00:000.90177cancelled
1089837632011.03.17 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.880650.894420.000002011.03.21 00:000.90147cancelled
1089919592011.03.17 10:40buy1.00eurusd1.400551.393860.000002011.03.21 01:001.416570.000.000.601 602.00
1089920222011.03.17 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.378771.385460.000002011.03.17 10:401.40064cancelled
1091925452011.03.18 01:03buy1.00usdjpy80.57778.9540.0002011.03.21 01:0081.0070.000.00-0.25530.82
1091925802011.03.18 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy77.87679.5000.0002011.03.18 01:0380.513cancelled
1091926232011.03.18 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.627751.611020.000002011.03.21 01:001.62230cancelled
1091926402011.03.18 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.597291.614020.000002011.03.21 01:001.62197cancelled
1093688732011.03.21 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.911910.906230.000002011.03.23 00:000.90375cancelled
1093689062011.03.21 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.893120.898810.000002011.03.23 00:000.90349cancelled
1093731402011.03.22 10:04buy1.00gbpusd1.635821.618490.000002011.03.24 10:301.617420.000.00-2.80-1 840.00
1093731772011.03.21 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.604311.621640.000002011.03.22 10:041.63555cancelled
1093732352011.03.21 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.05079.8950.0002011.03.23 01:0081.055cancelled
1093732452011.03.21 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy77.82780.9820.0002011.03.23 01:0081.036cancelled
1093732762011.03.21 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.435261.425110.000002011.03.23 01:001.41702cancelled
1093732832011.03.21 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.402261.412410.000002011.03.23 01:001.41685cancelled
1096699852011.03.23 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.907750.905530.000002011.03.23 08:250.90028cancelled
1096700202011.03.23 08:24sell1.00usdchf0.900140.902350.000002011.03.23 13:410.902350.000.000.00-244.92
1096745192011.03.23 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.424621.420340.000002011.03.23 14:451.41072cancelled
1096745402011.03.23 14:45sell1.00eurusd1.410631.414910.000002011.03.23 15:311.414910.000.000.00-428.00
1096745792011.03.23 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy81.32380.9060.0002011.03.25 01:0081.038cancelled
1096745852011.03.23 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy80.60181.0180.0002011.03.25 01:0081.019cancelled
1098422922011.03.25 17:29buy1.00usdchf0.918110.912630.000002011.03.28 00:000.920470.000.00-0.11256.39
1098424032011.03.24 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.900040.905530.000002011.03.25 17:300.91802cancelled
1098480052011.03.24 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.422901.416030.000002011.03.28 01:001.40257cancelled
1098480442011.03.24 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.400651.407510.000002011.03.28 01:001.40228cancelled
1100372272011.03.25 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.624371.608610.000002011.03.28 01:001.60065cancelled
1100372962011.03.25 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.595661.611430.000002011.03.28 01:001.60041cancelled
1100373652011.03.25 09:51buy1.00usdjpy81.23880.9210.0002011.03.25 13:1280.9210.000.000.00-391.74
1100373762011.03.25 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy80.68180.9980.0002011.03.25 09:5181.221cancelled
1102007772011.03.28 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.933840.926850.000002011.03.30 00:000.92067cancelled
1102009402011.03.28 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.910120.917110.000002011.03.30 00:000.92041cancelled
1102091932011.03.28 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.418111.409480.000002011.03.30 01:001.41111cancelled
1102092222011.03.28 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.389921.398550.000002011.03.30 01:001.41097cancelled
1102092602011.03.29 11:45buy1.00usdjpy81.90581.2310.0002011.03.31 01:0083.1550.000.00-1.571 503.22
1102092692011.03.28 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy80.73681.4100.0002011.03.29 11:4581.892cancelled
1102092972011.03.28 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.610361.597710.000002011.03.30 01:001.60091cancelled
1102093052011.03.28 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.587391.600040.000002011.03.30 01:001.60075cancelled
1105713122011.03.30 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.928230.924020.000002011.03.31 12:560.91450cancelled
1105713552011.03.31 12:56sell1.00usdchf0.914240.918450.000002011.03.31 21:590.918450.000.000.00-458.38
1105764502011.03.30 10:41buy1.00gbpusd1.607861.598950.000002011.04.01 14:401.598950.000.00-0.50-891.00
1105764692011.03.30 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.591661.600570.000002011.03.30 10:411.60777cancelled
1105765472011.03.31 10:48buy1.00eurusd1.420251.415170.000002011.04.01 09:501.415170.000.00-0.20-508.00
1105765512011.03.30 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.403731.408800.000002011.03.31 10:481.41994cancelled
1107753862011.04.01 05:36buy1.00usdjpy83.73082.8600.0002011.04.01 17:0784.4300.000.000.00829.09
1107754092011.03.31 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy82.26483.1340.0002011.04.01 05:3683.713cancelled
1109576802011.04.01 14:30buy1.00usdchf0.924680.921160.000002011.04.01 17:080.928880.000.000.00452.16
1109577462011.04.01 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.912890.916410.000002011.04.01 14:300.92468cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -346.91 13 224.88
Closed P/L: 12 877.97
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 51 340.14 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 877.97 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 64 218.11 Equity: 64 218.11 Free Margin: 64 218.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 91 619.10 Gross Loss: 78 741.13 Total Net Profit: 12 877.97
Profit Factor: 1.16 Expected Payoff: 54.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 113.17 Maximal Drawdown: 11 921.93 (19.61%) Relative Drawdown: 19.61% (11 921.93)
 
Total Trades: 237 Short Positions (won %): 115 (51.30%) Long Positions (won %): 122 (54.10%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 125 (52.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 112 (47.26%)
Largest profit trade: 2 880.70 loss trade: -1 842.80
Average profit trade: 732.95 loss trade: -703.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (6 638.10) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-7 518.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 638.10 (7) consecutive loss (count): -7 518.79 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2