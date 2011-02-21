Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3009734 Name: tsdds Currency: USD 2011 February 24, 17:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1058710502011.02.21 18:21balanceDeposit1 000.00
1058710802011.02.21 18:22sell0.10usdjpy83.11983.83682.8362011.02.22 10:0482.8360.000.00-0.0834.16
1058711142011.02.21 18:22sell0.10usdchf0.946030.946400.943252011.02.22 11:380.943250.000.00-0.1029.47
1058711382011.02.21 18:23sell0.10gbpjpy134.835135.594134.5942011.02.22 01:30134.5940.000.00-0.3429.01
1058711602011.02.21 18:23sell0.10gbpchf1.534351.541991.532002011.02.22 06:501.532000.000.00-0.3624.81
1058714272011.02.21 18:26sell0.10audjpy83.85384.58783.5872011.02.22 01:2183.5870.000.00-1.8132.02
1058715482011.02.21 18:27buy0.10xagusd34.0133.2734.272011.02.22 02:1134.270.000.00-0.55130.00
1058719702011.02.21 18:30sell0.10gbpusd1.622081.629411.619392011.02.22 01:361.619390.000.00-0.3026.90
1059489722011.02.22 07:25sell0.10gbpchf1.530501.538101.528102011.02.22 09:011.528100.000.000.0025.36
1059551012011.02.22 08:05sell0.10eurusd1.356561.364041.354022011.02.22 08:341.354020.000.000.0025.40
1059552222011.02.22 08:05sell0.10eurjpy113.031113.740112.7392011.02.22 08:34112.7390.000.000.0035.07
1059554322011.02.22 08:06sell0.10euraud1.354001.361501.351472011.02.22 11:081.356540.000.000.00-25.40
1059555212011.02.22 08:07sell0.10usdcad0.983600.986900.980942011.02.22 11:410.985270.000.000.00-16.95
1059724802011.02.22 09:24sell0.10gbpjpy134.187134.942133.9472011.02.22 09:51133.9470.000.000.0028.93
1059726202011.02.22 09:25sell0.10cadjpy84.23984.98683.9862011.02.22 10:0683.9860.000.000.0030.55
1059727032011.02.22 09:26sell0.10usdjpy83.11283.82782.8272011.02.22 10:0682.8270.000.000.0034.41
1061672912011.02.23 07:58sell0.10usdchf0.936290.943800.933812011.02.23 16:010.933810.000.000.0026.56
1061674022011.02.23 07:58buy0.10eurusd1.371551.364481.374542011.02.23 14:571.373080.000.000.0015.30
1061676092011.02.23 07:59buy0.10gbpjpy134.063133.309134.3062011.02.23 10:30134.3060.000.000.0029.37
1061676692011.02.23 07:59buy0.10gbpchf1.519151.511611.521562011.02.23 10:301.521560.000.000.0025.70
1061679952011.02.23 08:00buy0.10eurjpy113.405112.669113.6732011.02.23 12:13113.6730.000.000.0032.36
1061719112011.02.23 08:21sell0.10usdchf0.937040.944200.934242011.02.23 16:000.934240.000.000.0029.97
1061724562011.02.23 08:26sell0.10usdcad0.987330.994550.984552011.02.23 12:340.989100.000.000.00-17.90
1061743682011.02.23 08:35buy0.10gbpchf1.518331.511011.521012011.02.23 10:261.521010.000.000.0028.58
1062190572011.02.23 12:48sell0.10usdchf0.936890.944090.934092011.02.23 16:000.934090.000.000.0029.98
1062202892011.02.23 12:57buy0.10cadjpy83.80283.06384.0632011.02.23 13:5683.6730.000.000.00-15.58
1062369772011.02.23 14:52sell0.10usdchf0.936100.943320.933322011.02.23 16:120.933320.000.000.0029.79
1064324182011.02.24 13:34sell0.10gbpchf1.496101.503821.493802011.02.24 16:531.493800.000.000.0024.78
1064325052011.02.24 13:34sell0.10euraud1.368371.375901.365902011.02.24 15:091.365900.000.000.0024.92
  0.00 0.00 -3.54 707.57
Closed P/L: 704.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 704.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 704.03 Equity: 1 704.03 Free Margin: 1 704.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 779.86 Gross Loss: 75.83 Total Net Profit: 704.03
Profit Factor: 10.28 Expected Payoff: 25.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 33.48 (2.15%) Relative Drawdown: 2.15% (33.48)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 21 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 129.45 loss trade: -25.40
Average profit trade: 32.49 loss trade: -18.96
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (453.18) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-33.48)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 453.18 (12) consecutive loss (count): -33.48 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1