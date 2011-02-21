|Account: 3009734
|Name: tsdds
|Currency: USD
|2011 February 23, 16:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|105871050
|2011.02.21 18:21
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|105871080
|2011.02.21 18:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.119
|83.836
|82.836
|2011.02.22 10:04
|82.836
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|34.16
|105871114
|2011.02.21 18:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94603
|0.94640
|0.94325
|2011.02.22 11:38
|0.94325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|29.47
|105871138
|2011.02.21 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|134.835
|135.594
|134.594
|2011.02.22 01:30
|134.594
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|29.01
|105871160
|2011.02.21 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.53435
|1.54199
|1.53200
|2011.02.22 06:50
|1.53200
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|24.81
|105871427
|2011.02.21 18:26
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|83.853
|84.587
|83.587
|2011.02.22 01:21
|83.587
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.81
|32.02
|105871548
|2011.02.21 18:27
|buy
|0.10
|xagusd
|34.01
|33.27
|34.27
|2011.02.22 02:11
|34.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|130.00
|105871970
|2011.02.21 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62208
|1.62941
|1.61939
|2011.02.22 01:36
|1.61939
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|26.90
|105948972
|2011.02.22 07:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.53050
|1.53810
|1.52810
|2011.02.22 09:01
|1.52810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.36
|105955101
|2011.02.22 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.35656
|1.36404
|1.35402
|2011.02.22 08:34
|1.35402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.40
|105955222
|2011.02.22 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|113.031
|113.740
|112.739
|2011.02.22 08:34
|112.739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.07
|105955432
|2011.02.22 08:06
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.35400
|1.36150
|1.35147
|2011.02.22 11:08
|1.35654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.40
|105955521
|2011.02.22 08:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98360
|0.98690
|0.98094
|2011.02.22 11:41
|0.98527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.95
|105972480
|2011.02.22 09:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|134.187
|134.942
|133.947
|2011.02.22 09:51
|133.947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.93
|105972620
|2011.02.22 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|84.239
|84.986
|83.986
|2011.02.22 10:06
|83.986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.55
|105972703
|2011.02.22 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.112
|83.827
|82.827
|2011.02.22 10:06
|82.827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.41
|106167291
|2011.02.23 07:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93629
|0.94380
|0.93381
|2011.02.23 16:01
|0.93381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.56
|106167402
|2011.02.23 07:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37155
|1.36448
|1.37454
|2011.02.23 14:57
|1.37308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.30
|106167609
|2011.02.23 07:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|134.063
|133.309
|134.306
|2011.02.23 10:30
|134.306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.37
|106167669
|2011.02.23 07:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.51915
|1.51161
|1.52156
|2011.02.23 10:30
|1.52156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.70
|106167995
|2011.02.23 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|113.405
|112.669
|113.673
|2011.02.23 12:13
|113.673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.36
|106171911
|2011.02.23 08:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93704
|0.94420
|0.93424
|2011.02.23 16:00
|0.93424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.97
|106172456
|2011.02.23 08:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98733
|0.99455
|0.98455
|2011.02.23 12:34
|0.98910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.90
|106174368
|2011.02.23 08:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.51833
|1.51101
|1.52101
|2011.02.23 10:26
|1.52101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.58
|106219057
|2011.02.23 12:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93689
|0.94409
|0.93409
|2011.02.23 16:00
|0.93409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.98
|106220289
|2011.02.23 12:57
|buy
|0.10
|cadjpy
|83.802
|83.063
|84.063
|2011.02.23 13:56
|83.673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.58
|106236977
|2011.02.23 14:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93610
|0.94332
|0.93332
|2011.02.23 16:12
|0.93332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.54
|657.87
|Closed P/L:
|654.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|654.33
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 654.33
|Equity:
|1 654.33
|Free Margin:
|1 654.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|730.16
|Gross Loss:
|75.83
|Total Net Profit:
|654.33
|Profit Factor:
|9.63
|Expected Payoff:
|25.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|33.48 (2.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.15% (33.48)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (84.21%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (84.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (15.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|129.45
|loss trade:
|-25.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.19
|loss trade:
|-18.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (453.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-33.48)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|453.18 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-33.48 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1