Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1001093011 Name: Philip Ramer Currency: USD 2011 March 11, 20:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
537684622011.02.28 16:45sell2.00eurusd1.38400.00001.37912011.03.10 21:051.37910.000.00-129.80980.00
537684752011.02.28 16:46buy2.00usdchf0.92870.00000.93502011.03.11 00:400.93200.000.00-59.52708.15
538702772011.03.02 16:57sell2.00eurusd1.38600.00001.37912011.03.10 21:051.37910.000.00-106.201 380.00
538702852011.03.02 16:57buy2.00usdchf0.92270.00000.93532011.03.11 00:390.93210.000.00-49.622 016.95
539583842011.03.04 15:03sell2.00eurusd1.39630.00001.37902011.03.10 21:051.37900.000.00-59.003 460.00
541503172011.03.09 20:16buy4.00gbpusd1.62020.00000.00002011.03.11 19:441.60490.000.00-36.80-6 120.00
541503222011.03.09 20:16sell4.00usdjpy82.740.000.002011.03.11 19:4381.900.000.00-48.294 102.56
542047932011.03.10 15:10sell4.00usdjpy83.040.000.002011.03.11 19:4381.900.000.00-12.055 567.77
542048012011.03.10 15:10buy4.00gbpusd1.61390.00000.00002011.03.11 19:441.60490.000.00-9.20-3 600.00
542168932011.03.10 17:13buy4.00gbpusd1.60920.00000.00002011.03.11 19:451.60490.000.00-9.20-1 720.00
542169022011.03.10 17:13sell4.00usdjpy82.940.000.002011.03.11 19:4381.900.000.00-12.055 079.37
  0.00 0.00 -531.73 11 854.80
Closed P/L: 11 323.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 11 323.07 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 37 330.11 Equity: 37 330.11 Free Margin: 37 330.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 22 818.27 Gross Loss: 11 495.20 Total Net Profit: 11 323.07
Profit Factor: 1.99 Expected Payoff: 1029.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 11 495.20 (23.54%) Relative Drawdown: 23.54% (11 495.20)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 5 555.72 loss trade: -6 156.80
Average profit trade: 2 852.28 loss trade: -3 831.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (22 818.27) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-11 495.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 22 818.27 (8) consecutive loss (count): -11 495.20 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 3