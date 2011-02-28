Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1001093011
|Name: Philip Ramer
|Currency: USD
|2011 March 11, 20:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|53768462
|2011.02.28 16:45
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3840
|0.0000
|1.3791
|2011.03.10 21:05
|1.3791
|0.00
|0.00
|-129.80
|980.00
|53768475
|2011.02.28 16:46
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|0.9287
|0.0000
|0.9350
|2011.03.11 00:40
|0.9320
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.52
|708.15
|53870277
|2011.03.02 16:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3860
|0.0000
|1.3791
|2011.03.10 21:05
|1.3791
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.20
|1 380.00
|53870285
|2011.03.02 16:57
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|0.9227
|0.0000
|0.9353
|2011.03.11 00:39
|0.9321
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.62
|2 016.95
|53958384
|2011.03.04 15:03
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3963
|0.0000
|1.3790
|2011.03.10 21:05
|1.3790
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.00
|3 460.00
|54150317
|2011.03.09 20:16
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.6202
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.03.11 19:44
|1.6049
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.80
|-6 120.00
|54150322
|2011.03.09 20:16
|sell
|4.00
|usdjpy
|82.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.03.11 19:43
|81.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.29
|4 102.56
|54204793
|2011.03.10 15:10
|sell
|4.00
|usdjpy
|83.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.03.11 19:43
|81.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.05
|5 567.77
|54204801
|2011.03.10 15:10
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.6139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.03.11 19:44
|1.6049
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|-3 600.00
|54216893
|2011.03.10 17:13
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.6092
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.03.11 19:45
|1.6049
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|-1 720.00
|54216902
|2011.03.10 17:13
|sell
|4.00
|usdjpy
|82.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2011.03.11 19:43
|81.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.05
|5 079.37
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-531.73
|11 854.80
|Closed P/L:
|11 323.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|11 323.07
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|37 330.11
|Equity:
|37 330.11
|Free Margin:
|37 330.11
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|22 818.27
|Gross Loss:
|11 495.20
|Total Net Profit:
|11 323.07
|Profit Factor:
|1.99
|Expected Payoff:
|1029.37
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|11 495.20 (23.54%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|23.54% (11 495.20)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5 555.72
|loss trade:
|-6 156.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 852.28
|loss trade:
|-3 831.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (22 818.27)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-11 495.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|22 818.27 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-11 495.20 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|3