Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2272079 Name: 888888888 Currency: USD 2011 February 11, 19:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
697976642010.03.22 19:39balanceDeposit50 000.00
790471742010.06.29 07:07sell1.00usdjpy88.74189.3450.0002010.07.01 01:0088.4540.000.00-3.16324.46
793101142010.07.01 03:03sell1.00usdchf1.074391.079400.000002010.07.05 00:001.064470.000.00-1.88931.92
793145672010.06.30 16:42sell1.00gbpusd1.495211.504950.000002010.07.01 14:471.504950.000.00-6.30-974.00
793145992010.07.01 12:16buy1.00eurusd1.231661.224630.000002010.07.05 01:001.255580.000.00-1.302 392.00
794737722010.07.01 13:25sell1.00usdjpy87.96588.4090.0002010.07.05 01:0087.7670.000.00-1.36225.60
797327452010.07.05 12:08sell1.00gbpusd1.511781.518840.000002010.07.06 08:471.518840.000.00-2.20-706.00
800052052010.07.07 19:19sell1.00usdchf1.051831.057070.000002010.07.09 00:001.049760.000.00-3.80197.19
800087292010.07.08 02:33buy1.00usdjpy87.97587.2870.0002010.07.12 01:0088.6580.000.00-0.22770.38
802806922010.07.09 14:31buy1.00usdchf1.057241.053080.000002010.07.13 00:001.060360.000.000.19294.24
802828142010.07.09 14:26sell1.00eurusd1.262481.267010.000002010.07.12 02:451.262470.000.00-1.001.00
803807452010.07.13 17:09buy1.00gbpusd1.517961.504140.000002010.07.15 01:001.526600.000.00-0.80864.00
803807742010.07.12 02:26buy1.00usdjpy88.92688.5540.0002010.07.12 12:1188.5540.000.000.00-420.08
803851972010.07.12 11:33sell1.00eurusd1.255721.261380.000002010.07.13 02:061.261380.000.00-1.00-566.00
804781392010.07.13 09:23sell1.00eurusd1.253521.258200.000002010.07.13 11:511.258200.000.000.00-468.00
805934052010.07.15 17:16buy1.00eurusd1.291351.280610.000002010.07.20 01:001.293940.000.00-2.10259.00
806965762010.07.15 16:00sell1.00usdchf1.043301.048640.000002010.07.16 16:571.048640.000.00-0.96-509.23
806980192010.07.15 12:23buy1.00gbpusd1.534851.524620.000002010.07.19 15:241.524620.000.00-0.40-1 023.00
806981012010.07.16 05:33sell1.00usdjpy87.13888.2680.0002010.07.19 01:0086.5490.000.00-0.70680.54
809305302010.07.20 21:18buy1.00usdjpy87.41386.0590.0002010.07.26 01:0087.5360.000.00-0.69140.51
810440162010.07.21 09:56buy1.00gbpusd1.532341.519030.000002010.07.21 17:261.519030.000.000.00-1 331.00
810440792010.07.20 14:07sell1.00eurusd1.285251.291240.000002010.07.20 17:171.291240.000.000.00-599.00
811615012010.07.22 09:34sell1.00usdchf1.044431.049600.000002010.07.23 15:131.049600.000.00-0.96-492.57
811649522010.07.21 20:10sell1.00eurusd1.275781.285210.000002010.07.22 11:011.285210.000.00-3.30-943.00
813054452010.07.23 10:08buy1.00gbpusd1.533041.514140.000002010.07.26 01:001.542120.000.00-0.20908.00
815519102010.07.27 14:21buy1.00gbpusd1.555901.538540.000002010.07.29 01:001.559120.000.00-0.80322.00
815519642010.07.27 13:52buy1.00eurusd1.304211.295660.000002010.07.27 17:131.295660.000.000.00-855.00
818012182010.07.29 11:34sell1.00usdchf1.048611.056520.000002010.08.02 00:001.040470.000.00-1.92782.34
818035632010.07.29 10:29buy1.00eurusd1.307381.302700.000002010.07.30 10:131.302700.000.00-0.70-468.00
819308732010.07.29 12:02buy1.00gbpusd1.565811.557570.000002010.07.30 11:581.557570.000.00-0.20-824.00
821479942010.08.02 16:12buy1.00eurusd1.316171.310530.000002010.08.03 15:151.322480.000.00-0.70631.00
821480702010.08.02 13:26buy1.00gbpusd1.582551.566840.000002010.08.03 15:151.593580.000.00-0.201 103.00
823439302010.08.04 16:07buy1.00usdchf1.045671.042380.000002010.08.05 14:401.042380.000.000.29-315.62
823455412010.08.05 08:40sell1.00gbpusd1.584411.593960.000002010.08.06 14:481.593960.000.00-2.30-955.00
823455572010.08.04 16:36sell1.00eurusd1.314201.319930.000002010.08.05 11:271.319930.000.00-3.30-573.00
825812092010.08.06 15:47sell1.00usdchf1.036961.043400.000002010.08.09 15:201.043400.000.00-0.96-617.21
825827972010.08.06 15:36buy1.00eurusd1.328551.322780.000002010.08.09 01:401.328600.000.00-0.705.00
826811262010.08.10 03:41sell1.00gbpusd1.582891.597070.000002010.08.10 14:011.573700.000.000.00919.00
826825302010.08.10 04:59sell1.00eurusd1.315921.324710.000002010.08.10 14:011.314900.000.000.00102.00
829045142010.08.11 23:14buy1.00usdchf1.062471.054630.000002010.08.12 10:561.054630.000.000.28-743.39
829068672010.08.11 08:14sell1.00eurusd1.307411.315110.000002010.08.12 12:401.282460.000.00-3.302 495.00
829068742010.08.11 12:00sell1.00gbpusd1.567441.585240.000002010.08.12 12:401.559910.000.00-6.60753.00
831530512010.08.16 12:26sell1.00usdchf1.038941.046460.000002010.08.19 08:411.046460.000.00-4.80-718.61
832575772010.08.16 08:46sell1.00usdchf1.042971.046260.000002010.08.23 00:001.035160.000.00-6.74754.47
832587722010.08.17 11:10buy1.00eurusd1.291131.283340.000002010.08.19 03:391.281150.000.00-2.80-998.00
834910772010.08.18 14:24buy1.00gbpusd1.567711.554870.000002010.08.19 08:331.554870.000.00-0.60-1 284.00
836238632010.08.19 14:31sell1.00usdchf1.037431.040770.000002010.08.23 00:001.035150.000.00-1.94220.26
836258702010.08.19 04:11buy1.00usdjpy85.79585.2590.0002010.08.19 14:3385.2590.000.000.00-628.67
836311252010.08.20 12:02sell1.00eurusd1.270251.276710.000002010.08.23 01:141.270240.000.00-1.001.00
839401902010.08.24 12:26buy1.00usdchf1.044631.039370.000002010.08.24 15:371.039370.000.000.00-506.08
839457152010.08.24 06:48sell1.00usdjpy84.85185.5380.0002010.08.24 16:1083.8150.000.000.001 236.06
839458432010.08.24 06:19sell1.00gbpusd1.542601.554250.000002010.08.24 16:111.543200.000.000.00-60.00
839472022010.08.24 14:19sell1.00eurusd1.258931.267340.000002010.08.24 16:061.267340.000.000.00-841.00
843145502010.08.26 04:41buy1.00gbpusd1.549891.538000.000002010.08.30 01:001.552950.000.00-0.40306.00
843146292010.08.26 16:02buy1.00eurusd1.274961.268540.000002010.08.27 16:061.268540.000.00-0.70-642.00
846203832010.08.27 07:12buy1.00usdjpy84.75284.1410.0002010.08.30 01:0085.4980.000.00-0.12872.54
847663152010.08.31 09:23sell1.00usdchf1.021201.025420.000002010.09.01 14:391.007220.000.00-0.991 387.98
847719562010.08.30 16:15sell1.00eurusd1.268351.273190.000002010.08.31 15:041.273190.000.00-1.00-484.00
847720252010.08.31 07:39sell1.00gbpusd1.544111.552660.000002010.09.01 14:391.543280.000.00-2.2083.00
847720482010.08.31 21:16sell1.00usdjpy83.87085.4760.0002010.09.01 14:3983.9660.000.00-0.71-114.33
850703162010.09.01 11:34buy1.00eurusd1.279141.273280.000002010.09.01 14:401.282810.000.000.00367.00
852195762010.09.03 14:30buy1.00usdjpy85.12284.0330.0002010.09.07 08:1384.0330.000.00-0.24-1 295.92
854498172010.09.06 12:16sell1.00gbpusd1.537541.544600.000002010.09.08 01:001.534780.000.00-4.40276.00
854498462010.09.07 01:30sell1.00eurusd1.282831.287270.000002010.09.09 01:001.273100.000.00-4.00973.00
856795542010.09.08 09:15sell1.00usdchf1.006171.009520.000002010.09.08 10:461.009520.000.000.00-331.84
856816522010.09.08 09:05buy1.00gbpusd1.543641.532250.000002010.09.14 16:431.547830.000.00-1.20419.00
858185102010.09.10 03:38buy1.00usdchf1.018611.014660.000002010.09.10 07:061.014660.000.000.00-389.29
858206872010.09.10 03:53sell1.00eurusd1.265491.270670.000002010.09.10 09:081.270670.000.000.00-518.00
859462102010.09.10 14:43buy1.00usdjpy84.33983.7570.0002010.09.13 01:0184.3410.000.00-0.122.37
860780062010.09.13 16:45sell1.00usdchf1.008851.015950.000002010.09.14 16:430.996510.000.00-0.991 238.32
860841102010.09.13 08:04buy1.00eurusd1.281081.275950.000002010.09.14 16:431.296460.000.00-0.701 538.00
860842832010.09.13 17:49sell1.00usdjpy83.59384.2820.0002010.09.14 16:4482.9460.000.00-0.71780.03
864290622010.09.16 14:02buy1.00usdchf1.009991.002300.000002010.09.16 17:191.013710.000.000.00366.97
864321602010.09.15 03:34buy1.00usdjpy83.61982.7440.0002010.09.15 17:0885.5850.000.000.002 297.13
867030202010.09.17 07:38buy1.00gbpusd1.570401.560540.000002010.09.20 10:441.560540.000.00-0.20-986.00
868242092010.09.21 03:05sell1.00usdchf1.002171.007740.000002010.09.22 12:260.988840.000.00-1.001 348.04
868270372010.09.21 09:00sell1.00usdjpy85.30885.6730.0002010.09.22 12:2784.6500.000.00-0.70777.32
868271432010.09.21 20:16buy1.00eurusd1.316851.309870.000002010.09.22 12:271.338630.000.00-0.702 178.00
869476272010.09.22 02:31buy1.00gbpusd1.565131.551800.000002010.09.22 12:271.567310.000.000.00218.00
872618582010.09.24 06:15buy1.00usdjpy85.11084.1620.0002010.09.24 15:1684.1620.000.000.00-1 126.40
872618952010.09.23 16:35buy1.00gbpusd1.572311.562350.000002010.09.27 01:001.582750.000.00-0.401 044.00
876241942010.09.28 16:34sell1.00usdchf0.975840.980900.000002010.09.29 12:010.980900.000.00-0.92-515.85
881723192010.09.30 12:32sell1.00usdchf0.970970.975000.000002010.09.30 15:080.975000.000.000.00-413.33
883803682010.10.01 22:14sell1.00usdchf0.973790.980350.000002010.10.05 00:000.971400.000.00-1.86246.04
883835442010.10.01 11:15buy1.00eurusd1.373271.367100.000002010.10.04 01:001.377690.000.00-0.70442.00
885328942010.10.05 01:46sell1.00eurusd1.365421.374080.000002010.10.05 09:411.374080.000.000.00-866.00
885329192010.10.04 03:24buy1.00usdjpy83.65083.1960.0002010.10.04 10:0883.1960.000.000.00-545.70
886711562010.10.05 16:55sell1.00usdchf0.964840.969080.000002010.10.07 00:000.962020.000.00-3.74293.13
888390922010.10.07 13:26buy1.00gbpusd1.601741.585720.000002010.10.07 19:031.585720.000.000.00-1 602.00
890222512010.10.07 09:38sell1.00usdchf0.955460.959720.000002010.10.07 11:160.959720.000.000.00-443.88
890271422010.10.07 09:39sell1.00usdjpy82.39282.9420.0002010.10.11 01:0081.8420.000.00-1.46672.03
893481202010.10.12 09:56buy1.00usdchf0.969890.964610.000002010.10.12 12:310.964610.000.000.00-547.37
893533702010.10.12 01:38sell1.00eurusd1.385731.394070.000002010.10.13 02:191.394070.000.00-1.10-834.00
893534322010.10.12 10:49sell1.00gbpusd1.581481.594210.000002010.10.14 02:001.594210.000.00-9.20-1 273.00
896864562010.10.14 11:17sell1.00usdjpy81.01781.7640.0002010.10.19 15:0581.7640.000.00-2.22-913.61
896919682010.10.14 03:32buy1.00eurusd1.406481.398520.000002010.10.15 18:051.398520.000.00-0.70-796.00
898584702010.10.14 09:46buy1.00gbpusd1.604881.590160.000002010.10.18 08:021.590160.000.00-0.40-1 472.00
901827992010.10.19 14:48buy1.00usdchf0.968740.962970.000002010.10.20 14:030.962970.000.000.10-599.19
901884272010.10.19 15:12sell1.00eurusd1.381121.391810.000002010.10.20 16:071.391810.000.00-1.10-1 069.00
903416912010.10.19 13:48sell1.00gbpusd1.573891.588760.000002010.10.22 01:001.571350.000.00-11.30254.00
906988722010.10.22 09:50buy1.00usdchf0.975270.968050.000002010.10.25 00:000.976850.000.000.10161.74
910326842010.10.25 08:57sell1.00usdchf0.966400.973620.000002010.10.26 01:120.973620.000.00-0.93-741.56
910368252010.10.25 06:20buy1.00eurusd1.403961.398480.000002010.10.25 16:421.398480.000.000.00-548.00
910369192010.10.25 07:48sell1.00usdjpy80.72181.2830.0002010.10.26 13:3181.2830.000.00-0.74-691.41
910369752010.10.25 03:43buy1.00gbpusd1.574481.565710.000002010.10.27 01:001.584740.000.00-0.401 026.00
911979582010.10.26 19:58sell1.00eurusd1.383451.390720.000002010.10.28 01:001.377820.000.00-4.40563.00
912003032010.10.26 15:59buy1.00usdchf0.982970.976960.000002010.10.28 00:000.989840.000.000.40694.05
915978012010.10.28 15:23sell1.00usdchf0.983190.987690.000002010.10.29 09:420.987690.000.00-0.92-455.61
916039342010.10.28 16:07buy1.00eurusd1.390671.383540.000002010.10.29 10:301.383540.000.00-0.70-713.00
919818532010.11.01 15:06buy1.00usdchf0.991140.986560.000002010.11.02 09:550.986560.000.00-0.10-464.24
919867822010.11.01 01:00buy1.00usdjpy80.94680.1010.0002010.11.04 01:0081.0600.000.000.37140.64
923524162010.11.04 09:58sell1.00usdchf0.966840.975540.000002010.11.08 00:000.961150.000.00-1.88592.00
923552162010.11.03 10:32buy1.00gbpusd1.611391.600740.000002010.11.05 01:001.627420.000.00-3.201 603.00
923552822010.11.04 09:25buy1.00eurusd1.419231.410420.000002010.11.05 11:591.410420.000.00-0.70-881.00
928492842010.11.09 21:39buy1.00usdchf0.969400.964770.000002010.11.11 00:000.970200.000.000.2182.46
928539922010.11.09 21:16buy1.00usdjpy81.76080.8340.0002010.11.11 01:0082.2120.000.00-0.49549.80
928540502010.11.09 01:02sell1.00gbpusd1.608581.620040.000002010.11.16 01:001.604250.000.00-19.40433.00
928540692010.11.08 10:15sell1.00eurusd1.391521.402720.000002010.11.10 01:001.376940.000.00-5.501 458.00
932862262010.11.12 00:51sell1.00eurusd1.360921.372160.000002010.11.12 11:461.372160.000.000.00-1 124.00
934834402010.11.12 18:20buy1.00usdchf0.978920.974260.000002010.11.15 00:000.980010.000.00-0.10111.22
938835852010.11.16 16:35buy1.00usdchf0.988410.983920.000002010.11.18 00:000.991540.000.00-0.91315.67
938904182010.11.15 14:03buy1.00usdjpy83.20382.1010.0002010.11.17 01:0083.3740.000.000.00205.10
940869142010.11.16 16:35sell1.00gbpusd1.593581.603820.000002010.11.18 01:001.592000.000.00-11.00158.00
944813692010.11.18 12:09buy1.00gbpusd1.598521.590120.000002010.11.22 01:001.599890.000.00-1.60137.00
948193902010.11.22 14:05sell1.00eurusd1.364581.371300.000002010.11.23 18:021.338250.000.00-2.402 633.00
948194502010.11.23 07:48buy1.00usdjpy83.84683.2970.0002010.11.23 11:0883.2970.000.000.00-659.09
948194992010.11.23 16:22sell1.00gbpusd1.585591.599750.000002010.11.23 18:021.581660.000.000.00393.00
956283082010.11.26 08:40sell1.00gbpusd1.569231.575350.000002010.11.29 01:001.559060.000.00-2.801 017.00
956283582010.11.26 07:58sell1.00eurusd1.326771.331760.000002010.11.29 01:001.323850.000.00-1.60292.00
956283912010.11.26 03:03buy1.00usdjpy83.87083.5460.0002010.11.29 01:0084.1670.000.00-0.12352.87
958132302010.11.30 02:32sell1.00usdchf0.997871.001360.000002010.11.30 05:171.001360.000.000.00-348.53
958196832010.11.30 14:46sell1.00usdjpy83.54184.1440.0002010.12.01 14:0184.1440.000.00-0.96-716.63
958197452010.11.29 14:58sell1.00eurusd1.312581.320410.000002010.12.01 01:001.299600.000.00-3.101 298.00
962487312010.12.02 16:13sell1.00usdchf0.994931.000750.000002010.12.06 00:000.975650.000.00-0.911 976.12
962556692010.12.02 10:43buy1.00gbpusd1.565081.555130.000002010.12.02 14:351.555130.000.000.00-995.00
962557082010.12.01 17:55buy1.00eurusd1.315861.306880.000002010.12.02 15:001.306880.000.00-1.20-898.00
965132002010.12.03 14:30sell1.00usdjpy83.00484.1070.0002010.12.06 01:0082.7990.000.000.00247.59
967440012010.12.03 16:55buy1.00eurusd1.337941.328650.000002010.12.06 01:001.341240.000.000.00330.00
967440812010.12.03 14:44buy1.00gbpusd1.569881.555960.000002010.12.06 01:001.576170.000.000.00629.00
969450422010.03.31 23:59balanceSummary trade result Q1 2010-410.64
969450432010.06.30 23:59balanceSummary trade result Q2 20101 750.78
969533282010.12.08 00:55sell1.00eurusd1.323971.336190.000002010.12.10 01:021.323950.000.00-12.202.00
973353132010.12.09 08:13buy1.00gbpusd1.583771.573190.000002010.12.09 16:551.573190.000.000.00-1 058.00
979617422010.12.13 12:56sell1.00usdchf0.978030.980300.000002010.12.15 00:000.959840.000.00-1.871 895.11
979662242010.12.13 19:16sell1.00usdjpy83.33383.9510.0002010.12.15 02:1383.9510.000.00-1.68-736.14
979662662010.12.13 17:13buy1.00gbpusd1.587371.577190.000002010.12.14 15:151.577190.000.00-0.80-1 018.00
979662922010.12.13 14:43buy1.00eurusd1.329101.323940.000002010.12.15 01:001.335620.000.00-0.80652.00
983386882010.12.16 09:27buy1.00usdchf0.971400.964990.000002010.12.16 17:560.964990.000.000.00-664.26
983436312010.12.15 17:21sell1.00gbpusd1.560471.575880.000002010.12.20 01:001.551340.000.00-14.10913.00
983437132010.12.15 18:45sell1.00eurusd1.325501.332610.000002010.12.17 01:001.324020.000.00-8.40148.00
986634742010.12.17 07:27sell1.00usdchf0.957540.962130.000002010.12.17 12:570.962130.000.000.00-477.07
986658082010.12.17 07:30buy1.00eurusd1.331561.327380.000002010.12.17 12:511.327380.000.000.00-418.00
988101362010.12.21 14:17sell1.00usdchf0.958520.966580.000002010.12.23 00:010.952090.000.00-3.35675.36
991182162010.12.23 04:05sell1.00usdjpy83.32283.7660.0002010.12.27 01:0082.9600.000.00-1.69436.35
992512582010.12.23 13:23buy1.00usdchf0.959640.955430.000002010.12.27 00:000.961070.000.00-0.62148.79
994346882010.12.28 01:30sell1.00usdchf0.955220.959150.000002010.12.30 00:000.944400.000.00-3.811 145.70
994396392010.12.27 08:02buy1.00gbpusd1.545801.539670.000002010.12.27 14:221.539670.000.000.00-613.00
994396872010.12.27 07:44buy1.00eurusd1.314841.311060.000002010.12.28 10:141.322070.000.00-0.50723.00
995670192010.12.28 12:53buy1.00gbpusd1.550741.543000.000002010.12.28 15:271.543000.000.000.00-774.00
996933112010.12.30 02:12buy1.00eurusd1.325781.316250.000002011.01.03 01:001.335610.000.00-1.30983.00
996933612010.12.29 18:56buy1.00gbpusd1.547161.532300.000002011.01.03 01:001.557260.000.00-1.901 010.00
996933972010.12.30 01:43sell1.00usdjpy81.29882.3400.0002011.01.03 01:0081.1490.000.00-1.72183.61
998120122010.12.30 16:58sell1.00usdchf0.937200.941910.000002011.01.03 00:220.933840.000.00-1.72359.80
1000337852011.01.04 09:35buy1.00usdchf0.942720.937890.000002011.01.05 18:100.964630.000.00-0.112 271.34
1000362492011.01.03 08:48sell1.00eurusd1.325441.332600.000002011.01.03 11:361.332600.000.000.00-716.00
1000362662011.01.03 15:53buy1.00usdjpy81.67180.8350.0002011.01.05 01:0082.0440.000.00-0.24454.63
1001317082011.01.05 09:02sell1.00eurusd1.325331.332540.000002011.01.05 18:061.317000.000.000.00833.00
1002604062011.01.05 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.573241.556020.000002011.01.07 01:001.54517cancelled
1002604152011.01.05 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.542191.559410.000002011.01.07 01:001.54492cancelled
1002604312011.01.05 14:15buy1.00usdjpy82.52981.7950.0002011.01.05 18:1083.2250.000.000.00836.29
1003978792011.01.06 00:01buy stop1.00usdchf0.985400.974610.000002011.01.10 00:010.96859cancelled
1003978872011.01.06 00:01sell stop1.00usdchf0.950250.961040.000002011.01.10 00:010.96832cancelled
1004015772011.01.06 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy84.24182.6020.0002011.01.10 01:0083.063cancelled
1004016472011.01.06 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy81.52783.1660.0002011.01.10 01:0083.051cancelled
1004016872011.01.06 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.333651.323690.000002011.01.06 17:101.30138cancelled
1004016982011.01.06 17:10sell1.00eurusd1.301501.311460.000002011.01.10 01:001.289590.000.00-4.001 191.00
1005229722011.01.07 15:01buy1.00gbpusd1.553171.542850.000002011.01.10 01:001.554120.000.00-0.8095.00
1005229872011.01.07 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.534321.544640.000002011.01.07 15:011.55304cancelled
1006694322011.01.11 15:55buy1.00usdchf0.976350.972040.000002011.01.12 10:010.972040.000.000.10-443.40
1006694692011.01.10 00:01sell stop1.00usdchf0.962020.966330.000002011.01.11 15:550.97602cancelled
1006728762011.01.10 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.301571.294930.000002011.01.12 01:001.29847cancelled
1006728942011.01.10 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.280041.286680.000002011.01.12 01:001.29832cancelled
1006729142011.01.10 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.63982.7320.0002011.01.12 01:0083.365cancelled
1006729182011.01.10 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy82.11683.0220.0002011.01.12 01:0083.350cancelled
1006729272011.01.10 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.566431.550910.000002011.01.12 01:001.56082cancelled
1006729302011.01.10 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.538361.553880.000002011.01.12 01:001.56058cancelled
1010019182011.01.12 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.91483.0620.0002011.01.14 01:0082.778cancelled
1010019242011.01.12 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy82.49183.3420.0002011.01.14 01:0082.761cancelled
1010019352011.01.12 16:55buy1.00gbpusd1.569581.558230.000002011.01.14 01:001.584330.000.00-0.501 475.00
1010019432011.01.12 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.548951.560310.000002011.01.12 16:551.56965cancelled
1010019582011.01.12 16:58buy1.00eurusd1.306231.301860.000002011.01.14 01:001.335060.000.00-2.302 883.00
1010019602011.01.12 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.291961.296320.000002011.01.12 16:581.30616cancelled
1011947122011.01.13 09:45buy1.00usdchf0.975220.970510.000002011.01.13 13:180.970510.000.000.00-485.31
1011947922011.01.13 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.959620.964330.000002011.01.13 09:450.97500cancelled
1013693902011.01.14 00:01buy stop1.00usdchf0.978220.970680.000002011.01.17 00:000.96398cancelled
1013694982011.01.14 00:01sell stop1.00usdchf0.953140.960680.000002011.01.17 00:000.96315cancelled
1013729602011.01.14 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.361651.346950.000002011.01.17 01:001.33803cancelled
1013729652011.01.14 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.314331.329030.000002011.01.17 01:001.33789cancelled
1013729952011.01.14 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.19882.5390.0002011.01.17 01:0082.909cancelled
1013730062011.01.14 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.596111.581250.000002011.01.17 01:001.58818cancelled
1013730152011.01.14 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.569241.584110.000002011.01.17 01:001.58782cancelled
1015255842011.01.17 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.971370.967260.000002011.01.18 08:300.95654cancelled
1015256212011.01.18 08:30sell1.00usdchf0.956570.960680.000002011.01.18 11:410.960680.000.000.00-427.82
1015296912011.01.17 13:06buy1.00gbpusd1.593351.586500.000002011.01.19 01:001.595570.000.00-1.10222.00
1015297022011.01.17 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.580751.587600.000002011.01.17 13:111.59247cancelled
1015297342011.01.17 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.350721.343630.000002011.01.17 09:571.32779cancelled
1015297432011.01.17 09:57sell1.00eurusd1.327771.334860.000002011.01.18 08:101.334860.000.00-1.90-709.00
1015297542011.01.17 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.36082.6440.0002011.01.19 01:0082.644cancelled
1015297582011.01.17 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy82.15682.8720.0002011.01.19 01:0082.622cancelled
1018508772011.01.19 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.973030.967840.000002011.01.19 18:510.95599cancelled
1018509342011.01.19 18:51sell1.00usdchf0.955820.961010.000002011.01.20 14:580.961010.000.00-2.84-540.06
1018557212011.01.19 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy82.97782.4430.0002011.01.19 08:5482.089cancelled
1018557302011.01.19 08:54sell1.00usdjpy82.06482.5970.0002011.01.20 14:3582.5970.000.00-2.56-645.30
1018557432011.01.19 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.356881.346320.000002011.01.21 01:001.34669cancelled
1018557512011.01.19 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.322791.333350.000002011.01.21 01:001.34656cancelled
1018557722011.01.19 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.607421.592760.000002011.01.21 01:001.59121cancelled
1018557772011.01.19 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.580601.595260.000002011.01.21 01:001.59066cancelled
1022302932011.01.21 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.981670.973850.000002011.01.24 00:000.95861cancelled
1022304322011.01.21 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.956040.963850.000002011.01.24 00:000.95832cancelled
1022346742011.01.21 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.602881.587530.000002011.01.24 01:001.59940cancelled
1022346882011.01.21 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.574781.590120.000002011.01.24 01:001.59915cancelled
1022347282011.01.21 16:48buy1.00eurusd1.358051.351730.000002011.01.24 01:001.361820.000.000.90377.00
1022347422011.01.21 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.337521.343840.000002011.01.21 16:481.35818cancelled
1022347552011.01.21 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.70482.5320.0002011.01.24 01:0082.612cancelled
1022347652011.01.21 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy81.74782.9200.0002011.01.24 01:0082.590cancelled
1023819512011.01.24 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.968670.962990.000002011.01.24 16:350.95014cancelled
1023820162011.01.24 16:35sell1.00usdchf0.949960.955640.000002011.01.26 00:000.942510.000.00-1.90790.44
1023865522011.01.24 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.00382.3960.0002011.01.26 01:0082.278cancelled
1023865892011.01.24 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy81.96482.5710.0002011.01.26 01:0082.262cancelled
1023866272011.01.24 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.609751.596430.000002011.01.25 10:311.58271cancelled
1023866352011.01.25 10:30sell1.00gbpusd1.584311.598910.000002011.01.27 14:531.598910.000.00-11.30-1 460.00
1023866642011.01.24 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.377781.369010.000002011.01.26 01:001.36873cancelled
1023866702011.01.24 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.349411.358180.000002011.01.26 01:001.36858cancelled
1027802912011.01.26 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.953370.947420.000002011.01.28 00:000.94605cancelled
1027803732011.01.26 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.933750.939700.000002011.01.28 00:000.94578cancelled
1027829802011.01.27 08:55buy1.00usdjpy82.75882.0070.0002011.01.28 17:5182.0070.000.000.12-915.78
1027829972011.01.26 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy81.49182.2420.0002011.01.27 08:5582.822cancelled
1027830252011.01.26 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.380261.373790.000002011.01.28 01:001.37234cancelled
1027830302011.01.26 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.359251.365720.000002011.01.28 01:001.37220cancelled
1031373422011.01.28 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.954310.949750.000002011.01.31 00:000.94246cancelled
1031374512011.01.28 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.939180.943740.000002011.01.31 00:000.94210cancelled
1031404422011.01.28 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.383171.377150.000002011.01.28 16:371.36389cancelled
1031404602011.01.28 16:36sell1.00eurusd1.363621.369630.000002011.01.31 01:001.357440.000.00-4.70618.00
1031404722011.01.28 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.600331.590460.000002011.01.31 01:001.58283cancelled
1031404772011.01.28 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.582081.591950.000002011.01.31 01:001.58258cancelled
1032898382011.01.31 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.948380.945100.000002011.02.01 18:050.93708cancelled
1032900542011.02.01 18:05sell1.00usdchf0.936990.940270.000002011.02.02 17:510.940270.000.00-0.86-348.84
1032956692011.01.31 14:34buy1.00gbpusd1.592941.579970.000002011.02.02 01:001.613360.000.00-0.702 042.00
1032957012011.01.31 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.569371.582350.000002011.01.31 14:341.59270cancelled
1032957342011.01.31 16:23buy1.00eurusd1.373011.364290.000002011.02.02 01:001.382520.000.001.30951.00
1032957402011.01.31 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.344841.353550.000002011.01.31 16:231.37307cancelled
1032957912011.01.31 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy82.76381.7390.0002011.02.02 01:0081.418cancelled
1032957982011.01.31 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy81.05182.0750.0002011.02.02 01:0081.398cancelled
1036202992011.02.02 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.395361.388310.000002011.02.03 14:341.37288cancelled
1036203122011.02.03 14:34sell1.00eurusd1.372501.379550.000002011.02.07 01:001.357470.000.00-6.401 503.00
1036203342011.02.03 08:42buy1.00gbpusd1.623331.610810.000002011.02.04 12:011.610810.000.00-0.80-1 252.00
1036203392011.02.02 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.600601.613130.000002011.02.03 08:421.62330cancelled
1036203502011.02.03 16:01buy1.00usdjpy82.00081.0810.0002011.02.07 01:0082.2170.000.00-0.24263.94
1036203522011.02.02 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy80.45581.3730.0002011.02.03 16:0181.981cancelled
1037685652011.02.03 16:01buy1.00usdchf0.950790.945160.000002011.02.03 17:460.945160.000.000.00-595.67
1037687602011.02.03 00:01sell stop1.00usdchf0.932210.937830.000002011.02.03 16:010.95100cancelled
1039305912011.02.04 16:33buy1.00usdchf0.957760.951290.000002011.02.09 00:090.963000.000.00-0.32544.13
1039307232011.02.04 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.936470.942930.000002011.02.04 16:350.95750cancelled
1040721012011.02.07 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.619371.607210.000002011.02.09 01:001.60641cancelled
1040721532011.02.07 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.597291.609450.000002011.02.09 01:001.60610cancelled
1040722212011.02.07 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.369361.362750.000002011.02.09 01:001.36244cancelled
1040722242011.02.07 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.347921.354530.000002011.02.09 01:001.36227cancelled
1040722452011.02.07 01:00buy stop1.00usdjpy83.16281.7090.0002011.02.09 01:0082.325cancelled
1040722492011.02.07 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy80.74482.1970.0002011.02.09 01:0082.306cancelled
1043856632011.02.09 00:09buy stop1.00usdchf0.973950.968010.000002011.02.11 00:000.96937cancelled
1043856732011.02.09 00:09sell stop1.00usdchf0.954420.960360.000002011.02.11 00:000.96932cancelled
1043892392011.02.09 19:04buy1.00eurusd1.372991.367200.000002011.02.10 08:291.367200.000.003.00-579.00
1043892522011.02.09 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.354141.359930.000002011.02.09 19:041.37418cancelled
1043893052011.02.09 01:00sell stop1.00usdjpy81.57282.2780.0002011.02.10 10:0382.751cancelled
1043893212011.02.09 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.615951.603860.000002011.02.11 01:001.60981cancelled
1043893262011.02.09 01:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.593761.605850.000002011.02.11 01:001.60940cancelled
1047199552011.02.11 01:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.618511.607300.000002011.02.11 11:511.59793cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -286.80 19 407.73
Closed P/L: 19 120.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1043893022011.02.10 10:03buy1.00usdjpy82.76582.0590.000 83.5180.000.00-0.12901.60
1047199682011.02.11 11:51sell1.00gbpusd1.597761.608970.00000 1.599810.000.000.00-205.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.12 696.60
 Floating P/L: 696.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
1047157822011.02.11 00:00buy stop1.00usdchf0.980820.974610.00000 0.97546BUY
1047158382011.02.11 00:00sell stop1.00usdchf0.960330.966540.00000 0.97527SELL
1047199802011.02.11 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.373911.366420.00000 1.35226BUY
1047199852011.02.11 01:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.349641.357130.00000 1.35215SELL
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 51 340.14 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 19 120.93 Floating P/L: 696.48 Margin: 519.55
Balance: 70 461.07 Equity: 71 157.55 Free Margin: 70 638.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 79 516.39 Gross Loss: 60 395.46 Total Net Profit: 19 120.93
Profit Factor: 1.32 Expected Payoff: 100.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 113.17 Maximal Drawdown: 11 921.93 (19.61%) Relative Drawdown: 19.61% (11 921.93)
 
Total Trades: 190 Short Positions (won %): 94 (55.32%) Long Positions (won %): 96 (56.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 106 (55.79%) Loss trades (% of total): 84 (44.21%)
Largest profit trade: 2 880.70 loss trade: -1 602.00
Average profit trade: 750.15 loss trade: -718.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (6 638.10) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-7 518.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 638.10 (7) consecutive loss (count): -7 518.79 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2