|Account: 2272079
|Name: 888888888
|Currency: USD
|2011 January 28, 18:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69797664
|2010.03.22 19:39
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|79047174
|2010.06.29 07:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|88.741
|89.345
|0.000
|2010.07.01 01:00
|88.454
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.16
|324.46
|79310114
|2010.07.01 03:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.07439
|1.07940
|0.00000
|2010.07.05 00:00
|1.06447
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|931.92
|79314567
|2010.06.30 16:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.49521
|1.50495
|0.00000
|2010.07.01 14:47
|1.50495
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|-974.00
|79314599
|2010.07.01 12:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.23166
|1.22463
|0.00000
|2010.07.05 01:00
|1.25558
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|2 392.00
|79473772
|2010.07.01 13:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|87.965
|88.409
|0.000
|2010.07.05 01:00
|87.767
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|225.60
|79732745
|2010.07.05 12:08
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.51178
|1.51884
|0.00000
|2010.07.06 08:47
|1.51884
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-706.00
|80005205
|2010.07.07 19:19
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.05183
|1.05707
|0.00000
|2010.07.09 00:00
|1.04976
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|197.19
|80008729
|2010.07.08 02:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|87.975
|87.287
|0.000
|2010.07.12 01:00
|88.658
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|770.38
|80280692
|2010.07.09 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.05724
|1.05308
|0.00000
|2010.07.13 00:00
|1.06036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|294.24
|80282814
|2010.07.09 14:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.26248
|1.26701
|0.00000
|2010.07.12 02:45
|1.26247
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|1.00
|80380745
|2010.07.13 17:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.51796
|1.50414
|0.00000
|2010.07.15 01:00
|1.52660
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|864.00
|80380774
|2010.07.12 02:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|88.926
|88.554
|0.000
|2010.07.12 12:11
|88.554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.08
|80385197
|2010.07.12 11:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.25572
|1.26138
|0.00000
|2010.07.13 02:06
|1.26138
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|-566.00
|80478139
|2010.07.13 09:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.25352
|1.25820
|0.00000
|2010.07.13 11:51
|1.25820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-468.00
|80593405
|2010.07.15 17:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.29135
|1.28061
|0.00000
|2010.07.20 01:00
|1.29394
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|259.00
|80696576
|2010.07.15 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.04330
|1.04864
|0.00000
|2010.07.16 16:57
|1.04864
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-509.23
|80698019
|2010.07.15 12:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53485
|1.52462
|0.00000
|2010.07.19 15:24
|1.52462
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-1 023.00
|80698101
|2010.07.16 05:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|87.138
|88.268
|0.000
|2010.07.19 01:00
|86.549
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|680.54
|80930530
|2010.07.20 21:18
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|87.413
|86.059
|0.000
|2010.07.26 01:00
|87.536
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|140.51
|81044016
|2010.07.21 09:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53234
|1.51903
|0.00000
|2010.07.21 17:26
|1.51903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 331.00
|81044079
|2010.07.20 14:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.28525
|1.29124
|0.00000
|2010.07.20 17:17
|1.29124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-599.00
|81161501
|2010.07.22 09:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.04443
|1.04960
|0.00000
|2010.07.23 15:13
|1.04960
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-492.57
|81164952
|2010.07.21 20:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.27578
|1.28521
|0.00000
|2010.07.22 11:01
|1.28521
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|-943.00
|81305445
|2010.07.23 10:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53304
|1.51414
|0.00000
|2010.07.26 01:00
|1.54212
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|908.00
|81551910
|2010.07.27 14:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.55590
|1.53854
|0.00000
|2010.07.29 01:00
|1.55912
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|322.00
|81551964
|2010.07.27 13:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.30421
|1.29566
|0.00000
|2010.07.27 17:13
|1.29566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-855.00
|81801218
|2010.07.29 11:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.04861
|1.05652
|0.00000
|2010.08.02 00:00
|1.04047
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|782.34
|81803563
|2010.07.29 10:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.30738
|1.30270
|0.00000
|2010.07.30 10:13
|1.30270
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-468.00
|81930873
|2010.07.29 12:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56581
|1.55757
|0.00000
|2010.07.30 11:58
|1.55757
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-824.00
|82147994
|2010.08.02 16:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31617
|1.31053
|0.00000
|2010.08.03 15:15
|1.32248
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|631.00
|82148070
|2010.08.02 13:26
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58255
|1.56684
|0.00000
|2010.08.03 15:15
|1.59358
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|1 103.00
|82343930
|2010.08.04 16:07
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.04567
|1.04238
|0.00000
|2010.08.05 14:40
|1.04238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-315.62
|82345541
|2010.08.05 08:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58441
|1.59396
|0.00000
|2010.08.06 14:48
|1.59396
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-955.00
|82345557
|2010.08.04 16:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31420
|1.31993
|0.00000
|2010.08.05 11:27
|1.31993
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|-573.00
|82581209
|2010.08.06 15:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.03696
|1.04340
|0.00000
|2010.08.09 15:20
|1.04340
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-617.21
|82582797
|2010.08.06 15:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32855
|1.32278
|0.00000
|2010.08.09 01:40
|1.32860
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|5.00
|82681126
|2010.08.10 03:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58289
|1.59707
|0.00000
|2010.08.10 14:01
|1.57370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|919.00
|82682530
|2010.08.10 04:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31592
|1.32471
|0.00000
|2010.08.10 14:01
|1.31490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|82904514
|2010.08.11 23:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.06247
|1.05463
|0.00000
|2010.08.12 10:56
|1.05463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-743.39
|82906867
|2010.08.11 08:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.30741
|1.31511
|0.00000
|2010.08.12 12:40
|1.28246
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|2 495.00
|82906874
|2010.08.11 12:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56744
|1.58524
|0.00000
|2010.08.12 12:40
|1.55991
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|753.00
|83153051
|2010.08.16 12:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.03894
|1.04646
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 08:41
|1.04646
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|-718.61
|83257577
|2010.08.16 08:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.04297
|1.04626
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 00:00
|1.03516
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.74
|754.47
|83258772
|2010.08.17 11:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.29113
|1.28334
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 03:39
|1.28115
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|-998.00
|83491077
|2010.08.18 14:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56771
|1.55487
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 08:33
|1.55487
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-1 284.00
|83623863
|2010.08.19 14:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.03743
|1.04077
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 00:00
|1.03515
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.94
|220.26
|83625870
|2010.08.19 04:11
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|85.795
|85.259
|0.000
|2010.08.19 14:33
|85.259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-628.67
|83631125
|2010.08.20 12:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.27025
|1.27671
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 01:14
|1.27024
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|1.00
|83940190
|2010.08.24 12:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.04463
|1.03937
|0.00000
|2010.08.24 15:37
|1.03937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-506.08
|83945715
|2010.08.24 06:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|84.851
|85.538
|0.000
|2010.08.24 16:10
|83.815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 236.06
|83945843
|2010.08.24 06:19
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54260
|1.55425
|0.00000
|2010.08.24 16:11
|1.54320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|83947202
|2010.08.24 14:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.25893
|1.26734
|0.00000
|2010.08.24 16:06
|1.26734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-841.00
|84314550
|2010.08.26 04:41
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54989
|1.53800
|0.00000
|2010.08.30 01:00
|1.55295
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|306.00
|84314629
|2010.08.26 16:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.27496
|1.26854
|0.00000
|2010.08.27 16:06
|1.26854
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-642.00
|84620383
|2010.08.27 07:12
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|84.752
|84.141
|0.000
|2010.08.30 01:00
|85.498
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|872.54
|84766315
|2010.08.31 09:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.02120
|1.02542
|0.00000
|2010.09.01 14:39
|1.00722
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|1 387.98
|84771956
|2010.08.30 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.26835
|1.27319
|0.00000
|2010.08.31 15:04
|1.27319
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|-484.00
|84772025
|2010.08.31 07:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54411
|1.55266
|0.00000
|2010.09.01 14:39
|1.54328
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|83.00
|84772048
|2010.08.31 21:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.870
|85.476
|0.000
|2010.09.01 14:39
|83.966
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|-114.33
|85070316
|2010.09.01 11:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.27914
|1.27328
|0.00000
|2010.09.01 14:40
|1.28281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|367.00
|85219576
|2010.09.03 14:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|85.122
|84.033
|0.000
|2010.09.07 08:13
|84.033
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-1 295.92
|85449817
|2010.09.06 12:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53754
|1.54460
|0.00000
|2010.09.08 01:00
|1.53478
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|276.00
|85449846
|2010.09.07 01:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.28283
|1.28727
|0.00000
|2010.09.09 01:00
|1.27310
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|973.00
|85679554
|2010.09.08 09:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.00617
|1.00952
|0.00000
|2010.09.08 10:46
|1.00952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-331.84
|85681652
|2010.09.08 09:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54364
|1.53225
|0.00000
|2010.09.14 16:43
|1.54783
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|419.00
|85818510
|2010.09.10 03:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.01861
|1.01466
|0.00000
|2010.09.10 07:06
|1.01466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-389.29
|85820687
|2010.09.10 03:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.26549
|1.27067
|0.00000
|2010.09.10 09:08
|1.27067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-518.00
|85946210
|2010.09.10 14:43
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|84.339
|83.757
|0.000
|2010.09.13 01:01
|84.341
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|2.37
|86078006
|2010.09.13 16:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.00885
|1.01595
|0.00000
|2010.09.14 16:43
|0.99651
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|1 238.32
|86084110
|2010.09.13 08:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.28108
|1.27595
|0.00000
|2010.09.14 16:43
|1.29646
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|1 538.00
|86084283
|2010.09.13 17:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.593
|84.282
|0.000
|2010.09.14 16:44
|82.946
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|780.03
|86429062
|2010.09.16 14:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.00999
|1.00230
|0.00000
|2010.09.16 17:19
|1.01371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|366.97
|86432160
|2010.09.15 03:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.619
|82.744
|0.000
|2010.09.15 17:08
|85.585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 297.13
|86703020
|2010.09.17 07:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57040
|1.56054
|0.00000
|2010.09.20 10:44
|1.56054
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-986.00
|86824209
|2010.09.21 03:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.00217
|1.00774
|0.00000
|2010.09.22 12:26
|0.98884
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|1 348.04
|86827037
|2010.09.21 09:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|85.308
|85.673
|0.000
|2010.09.22 12:27
|84.650
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|777.32
|86827143
|2010.09.21 20:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31685
|1.30987
|0.00000
|2010.09.22 12:27
|1.33863
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|2 178.00
|86947627
|2010.09.22 02:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56513
|1.55180
|0.00000
|2010.09.22 12:27
|1.56731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|218.00
|87261858
|2010.09.24 06:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|85.110
|84.162
|0.000
|2010.09.24 15:16
|84.162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 126.40
|87261895
|2010.09.23 16:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57231
|1.56235
|0.00000
|2010.09.27 01:00
|1.58275
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|1 044.00
|87624194
|2010.09.28 16:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97584
|0.98090
|0.00000
|2010.09.29 12:01
|0.98090
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|-515.85
|88172319
|2010.09.30 12:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97097
|0.97500
|0.00000
|2010.09.30 15:08
|0.97500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-413.33
|88380368
|2010.10.01 22:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97379
|0.98035
|0.00000
|2010.10.05 00:00
|0.97140
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|246.04
|88383544
|2010.10.01 11:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.37327
|1.36710
|0.00000
|2010.10.04 01:00
|1.37769
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|442.00
|88532894
|2010.10.05 01:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.36542
|1.37408
|0.00000
|2010.10.05 09:41
|1.37408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-866.00
|88532919
|2010.10.04 03:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.650
|83.196
|0.000
|2010.10.04 10:08
|83.196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-545.70
|88671156
|2010.10.05 16:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96484
|0.96908
|0.00000
|2010.10.07 00:00
|0.96202
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.74
|293.13
|88839092
|2010.10.07 13:26
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60174
|1.58572
|0.00000
|2010.10.07 19:03
|1.58572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 602.00
|89022251
|2010.10.07 09:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95546
|0.95972
|0.00000
|2010.10.07 11:16
|0.95972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-443.88
|89027142
|2010.10.07 09:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|82.392
|82.942
|0.000
|2010.10.11 01:00
|81.842
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|672.03
|89348120
|2010.10.12 09:56
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96989
|0.96461
|0.00000
|2010.10.12 12:31
|0.96461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-547.37
|89353370
|2010.10.12 01:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.38573
|1.39407
|0.00000
|2010.10.13 02:19
|1.39407
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|-834.00
|89353432
|2010.10.12 10:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58148
|1.59421
|0.00000
|2010.10.14 02:00
|1.59421
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|-1 273.00
|89686456
|2010.10.14 11:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.017
|81.764
|0.000
|2010.10.19 15:05
|81.764
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.22
|-913.61
|89691968
|2010.10.14 03:32
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.40648
|1.39852
|0.00000
|2010.10.15 18:05
|1.39852
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-796.00
|89858470
|2010.10.14 09:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60488
|1.59016
|0.00000
|2010.10.18 08:02
|1.59016
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-1 472.00
|90182799
|2010.10.19 14:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96874
|0.96297
|0.00000
|2010.10.20 14:03
|0.96297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-599.19
|90188427
|2010.10.19 15:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.38112
|1.39181
|0.00000
|2010.10.20 16:07
|1.39181
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|-1 069.00
|90341691
|2010.10.19 13:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57389
|1.58876
|0.00000
|2010.10.22 01:00
|1.57135
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.30
|254.00
|90698872
|2010.10.22 09:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97527
|0.96805
|0.00000
|2010.10.25 00:00
|0.97685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|161.74
|91032684
|2010.10.25 08:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96640
|0.97362
|0.00000
|2010.10.26 01:12
|0.97362
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|-741.56
|91036825
|2010.10.25 06:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.40396
|1.39848
|0.00000
|2010.10.25 16:42
|1.39848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-548.00
|91036919
|2010.10.25 07:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.721
|81.283
|0.000
|2010.10.26 13:31
|81.283
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|-691.41
|91036975
|2010.10.25 03:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57448
|1.56571
|0.00000
|2010.10.27 01:00
|1.58474
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|1 026.00
|91197958
|2010.10.26 19:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.38345
|1.39072
|0.00000
|2010.10.28 01:00
|1.37782
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|563.00
|91200303
|2010.10.26 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.98297
|0.97696
|0.00000
|2010.10.28 00:00
|0.98984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|694.05
|91597801
|2010.10.28 15:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.98319
|0.98769
|0.00000
|2010.10.29 09:42
|0.98769
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|-455.61
|91603934
|2010.10.28 16:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.39067
|1.38354
|0.00000
|2010.10.29 10:30
|1.38354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-713.00
|91981853
|2010.11.01 15:06
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.99114
|0.98656
|0.00000
|2010.11.02 09:55
|0.98656
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-464.24
|91986782
|2010.11.01 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.946
|80.101
|0.000
|2010.11.04 01:00
|81.060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|140.64
|92352416
|2010.11.04 09:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96684
|0.97554
|0.00000
|2010.11.08 00:00
|0.96115
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|592.00
|92355216
|2010.11.03 10:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61139
|1.60074
|0.00000
|2010.11.05 01:00
|1.62742
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|1 603.00
|92355282
|2010.11.04 09:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41923
|1.41042
|0.00000
|2010.11.05 11:59
|1.41042
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-881.00
|92849284
|2010.11.09 21:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96940
|0.96477
|0.00000
|2010.11.11 00:00
|0.97020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|82.46
|92853992
|2010.11.09 21:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.760
|80.834
|0.000
|2010.11.11 01:00
|82.212
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|549.80
|92854050
|2010.11.09 01:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60858
|1.62004
|0.00000
|2010.11.16 01:00
|1.60425
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.40
|433.00
|92854069
|2010.11.08 10:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.39152
|1.40272
|0.00000
|2010.11.10 01:00
|1.37694
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.50
|1 458.00
|93286226
|2010.11.12 00:51
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.36092
|1.37216
|0.00000
|2010.11.12 11:46
|1.37216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 124.00
|93483440
|2010.11.12 18:20
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97892
|0.97426
|0.00000
|2010.11.15 00:00
|0.98001
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|111.22
|93883585
|2010.11.16 16:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.98841
|0.98392
|0.00000
|2010.11.18 00:00
|0.99154
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|315.67
|93890418
|2010.11.15 14:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.203
|82.101
|0.000
|2010.11.17 01:00
|83.374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.10
|94086914
|2010.11.16 16:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59358
|1.60382
|0.00000
|2010.11.18 01:00
|1.59200
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|158.00
|94481369
|2010.11.18 12:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59852
|1.59012
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 01:00
|1.59989
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|137.00
|94819390
|2010.11.22 14:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.36458
|1.37130
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 18:02
|1.33825
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|2 633.00
|94819450
|2010.11.23 07:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.846
|83.297
|0.000
|2010.11.23 11:08
|83.297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-659.09
|94819499
|2010.11.23 16:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58559
|1.59975
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 18:02
|1.58166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|393.00
|95628308
|2010.11.26 08:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56923
|1.57535
|0.00000
|2010.11.29 01:00
|1.55906
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|1 017.00
|95628358
|2010.11.26 07:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32677
|1.33176
|0.00000
|2010.11.29 01:00
|1.32385
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|292.00
|95628391
|2010.11.26 03:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.870
|83.546
|0.000
|2010.11.29 01:00
|84.167
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|352.87
|95813230
|2010.11.30 02:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.99787
|1.00136
|0.00000
|2010.11.30 05:17
|1.00136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-348.53
|95819683
|2010.11.30 14:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.541
|84.144
|0.000
|2010.12.01 14:01
|84.144
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-716.63
|95819745
|2010.11.29 14:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31258
|1.32041
|0.00000
|2010.12.01 01:00
|1.29960
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|1 298.00
|96248731
|2010.12.02 16:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.99493
|1.00075
|0.00000
|2010.12.06 00:00
|0.97565
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|1 976.12
|96255669
|2010.12.02 10:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56508
|1.55513
|0.00000
|2010.12.02 14:35
|1.55513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-995.00
|96255708
|2010.12.01 17:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31586
|1.30688
|0.00000
|2010.12.02 15:00
|1.30688
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-898.00
|96513200
|2010.12.03 14:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.004
|84.107
|0.000
|2010.12.06 01:00
|82.799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|247.59
|96744001
|2010.12.03 16:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33794
|1.32865
|0.00000
|2010.12.06 01:00
|1.34124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|96744081
|2010.12.03 14:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56988
|1.55596
|0.00000
|2010.12.06 01:00
|1.57617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|629.00
|96945042
|2010.03.31 23:59
|balance
|Summary trade result Q1 2010
|-410.64
|96945043
|2010.06.30 23:59
|balance
|Summary trade result Q2 2010
|1 750.78
|96953328
|2010.12.08 00:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32397
|1.33619
|0.00000
|2010.12.10 01:02
|1.32395
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.20
|2.00
|97335313
|2010.12.09 08:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58377
|1.57319
|0.00000
|2010.12.09 16:55
|1.57319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 058.00
|97961742
|2010.12.13 12:56
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97803
|0.98030
|0.00000
|2010.12.15 00:00
|0.95984
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|1 895.11
|97966224
|2010.12.13 19:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.333
|83.951
|0.000
|2010.12.15 02:13
|83.951
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|-736.14
|97966266
|2010.12.13 17:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58737
|1.57719
|0.00000
|2010.12.14 15:15
|1.57719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-1 018.00
|97966292
|2010.12.13 14:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32910
|1.32394
|0.00000
|2010.12.15 01:00
|1.33562
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|652.00
|98338688
|2010.12.16 09:27
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97140
|0.96499
|0.00000
|2010.12.16 17:56
|0.96499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-664.26
|98343631
|2010.12.15 17:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56047
|1.57588
|0.00000
|2010.12.20 01:00
|1.55134
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.10
|913.00
|98343713
|2010.12.15 18:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32550
|1.33261
|0.00000
|2010.12.17 01:00
|1.32402
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|148.00
|98663474
|2010.12.17 07:27
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95754
|0.96213
|0.00000
|2010.12.17 12:57
|0.96213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-477.07
|98665808
|2010.12.17 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33156
|1.32738
|0.00000
|2010.12.17 12:51
|1.32738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-418.00
|98810136
|2010.12.21 14:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95852
|0.96658
|0.00000
|2010.12.23 00:01
|0.95209
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|675.36
|99118203
|2010.12.22 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|84.099
|83.654
|0.000
|2010.12.23 04:05
|83.344
|cancelled
|99118216
|2010.12.23 04:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.322
|83.766
|0.000
|2010.12.27 01:00
|82.960
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|436.35
|99118245
|2010.12.22 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.55580
|1.54398
|0.00000
|2010.12.24 01:00
|1.54448
|cancelled
|99118251
|2010.12.22 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.29996
|1.30633
|0.00000
|2010.12.24 01:00
|1.31217
|cancelled
|99251258
|2010.12.23 13:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95964
|0.95543
|0.00000
|2010.12.27 00:00
|0.96107
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|148.79
|99251281
|2010.12.23 00:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.94554
|0.94975
|0.00000
|2010.12.23 13:23
|0.95919
|cancelled
|99379313
|2010.12.24 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32098
|1.31620
|0.00000
|2010.12.27 01:00
|1.30803
|cancelled
|99379325
|2010.12.24 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.30531
|1.31010
|0.00000
|2010.12.27 01:00
|1.30788
|cancelled
|99379348
|2010.12.24 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54962
|1.54309
|0.00000
|2010.12.27 01:00
|1.54146
|cancelled
|99379357
|2010.12.24 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53747
|1.54400
|0.00000
|2010.12.27 01:00
|1.54119
|cancelled
|99434656
|2010.12.27 00:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96849
|0.96456
|0.00000
|2010.12.28 01:30
|0.95547
|cancelled
|99434688
|2010.12.28 01:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95522
|0.95915
|0.00000
|2010.12.30 00:00
|0.94440
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.81
|1 145.70
|99439511
|2010.12.27 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.168
|82.841
|0.000
|2010.12.29 01:00
|82.367
|cancelled
|99439639
|2010.12.27 08:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54580
|1.53967
|0.00000
|2010.12.27 14:22
|1.53967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-613.00
|99439655
|2010.12.27 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53439
|1.54053
|0.00000
|2010.12.27 08:02
|1.54554
|cancelled
|99439687
|2010.12.27 07:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31484
|1.31106
|0.00000
|2010.12.28 10:14
|1.32207
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|723.00
|99439696
|2010.12.27 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.30241
|1.30619
|0.00000
|2010.12.27 07:44
|1.31471
|cancelled
|99567019
|2010.12.28 12:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.55074
|1.54300
|0.00000
|2010.12.28 15:27
|1.54300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-774.00
|99567109
|2010.12.28 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53648
|1.54422
|0.00000
|2010.12.28 12:53
|1.55066
|cancelled
|99693311
|2010.12.30 02:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32578
|1.31625
|0.00000
|2011.01.03 01:00
|1.33561
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|983.00
|99693346
|2010.12.29 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.29504
|1.30456
|0.00000
|2010.12.30 02:12
|1.32548
|cancelled
|99693361
|2010.12.29 18:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54716
|1.53230
|0.00000
|2011.01.03 01:00
|1.55726
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|1 010.00
|99693369
|2010.12.29 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.52027
|1.53514
|0.00000
|2010.12.29 18:56
|1.54695
|cancelled
|99693391
|2010.12.29 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.037
|81.995
|0.000
|2010.12.30 01:43
|81.321
|cancelled
|99693397
|2010.12.30 01:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.298
|82.340
|0.000
|2011.01.03 01:00
|81.149
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|183.61
|99811996
|2010.12.30 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95289
|0.94817
|0.00000
|2010.12.30 16:58
|0.93732
|cancelled
|99812012
|2010.12.30 16:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.93720
|0.94191
|0.00000
|2011.01.03 00:22
|0.93384
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|359.80
|100033785
|2011.01.04 09:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.94272
|0.93789
|0.00000
|2011.01.05 18:10
|0.96463
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|2 271.34
|100033788
|2011.01.03 00:22
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.92656
|0.93138
|0.00000
|2011.01.04 09:35
|0.94260
|cancelled
|100036237
|2011.01.03 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.34865
|1.34148
|0.00000
|2011.01.03 08:48
|1.32535
|cancelled
|100036249
|2011.01.03 08:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32544
|1.33260
|0.00000
|2011.01.03 11:36
|1.33260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-716.00
|100036266
|2011.01.03 15:53
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.671
|80.835
|0.000
|2011.01.05 01:00
|82.044
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|454.63
|100036275
|2011.01.03 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.271
|81.107
|0.000
|2011.01.03 15:53
|81.656
|cancelled
|100036281
|2011.01.03 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57517
|1.55223
|0.00000
|2011.01.05 01:00
|1.55992
|cancelled
|100036285
|2011.01.03 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53385
|1.55679
|0.00000
|2011.01.05 01:00
|1.55961
|cancelled
|100131683
|2011.01.04 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.34870
|1.34148
|0.00000
|2011.01.05 09:02
|1.32549
|cancelled
|100131708
|2011.01.05 09:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32533
|1.33254
|0.00000
|2011.01.05 18:06
|1.31700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|833.00
|100260406
|2011.01.05 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57324
|1.55602
|0.00000
|2011.01.07 01:00
|1.54517
|cancelled
|100260415
|2011.01.05 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54219
|1.55941
|0.00000
|2011.01.07 01:00
|1.54492
|cancelled
|100260431
|2011.01.05 14:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|82.529
|81.795
|0.000
|2011.01.05 18:10
|83.225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|836.29
|100260439
|2011.01.05 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.292
|82.026
|0.000
|2011.01.05 14:15
|82.535
|cancelled
|100397879
|2011.01.06 00:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.98540
|0.97461
|0.00000
|2011.01.10 00:01
|0.96859
|cancelled
|100397887
|2011.01.06 00:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95025
|0.96104
|0.00000
|2011.01.10 00:01
|0.96832
|cancelled
|100401577
|2011.01.06 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|84.241
|82.602
|0.000
|2011.01.10 01:00
|83.063
|cancelled
|100401647
|2011.01.06 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.527
|83.166
|0.000
|2011.01.10 01:00
|83.051
|cancelled
|100401687
|2011.01.06 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33365
|1.32369
|0.00000
|2011.01.06 17:10
|1.30138
|cancelled
|100401698
|2011.01.06 17:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.30150
|1.31146
|0.00000
|2011.01.10 01:00
|1.28959
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|1 191.00
|100522972
|2011.01.07 15:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.55317
|1.54285
|0.00000
|2011.01.10 01:00
|1.55412
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|95.00
|100522987
|2011.01.07 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53432
|1.54464
|0.00000
|2011.01.07 15:01
|1.55304
|cancelled
|100669432
|2011.01.11 15:55
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97635
|0.97204
|0.00000
|2011.01.12 10:01
|0.97204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-443.40
|100669469
|2011.01.10 00:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96202
|0.96633
|0.00000
|2011.01.11 15:55
|0.97602
|cancelled
|100672876
|2011.01.10 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.30157
|1.29493
|0.00000
|2011.01.12 01:00
|1.29847
|cancelled
|100672894
|2011.01.10 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.28004
|1.28668
|0.00000
|2011.01.12 01:00
|1.29832
|cancelled
|100672914
|2011.01.10 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.639
|82.732
|0.000
|2011.01.12 01:00
|83.365
|cancelled
|100672918
|2011.01.10 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|82.116
|83.022
|0.000
|2011.01.12 01:00
|83.350
|cancelled
|100672927
|2011.01.10 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56643
|1.55091
|0.00000
|2011.01.12 01:00
|1.56082
|cancelled
|100672930
|2011.01.10 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.53836
|1.55388
|0.00000
|2011.01.12 01:00
|1.56058
|cancelled
|101001918
|2011.01.12 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.914
|83.062
|0.000
|2011.01.14 01:00
|82.778
|cancelled
|101001924
|2011.01.12 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|82.491
|83.342
|0.000
|2011.01.14 01:00
|82.761
|cancelled
|101001935
|2011.01.12 16:55
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56958
|1.55823
|0.00000
|2011.01.14 01:00
|1.58433
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|1 475.00
|101001943
|2011.01.12 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.54895
|1.56031
|0.00000
|2011.01.12 16:55
|1.56965
|cancelled
|101001958
|2011.01.12 16:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.30623
|1.30186
|0.00000
|2011.01.14 01:00
|1.33506
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|2 883.00
|101001960
|2011.01.12 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.29196
|1.29632
|0.00000
|2011.01.12 16:58
|1.30616
|cancelled
|101194712
|2011.01.13 09:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97522
|0.97051
|0.00000
|2011.01.13 13:18
|0.97051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-485.31
|101194792
|2011.01.13 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95962
|0.96433
|0.00000
|2011.01.13 09:45
|0.97500
|cancelled
|101369390
|2011.01.14 00:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97822
|0.97068
|0.00000
|2011.01.17 00:00
|0.96398
|cancelled
|101369498
|2011.01.14 00:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95314
|0.96068
|0.00000
|2011.01.17 00:00
|0.96315
|cancelled
|101372960
|2011.01.14 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.36165
|1.34695
|0.00000
|2011.01.17 01:00
|1.33803
|cancelled
|101372965
|2011.01.14 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31433
|1.32903
|0.00000
|2011.01.17 01:00
|1.33789
|cancelled
|101372995
|2011.01.14 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.198
|82.539
|0.000
|2011.01.17 01:00
|82.909
|cancelled
|101373006
|2011.01.14 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59611
|1.58125
|0.00000
|2011.01.17 01:00
|1.58818
|cancelled
|101373015
|2011.01.14 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56924
|1.58411
|0.00000
|2011.01.17 01:00
|1.58782
|cancelled
|101525584
|2011.01.17 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97137
|0.96726
|0.00000
|2011.01.18 08:30
|0.95654
|cancelled
|101525621
|2011.01.18 08:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95657
|0.96068
|0.00000
|2011.01.18 11:41
|0.96068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-427.82
|101529691
|2011.01.17 13:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59335
|1.58650
|0.00000
|2011.01.19 01:00
|1.59557
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|222.00
|101529702
|2011.01.17 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58075
|1.58760
|0.00000
|2011.01.17 13:11
|1.59247
|cancelled
|101529734
|2011.01.17 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.35072
|1.34363
|0.00000
|2011.01.17 09:57
|1.32779
|cancelled
|101529743
|2011.01.17 09:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32777
|1.33486
|0.00000
|2011.01.18 08:10
|1.33486
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|-709.00
|101529754
|2011.01.17 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.360
|82.644
|0.000
|2011.01.19 01:00
|82.644
|cancelled
|101529758
|2011.01.17 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|82.156
|82.872
|0.000
|2011.01.19 01:00
|82.622
|cancelled
|101850877
|2011.01.19 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97303
|0.96784
|0.00000
|2011.01.19 18:51
|0.95599
|cancelled
|101850934
|2011.01.19 18:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95582
|0.96101
|0.00000
|2011.01.20 14:58
|0.96101
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|-540.06
|101855721
|2011.01.19 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|82.977
|82.443
|0.000
|2011.01.19 08:54
|82.089
|cancelled
|101855730
|2011.01.19 08:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|82.064
|82.597
|0.000
|2011.01.20 14:35
|82.597
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|-645.30
|101855743
|2011.01.19 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.35688
|1.34632
|0.00000
|2011.01.21 01:00
|1.34669
|cancelled
|101855751
|2011.01.19 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32279
|1.33335
|0.00000
|2011.01.21 01:00
|1.34656
|cancelled
|101855772
|2011.01.19 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60742
|1.59276
|0.00000
|2011.01.21 01:00
|1.59121
|cancelled
|101855777
|2011.01.19 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58060
|1.59526
|0.00000
|2011.01.21 01:00
|1.59066
|cancelled
|102230293
|2011.01.21 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.98167
|0.97385
|0.00000
|2011.01.24 00:00
|0.95861
|cancelled
|102230432
|2011.01.21 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95604
|0.96385
|0.00000
|2011.01.24 00:00
|0.95832
|cancelled
|102234674
|2011.01.21 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60288
|1.58753
|0.00000
|2011.01.24 01:00
|1.59940
|cancelled
|102234688
|2011.01.21 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57478
|1.59012
|0.00000
|2011.01.24 01:00
|1.59915
|cancelled
|102234728
|2011.01.21 16:48
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.35805
|1.35173
|0.00000
|2011.01.24 01:00
|1.36182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|377.00
|102234742
|2011.01.21 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33752
|1.34384
|0.00000
|2011.01.21 16:48
|1.35818
|cancelled
|102234755
|2011.01.21 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.704
|82.532
|0.000
|2011.01.24 01:00
|82.612
|cancelled
|102234765
|2011.01.21 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.747
|82.920
|0.000
|2011.01.24 01:00
|82.590
|cancelled
|102381951
|2011.01.24 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96867
|0.96299
|0.00000
|2011.01.24 16:35
|0.95014
|cancelled
|102382016
|2011.01.24 16:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.94996
|0.95564
|0.00000
|2011.01.26 00:00
|0.94251
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|790.44
|102386552
|2011.01.24 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|83.003
|82.396
|0.000
|2011.01.26 01:00
|82.278
|cancelled
|102386589
|2011.01.24 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.964
|82.571
|0.000
|2011.01.26 01:00
|82.262
|cancelled
|102386627
|2011.01.24 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60975
|1.59643
|0.00000
|2011.01.25 10:31
|1.58271
|cancelled
|102386635
|2011.01.25 10:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58431
|1.59891
|0.00000
|2011.01.27 14:53
|1.59891
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.30
|-1 460.00
|102386664
|2011.01.24 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.37778
|1.36901
|0.00000
|2011.01.26 01:00
|1.36873
|cancelled
|102386670
|2011.01.24 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.34941
|1.35818
|0.00000
|2011.01.26 01:00
|1.36858
|cancelled
|102780291
|2011.01.26 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95337
|0.94742
|0.00000
|2011.01.28 00:00
|0.94605
|cancelled
|102780373
|2011.01.26 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.93375
|0.93970
|0.00000
|2011.01.28 00:00
|0.94578
|cancelled
|102782980
|2011.01.27 08:55
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|82.758
|82.007
|0.000
|2011.01.28 17:51
|82.007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-915.78
|102782997
|2011.01.26 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.491
|82.242
|0.000
|2011.01.27 08:55
|82.822
|cancelled
|102783025
|2011.01.26 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.38026
|1.37379
|0.00000
|2011.01.28 01:00
|1.37234
|cancelled
|102783030
|2011.01.26 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.35925
|1.36572
|0.00000
|2011.01.28 01:00
|1.37220
|cancelled
|103140442
|2011.01.28 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.38317
|1.37715
|0.00000
|2011.01.28 16:37
|1.36389
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-277.08
|16 261.17
|Closed P/L:
|15 984.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|103140460
|2011.01.28 16:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.36362
|1.36963
|0.00000
|
|1.36064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|298.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|298.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|298.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|103140472
|2011.01.28 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60033
|1.59046
|0.00000
|
|1.58381
|BUY
|103140477
|2011.01.28 01:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58208
|1.59195
|0.00000
|
|1.58355
|SELL
|103137342
|2011.01.28 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95431
|0.94975
|0.00000
|
|0.94226
|BUY
|103137451
|2011.01.28 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.93918
|0.94374
|0.00000
|
|0.94203
|SELL
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|51 340.14
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|15 984.09
|Floating P/L:
|298.00
|Margin:
|272.72
|Balance:
|67 324.23
|Equity:
|67 622.23
|Free Margin:
|67 349.51
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|73 605.38
|Gross Loss:
|57 621.29
|Total Net Profit:
|15 984.09
|Profit Factor:
|1.28
|Expected Payoff:
|88.80
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 113.17
|Maximal Drawdown:
|11 921.93 (19.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|19.61% (11 921.93)
|
|Total Trades:
|180
|Short Positions (won %):
|91 (54.95%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|89 (56.18%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|100 (55.56%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|80 (44.44%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 880.70
|loss trade:
|-1 602.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|736.05
|loss trade:
|-720.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (6 638.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-7 518.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6 638.10 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7 518.79 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2