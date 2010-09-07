|Account: 5891833
|Name: brainwashing_m15new
|Currency: USD
|2011 January 28, 17:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|93398952
|2010.09.07 12:36
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|93444232
|2010.09.08 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27307
|1.27415
|1.28097
|2010.09.08 14:42
|1.27415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|93476744
|2010.09.09 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.511
|83.795
|82.712
|2010.09.09 12:30
|83.795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.89
|93500924
|2010.09.10 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.905
|84.149
|83.112
|2010.09.10 12:24
|84.149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|93504985
|2010.09.10 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.02685
|1.02251
|1.03485
|2010.09.10 13:39
|1.02251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.44
|93527982
|2010.09.13 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54353
|1.54440
|1.55155
|2010.09.13 16:23
|1.54440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|93545397
|2010.09.14 06:45
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|83.333
|83.289
|82.532
|2010.09.14 08:43
|83.289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|93551304
|2010.09.14 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28548
|1.28525
|1.27744
|2010.09.14 12:23
|1.28525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|93573467
|2010.09.15 06:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54559
|1.55115
|1.53759
|2010.09.15 07:19
|1.55115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.60
|93603979
|2010.09.16 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55925
|1.56089
|1.55132
|2010.09.16 09:07
|1.56089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.40
|93652361
|2010.09.17 15:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.563595
|1.56351
|1.55566
|2010.09.19 22:00
|1.56594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.03
|93718512
|2010.09.21 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.99978
|0.99862
|0.99186
|2010.09.21 18:46
|0.99862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.62
|93739296
|2010.09.22 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.99143
|0.98952
|0.98343
|2010.09.22 11:02
|0.98952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.30
|93749761
|2010.09.22 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.34142
|1.34196
|1.34925
|2010.09.22 13:40
|1.34196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|93757192
|2010.09.22 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56197
|1.56764
|1.55405
|2010.09.23 06:03
|1.56764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.67
|93778456
|2010.09.23 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.430
|84.689
|83.631
|2010.09.24 04:15
|84.689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.58
|93786633
|2010.09.23 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57059
|1.57193
|1.57859
|2010.09.23 14:50
|1.57193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|93806019
|2010.09.24 06:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.686
|84.423
|83.888
|2010.09.24 11:49
|84.423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.15
|93865833
|2010.09.28 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57902
|1.57624
|1.57103
|2010.09.28 13:36
|1.57624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.80
|93932754
|2010.09.30 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.520
|83.178
|84.320
|2010.10.01 09:36
|83.176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.36
|93957815
|2010.10.01 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.408
|83.651
|84.208
|2010.10.04 03:17
|83.649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.81
|93967010
|2010.10.04 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37304
|1.36886
|1.36504
|2010.10.04 10:05
|1.36884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|93990286
|2010.10.05 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.317
|83.181
|82.517
|2010.10.05 15:38
|83.181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.35
|94001871
|2010.10.05 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.38488
|1.38494
|1.39289
|2010.10.06 07:27
|1.38495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|94017175
|2010.10.06 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|82.969
|83.142
|82.169
|2010.10.06 12:45
|83.144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.05
|94039461
|2010.10.07 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59344
|1.58776
|1.58545
|2010.10.07 17:11
|1.58545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.90
|94055676
|2010.10.08 12:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59174
|1.59326
|1.59990
|2010.10.08 14:26
|1.59320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.60
|94061685
|2010.10.10 22:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|81.737
|82.026
|80.937
|2010.10.11 00:33
|82.026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.23
|94133993
|2010.10.14 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40686
|1.40684
|1.39885
|2010.10.14 13:40
|1.40685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|94169719
|2010.10.18 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59095
|1.58698
|1.59891
|2010.10.18 13:08
|1.58701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.40
|94171203
|2010.10.18 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95736
|0.95631
|0.94942
|2010.10.18 15:24
|0.95635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.56
|94231181
|2010.10.21 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57655
|1.57558
|1.56853
|2010.10.21 07:35
|1.57558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.70
|94233697
|2010.10.21 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96344
|0.96343
|0.95548
|2010.10.21 12:20
|0.96343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|94240798
|2010.10.21 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.39809
|1.39711
|1.39011
|2010.10.21 15:56
|1.39711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|94241262
|2010.10.21 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57359
|1.57093
|1.56559
|2010.10.21 18:20
|1.57093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.60
|94251134
|2010.10.22 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57047
|1.56824
|1.56247
|2010.10.22 07:55
|1.56824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.30
|94329485
|2010.10.27 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57929
|1.57801
|1.57131
|2010.10.27 15:17
|1.57801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|94338479
|2010.10.28 06:30
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|81.464
|81.082
|80.661
|2010.10.28 16:34
|81.082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.13
|94340977
|2010.10.28 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98548
|0.98837
|0.97748
|2010.10.28 12:50
|0.98837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.24
|94345327
|2010.10.28 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98377
|0.98266
|0.97577
|2010.10.28 18:49
|0.98266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.30
|94357413
|2010.10.29 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98823
|0.98882
|0.99623
|2010.10.29 08:24
|0.98882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.97
|94370789
|2010.10.31 23:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98208
|0.98529
|0.97329
|2010.11.01 00:00
|0.98529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.58
|94379756
|2010.11.01 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60907
|1.60301
|1.61701
|2010.11.01 15:01
|1.60301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.60
|94380324
|2010.11.01 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.39545
|1.39345
|1.38744
|2010.11.01 13:05
|1.39345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|94399728
|2010.11.02 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.39846
|1.40195
|1.40646
|2010.11.02 13:02
|1.40195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.90
|94447879
|2010.11.04 12:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62355
|1.62547
|1.63156
|2010.11.04 13:21
|1.62547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|94488016
|2010.11.05 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61937
|1.61888
|1.61132
|2010.11.05 11:30
|1.61888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|94490871
|2010.11.05 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62333
|1.61779
|1.63134
|2010.11.05 12:37
|1.61779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.40
|94496692
|2010.11.05 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40624
|1.40449
|1.39783
|2010.11.05 16:30
|1.40449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|94497005
|2010.11.05 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62085
|1.62055
|1.61285
|2010.11.07 23:58
|1.62055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|94576746
|2010.11.10 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60565
|1.60679
|1.61368
|2010.11.10 11:30
|1.60679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.40
|94603568
|2010.11.11 11:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37139
|1.37085
|1.36339
|2010.11.11 13:22
|1.37085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|94608024
|2010.11.11 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97285
|0.97357
|0.98080
|2010.11.11 15:16
|0.97357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|94650125
|2010.11.12 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98107
|0.97720
|0.98909
|2010.11.15 00:14
|0.97720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.60
|94674605
|2010.11.15 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98518
|0.99108
|0.99318
|2010.11.16 16:15
|0.99318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.55
|94719083
|2010.11.17 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.99407
|0.99046
|0.98607
|2010.11.17 16:21
|0.99046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.45
|94730630
|2010.11.18 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.36347
|1.36350
|1.37150
|2010.11.18 09:16
|1.36350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|94864629
|2010.11.23 22:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57670
|1.57638
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 10:51
|1.57638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|94881230
|2010.11.24 22:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.99575
|0.99708
|0.98775
|2010.11.25 01:55
|0.99708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.34
|94886359
|2010.11.25 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57549
|1.57547
|1.56749
|2010.11.25 11:15
|1.57547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|94904167
|2010.11.29 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55664
|1.56034
|1.54860
|2010.11.29 02:07
|1.56034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|94966227
|2010.11.30 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.939
|83.651
|83.136
|2010.11.30 14:42
|83.651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.43
|95020478
|2010.12.01 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31481
|1.31962
|1.32283
|2010.12.02 10:44
|1.31962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.10
|95081346
|2010.12.03 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56999
|1.57068
|1.57800
|2010.12.03 16:26
|1.57068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|95146308
|2010.12.08 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57287
|1.57824
|1.58097
|2010.12.08 11:56
|1.57824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.70
|95173463
|2010.12.09 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31855
|1.32433
|1.31057
|2010.12.09 18:02
|1.32433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.80
|95174519
|2010.12.09 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98457
|0.98325
|0.97657
|2010.12.09 18:08
|0.98325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.42
|95191106
|2010.12.10 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97999
|0.98263
|0.97199
|2010.12.10 13:30
|0.98263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.87
|95252583
|2010.12.14 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.672
|83.852
|84.474
|2010.12.15 12:06
|83.852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.47
|95282869
|2010.12.16 20:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96576
|0.96006
|0.95776
|2010.12.17 06:27
|0.95776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.53
|95292853
|2010.12.17 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33153
|1.33369
|1.33953
|2010.12.17 10:28
|1.33369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|95297793
|2010.12.17 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.762
|84.015
|82.962
|2010.12.17 11:47
|84.015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.11
|95340584
|2010.12.21 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95950
|0.95859
|0.95149
|2010.12.21 14:43
|0.95857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.70
|95361953
|2010.12.22 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.478
|83.658
|82.669
|2010.12.22 18:14
|83.659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.64
|95367119
|2010.12.23 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53806
|1.54270
|1.53006
|2010.12.23 13:00
|1.54258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.20
|95370693
|2010.12.23 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31191
|1.31262
|1.31987
|2010.12.24 09:40
|1.31263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|95377271
|2010.12.26 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30927
|1.31210
|1.30124
|2010.12.27 03:14
|1.31213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.60
|95381897
|2010.12.27 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31465
|1.31463
|1.30667
|2010.12.27 13:36
|1.31462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|95385973
|2010.12.28 03:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32451
|1.32204
|1.33252
|2010.12.28 06:59
|1.32205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.60
|95386059
|2010.12.28 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54816
|1.54591
|1.55612
|2010.12.28 06:59
|1.54594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.20
|95388291
|2010.12.28 11:45
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.54847
|1.54895
|1.55649
|2010.12.28 12:10
|1.54894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.41
|95395887
|2010.12.29 12:30
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|82.310
|82.023
|83.109
|2010.12.29 14:11
|82.023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|95401596
|2010.12.30 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93951
|0.93948
|0.93152
|2010.12.30 12:49
|0.93950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|95404965
|2010.12.30 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53948
|1.53896
|1.53142
|2010.12.30 17:56
|1.53897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|95409920
|2010.12.31 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55314
|1.55919
|1.56121
|2010.12.31 15:34
|1.56126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.20
|95420828
|2011.01.02 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33391
|1.32992
|1.32588
|2011.01.03 02:10
|1.32991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|95422547
|2011.01.03 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93195
|0.93588
|0.92395
|2011.01.03 00:44
|0.93587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.89
|95442466
|2011.01.03 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33637
|1.33742
|1.34438
|2011.01.03 16:31
|1.33736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.90
|95468617
|2011.01.05 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.941
|82.127
|81.139
|2011.01.05 09:33
|82.130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|95468652
|2011.01.05 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95172
|0.95747
|0.95961
|2011.01.05 13:29
|0.95945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.57
|95500173
|2011.01.07 13:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|83.299
|83.257
|82.498
|2011.01.07 14:17
|83.257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|95530279
|2011.01.10 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55706
|1.55804
|1.56514
|2011.01.10 17:14
|1.55804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|95579755
|2011.01.13 12:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31707
|1.32285
|1.32507
|2011.01.13 13:46
|1.32507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|95584646
|2011.01.13 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|82.721
|82.628
|81.922
|2011.01.14 09:26
|82.628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.26
|95628429
|2011.01.18 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59836
|1.59744
|1.59036
|2011.01.18 19:59
|1.59744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.20
|95635713
|2011.01.19 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|82.052
|82.314
|81.254
|2011.01.20 12:59
|82.314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.83
|95652946
|2011.01.20 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.34314
|1.34796
|1.33511
|2011.01.20 08:59
|1.34796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.20
|95670255
|2011.01.20 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.060
|82.828
|83.860
|2011.01.21 06:33
|82.828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.01
|95670520
|2011.01.20 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96793
|0.96491
|0.97593
|2011.01.21 03:09
|0.96491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.30
|95794057
|2011.01.27 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37485
|1.37112
|1.38285
|2011.01.27 16:09
|1.37112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.30
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|185.75
|Closed P/L:
|185.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|185.75
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 185.75
|Equity:
|50 185.75
|Free Margin:
|50 185.75
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 299.51
|Gross Loss:
|1 113.76
|Total Net Profit:
|185.75
|Profit Factor:
|1.17
|Expected Payoff:
|1.88
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|160.98
|Maximal Drawdown:
|176.64 (0.35%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.35% (176.64)
|
|Total Trades:
|99
|Short Positions (won %):
|61 (62.30%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|38 (68.42%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|64 (64.65%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|35 (35.35%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|83.53
|loss trade:
|-60.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.30
|loss trade:
|-31.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (91.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-176.64)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|191.33 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-176.64 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1