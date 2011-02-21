|Account: 3009734
|Name: tsdds
|Currency: USD
|2011 February 22, 11:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|105871050
|2011.02.21 18:21
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|105871080
|2011.02.21 18:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.119
|83.836
|82.836
|2011.02.22 10:04
|82.836
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|34.16
|105871114
|2011.02.21 18:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94603
|0.94640
|0.94325
|2011.02.22 11:38
|0.94325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|29.47
|105871138
|2011.02.21 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|134.835
|135.594
|134.594
|2011.02.22 01:30
|134.594
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|29.01
|105871160
|2011.02.21 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.53435
|1.54199
|1.53200
|2011.02.22 06:50
|1.53200
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|24.81
|105871427
|2011.02.21 18:26
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|83.853
|84.587
|83.587
|2011.02.22 01:21
|83.587
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.81
|32.02
|105871548
|2011.02.21 18:27
|buy
|0.10
|xagusd
|34.01
|33.27
|34.27
|2011.02.22 02:11
|34.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|130.00
|105871970
|2011.02.21 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62208
|1.62941
|1.61939
|2011.02.22 01:36
|1.61939
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|26.90
|105948972
|2011.02.22 07:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.53050
|1.53810
|1.52810
|2011.02.22 09:01
|1.52810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.36
|105955101
|2011.02.22 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.35656
|1.36404
|1.35402
|2011.02.22 08:34
|1.35402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.40
|105955222
|2011.02.22 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|113.031
|113.740
|112.739
|2011.02.22 08:34
|112.739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.07
|105955432
|2011.02.22 08:06
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.35400
|1.36150
|1.35147
|2011.02.22 11:08
|1.35654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.40
|105955521
|2011.02.22 08:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98360
|0.98690
|0.98094
|2011.02.22 11:41
|0.98527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.95
|105972480
|2011.02.22 09:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|134.187
|134.942
|133.947
|2011.02.22 09:51
|133.947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.93
|105972620
|2011.02.22 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|84.239
|84.986
|83.986
|2011.02.22 10:06
|83.986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.55
|105972703
|2011.02.22 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.112
|83.827
|82.827
|2011.02.22 10:06
|82.827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.54
|443.74
|Closed P/L:
|440.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|440.20
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 440.20
|Equity:
|1 440.20
|Free Margin:
|1 440.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|482.55
|Gross Loss:
|42.35
|Total Net Profit:
|440.20
|Profit Factor:
|11.39
|Expected Payoff:
|29.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|25.40 (1.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.75% (25.40)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (86.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (13.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|129.45
|loss trade:
|-25.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|37.12
|loss trade:
|-21.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (453.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-25.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|453.18 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-25.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1