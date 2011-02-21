Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3009734 Name: tsdds Currency: USD 2011 February 22, 11:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1058710502011.02.21 18:21balanceDeposit1 000.00
1058710802011.02.21 18:22sell0.10usdjpy83.11983.83682.8362011.02.22 10:0482.8360.000.00-0.0834.16
1058711142011.02.21 18:22sell0.10usdchf0.946030.946400.943252011.02.22 11:380.943250.000.00-0.1029.47
1058711382011.02.21 18:23sell0.10gbpjpy134.835135.594134.5942011.02.22 01:30134.5940.000.00-0.3429.01
1058711602011.02.21 18:23sell0.10gbpchf1.534351.541991.532002011.02.22 06:501.532000.000.00-0.3624.81
1058714272011.02.21 18:26sell0.10audjpy83.85384.58783.5872011.02.22 01:2183.5870.000.00-1.8132.02
1058715482011.02.21 18:27buy0.10xagusd34.0133.2734.272011.02.22 02:1134.270.000.00-0.55130.00
1058719702011.02.21 18:30sell0.10gbpusd1.622081.629411.619392011.02.22 01:361.619390.000.00-0.3026.90
1059489722011.02.22 07:25sell0.10gbpchf1.530501.538101.528102011.02.22 09:011.528100.000.000.0025.36
1059551012011.02.22 08:05sell0.10eurusd1.356561.364041.354022011.02.22 08:341.354020.000.000.0025.40
1059552222011.02.22 08:05sell0.10eurjpy113.031113.740112.7392011.02.22 08:34112.7390.000.000.0035.07
1059554322011.02.22 08:06sell0.10euraud1.354001.361501.351472011.02.22 11:081.356540.000.000.00-25.40
1059555212011.02.22 08:07sell0.10usdcad0.983600.986900.980942011.02.22 11:410.985270.000.000.00-16.95
1059724802011.02.22 09:24sell0.10gbpjpy134.187134.942133.9472011.02.22 09:51133.9470.000.000.0028.93
1059726202011.02.22 09:25sell0.10cadjpy84.23984.98683.9862011.02.22 10:0683.9860.000.000.0030.55
1059727032011.02.22 09:26sell0.10usdjpy83.11283.82782.8272011.02.22 10:0682.8270.000.000.0034.41
  0.00 0.00 -3.54 443.74
Closed P/L: 440.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 440.20 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 440.20 Equity: 1 440.20 Free Margin: 1 440.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 482.55 Gross Loss: 42.35 Total Net Profit: 440.20
Profit Factor: 11.39 Expected Payoff: 29.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 25.40 (1.75%) Relative Drawdown: 1.75% (25.40)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 14 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (86.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (13.33%)
Largest profit trade: 129.45 loss trade: -25.40
Average profit trade: 37.12 loss trade: -21.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (453.18) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-25.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 453.18 (12) consecutive loss (count): -25.40 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1