|Account: 1096414
|Name: Mike
|Currency: USD
|2011 January 5, 03:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13749163
|2011.01.04 19:30
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|13749335
|2011.01.04 19:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33213
|1.33227
|1.33301
|2011.01.04 20:00
|1.33227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|13749371
|2011.01.04 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33232
|1.33252
|1.33292
|2011.01.04 20:02
|1.33252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|13749505
|2011.01.04 20:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33164
|1.33131
|1.32976
|2011.01.04 20:17
|1.33131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|13750110
|2011.01.04 22:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33003
|1.33057
|1.33187
|2011.01.04 22:12
|1.33057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|13750242
|2011.01.04 22:41
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33077
|1.33086
|1.33259
|2011.01.04 23:07
|1.33086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|13750615
|2011.01.05 00:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33114
|1.32930
|1.33303
|2011.01.05 00:32
|1.33074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|13750705
|2011.01.05 00:32
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33100
|1.33139
|1.33285
|2011.01.05 00:40
|1.33147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.00
|13750883
|2011.01.05 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33242
|1.33071
|1.33433
|2011.01.05 01:18
|1.33071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-171.00
|13751066
|2011.01.05 01:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33060
|0.00000
|1.32866
|2011.01.05 01:36
|1.32866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|194.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|Closed P/L:
|160.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|160.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 160.00
|Equity:
|5 160.00
|Free Margin:
|5 160.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|371.00
|Gross Loss:
|211.00
|Total Net Profit:
|160.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.76
|Expected Payoff:
|17.78
|Absolute Drawdown:
|34.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|171.00 (3.33%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.33% (171.00)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|194.00
|loss trade:
|-171.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|53.00
|loss trade:
|-105.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (130.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-171.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|194.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-171.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1