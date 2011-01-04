Alpari (US), LLC.

Account: 1096414 Name: Mike Currency: USD 2011 January 5, 03:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
137491632011.01.04 19:30balanceDeposit5 000.00
137493352011.01.04 19:57buy1.00eurusd1.332131.332271.333012011.01.04 20:001.332270.000.000.0014.00
137493712011.01.04 20:00buy1.00eurusd1.332321.332521.332922011.01.04 20:021.332520.000.000.0020.00
137495052011.01.04 20:16sell1.00eurusd1.331641.331311.329762011.01.04 20:171.331310.000.000.0033.00
137501102011.01.04 22:05buy1.00eurusd1.330031.330571.331872011.01.04 22:121.330570.000.000.0054.00
137502422011.01.04 22:41buy1.00eurusd1.330771.330861.332592011.01.04 23:071.330860.000.000.009.00
137506152011.01.05 00:09buy1.00eurusd1.331141.329301.333032011.01.05 00:321.330740.000.000.00-40.00
137507052011.01.05 00:32buy1.00eurusd1.331001.331391.332852011.01.05 00:401.331470.000.000.0047.00
137508832011.01.05 01:00buy1.00eurusd1.332421.330711.334332011.01.05 01:181.330710.000.000.00-171.00
137510662011.01.05 01:19sell1.00eurusd1.330600.000001.328662011.01.05 01:361.328660.000.000.00194.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 160.00
Closed P/L: 160.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 160.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 160.00 Equity: 5 160.00 Free Margin: 5 160.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 371.00 Gross Loss: 211.00 Total Net Profit: 160.00
Profit Factor: 1.76 Expected Payoff: 17.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 34.00 Maximal Drawdown: 171.00 (3.33%) Relative Drawdown: 3.33% (171.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 194.00 loss trade: -171.00
Average profit trade: 53.00 loss trade: -105.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (130.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-171.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 194.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -171.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1