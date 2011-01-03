|Account: 2895389
|Name: well_working
|Currency: USD
|2011 January 5, 20:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|100097019
|2011.01.03 16:14
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|100097055
|2011.01.03 16:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54729
|1.55070
|1.54537
|2011.01.03 16:36
|1.54537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|100174933
|2011.01.04 11:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.00968
|1.00662
|1.02040
|2011.01.04 13:38
|1.00871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.70
|100191204
|2011.01.04 13:38
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.00872
|1.00886
|0.00000
|2011.01.04 15:26
|1.00886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|100191258
|2011.01.04 13:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56047
|1.56260
|1.54166
|2011.01.04 14:14
|1.56260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.30
|100197136
|2011.01.04 14:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56300
|1.55735
|0.00000
|2011.01.04 16:40
|1.55735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.50
|100199435
|2011.01.04 14:34
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|82.537
|82.324
|81.714
|2011.01.04 18:23
|81.714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.66
|100234099
|2011.01.04 18:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|81.696
|82.054
|81.286
|2011.01.04 20:16
|82.054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.63
|100241027
|2011.01.04 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|cadjpy
|81.839
|81.745
|82.886
|2011.01.05 09:06
|82.006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|20.36
|100289271
|2011.01.05 09:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32613
|1.32922
|1.32568
|2011.01.05 09:35
|1.32568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|100289308
|2011.01.05 09:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95152
|0.95022
|0.95542
|2011.01.05 14:15
|0.95542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.82
|100289330
|2011.01.05 09:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|128.072
|127.616
|128.950
|2011.01.05 14:27
|128.950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.85
|100295953
|2011.01.05 09:46
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.99918
|0.99760
|0.00000
|2011.01.05 16:03
|0.99760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.80
|100353835
|2011.01.05 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.99714
|1.00092
|0.99200
|2011.01.05 16:17
|0.99723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|173.76
|Closed P/L:
|173.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|173.89
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|673.89
|Equity:
|673.89
|Free Margin:
|673.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|307.32
|Gross Loss:
|133.43
|Total Net Profit:
|173.89
|Profit Factor:
|2.30
|Expected Payoff:
|13.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|69.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|88.90 (17.12%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|17.12% (88.90)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|105.85
|loss trade:
|-56.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|43.90
|loss trade:
|-22.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (187.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-88.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|187.46 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-88.90 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2