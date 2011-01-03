Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2895389 Name: well_working Currency: USD 2011 January 5, 20:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1000970192011.01.03 16:14balanceDeposit500.00
1000970552011.01.03 16:14sell0.10gbpusd1.547291.550701.545372011.01.03 16:361.545370.000.000.0019.20
1001749332011.01.04 11:20buy0.10audusd1.009681.006621.020402011.01.04 13:381.008710.000.000.00-9.70
1001912042011.01.04 13:38sell0.10audusd1.008721.008860.000002011.01.04 15:261.008860.000.000.00-1.40
1001912582011.01.04 13:39sell0.10gbpusd1.560471.562601.541662011.01.04 14:141.562600.000.000.00-21.30
1001971362011.01.04 14:18buy0.10gbpusd1.563001.557350.000002011.01.04 16:401.557350.000.000.00-56.50
1001994352011.01.04 14:34sell0.10cadjpy82.53782.32481.7142011.01.04 18:2381.7140.000.000.00100.66
1002340992011.01.04 18:27sell0.10usdjpy81.69682.05481.2862011.01.04 20:1682.0540.000.000.00-43.63
1002410272011.01.04 19:30buy0.10cadjpy81.83981.74582.8862011.01.05 09:0682.0060.000.000.1320.36
1002892712011.01.05 09:07sell0.10eurusd1.326131.329221.325682011.01.05 09:351.325680.000.000.004.50
1002893082011.01.05 09:07buy0.10usdchf0.951520.950220.955422011.01.05 14:150.955420.000.000.0040.82
1002893302011.01.05 09:07buy0.10gbpjpy128.072127.616128.9502011.01.05 14:27128.9500.000.000.00105.85
1002959532011.01.05 09:46sell0.10audusd0.999180.997600.000002011.01.05 16:030.997600.000.000.0015.80
1003538352011.01.05 15:45sell0.10usdcad0.997141.000920.992002011.01.05 16:170.997230.000.000.00-0.90
  0.00 0.00 0.13 173.76
Closed P/L: 173.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 173.89 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 673.89 Equity: 673.89 Free Margin: 673.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 307.32 Gross Loss: 133.43 Total Net Profit: 173.89
Profit Factor: 2.30 Expected Payoff: 13.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 69.70 Maximal Drawdown: 88.90 (17.12%) Relative Drawdown: 17.12% (88.90)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 105.85 loss trade: -56.50
Average profit trade: 43.90 loss trade: -22.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (187.46) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-88.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 187.46 (5) consecutive loss (count): -88.90 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2