Strategy Tester Report
Electra v1.17
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.05 00:00 - 2010.12.28 23:55 (2010.01.05 - 2010.12.29)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; _="Entry types :"; __="1 -> Classical (MA) entries"; ___="2 -> Absolute strengh entries"; ____="3 -> Stochastic entries"; EntryType=2; UseAutomaticMM=true; Risk=0.5; Lot=0.25; ATRBreakeven=1; ATRPartialClose=1.5; ATRStoploss=1; UsePartialExit=true; DaysATR=20; EcnBroker=false; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; UseHiddenSL=true; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=1; MagicNumber=562907; PrefSettings=false; showMessages=true; showAddInfo=true; showStatistics=false; AbsStrengthTimeFrame=240; MAMode=3; MAPrice=4;
Bars in test52768Ticks modelled7848629Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit25000.00
Total net profit-615.95Gross profit2627.15Gross loss-3243.11
Profit factor0.81Expected payoff-9.93
Absolute drawdown1277.92Maximal drawdown1367.27 (5.45%)Relative drawdown5.45% (1367.27)
Total trades62Short positions (won %)33 (69.70%)Long positions (won %)29 (48.28%)
Profit trades (% of total)37 (59.68%)Loss trades (% of total)25 (40.32%)
Largestprofit trade245.76loss trade-265.63
Averageprofit trade71.00loss trade-129.72
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)8 (824.79)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-496.09)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)824.79 (8)consecutive loss (count of losses)-496.09 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12010.01.05 00:00buy10.101.441170.000000.00000
22010.01.06 08:08close10.101.428960.000000.00000-122.2024877.80
32010.01.06 08:08sell20.101.428920.000000.00000
42010.01.06 17:19close20.101.441120.000000.00000-122.0024755.80
52010.01.07 04:00buy30.101.440500.000000.00000
62010.01.08 13:12close30.101.428400.000000.00000-121.1024634.70
72010.01.11 04:00buy40.101.451030.000000.00000
82010.01.15 09:02close40.101.438830.000000.00000-122.6024512.10
92010.01.15 09:02sell50.101.438810.000000.00000
102010.01.20 03:01close50.031.420810.000000.0000053.8924565.99
112010.01.20 03:01sell60.071.438810.000000.00000
122010.01.21 11:45close60.071.403630.000000.00000245.7624811.75
132010.01.26 16:00sell70.101.405480.000000.00000
142010.01.29 18:03close70.031.386580.000000.0000056.5224868.27
152010.01.29 18:03sell80.071.405480.000000.00000
162010.02.02 16:33close80.071.396490.000000.0000062.3424930.61
172010.02.03 12:00buy90.111.399680.000000.00000
182010.02.04 01:55close90.111.387970.000000.00000-129.1424801.47
192010.02.04 01:55sell100.111.387960.000000.00000
202010.02.05 01:58close100.031.370010.000000.0000053.8124855.28
212010.02.05 01:58sell110.081.387960.000000.00000
222010.02.09 17:51close110.081.379210.000000.0000069.7124925.00
232010.02.10 12:00buy120.101.379390.000000.00000
242010.02.11 15:08close120.101.367270.000000.00000-121.5024803.50
252010.02.11 20:00sell130.101.367730.000000.00000
262010.02.16 09:04close130.101.366750.000000.000009.4424812.94
272010.02.17 04:00buy140.101.376820.000000.00000
282010.02.17 16:55close140.101.364190.000000.00000-126.3024686.64
292010.02.18 00:00sell150.101.359940.000000.00000
302010.02.19 19:20close150.101.358950.000000.000009.7824696.42
312010.02.23 20:00sell160.091.352280.000000.00000
322010.02.26 17:02close160.091.365930.000000.00000-123.3924573.03
332010.03.01 20:00sell170.091.355700.000000.00000
342010.03.03 17:07close170.091.370420.000000.00000-132.7024440.33
352010.03.05 08:00sell180.091.358310.000000.00000
362010.03.12 09:09close180.091.371660.000000.00000-120.9124319.42
372010.04.02 00:00buy190.101.358540.000000.00000
382010.04.05 08:39close190.101.346640.000000.00000-119.1024200.32
392010.04.06 04:00sell200.111.343380.000000.00000
402010.04.09 15:38close200.111.342440.000000.000009.6824210.00
412010.04.12 00:00buy210.121.362870.000000.00000
422010.04.15 11:48close210.121.352620.000000.00000-123.6024086.40
432010.04.16 08:00sell220.121.352910.000000.00000
442010.04.20 11:29close220.121.351920.000000.0000011.5924098.00
452010.04.21 04:00sell230.121.342360.000000.00000
462010.04.22 16:32close230.031.326850.000000.0000046.4224144.42
472010.04.22 16:32sell240.091.342360.000000.00000
482010.04.23 11:04close240.091.334160.000000.0000073.3724217.79
492010.04.26 16:00sell250.111.331470.000000.00000
502010.04.28 17:30close250.031.313550.000000.0000053.6924271.47
512010.04.28 17:30sell260.081.331470.000000.00000
522010.04.29 07:10close260.081.322610.000000.0000070.4024341.87
532010.05.03 00:00buy270.111.333120.000000.00000
542010.05.03 03:49close270.111.321510.000000.00000-127.7124214.16
552010.05.03 03:49buy280.111.321620.000000.00000
562010.05.04 13:47close280.111.309480.000000.00000-133.6524080.51
572010.05.04 13:47sell290.101.309450.000000.00000
582010.05.05 14:30close290.031.290440.000000.0000056.9924137.51
592010.05.05 14:30sell300.071.309450.000000.00000
602010.05.06 08:58close300.071.274910.000000.00000241.4424378.95
612010.07.14 04:00buy310.081.271140.000000.00000
622010.07.15 21:55close310.021.293580.000000.0000044.8224423.77
632010.07.15 21:55buy320.061.271140.000000.00000
642010.07.21 11:46close320.061.283220.000000.0000072.0624495.83
652010.07.21 16:00sell330.081.280480.000000.00000
662010.08.05 08:41close330.081.313480.000000.00000-265.6324230.20
672010.08.06 00:00buy340.081.318610.000000.00000
682010.08.11 11:45close340.081.302820.000000.00000-126.5624103.64
692010.08.11 12:00sell350.081.302400.000000.00000
702010.08.13 13:36close350.021.278090.000000.0000048.5224152.16
712010.08.13 13:36sell360.061.302400.000000.00000
722010.08.17 11:10close360.061.291150.000000.0000067.0724219.23
732010.08.18 16:00buy370.081.288290.000000.00000
742010.08.20 11:45close370.081.273100.000000.00000-121.8424097.39
752010.08.20 11:45sell380.081.273070.000000.00000
762010.09.03 14:31close380.081.286110.000000.00000-105.6623991.73
772010.09.03 20:00buy390.101.288700.000000.00000
782010.09.07 10:16close390.101.276280.000000.00000-124.4023867.33
792010.09.07 16:00sell400.101.275200.000000.00000
802010.09.13 16:53close400.101.286100.000000.00000-109.7223757.61
812010.09.13 16:53buy410.111.286120.000000.00000
822010.09.14 18:44close410.031.303030.000000.0000050.7023808.31
832010.09.14 18:44buy420.081.286120.000000.00000
842010.09.21 20:15close420.081.316000.000000.00000238.4024046.71
852010.09.22 00:00buy430.101.325140.000000.00000
862010.09.22 15:35close430.031.343260.000000.0000054.3624101.07
872010.09.22 15:35buy440.071.325140.000000.00000
882010.09.23 10:43close440.071.334430.000000.0000064.8224165.89
892010.09.24 12:00buy450.101.342490.000000.00000
902010.09.29 09:10close450.031.362290.000000.0000059.3124225.20
912010.09.29 09:10buy460.071.342490.000000.00000
922010.10.01 16:12close460.071.377170.000000.00000242.2724467.47
932010.10.05 12:00buy470.091.377710.000000.00000
942010.10.07 09:39close470.021.398710.000000.0000041.9224509.39
952010.10.07 09:39buy480.071.377710.000000.00000
962010.10.07 18:25close480.071.388180.000000.0000073.0124582.40
972010.10.11 04:00buy490.091.398990.000000.00000
982010.10.12 03:21close490.091.384770.000000.00000-128.0724454.33
992010.10.12 12:00sell500.091.381890.000000.00000
1002010.10.13 03:24close500.091.395890.000000.00000-126.1124328.22
1012010.10.13 12:00buy510.091.398780.000000.00000
1022010.10.15 16:17close510.091.399740.000000.000008.2824336.50
1032010.11.01 20:00sell520.091.388670.000000.00000
1042010.11.02 13:26close520.091.403160.000000.00000-130.5224205.98
1052010.11.03 00:00buy530.091.403250.000000.00000
1062010.11.03 19:28close530.091.404190.000000.000008.4624214.44
1072010.11.03 20:00buy540.091.410130.000000.00000
1082010.11.05 11:57close540.091.411100.000000.000008.3724222.81
1092010.11.08 04:00sell550.081.395210.000000.00000
1102010.11.10 15:42close550.021.372100.000000.0000046.1724268.98
1112010.11.10 15:42sell560.061.395210.000000.00000
1122010.11.16 16:45close560.061.354650.000000.00000242.7824511.77
1132010.11.16 20:00sell570.081.348940.000000.00000
1142010.11.18 10:01close570.081.365090.000000.00000-129.5824382.18
1152010.11.19 08:00buy580.081.368310.000000.00000
1162010.11.23 13:33close580.081.352190.000000.00000-129.1224253.06
1172010.11.25 04:00sell590.071.332150.000000.00000
1182010.11.29 16:01close590.021.307540.000000.0000049.1724302.24
1192010.11.29 16:01sell600.051.332150.000000.00000
1202010.12.02 10:52close600.051.319260.000000.0000064.0324366.27
1212010.12.03 00:00buy610.071.321560.000000.00000
1222010.12.08 03:35close610.071.322560.000000.000006.7924373.06
1232010.12.08 20:00sell620.071.323710.000000.00000
1242010.12.16 19:48close at stop620.071.322020.000000.0000010.9924384.05