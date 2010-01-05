Strategy Tester Report
Electra v1.17
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.05 00:00 - 2010.12.28 23:55 (2010.01.05 - 2010.12.29)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
_="Entry types :"; __="1 -> Classical (MA) entries"; ___="2 -> Absolute strengh entries"; ____="3 -> Stochastic entries"; EntryType=2; UseAutomaticMM=true;
Risk=0.5; Lot=0.25; ATRBreakeven=1; ATRPartialClose=1.5; ATRStoploss=1; UsePartialExit=true;
DaysATR=20; EcnBroker=false;
SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; UseHiddenSL=true;
EquityTrailing=true;
PercentEquityTrailing=1; MagicNumber=562907; PrefSettings=false;
showMessages=true;
showAddInfo=true;
showStatistics=false;
AbsStrengthTimeFrame=240; MAMode=3; MAPrice=4;
|Bars in test
|52768
|Ticks modelled
|7848629
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|25000.00
|Total net profit
|-615.95
|Gross profit
|2627.15
|Gross loss
|-3243.11
|Profit factor
|0.81
|Expected payoff
|-9.93
|Absolute drawdown
|1277.92
|Maximal drawdown
|1367.27 (5.45%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.45% (1367.27)
|Total trades
|62
|Short positions (won %)
|33 (69.70%)
|Long positions (won %)
|29 (48.28%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|37 (59.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|25 (40.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|245.76
|loss trade
|-265.63
|Average
|profit trade
|71.00
|loss trade
|-129.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (824.79)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-496.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|824.79 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-496.09 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2010.01.05 00:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.44117
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2010.01.06 08:08
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.42896
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-122.20
|24877.80
|3
|2010.01.06 08:08
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.42892
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4
|2010.01.06 17:19
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.44112
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-122.00
|24755.80
|5
|2010.01.07 04:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.44050
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6
|2010.01.08 13:12
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.42840
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-121.10
|24634.70
|7
|2010.01.11 04:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.45103
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8
|2010.01.15 09:02
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.43883
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-122.60
|24512.10
|9
|2010.01.15 09:02
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.43881
|0.00000
|0.00000
|10
|2010.01.20 03:01
|close
|5
|0.03
|1.42081
|0.00000
|0.00000
|53.89
|24565.99
|11
|2010.01.20 03:01
|sell
|6
|0.07
|1.43881
|0.00000
|0.00000
|12
|2010.01.21 11:45
|close
|6
|0.07
|1.40363
|0.00000
|0.00000
|245.76
|24811.75
|13
|2010.01.26 16:00
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.40548
|0.00000
|0.00000
|14
|2010.01.29 18:03
|close
|7
|0.03
|1.38658
|0.00000
|0.00000
|56.52
|24868.27
|15
|2010.01.29 18:03
|sell
|8
|0.07
|1.40548
|0.00000
|0.00000
|16
|2010.02.02 16:33
|close
|8
|0.07
|1.39649
|0.00000
|0.00000
|62.34
|24930.61
|17
|2010.02.03 12:00
|buy
|9
|0.11
|1.39968
|0.00000
|0.00000
|18
|2010.02.04 01:55
|close
|9
|0.11
|1.38797
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-129.14
|24801.47
|19
|2010.02.04 01:55
|sell
|10
|0.11
|1.38796
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|2010.02.05 01:58
|close
|10
|0.03
|1.37001
|0.00000
|0.00000
|53.81
|24855.28
|21
|2010.02.05 01:58
|sell
|11
|0.08
|1.38796
|0.00000
|0.00000
|22
|2010.02.09 17:51
|close
|11
|0.08
|1.37921
|0.00000
|0.00000
|69.71
|24925.00
|23
|2010.02.10 12:00
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.37939
|0.00000
|0.00000
|24
|2010.02.11 15:08
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.36727
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-121.50
|24803.50
|25
|2010.02.11 20:00
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.36773
|0.00000
|0.00000
|26
|2010.02.16 09:04
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.36675
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9.44
|24812.94
|27
|2010.02.17 04:00
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.37682
|0.00000
|0.00000
|28
|2010.02.17 16:55
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.36419
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-126.30
|24686.64
|29
|2010.02.18 00:00
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.35994
|0.00000
|0.00000
|30
|2010.02.19 19:20
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.35895
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9.78
|24696.42
|31
|2010.02.23 20:00
|sell
|16
|0.09
|1.35228
|0.00000
|0.00000
|32
|2010.02.26 17:02
|close
|16
|0.09
|1.36593
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-123.39
|24573.03
|33
|2010.03.01 20:00
|sell
|17
|0.09
|1.35570
|0.00000
|0.00000
|34
|2010.03.03 17:07
|close
|17
|0.09
|1.37042
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-132.70
|24440.33
|35
|2010.03.05 08:00
|sell
|18
|0.09
|1.35831
|0.00000
|0.00000
|36
|2010.03.12 09:09
|close
|18
|0.09
|1.37166
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-120.91
|24319.42
|37
|2010.04.02 00:00
|buy
|19
|0.10
|1.35854
|0.00000
|0.00000
|38
|2010.04.05 08:39
|close
|19
|0.10
|1.34664
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-119.10
|24200.32
|39
|2010.04.06 04:00
|sell
|20
|0.11
|1.34338
|0.00000
|0.00000
|40
|2010.04.09 15:38
|close
|20
|0.11
|1.34244
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9.68
|24210.00
|41
|2010.04.12 00:00
|buy
|21
|0.12
|1.36287
|0.00000
|0.00000
|42
|2010.04.15 11:48
|close
|21
|0.12
|1.35262
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-123.60
|24086.40
|43
|2010.04.16 08:00
|sell
|22
|0.12
|1.35291
|0.00000
|0.00000
|44
|2010.04.20 11:29
|close
|22
|0.12
|1.35192
|0.00000
|0.00000
|11.59
|24098.00
|45
|2010.04.21 04:00
|sell
|23
|0.12
|1.34236
|0.00000
|0.00000
|46
|2010.04.22 16:32
|close
|23
|0.03
|1.32685
|0.00000
|0.00000
|46.42
|24144.42
|47
|2010.04.22 16:32
|sell
|24
|0.09
|1.34236
|0.00000
|0.00000
|48
|2010.04.23 11:04
|close
|24
|0.09
|1.33416
|0.00000
|0.00000
|73.37
|24217.79
|49
|2010.04.26 16:00
|sell
|25
|0.11
|1.33147
|0.00000
|0.00000
|50
|2010.04.28 17:30
|close
|25
|0.03
|1.31355
|0.00000
|0.00000
|53.69
|24271.47
|51
|2010.04.28 17:30
|sell
|26
|0.08
|1.33147
|0.00000
|0.00000
|52
|2010.04.29 07:10
|close
|26
|0.08
|1.32261
|0.00000
|0.00000
|70.40
|24341.87
|53
|2010.05.03 00:00
|buy
|27
|0.11
|1.33312
|0.00000
|0.00000
|54
|2010.05.03 03:49
|close
|27
|0.11
|1.32151
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-127.71
|24214.16
|55
|2010.05.03 03:49
|buy
|28
|0.11
|1.32162
|0.00000
|0.00000
|56
|2010.05.04 13:47
|close
|28
|0.11
|1.30948
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-133.65
|24080.51
|57
|2010.05.04 13:47
|sell
|29
|0.10
|1.30945
|0.00000
|0.00000
|58
|2010.05.05 14:30
|close
|29
|0.03
|1.29044
|0.00000
|0.00000
|56.99
|24137.51
|59
|2010.05.05 14:30
|sell
|30
|0.07
|1.30945
|0.00000
|0.00000
|60
|2010.05.06 08:58
|close
|30
|0.07
|1.27491
|0.00000
|0.00000
|241.44
|24378.95
|61
|2010.07.14 04:00
|buy
|31
|0.08
|1.27114
|0.00000
|0.00000
|62
|2010.07.15 21:55
|close
|31
|0.02
|1.29358
|0.00000
|0.00000
|44.82
|24423.77
|63
|2010.07.15 21:55
|buy
|32
|0.06
|1.27114
|0.00000
|0.00000
|64
|2010.07.21 11:46
|close
|32
|0.06
|1.28322
|0.00000
|0.00000
|72.06
|24495.83
|65
|2010.07.21 16:00
|sell
|33
|0.08
|1.28048
|0.00000
|0.00000
|66
|2010.08.05 08:41
|close
|33
|0.08
|1.31348
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-265.63
|24230.20
|67
|2010.08.06 00:00
|buy
|34
|0.08
|1.31861
|0.00000
|0.00000
|68
|2010.08.11 11:45
|close
|34
|0.08
|1.30282
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-126.56
|24103.64
|69
|2010.08.11 12:00
|sell
|35
|0.08
|1.30240
|0.00000
|0.00000
|70
|2010.08.13 13:36
|close
|35
|0.02
|1.27809
|0.00000
|0.00000
|48.52
|24152.16
|71
|2010.08.13 13:36
|sell
|36
|0.06
|1.30240
|0.00000
|0.00000
|72
|2010.08.17 11:10
|close
|36
|0.06
|1.29115
|0.00000
|0.00000
|67.07
|24219.23
|73
|2010.08.18 16:00
|buy
|37
|0.08
|1.28829
|0.00000
|0.00000
|74
|2010.08.20 11:45
|close
|37
|0.08
|1.27310
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-121.84
|24097.39
|75
|2010.08.20 11:45
|sell
|38
|0.08
|1.27307
|0.00000
|0.00000
|76
|2010.09.03 14:31
|close
|38
|0.08
|1.28611
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-105.66
|23991.73
|77
|2010.09.03 20:00
|buy
|39
|0.10
|1.28870
|0.00000
|0.00000
|78
|2010.09.07 10:16
|close
|39
|0.10
|1.27628
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-124.40
|23867.33
|79
|2010.09.07 16:00
|sell
|40
|0.10
|1.27520
|0.00000
|0.00000
|80
|2010.09.13 16:53
|close
|40
|0.10
|1.28610
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-109.72
|23757.61
|81
|2010.09.13 16:53
|buy
|41
|0.11
|1.28612
|0.00000
|0.00000
|82
|2010.09.14 18:44
|close
|41
|0.03
|1.30303
|0.00000
|0.00000
|50.70
|23808.31
|83
|2010.09.14 18:44
|buy
|42
|0.08
|1.28612
|0.00000
|0.00000
|84
|2010.09.21 20:15
|close
|42
|0.08
|1.31600
|0.00000
|0.00000
|238.40
|24046.71
|85
|2010.09.22 00:00
|buy
|43
|0.10
|1.32514
|0.00000
|0.00000
|86
|2010.09.22 15:35
|close
|43
|0.03
|1.34326
|0.00000
|0.00000
|54.36
|24101.07
|87
|2010.09.22 15:35
|buy
|44
|0.07
|1.32514
|0.00000
|0.00000
|88
|2010.09.23 10:43
|close
|44
|0.07
|1.33443
|0.00000
|0.00000
|64.82
|24165.89
|89
|2010.09.24 12:00
|buy
|45
|0.10
|1.34249
|0.00000
|0.00000
|90
|2010.09.29 09:10
|close
|45
|0.03
|1.36229
|0.00000
|0.00000
|59.31
|24225.20
|91
|2010.09.29 09:10
|buy
|46
|0.07
|1.34249
|0.00000
|0.00000
|92
|2010.10.01 16:12
|close
|46
|0.07
|1.37717
|0.00000
|0.00000
|242.27
|24467.47
|93
|2010.10.05 12:00
|buy
|47
|0.09
|1.37771
|0.00000
|0.00000
|94
|2010.10.07 09:39
|close
|47
|0.02
|1.39871
|0.00000
|0.00000
|41.92
|24509.39
|95
|2010.10.07 09:39
|buy
|48
|0.07
|1.37771
|0.00000
|0.00000
|96
|2010.10.07 18:25
|close
|48
|0.07
|1.38818
|0.00000
|0.00000
|73.01
|24582.40
|97
|2010.10.11 04:00
|buy
|49
|0.09
|1.39899
|0.00000
|0.00000
|98
|2010.10.12 03:21
|close
|49
|0.09
|1.38477
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-128.07
|24454.33
|99
|2010.10.12 12:00
|sell
|50
|0.09
|1.38189
|0.00000
|0.00000
|100
|2010.10.13 03:24
|close
|50
|0.09
|1.39589
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-126.11
|24328.22
|101
|2010.10.13 12:00
|buy
|51
|0.09
|1.39878
|0.00000
|0.00000
|102
|2010.10.15 16:17
|close
|51
|0.09
|1.39974
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8.28
|24336.50
|103
|2010.11.01 20:00
|sell
|52
|0.09
|1.38867
|0.00000
|0.00000
|104
|2010.11.02 13:26
|close
|52
|0.09
|1.40316
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-130.52
|24205.98
|105
|2010.11.03 00:00
|buy
|53
|0.09
|1.40325
|0.00000
|0.00000
|106
|2010.11.03 19:28
|close
|53
|0.09
|1.40419
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8.46
|24214.44
|107
|2010.11.03 20:00
|buy
|54
|0.09
|1.41013
|0.00000
|0.00000
|108
|2010.11.05 11:57
|close
|54
|0.09
|1.41110
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8.37
|24222.81
|109
|2010.11.08 04:00
|sell
|55
|0.08
|1.39521
|0.00000
|0.00000
|110
|2010.11.10 15:42
|close
|55
|0.02
|1.37210
|0.00000
|0.00000
|46.17
|24268.98
|111
|2010.11.10 15:42
|sell
|56
|0.06
|1.39521
|0.00000
|0.00000
|112
|2010.11.16 16:45
|close
|56
|0.06
|1.35465
|0.00000
|0.00000
|242.78
|24511.77
|113
|2010.11.16 20:00
|sell
|57
|0.08
|1.34894
|0.00000
|0.00000
|114
|2010.11.18 10:01
|close
|57
|0.08
|1.36509
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-129.58
|24382.18
|115
|2010.11.19 08:00
|buy
|58
|0.08
|1.36831
|0.00000
|0.00000
|116
|2010.11.23 13:33
|close
|58
|0.08
|1.35219
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-129.12
|24253.06
|117
|2010.11.25 04:00
|sell
|59
|0.07
|1.33215
|0.00000
|0.00000
|118
|2010.11.29 16:01
|close
|59
|0.02
|1.30754
|0.00000
|0.00000
|49.17
|24302.24
|119
|2010.11.29 16:01
|sell
|60
|0.05
|1.33215
|0.00000
|0.00000
|120
|2010.12.02 10:52
|close
|60
|0.05
|1.31926
|0.00000
|0.00000
|64.03
|24366.27
|121
|2010.12.03 00:00
|buy
|61
|0.07
|1.32156
|0.00000
|0.00000
|122
|2010.12.08 03:35
|close
|61
|0.07
|1.32256
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6.79
|24373.06
|123
|2010.12.08 20:00
|sell
|62
|0.07
|1.32371
|0.00000
|0.00000
|124
|2010.12.16 19:48
|close at stop
|62
|0.07
|1.32202
|0.00000
|0.00000
|10.99
|24384.05