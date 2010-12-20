Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2868592 Name: ðóáêà Currency: USD 2010 December 24, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
988146412010.12.20 00:56balanceDeposit5 000.00
988288722010.12.20 04:30buy0.50eurusd1.314560.000000.000002010.12.20 05:301.315390.000.000.0041.50
988397842010.12.20 07:00sell0.50eurusd1.316150.000000.000002010.12.20 08:001.315280.000.000.0043.50
988501512010.12.20 08:30sell0.50eurusd1.316630.000000.000002010.12.20 09:301.315540.000.000.0054.50
989886622010.12.21 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.317720.000000.000002010.12.21 06:451.317040.000.000.0034.00
990022462010.12.21 08:15sell0.50eurusd1.319850.000000.000002010.12.21 09:151.316240.000.000.00180.50
991323312010.12.22 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.312620.000000.000002010.12.22 06:451.312770.000.000.00-7.50
991471952010.12.22 07:30sell0.50eurusd1.314390.000000.000002010.12.22 08:301.313170.000.000.0061.00
992703142010.12.23 06:15sell0.50eurusd1.312210.000000.000002010.12.23 09:151.311350.000.000.0043.00
993839082010.12.24 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.312900.000000.000002010.12.24 07:151.312150.000.000.0037.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 488.00
Closed P/L: 488.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 488.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 488.00 Equity: 5 488.00 Free Margin: 5 488.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 495.50 Gross Loss: 7.50 Total Net Profit: 488.00
Profit Factor: 66.07 Expected Payoff: 54.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.50 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (7.50)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 180.50 loss trade: -7.50
Average profit trade: 61.94 loss trade: -7.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (354.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 354.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -7.50 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1