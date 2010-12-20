|Account: 2868592
|Name: ðóáêà
|Currency: USD
|2010 December 24, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|98814641
|2010.12.20 00:56
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|98828872
|2010.12.20 04:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31456
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.20 05:30
|1.31539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.50
|98839784
|2010.12.20 07:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31615
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.20 08:00
|1.31528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.50
|98850151
|2010.12.20 08:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31663
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.20 09:30
|1.31554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.50
|98988662
|2010.12.21 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31772
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.21 06:45
|1.31704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|99002246
|2010.12.21 08:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31985
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.21 09:15
|1.31624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.50
|99132331
|2010.12.22 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31262
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.22 06:45
|1.31277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|99147195
|2010.12.22 07:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31439
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.22 08:30
|1.31317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|99270314
|2010.12.23 06:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31221
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.23 09:15
|1.31135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.00
|99383908
|2010.12.24 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.31290
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.12.24 07:15
|1.31215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|488.00
|Closed P/L:
|488.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|488.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 488.00
|Equity:
|5 488.00
|Free Margin:
|5 488.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|495.50
|Gross Loss:
|7.50
|Total Net Profit:
|488.00
|Profit Factor:
|66.07
|Expected Payoff:
|54.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.50 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.14% (7.50)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|180.50
|loss trade:
|-7.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|61.94
|loss trade:
|-7.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (354.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|354.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.50 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1