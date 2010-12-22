|Account: 2874870
|Name: braintrading_semi2
|Currency: USD
|2010 December 22, 15:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|99158513
|2010.12.22 09:02
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|99158678
|2010.12.22 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54713
|1.54702
|1.54140
|2010.12.22 15:17
|1.54140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.30
|99159307
|2010.12.22 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95444
|0.95572
|0.00000
|2010.12.22 15:29
|0.95572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.39
|99159413
|2010.12.22 09:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.676
|83.754
|83.525
|2010.12.22 10:47
|83.525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.99
|Closed P/L:
|61.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|61.99
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|561.99
|Equity:
|561.99
|Free Margin:
|561.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|75.38
|Gross Loss:
|13.39
|Total Net Profit:
|61.99
|Profit Factor:
|5.63
|Expected Payoff:
|20.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|13.39 (2.33%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.33% (13.39)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|57.30
|loss trade:
|-13.39
|Average
|profit trade:
|37.69
|loss trade:
|-13.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (75.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-13.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|75.38 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.39 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1