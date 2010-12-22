Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2874870 Name: braintrading_semi2 Currency: USD 2010 December 22, 15:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
991585132010.12.22 09:02balanceDeposit500.00
991586782010.12.22 09:03sell0.10gbpusd1.547131.547021.541402010.12.22 15:171.541400.000.000.0057.30
991593072010.12.22 09:05sell0.10usdchf0.954440.955720.000002010.12.22 15:290.955720.000.000.00-13.39
991594132010.12.22 09:06sell0.10usdjpy83.67683.75483.5252010.12.22 10:4783.5250.000.000.0018.08
  0.00 0.00 0.00 61.99
Closed P/L: 61.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 61.99 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 561.99 Equity: 561.99 Free Margin: 561.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 75.38 Gross Loss: 13.39 Total Net Profit: 61.99
Profit Factor: 5.63 Expected Payoff: 20.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 13.39 (2.33%) Relative Drawdown: 2.33% (13.39)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 57.30 loss trade: -13.39
Average profit trade: 37.69 loss trade: -13.39
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (75.38) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-13.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 75.38 (2) consecutive loss (count): -13.39 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1