FXDirectDealer

Account: 413182 Name: Edward Tompkins Currency: USD 2006 June 14, 01:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10240012006.06.10 04:28balanceDeposit10 000.00
10242532006.06.12 00:12sell1.00gbpusd1.83931.84311.83182006.06.12 03:261.83950.000.000.00-20.00
10432092006.06.12 22:23sell1.00gbpusd1.84481.84861.83732006.06.12 22:251.84500.000.000.00-20.00
10432532006.06.12 22:28sell1.00gbpusd1.84441.84821.83692006.06.12 22:281.84460.000.000.00-20.00
10432552006.06.12 22:29sell1.00gbpusd1.84441.84171.83692006.06.13 03:041.84170.000.002.21270.00
10432622006.06.12 22:30sell1.00eurusd1.26021.25981.25272006.06.13 03:221.25980.000.008.8240.00
10454542006.06.13 03:04sell1.00gbpusd1.84141.84121.83392006.06.13 09:191.84120.000.000.0020.00
10456582006.06.13 03:22sell1.00eurusd1.25961.25851.25212006.06.13 09:301.25850.000.000.00110.00
10499922006.06.13 09:19sell1.00gbpusd1.84091.84081.83342006.06.13 09:491.84080.000.000.0010.00
10503062006.06.13 09:30sell1.00eurusd1.25831.25781.25082006.06.13 10:161.25780.000.000.0050.00
10508582006.06.13 09:49sell1.00gbpusd1.84051.84431.83302006.06.13 11:191.84430.000.000.00-380.00
10521032006.06.13 10:16sell1.00eurusd1.25751.25681.25002006.06.13 15:341.25680.000.000.0070.00
10539602006.06.13 11:19sell1.00gbpusd1.84401.84221.83652006.06.13 12:181.84220.000.000.00180.00
10557652006.06.13 12:18sell1.00gbpusd1.84191.84081.83442006.06.13 15:301.84080.000.000.00110.00
10599112006.06.13 15:30sell1.00gbpusd1.84111.83881.83362006.06.13 15:341.83880.000.000.00230.00
10606272006.06.13 15:34sell1.00eurusd1.25661.26031.24912006.06.13 16:441.26030.000.000.00-370.00
10606372006.06.13 15:34sell1.00gbpusd1.83851.84231.83102006.06.13 16:391.84230.000.000.00-380.00
10629232006.06.13 16:39sell1.00gbpusd1.84201.83961.83452006.06.13 17:451.83960.000.000.00240.00
10632062006.06.13 16:44sell1.00eurusd1.26041.25801.25292006.06.13 19:011.25800.000.000.00240.00
10664822006.06.13 17:46sell1.00gbpusd1.83921.83831.83172006.06.13 17:571.83830.000.000.0090.00
10669942006.06.13 17:57sell1.00gbpusd1.83801.83781.83052006.06.13 18:071.83780.000.000.0020.00
10675442006.06.13 18:07sell1.00gbpusd1.83751.83471.83002006.06.13 21:001.83470.000.000.00280.00
10686002006.06.13 19:01sell1.00eurusd1.25771.25501.25022006.06.13 21:421.25500.000.000.00270.00
  0.00 0.00 11.03 1 040.00
Closed P/L: 1 051.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10724582006.06.13 21:42sell1.00eurusd1.25481.25851.2473 1.25450.000.008.7930.00
10738372006.06.14 00:23sell1.00gbpusd1.83361.83741.8261 1.83460.000.000.00-100.00
  0.00 0.00 8.79 -70.00
 Floating P/L: -61.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 051.03 Floating P/L: -61.21 Margin: 3 088.40
Balance: 11 103.23 Equity: 11 042.02 Free Margin: 7 953.62