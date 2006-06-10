FXDirectDealer
|Account: 413182
|Name: Edward Tompkins
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 14, 01:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1024001
|2006.06.10 04:28
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1024253
|2006.06.12 00:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8393
|1.8431
|1.8318
|2006.06.12 03:26
|1.8395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1043209
|2006.06.12 22:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8448
|1.8486
|1.8373
|2006.06.12 22:25
|1.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1043253
|2006.06.12 22:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8444
|1.8482
|1.8369
|2006.06.12 22:28
|1.8446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1043255
|2006.06.12 22:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8444
|1.8417
|1.8369
|2006.06.13 03:04
|1.8417
|0.00
|0.00
|2.21
|270.00
|1043262
|2006.06.12 22:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2602
|1.2598
|1.2527
|2006.06.13 03:22
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|8.82
|40.00
|1045454
|2006.06.13 03:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8414
|1.8412
|1.8339
|2006.06.13 09:19
|1.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1045658
|2006.06.13 03:22
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2596
|1.2585
|1.2521
|2006.06.13 09:30
|1.2585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|1049992
|2006.06.13 09:19
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8409
|1.8408
|1.8334
|2006.06.13 09:49
|1.8408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1050306
|2006.06.13 09:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2583
|1.2578
|1.2508
|2006.06.13 10:16
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1050858
|2006.06.13 09:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8405
|1.8443
|1.8330
|2006.06.13 11:19
|1.8443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|1052103
|2006.06.13 10:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2575
|1.2568
|1.2500
|2006.06.13 15:34
|1.2568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1053960
|2006.06.13 11:19
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8440
|1.8422
|1.8365
|2006.06.13 12:18
|1.8422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|1055765
|2006.06.13 12:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8408
|1.8344
|2006.06.13 15:30
|1.8408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|1059911
|2006.06.13 15:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8411
|1.8388
|1.8336
|2006.06.13 15:34
|1.8388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|1060627
|2006.06.13 15:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2566
|1.2603
|1.2491
|2006.06.13 16:44
|1.2603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|1060637
|2006.06.13 15:34
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8385
|1.8423
|1.8310
|2006.06.13 16:39
|1.8423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|1062923
|2006.06.13 16:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8420
|1.8396
|1.8345
|2006.06.13 17:45
|1.8396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|1063206
|2006.06.13 16:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2604
|1.2580
|1.2529
|2006.06.13 19:01
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|1066482
|2006.06.13 17:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8392
|1.8383
|1.8317
|2006.06.13 17:57
|1.8383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1066994
|2006.06.13 17:57
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8380
|1.8378
|1.8305
|2006.06.13 18:07
|1.8378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1067544
|2006.06.13 18:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8375
|1.8347
|1.8300
|2006.06.13 21:00
|1.8347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|1068600
|2006.06.13 19:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2577
|1.2550
|1.2502
|2006.06.13 21:42
|1.2550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|11.03
|1 040.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 051.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1072458
|2006.06.13 21:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2548
|1.2585
|1.2473
|
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|8.79
|30.00
|1073837
|2006.06.14 00:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8336
|1.8374
|1.8261
|
|1.8346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|8.79
|-70.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-61.21
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 051.03
|Floating P/L:
|-61.21
|Margin:
|3 088.40
|Balance:
|11 103.23
|Equity:
|11 042.02
|Free Margin:
|7 953.62