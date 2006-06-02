Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1081007 Name: Trend Master Currency: USD 2006 June 9, 01:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41566202006.06.02 13:48balanceDeposit500.00
41911972006.06.05 00:34buy1.00eurusdm1.29341.29431.29632006.06.05 06:511.29430.000.000.009.00
42089752006.06.05 06:52buy1.00eurusdm1.29431.29561.29732006.06.05 07:331.29730.000.000.0030.00
43826112006.06.06 17:00sell1.00eurusdm1.28261.28231.27972006.06.06 21:141.28230.000.000.633.00
44984072006.06.08 06:34buy1.00eurusdm1.27861.27551.28152006.06.08 07:201.27550.000.000.00-31.00
45197512006.06.08 10:11sell1.00eurusdm1.27591.27451.27292006.06.08 11:561.27290.000.000.0030.00
45740612006.06.08 17:00sell1.00eurusdm1.26541.26481.26242006.06.08 17:431.26480.000.000.006.00
  0.00 0.00 0.63 47.00
Closed P/L: 47.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 47.63 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 547.63 Equity: 547.63 Free Margin: 547.63