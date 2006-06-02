Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1081007
|Name: Trend Master
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 9, 01:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4156620
|2006.06.02 13:48
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|4191197
|2006.06.05 00:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2934
|1.2943
|1.2963
|2006.06.05 06:51
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|4208975
|2006.06.05 06:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2943
|1.2956
|1.2973
|2006.06.05 07:33
|1.2973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4382611
|2006.06.06 17:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2826
|1.2823
|1.2797
|2006.06.06 21:14
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|3.00
|4498407
|2006.06.08 06:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2786
|1.2755
|1.2815
|2006.06.08 07:20
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|4519751
|2006.06.08 10:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2759
|1.2745
|1.2729
|2006.06.08 11:56
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4574061
|2006.06.08 17:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2654
|1.2648
|1.2624
|2006.06.08 17:43
|1.2648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|47.00
|Closed P/L:
|47.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|47.63
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|547.63
|Equity:
|547.63
|Free Margin:
|547.63