|A/C No: 304736
|Name: Pedro Echenagucia
|2006 June 6, 09:37 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|3761867
|2006/06/02 20:01
|balance
|deposit
|3000.00
|3764301
|2006/06/05 09:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.2951
|1.3000
|2006/06/05 09:20
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764320
|2006/06/05 09:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2952
|1.2953
|1.3002
|2006/06/05 09:35
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764317
|2006/06/05 09:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.2952
|1.3001
|2006/06/05 09:44
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764056
|2006/06/05 08:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2943
|1.2942
|1.2893
|2006/06/05 10:12
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764921
|2006/06/05 10:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2953
|1.2954
|1.3003
|2006/06/05 11:16
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764912
|2006/06/05 10:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.2948
|1.2997
|2006/06/05 15:38
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3772939
|2006/06/06 08:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2898
|1.2899
|1.2918
|2006/06/06 09:32
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|3772940
|2006/06/06 08:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2900
|1.2901
|1.2920
|2006/06/06 09:53
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|3773491
|2006/06/06 09:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2922
|1.2923
|1.2942
|2006/06/06 09:57
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3773339
|2006/06/06 09:32
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2921
|1.2940
|2006/06/06 10:36
|1.2921
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3773657
|2006/06/06 10:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.2917
|1.2952
|2006/06/06 10:44
|1.2917
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|3774061
|2006/06/06 10:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2905
|1.2940
|2006/06/06 11:42
|1.2905
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|3773969
|2006/06/06 10:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2912
|1.2911
|1.2892
|2006/06/06 12:36
|1.2892
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|3774804
|2006/06/06 12:51
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2898
|1.2883
|1.2918
|2006/06/06 13:08
|1.2883
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|3774803
|2006/06/06 12:51
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2897
|1.2882
|1.2917
|2006/06/06 13:08
|1.2882
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|3774951
|2006/06/06 13:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2889
|1.2874
|1.2909
|2006/06/06 13:16
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|3774981
|2006/06/06 13:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2875
|1.2890
|1.2855
|2006/06/06 13:16
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3774963
|2006/06/06 13:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2881
|1.2880
|1.2861
|2006/06/06 13:24
|1.2861
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|3774967
|2006/06/06 13:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2879
|1.2878
|1.2859
|2006/06/06 13:24
|1.2859
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|3775160
|2006/06/06 13:28
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2866
|1.2867
|1.2886
|2006/06/06 14:01
|1.2867
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3775146
|2006/06/06 13:26
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2865
|1.2866
|1.2885
|2006/06/06 14:25
|1.2866
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3775487
|2006/06/06 14:41
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2873
|1.2858
|1.2893
|2006/06/06 14:59
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 3000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|190.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|190.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3190.00
|Equity:
|3190.00
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|3190.00