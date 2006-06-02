FXDirectDealer, LLC
A/C No: 304736Name: Pedro Echenagucia2006 June 6, 09:37 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
3761867 2006/06/02 20:01balancedeposit3000.00
3764301 2006/06/05 09:04buy1.00eurusd1.29501.29511.3000 2006/06/05 09:201.29510.000.0010.00
3764320 2006/06/05 09:07buy1.00eurusd1.29521.29531.3002 2006/06/05 09:351.29530.000.0010.00
3764317 2006/06/05 09:07buy1.00eurusd1.29511.29521.3001 2006/06/05 09:441.29520.000.0010.00
3764056 2006/06/05 08:11sell1.00eurusd1.29431.29421.2893 2006/06/05 10:121.29420.000.0010.00
3764921 2006/06/05 10:25buy1.00eurusd1.29531.29541.3003 2006/06/05 11:161.29540.000.0010.00
3764912 2006/06/05 10:24buy1.00eurusd1.29471.29481.2997 2006/06/05 15:381.29480.000.0010.00
3772939 2006/06/06 08:44buy1.00eurusd1.28981.28991.2918 2006/06/06 09:321.29180.000.00200.00
3772940 2006/06/06 08:45buy1.00eurusd1.29001.29011.2920 2006/06/06 09:531.29200.000.00200.00
3773491 2006/06/06 09:53buy1.00eurusd1.29221.29231.2942 2006/06/06 09:571.29230.000.0010.00
3773339 2006/06/06 09:32buy1.00eurusd1.29201.29211.2940 2006/06/06 10:361.29210.000.0010.00
3773657 2006/06/06 10:01buy1.00eurusd1.29321.29171.2952 2006/06/06 10:441.29170.000.00-150.00
3774061 2006/06/06 10:59buy1.00eurusd1.29201.29051.2940 2006/06/06 11:421.29050.000.00-150.00
3773969 2006/06/06 10:47sell1.00eurusd1.29121.29111.2892 2006/06/06 12:361.28920.000.00200.00
3774804 2006/06/06 12:51buy1.00eurusd1.28981.28831.2918 2006/06/06 13:081.28830.000.00-150.00
3774803 2006/06/06 12:51buy1.00eurusd1.28971.28821.2917 2006/06/06 13:081.28820.000.00-150.00
3774951 2006/06/06 13:11buy1.00eurusd1.28891.28741.2909 2006/06/06 13:161.28740.000.00-150.00
3774981 2006/06/06 13:15sell1.00eurusd1.28751.28901.2855 2006/06/06 13:161.28760.000.00-10.00
3774963 2006/06/06 13:14sell1.00eurusd1.28811.28801.2861 2006/06/06 13:241.28610.000.00200.00
3774967 2006/06/06 13:14sell1.00eurusd1.28791.28781.2859 2006/06/06 13:241.28590.000.00200.00
3775160 2006/06/06 13:28buy1.00eurusd1.28661.28671.2886 2006/06/06 14:011.28670.000.0010.00
3775146 2006/06/06 13:26buy1.00eurusd1.28651.28661.2885 2006/06/06 14:251.28660.000.0010.00
3775487 2006/06/06 14:41buy1.00eurusd1.28731.28581.2893 2006/06/06 14:591.28580.000.00-150.00
 0.000.00190.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:190.00
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
No Transactions
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:190.00 Floating P/L:0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:3000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:3190.00 Equity:3190.00
Margin Requirement:0.00 Available Margin:3190.00