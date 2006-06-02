Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1081007 Name: Trend Master Currency: USD 2006 June 6, 02:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41566202006.06.02 13:48balanceDeposit500.00
41911972006.06.05 00:34buy1.00eurusdm1.29341.29431.29632006.06.05 06:511.29430.000.000.009.00
 737TREND MASTER(Magic:737)[sl]
42089752006.06.05 06:52buy1.00eurusdm1.29431.29561.29732006.06.05 07:331.29730.000.000.0030.00
 737TREND MASTER(Magic:737)[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 39.00
Closed P/L: 39.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 39.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 539.00 Equity: 539.00 Free Margin: 539.00