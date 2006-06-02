|Account: 1081007
|Name: Trend Master
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 6, 02:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4156620
|2006.06.02 13:48
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|4191197
|2006.06.05 00:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2934
|1.2943
|1.2963
|2006.06.05 06:51
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|737
|TREND MASTER(Magic:737)[sl]
|4208975
|2006.06.05 06:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2943
|1.2956
|1.2973
|2006.06.05 07:33
|1.2973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|737
|TREND MASTER(Magic:737)[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|Closed P/L:
|39.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|39.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|539.00
|Equity:
|539.00
|Free Margin:
|539.00