FXDirectDealer, LLC
A/C No: 304736Name: Pedro Echenagucia2006 June 5, 08:51 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
3761867 2006/06/02 20:01balancedeposit3000.00
3764301 2006/06/05 09:04buy1.00eurusd1.29501.29511.3000 2006/06/05 09:201.29510.000.0010.00
3764320 2006/06/05 09:07buy1.00eurusd1.29521.29531.3002 2006/06/05 09:351.29530.000.0010.00
3764317 2006/06/05 09:07buy1.00eurusd1.29511.29521.3001 2006/06/05 09:441.29520.000.0010.00
3764056 2006/06/05 08:11sell1.00eurusd1.29431.29421.2893 2006/06/05 10:121.29420.000.0010.00
3764921 2006/06/05 10:25buy1.00eurusd1.29531.29541.3003 2006/06/05 11:161.29540.000.0010.00
3764912 2006/06/05 10:24buy1.00eurusd1.29471.29481.2997 2006/06/05 15:381.29480.000.0010.00
 0.000.0060.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:60.00
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
No Transactions
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:60.00 Floating P/L:0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:3000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:3060.00 Equity:3060.00
Margin Requirement:0.00 Available Margin:3060.00