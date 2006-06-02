|A/C No: 304736
|Name: Pedro Echenagucia
|2006 June 5, 08:51 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|3761867
|2006/06/02 20:01
|balance
|deposit
|3000.00
|3764301
|2006/06/05 09:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.2951
|1.3000
|2006/06/05 09:20
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764320
|2006/06/05 09:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2952
|1.2953
|1.3002
|2006/06/05 09:35
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764317
|2006/06/05 09:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.2952
|1.3001
|2006/06/05 09:44
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764056
|2006/06/05 08:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2943
|1.2942
|1.2893
|2006/06/05 10:12
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764921
|2006/06/05 10:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2953
|1.2954
|1.3003
|2006/06/05 11:16
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3764912
|2006/06/05 10:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.2948
|1.2997
|2006/06/05 15:38
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 3000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|60.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|60.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3060.00
|Equity:
|3060.00
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|3060.00