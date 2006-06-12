FXDirectDealer

Account: 413416 Name: Currency: USD 2006 June 16, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10266752006.06.12 03:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
10300842006.06.12 09:53buy1.00eurusd1.26371.26071.26672006.06.12 11:081.26070.000.000.00-300.00
10451852006.06.13 02:45sell1.00eurusd1.25841.25801.25542006.06.13 09:231.25800.000.000.0040.00
10500922006.06.13 09:23sell1.00eurusd1.25781.25731.25482006.06.13 10:141.25730.000.000.0050.00
10524842006.06.13 10:25sell1.00eurusd1.25831.25801.25532006.06.13 11:061.25800.000.000.0030.00
10843062006.06.14 15:36sell1.00eurusd1.25771.25631.25472006.06.14 15:481.25470.000.000.00300.00
11030822006.06.15 11:49buy1.00eurusd1.26201.25901.26502006.06.15 14:531.26150.000.000.00-50.00
11059142006.06.15 14:53sell1.00eurusd1.26161.26021.25862006.06.15 15:341.25860.000.000.00300.00
11077512006.06.15 15:40sell1.00eurusd1.26031.26331.25732006.06.15 16:001.26330.000.000.00-300.00
11195242006.06.15 21:31sell1.00eurusd1.26171.26471.25872006.06.16 03:311.26470.000.008.86-300.00
11230802006.06.16 05:31buy1.00eurusd1.26451.26491.26752006.06.16 10:541.26490.000.000.0040.00
11270512006.06.16 10:54buy1.00eurusd1.26521.26561.26822006.06.16 12:491.26560.000.000.0040.00
11326972006.06.16 15:32sell1.00eurusd1.26501.26371.26202006.06.16 17:541.26370.000.000.00130.00
  0.00 0.00 8.86 -20.00
Closed P/L: -11.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -11.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 988.86 Equity: 9 988.86 Free Margin: 9 988.86