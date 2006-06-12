FXDirectDealer
|Account: 413416
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 16, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1026675
|2006.06.12 03:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1030084
|2006.06.12 09:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2637
|1.2607
|1.2667
|2006.06.12 11:08
|1.2607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|1045185
|2006.06.13 02:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2584
|1.2580
|1.2554
|2006.06.13 09:23
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1050092
|2006.06.13 09:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2578
|1.2573
|1.2548
|2006.06.13 10:14
|1.2573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1052484
|2006.06.13 10:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2583
|1.2580
|1.2553
|2006.06.13 11:06
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1084306
|2006.06.14 15:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2577
|1.2563
|1.2547
|2006.06.14 15:48
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|1103082
|2006.06.15 11:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2620
|1.2590
|1.2650
|2006.06.15 14:53
|1.2615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1105914
|2006.06.15 14:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2616
|1.2602
|1.2586
|2006.06.15 15:34
|1.2586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|1107751
|2006.06.15 15:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2603
|1.2633
|1.2573
|2006.06.15 16:00
|1.2633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|1119524
|2006.06.15 21:31
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2617
|1.2647
|1.2587
|2006.06.16 03:31
|1.2647
|0.00
|0.00
|8.86
|-300.00
|1123080
|2006.06.16 05:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2645
|1.2649
|1.2675
|2006.06.16 10:54
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1127051
|2006.06.16 10:54
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2652
|1.2656
|1.2682
|2006.06.16 12:49
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1132697
|2006.06.16 15:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2650
|1.2637
|1.2620
|2006.06.16 17:54
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|8.86
|-20.00
|Closed P/L:
|-11.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-11.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 988.86
|Equity:
|9 988.86
|Free Margin:
|9 988.86