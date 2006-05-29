|A/C No: 303588
|Name: Jenitza Ramos
|2006 June 1, 08:50 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|3698939
|2006/05/29 20:40
|balance
|deposit
|1000000.00
|3713613
|2006/05/30 16:02
|sell limit
|50.00
|usdchf
|1.2853
|1.2873
|1.2843
|2006/05/30 16:02
|1.2154
|cancelled
|3713622
|2006/05/30 16:02
|sell limit
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2853
|1.2873
|1.2843
|2006/05/30 16:10
|1.2820
|cancelled
|3713632
|2006/05/30 16:03
|buy limit
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2790
|1.2820
|2006/05/30 16:10
|1.2822
|cancelled
|3707119
|2006/05/30 10:04
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2854
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006/05/30 16:29
|1.2849
|0.00
|0.00
|2500.00
|3713569
|2006/05/30 16:27
|buy
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2855
|1.2835
|1.2860
|2006/05/30 16:52
|1.2860
|0.00
|0.00
|2500.00
|3713590
|2006/05/30 16:01
|sell stop
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2808
|1.2828
|1.2803
|2006/05/30 19:07
|1.2861
|cancelled
|3728998
|2006/05/31 11:05
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2867
|1.2865
|1.2817
|2006/05/31 17:05
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|1000.00
|3735291
|2006/05/31 17:16
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2843
|1.2873
|1.2793
|2006/05/31 17:47
|1.2840
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3744078
|2006/06/01 09:20
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2770
|1.2767
|1.2720
|2006/06/01 09:47
|1.2767
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3743548
|2006/06/01 08:03
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2772
|1.2769
|1.2722
|2006/06/01 09:55
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3744737
|2006/06/01 10:35
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2757
|1.2754
|1.2707
|2006/06/01 14:11
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3744745
|2006/06/01 10:36
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2756
|1.2753
|1.2706
|2006/06/01 14:14
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3744733
|2006/06/01 10:35
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.2755
|1.2708
|2006/06/01 14:14
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3747216
|2006/06/01 14:19
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2745
|1.2742
|1.2695
|2006/06/01 14:30
|1.2742
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3747275
|2006/06/01 14:25
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2744
|1.2741
|1.2694
|2006/06/01 15:04
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3747957
|2006/06/01 15:19
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2729
|1.2682
|2006/06/01 15:21
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|3747790
|2006/06/01 15:01
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2733
|1.2730
|1.2683
|2006/06/01 15:22
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|1500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21000.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 1000000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|21000.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|3744335
|2006/06/01 09:45
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2760
|1.2757
|1.2710
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|15500.00
|3747976
|2006/06/01 15:20
|sell
|50.00
|eurusd
|1.2729
|1.2829
|1.2679
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15500.00
|Floating P/L:
|15500.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|21000.00
|Floating P/L:
|15500.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1000000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1021000.00
|Equity:
|1036500.00
|Margin Requirement:
|127445.00
|Available Margin:
|909055.00