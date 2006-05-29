FXDirectDealer, LLC
A/C No: 303588Name: Jenitza Ramos2006 June 1, 08:50 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
3698939 2006/05/29 20:40balancedeposit1000000.00
3713613 2006/05/30 16:02sell limit50.00usdchf1.28531.28731.2843 2006/05/30 16:021.2154cancelled
3713622 2006/05/30 16:02sell limit50.00eurusd1.28531.28731.2843 2006/05/30 16:101.2820cancelled
3713632 2006/05/30 16:03buy limit50.00eurusd1.28101.27901.2820 2006/05/30 16:101.2822cancelled
3707119 2006/05/30 10:04sell50.00eurusd1.28540.00000.0000 2006/05/30 16:291.28490.000.002500.00
3713569 2006/05/30 16:27buy50.00eurusd1.28551.28351.2860 2006/05/30 16:521.28600.000.002500.00
3713590 2006/05/30 16:01sell stop50.00eurusd1.28081.28281.2803 2006/05/30 19:071.2861cancelled
3728998 2006/05/31 11:05sell50.00eurusd1.28671.28651.2817 2006/05/31 17:051.28650.000.001000.00
3735291 2006/05/31 17:16sell50.00eurusd1.28431.28731.2793 2006/05/31 17:471.28400.000.001500.00
3744078 2006/06/01 09:20sell50.00eurusd1.27701.27671.2720 2006/06/01 09:471.27670.000.001500.00
3743548 2006/06/01 08:03sell50.00eurusd1.27721.27691.2722 2006/06/01 09:551.27690.000.001500.00
3744737 2006/06/01 10:35sell50.00eurusd1.27571.27541.2707 2006/06/01 14:111.27540.000.001500.00
3744745 2006/06/01 10:36sell50.00eurusd1.27561.27531.2706 2006/06/01 14:141.27530.000.001500.00
3744733 2006/06/01 10:35sell50.00eurusd1.27581.27551.2708 2006/06/01 14:141.27550.000.001500.00
3747216 2006/06/01 14:19sell50.00eurusd1.27451.27421.2695 2006/06/01 14:301.27420.000.001500.00
3747275 2006/06/01 14:25sell50.00eurusd1.27441.27411.2694 2006/06/01 15:041.27410.000.001500.00
3747957 2006/06/01 15:19sell50.00eurusd1.27321.27291.2682 2006/06/01 15:211.27290.000.001500.00
3747790 2006/06/01 15:01sell50.00eurusd1.27331.27301.2683 2006/06/01 15:221.27300.000.001500.00
 0.000.0021000.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1000000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:21000.00
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
3744335 2006/06/01 09:45sell50.00eurusd1.27601.27571.2710  1.27290.000.0015500.00
3747976 2006/06/01 15:20sell50.00eurusd1.27291.28291.2679  1.27290.000.000.00
 0.000.0015500.00
 Floating P/L:15500.00
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:21000.00 Floating P/L:15500.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:1000000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:1021000.00 Equity:1036500.00
Margin Requirement:127445.00 Available Margin:909055.00