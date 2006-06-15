North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 201844
|Name: berowes
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 19, 07:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3253607
|2006.06.15 00:13
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|3253715
|2006.06.15 00:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2311
|1.2431
|1.2288
|2006.06.15 16:00
|1.2288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.72
|3253724
|2006.06.15 00:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2602
|1.2722
|1.2579
|2006.06.19 04:30
|1.2579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|23.00
|3253853
|2006.06.15 00:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.01
|116.21
|114.78
|2006.06.15 09:49
|114.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.04
|3254080
|2006.06.15 01:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8434
|1.8554
|1.8411
|2006.06.16 11:09
|1.8554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-120.00
|3254666
|2006.06.15 02:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.94
|213.14
|211.71
|2006.06.16 06:21
|212.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-47.94
|3266428
|2006.06.15 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.95
|116.15
|114.74
|2006.06.15 16:00
|114.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.31
|3266672
|2006.06.15 12:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8476
|1.8596
|1.8455
|2006.06.19 04:06
|1.8455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|21.00
|3273003
|2006.06.15 16:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2642
|1.2762
|1.2621
|2006.06.15 17:59
|1.2621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3273293
|2006.06.15 16:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8516
|1.8636
|1.8495
|2006.06.15 17:04
|1.8495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3273380
|2006.06.15 16:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2287
|1.2167
|1.2308
|2006.06.15 18:28
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.06
|3279312
|2006.06.15 18:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2316
|1.2436
|1.2295
|2006.06.16 03:43
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|17.08
|3281784
|2006.06.15 20:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.04
|116.24
|114.82
|2006.06.15 23:07
|114.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.16
|3286241
|2006.06.16 01:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|212.35
|213.55
|212.14
|2006.06.16 06:21
|212.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.33
|3287092
|2006.06.16 02:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2642
|1.2762
|1.2621
|2006.06.16 16:55
|1.2621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3287532
|2006.06.16 03:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8516
|1.8636
|1.8495
|2006.06.16 16:54
|1.8495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3287680
|2006.06.16 03:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2296
|1.2176
|1.2319
|2006.06.16 16:25
|1.2319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.67
|3306018
|2006.06.16 18:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8517
|1.8637
|1.8496
|2006.06.16 18:26
|1.8496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3309924
|2006.06.16 21:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8516
|1.8636
|1.8495
|2006.06.16 22:49
|1.8495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3310042
|2006.06.16 21:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2649
|1.2769
|1.2628
|2006.06.19 03:40
|1.2628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|21.00
|3311976
|2006.06.19 01:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8520
|1.8640
|1.8499
|2006.06.19 03:32
|1.8499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|161.77
|Closed P/L:
|160.97
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3253988
|2006.06.15 00:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.88
|146.08
|144.65
|
|145.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-57.92
|3323464
|2006.06.19 05:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2579
|1.2459
|1.2600
|
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|3323552
|2006.06.19 05:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8439
|1.8319
|1.8460
|
|1.8436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|3302855
|2006.06.16 16:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2317
|1.2437
|1.2294
|
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|-42.85
|3319994
|2006.06.19 04:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2357
|1.2477
|1.2334
|
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.51
|3297810
|2006.06.16 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.91
|116.11
|114.68
|
|115.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-66.56
|3324109
|2006.06.19 05:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.66
|116.86
|115.43
|
|115.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.22
|-180.57
|
|Floating P/L:
|-182.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|160.97
|Floating P/L:
|-182.79
|Margin:
|167.25
|Balance:
|3 160.97
|Equity:
|2 978.18
|Free Margin:
|2 810.93