North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 201844 Name: berowes Currency: USD 2006 June 19, 07:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32536072006.06.15 00:13balanceDeposit3 000.00
32537152006.06.15 00:26sell0.10usdchf1.23111.24311.22882006.06.15 16:001.22880.000.000.0018.72
32537242006.06.15 00:27sell0.10eurusd1.26021.27221.25792006.06.19 04:301.25790.000.000.4023.00
32538532006.06.15 00:43sell0.10usdjpy115.01116.21114.782006.06.15 09:49114.780.000.000.0020.04
32540802006.06.15 01:02sell0.10gbpusd1.84341.85541.84112006.06.16 11:091.85540.000.000.10-120.00
32546662006.06.15 02:13sell0.10gbpjpy211.94213.14211.712006.06.16 06:21212.490.000.00-1.05-47.94
32664282006.06.15 12:31sell0.10usdjpy114.95116.15114.742006.06.15 16:00114.740.000.000.0018.31
32666722006.06.15 12:42sell0.10gbpusd1.84761.85961.84552006.06.19 04:061.84550.000.000.2021.00
32730032006.06.15 16:02sell0.10eurusd1.26421.27621.26212006.06.15 17:591.26210.000.000.0021.00
32732932006.06.15 16:03sell0.10gbpusd1.85161.86361.84952006.06.15 17:041.84950.000.000.0021.00
32733802006.06.15 16:04buy0.10usdchf1.22871.21671.23082006.06.15 18:281.23080.000.000.0017.06
32793122006.06.15 18:32sell0.10usdchf1.23161.24361.22952006.06.16 03:431.22950.000.00-0.6517.08
32817842006.06.15 20:14sell0.10usdjpy115.04116.24114.822006.06.15 23:07114.820.000.000.0019.16
32862412006.06.16 01:06sell0.10gbpjpy212.35213.55212.142006.06.16 06:21212.480.000.000.00-11.33
32870922006.06.16 02:55sell0.10eurusd1.26421.27621.26212006.06.16 16:551.26210.000.000.0021.00
32875322006.06.16 03:28sell0.10gbpusd1.85161.86361.84952006.06.16 16:541.84950.000.000.0021.00
32876802006.06.16 03:43buy0.10usdchf1.22961.21761.23192006.06.16 16:251.23190.000.000.0018.67
33060182006.06.16 18:18sell0.10gbpusd1.85171.86371.84962006.06.16 18:261.84960.000.000.0021.00
33099242006.06.16 21:35sell0.10gbpusd1.85161.86361.84952006.06.16 22:491.84950.000.000.0021.00
33100422006.06.16 21:38sell0.10eurusd1.26491.27691.26282006.06.19 03:401.26280.000.000.2021.00
33119762006.06.19 01:12sell0.10gbpusd1.85201.86401.84992006.06.19 03:321.84990.000.000.0021.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.80 161.77
Closed P/L: 160.97
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32539882006.06.15 00:58sell0.10eurjpy144.88146.08144.65 145.550.000.00-0.87-57.92
33234642006.06.19 05:03buy0.10eurusd1.25791.24591.2600 1.25810.000.000.002.00
33235522006.06.19 05:04buy0.10gbpusd1.84391.83191.8460 1.84360.000.000.00-3.00
33028552006.06.16 16:29sell0.10usdchf1.23171.24371.2294 1.23700.000.00-0.65-42.85
33199942006.06.19 04:09sell0.10usdchf1.23571.24771.2334 1.23700.000.000.00-10.51
32978102006.06.16 14:03sell0.10usdjpy114.91116.11114.68 115.680.000.00-0.70-66.56
33241092006.06.19 05:21sell0.10usdjpy115.66116.86115.43 115.680.000.000.00-1.73
  0.00 0.00 -2.22 -180.57
 Floating P/L: -182.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 160.97 Floating P/L: -182.79 Margin: 167.25
Balance: 3 160.97 Equity: 2 978.18 Free Margin: 2 810.93