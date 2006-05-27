|Account: 226025
|Name: 66666_dfh_6666
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 31, 18:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5398945
|2006.05.27 15:13
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|5414747
|2006.05.29 15:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8605
|1.8599
|1.8505
|2006.05.29 20:46
|1.8599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|5421657
|2006.05.29 21:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.33
|111.95
|111.33
|2006.05.30 11:33
|111.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.42
|33.94
|5425258
|2006.05.30 02:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2756
|1.2825
|1.2856
|2006.05.30 09:04
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|5425883
|2006.05.30 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8611
|1.8670
|1.8711
|2006.05.30 06:01
|1.8670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.30
|5447183
|2006.05.30 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.49
|111.49
|113.49
|2006.05.31 08:52
|111.49
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|-89.69
|5453675
|2006.05.30 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.83
|111.78
|110.83
|2006.05.31 09:55
|111.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|4.47
|5481784
|2006.05.31 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8780
|1.8768
|1.8680
|2006.05.31 15:19
|1.8768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.56
|102.62
|Closed P/L:
|101.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5486807
|2006.05.31 13:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2864
|1.2856
|1.2764
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|5463361
|2006.05.30 21:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.21
|111.21
|113.21
|112.30
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|8.01
|5486438
|2006.05.31 13:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.22
|111.22
|113.22
|112.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.12
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|43.13
|Floating P/L:
|44.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|101.06
|Floating P/L:
|44.42
|Margin:
|328.64
|Balance:
|50 101.06
|Equity:
|50 145.48
|Free Margin:
|49 816.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|189.46
|Gross Loss:
|88.40
|Total Net Profit:
|101.06
|Profit Factor:
|2.14
|Expected Payoff:
|14.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|88.40 (0.2%)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-88.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|31.58
|loss trade:
|-88.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (178.02)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-88.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|178.02 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-88.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1