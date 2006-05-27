Alpari Ltd

Account: 226025 Name: 66666_dfh_6666 Currency: USD 2006 May 31, 18:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
53989452006.05.27 15:13balanceDeposit50 000.00
54147472006.05.29 15:21sell0.10gbpusd1.86051.85991.85052006.05.29 20:461.85990.000.000.004.20
54216572006.05.29 21:35sell0.10usdjpy112.33111.95111.332006.05.30 11:33111.950.000.00-1.4233.94
54252582006.05.30 02:55buy0.10eurusd1.27561.28251.28562006.05.30 09:041.28560.000.000.00100.00
54258832006.05.30 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.86111.86701.87112006.05.30 06:011.86700.000.000.0041.30
54471832006.05.30 14:35buy0.10usdjpy112.49111.49113.492006.05.31 08:52111.490.000.001.29-89.69
54536752006.05.30 16:15sell0.10usdjpy111.83111.78110.832006.05.31 09:55111.780.000.00-1.434.47
54817842006.05.31 10:40sell0.10gbpusd1.87801.87681.86802006.05.31 15:191.87680.000.000.008.40
  0.00 0.00 -1.56 102.62
Closed P/L: 101.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54868072006.05.31 13:55sell0.10eurusd1.28641.28561.2764 1.28360.000.000.0028.00
54633612006.05.30 21:15buy0.10usdjpy112.21111.21113.21 112.300.000.001.298.01
54864382006.05.31 13:40buy0.10usdjpy112.22111.22113.22 112.300.000.000.007.12
  0.00 0.00 1.29 43.13
 Floating P/L: 44.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 101.06 Floating P/L: 44.42 Margin: 328.64
Balance: 50 101.06 Equity: 50 145.48 Free Margin: 49 816.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 189.46 Gross Loss: 88.40 Total Net Profit: 101.06
Profit Factor: 2.14 Expected Payoff: 14.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 88.40 (0.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -88.40
Average profit trade: 31.58 loss trade: -88.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (178.02) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-88.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 178.02 (4) consecutive loss (count): -88.40 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1