Alpari Ltd

Account: 226025 Name: 66666_dfh_6666 Currency: USD 2006 June 1, 11:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
53989452006.05.27 15:13balanceDeposit50 000.00
54147472006.05.29 15:21sell0.10gbpusd1.86051.85991.85052006.05.29 20:461.85990.000.000.004.20
54216572006.05.29 21:35sell0.10usdjpy112.33111.95111.332006.05.30 11:33111.950.000.00-1.4233.94
54252582006.05.30 02:55buy0.10eurusd1.27561.28251.28562006.05.30 09:041.28560.000.000.00100.00
54258832006.05.30 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.86111.86701.87112006.05.30 06:011.86700.000.000.0041.30
54471832006.05.30 14:35buy0.10usdjpy112.49111.49113.492006.05.31 08:52111.490.000.001.29-89.69
54536752006.05.30 16:15sell0.10usdjpy111.83111.78110.832006.05.31 09:55111.780.000.00-1.434.47
54633612006.05.30 21:15buy0.10usdjpy112.21112.45113.212006.06.01 03:33112.450.000.005.1521.34
54817842006.05.31 10:40sell0.10gbpusd1.87801.87681.86802006.05.31 15:191.87680.000.000.008.40
54864382006.05.31 13:40buy0.10usdjpy112.22112.45113.222006.06.01 03:33112.450.000.003.8620.45
54868072006.05.31 13:55sell0.10eurusd1.28641.27951.27642006.06.01 05:551.27640.000.002.16100.00
  0.00 0.00 9.61 244.41
Closed P/L: 254.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 254.02 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 254.02 Equity: 50 254.02 Free Margin: 50 254.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 342.42 Gross Loss: 88.40 Total Net Profit: 254.02
Profit Factor: 3.87 Expected Payoff: 25.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 88.40 (0.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 102.16 loss trade: -88.40
Average profit trade: 38.05 loss trade: -88.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (164.40) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-88.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 178.02 (4) consecutive loss (count): -88.40 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1