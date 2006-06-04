|Account: 230381
|Name: 66666_dfghj_6666
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 9, 10:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5592119
|2006.06.04 13:22
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|5593016
|2006.06.05 01:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.37
|144.65
|145.37
|2006.06.05 14:12
|144.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.09
|5605877
|2006.06.05 14:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8804
|1.8795
|1.8704
|2006.06.05 18:12
|1.8795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|5616037
|2006.06.05 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.13
|112.20
|113.13
|2006.06.06 08:53
|112.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|6.24
|5616570
|2006.06.05 20:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2919
|1.2919
|1.2819
|2006.06.06 08:23
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|0.00
|5627982
|2006.06.06 09:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8768
|1.8668
|1.8868
|2006.06.06 14:13
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|5631335
|2006.06.06 10:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8721
|1.8654
|1.8621
|2006.06.06 15:39
|1.8621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|5643024
|2006.06.06 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.99
|145.16
|145.99
|2006.06.06 18:38
|145.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.03
|5660536
|2006.06.07 03:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.01
|144.32
|144.01
|2006.06.09 01:36
|144.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.95
|87.76
|5673053
|2006.06.07 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.98
|144.29
|143.98
|2006.06.09 02:05
|143.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.95
|87.81
|5673735
|2006.06.07 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8631
|1.8531
|1.8731
|2006.06.07 15:50
|1.8531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|5682686
|2006.06.07 16:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.19
|145.38
|146.19
|2006.06.08 14:32
|145.38
|0.00
|0.00
|2.28
|16.60
|5711431
|2006.06.08 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.86
|144.19
|143.86
|2006.06.09 09:35
|144.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|58.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.56
|233.60
|Closed P/L:
|229.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5722723
|2006.06.09 00:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.84
|114.84
|112.84
|113.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|Floating P/L:
|-7.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|229.04
|Floating P/L:
|-7.90
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|50 229.04
|Equity:
|50 221.14
|Free Margin:
|50 121.14
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|369.04
|Gross Loss:
|140.00
|Total Net Profit:
|229.04
|Profit Factor:
|2.64
|Expected Payoff:
|19.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|30.35
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|70.00 (0.1%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|83.86
|loss trade:
|-70.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|36.90
|loss trade:
|-70.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (244.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-70.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|244.36 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-70.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1