Alpari Ltd

Account: 230381 Name: 66666_dfghj_6666 Currency: USD 2006 June 9, 10:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55921192006.06.04 13:22balanceDeposit50 000.00
55930162006.06.05 01:55buy0.10eurjpy144.37144.65145.372006.06.05 14:12144.650.000.000.0025.09
56058772006.06.05 14:50sell0.10gbpusd1.88041.87951.87042006.06.05 18:121.87950.000.000.006.30
56160372006.06.05 20:45buy0.10usdjpy112.13112.20113.132006.06.06 08:53112.200.000.001.296.24
56165702006.06.05 20:55sell0.10eurusd1.29191.29191.28192006.06.06 08:231.29190.000.000.730.00
56279822006.06.06 09:05buy0.10gbpusd1.87681.86681.88682006.06.06 14:131.86680.000.000.00-70.00
56313352006.06.06 10:55sell0.10gbpusd1.87211.86541.86212006.06.06 15:391.86210.000.000.0070.00
56430242006.06.06 15:30buy0.10eurjpy144.99145.16145.992006.06.06 18:38145.160.000.000.0015.03
56605362006.06.07 03:10sell0.10eurjpy145.01144.32144.012006.06.09 01:36144.010.000.00-3.9587.76
56730532006.06.07 12:35sell0.10eurjpy144.98144.29143.982006.06.09 02:05143.980.000.00-3.9587.81
56737352006.06.07 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.86311.85311.87312006.06.07 15:501.85310.000.000.00-70.00
56826862006.06.07 16:40buy0.10eurjpy145.19145.38146.192006.06.08 14:32145.380.000.002.2816.60
57114312006.06.08 15:15sell0.10eurjpy144.86144.19143.862006.06.09 09:35144.190.000.00-0.9658.77
  0.00 0.00 -4.56 233.60
Closed P/L: 229.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57227232006.06.09 00:40sell0.10usdjpy113.84114.84112.84 113.930.000.000.00-7.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -7.90
 Floating P/L: -7.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 229.04 Floating P/L: -7.90 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 50 229.04 Equity: 50 221.14 Free Margin: 50 121.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 369.04 Gross Loss: 140.00 Total Net Profit: 229.04
Profit Factor: 2.64 Expected Payoff: 19.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 30.35 Maximal Drawdown (%): 70.00 (0.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 83.86 loss trade: -70.00
Average profit trade: 36.90 loss trade: -70.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (244.36) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-70.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 244.36 (4) consecutive loss (count): -70.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1