|Account: 193524
|Name: contest1_Pengie_june_contest1
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 9, 11:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2979888
|2006.06.04 14:36
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|3014082
|2006.06.06 02:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|106.50
|3014083
|2006.06.06 10:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|-138.16
|3015864
|2006.06.06 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|93.30
|3016259
|2006.06.06 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2913
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-163.00
|3016261
|2006.06.06 13:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2881
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|129.00
|3020411
|2006.06.06 13:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|102.98
|3020415
|2006.06.06 09:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2075
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-134.00
|3024979
|2006.06.06 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-146.25
|3025006
|2006.06.06 09:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2928
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-178.00
|3025381
|2006.06.06 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2045
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-158.51
|3026046
|2006.06.06 09:53
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2943
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2751
|cancelled
|3026601
|2006.06.06 10:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|cancelled
|3026701
|2006.06.06 10:06
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|cancelled
|3032565
|2006.06.06 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2866
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|114.00
|3033355
|2006.06.06 15:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2851
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|99.00
|3033467
|2006.06.06 14:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|90.72
|3035164
|2006.06.06 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|78.46
|3035726
|2006.06.06 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|80.10
|3035814
|2006.06.06 15:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|66.20
|3035863
|2006.06.06 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|40.49
|3035883
|2006.06.06 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2836
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|84.00
|3036089
|2006.06.06 16:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2169
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|53.94
|3036554
|2006.06.06 16:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2821
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|69.00
|3038363
|2006.06.07 09:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2199
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.42
|3038574
|2006.06.07 01:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|54.00
|3039822
|2006.06.06 17:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|27.29
|3040942
|2006.06.06 17:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|14.08
|3041836
|2006.06.07 16:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|3057295
|2006.06.07 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2791
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|39.00
|3066303
|2006.06.07 16:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|9.00
|3066690
|2006.06.07 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.16
|3073553
|2006.06.07 16:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2229
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|3077862
|2006.06.07 16:32
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2244
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2239
|cancelled
|3077893
|2006.06.07 16:32
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.64
|cancelled
|3078624
|2006.06.07 16:46
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 10:21
|1.2749
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|3.66
|485.50
|Closed P/L:
|489.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|489.16
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 489.16
|Equity:
|50 489.16
|Free Margin:
|50 489.16
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 412.97
|Gross Loss:
|923.81
|Total Net Profit:
|489.16
|Profit Factor:
|1.53
|Expected Payoff:
|16.87
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|246.38 (0.5%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (88.24%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (79.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (20.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|129.80
|loss trade:
|-179.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|61.43
|loss trade:
|-153.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (473.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-179.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|473.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-179.60 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1