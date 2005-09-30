/*[[ Name := MedianTraderSilver Author := ERB Link := Notes := Eur Daily only Lots := 1.00 Stop Loss := 150 Take Profit := 150 Trailing Stop := 0 ]]*/ Define : MaxOpenTrades ( 6 ); Define : Compounding ( 0 ); Define : GearingToOne ( 1 ); Var : a002 ( 0 ); Var : r1 ( 0 ); Var : r2 ( 0 ); Var : tvi ( 0 ); Var : s1 ( 0 ); Var : s2 ( 0 ); Var : step ( 0 ); Var : ppl ( 30 ); Var : cnt ( 0 ); Var : t1 ( 0 ); Var : t2 ( 0 ); Var : t3 ( 0 ); Var : t4 ( 0 ); Var : t5 ( 0 ); Var : ShowGrid ( 0 ); Var : SLSell ( 0 ); Var : SLBuy ( 0 ); Var : TradeVol ( 1 ); if CurTime < StrToTime ( "2006.12.12" ) then Exit ; //if CurTime > StrToTime("2005.09.30") then Exit; if IsTesting == False then ShowGrid = 1 ; //Comment("This EA is for Demo accounts only"); if Compounding == 1 then TradeVol = 0.1 * Round ( Equity / ( 10000 / GearingToOne )); if Compounding == 0 then TradeVol = Lots ; tvi = Abs ( iMA ( 3 , 0 , 1 ) - iMA ( 3 , 0 , 3 )) / ( High [ Highest ( 2 , 3 , 3 )] - Low [ Lowest ( 1 , 3 , 3 )]) * 100 ; if tvi < 40 then step = 150 ; if tvi > 40 then step = 200 ; a002 = GetGlobalVariable ( "a002" ); if Low [ Lowest ( 1 , 2 , 2 )] > a002 + 50 * Point then a002 = Round (( a002 + step * Point ) * 10000 ) / 10000 ; if High [ Highest ( 2 , 2 , 2 )] < a002 - 50 * Point then a002 = Round (( a002 - step * Point ) * 10000 ) / 10000 ; SetGlobalVariable ( "a002" , a002 ); r2 = Round (( a002 + 45 * Point ) * 10000 ) / 10000 ; r1 = Round (( a002 + ppl * Point ) * 10000 ) / 10000 ; s1 = Round (( a002 - ppl * Point ) * 10000 ) / 10000 ; s2 = Round (( a002 - ppl * 2 * Point ) * 10000 ) / 10000 ; SLBuy = a002 - StopLoss * Point ; SLSell = a002 + StopLoss * Point ; if ShowGrid == 1 then { MoveObject ( "Sell_StopLoss_line" , 0 , Time [ 0 ], SLSell , Time [ 0 ], SLSell , 16776960 , 1 , 2 ); MoveObject ( "Median_line" , 0 , Time [ 0 ], a002 , Time [ 0 ], a002 , 16711935 , 1 , 1 ); MoveObject ( "Buy_StopLoss_line" , 0 , Time [ 0 ], SLBuy , Time [ 0 ], SLBuy , 16776960 , 1 , 2 ); SetObjectText ( "SLSell_txt" , "Sell StopLoss " , "Arial" , 8 , White ); MoveObject ( "SLSell_txt" , 4 , Time [ 44 ], SLSell , Time [ 44 ], SLSell , 16777215 ); SetObjectText ( "Median_txt" , "Median " , "Arial" , 8 , White ); MoveObject ( "Median_txt" , 4 , Time [ 44 ], "a002" , Time [ 44 ], a002 , 16777215 ); SetObjectText ( "SLBuy_txt" , "Buy StopLoss " , "Arial" , 8 , White ); MoveObject ( "SLBuy_txt" , 4 , Time [ 44 ], SLBuy , Time [ 44 ], SLBuy , 16777215 ); } for cnt = 1 to TotalTrades { if Ord ( cnt , VAL_OPENTIME ) > Time [ 0 ] then { if Ord ( cnt , VAL_OPENPRICE ) == s2 then t1 = 1 ; if Ord ( cnt , VAL_OPENPRICE ) == s1 then t2 = 1 ; if Ord ( cnt , VAL_OPENPRICE ) == a002 then t3 = 1 ; if Ord ( cnt , VAL_OPENPRICE ) == r1 then t4 = 1 ; if Ord ( cnt , VAL_OPENPRICE ) == r2 then t5 = 1 ; } } if TotalTrades < MaxOpenTrades then { if DayOfWeek > 2 then { if Hour == 1 and Minute > 5 then { if Ask < s2 - 7 * Point and t1 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_BUYSTOP , TradeVol , s2 , 0 , SLBuy , s2 + TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } if Ask < s1 - 7 * Point and t2 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_BUYSTOP , TradeVol , s1 , 0 , SLBuy , s1 + TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } if Ask < a002 - 7 * Point and t3 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_BUYSTOP , TradeVol , a002 , 0 , SLBuy , a002 + TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } if Ask < r1 - 7 * Point and t4 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_BUYSTOP , TradeVol , r1 , 0 , SLBuy , r1 + TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } if Bid > r2 + 7 * Point and t5 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_SELLSTOP , TradeVol , r2 , 0 , SLSell , r2 - TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } } if Hour == 1 and Minute < 5 then { t1 = 0 ; t2 = 0 ; t3 = 0 ; t4 = 0 ; t5 = 0 ; } } if DayOfWeek == 2 then { if Hour == 2 and Minute > 5 then { if Ask < s2 - 7 * Point and t1 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_BUYSTOP , TradeVol , s2 , 0 , SLBuy , s2 + TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } if Ask < s1 - 7 * Point and t2 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_BUYSTOP , TradeVol , s1 , 0 , SLBuy , s1 + TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } if Ask < a002 - 7 * Point and t3 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_BUYSTOP , TradeVol , a002 , 0 , SLBuy , a002 + TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } if Ask < r1 - 7 * Point and t4 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_BUYSTOP , TradeVol , r1 , 0 , SLBuy , r1 + TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } if Bid > r2 + 7 * Point and t5 == 0 then { SetOrder ( OP_SELLSTOP , TradeVol , r2 , 0 , SLSell , r2 - TakeProfit * Point , Black ); Exit ; } } if Hour == 1 and Minute < 5 then { t1 = 0 ; t2 = 0 ; t3 = 0 ; t4 = 0 ; t5 = 0 ; } } } for cnt = 1 to TotalTrades { if Ord ( cnt , VAL_TYPE ) > OP_SELL then { if Hour == 0 and Minute >= 30 then { DeleteOrder ( Ord ( cnt , VAL_TICKET ), Red ); Exit ; } if DayOfWeek == 6 then { if Hour == 22 and Minute >= 30 then { DeleteOrder ( Ord ( cnt , VAL_TICKET ), Red ); Exit ; } } } }