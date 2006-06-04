|Account: 193522
|Name: 13131313_Igorad_june_13131313
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 9, 11:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2979886
|2006.06.04 14:35
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2990611
|2006.06.05 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|210.76
|209.48
|212.44
|2006.06.09 01:30
|209.82
|0.00
|0.00
|4.23
|-82.54
|3026329
|2006.06.06 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2928
|1.2864
|1.3003
|2006.06.06 12:00
|1.2898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|3072140
|2006.06.07 14:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.91
|145.69
|143.99
|2006.06.08 05:00
|145.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|-36.06
|3091971
|2006.06.08 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.32
|144.54
|146.28
|2006.06.08 16:30
|144.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.24
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.91
|-202.84
|Closed P/L:
|-199.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3108693
|2006.06.08 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.70
|145.13
|143.18
|
|144.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|47.41
|3030274
|2006.06.06 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2898
|1.2724
|1.2553
|
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|246.00
|3126307
|2006.06.09 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|209.82
|211.10
|208.44
|
|210.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.31
|3077772
|2006.06.07 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8566
|1.8485
|1.8273
|
|1.8438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|128.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|402.10
|
|Floating P/L:
|403.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-199.93
|Floating P/L:
|403.06
|Margin:
|125.09
|Balance:
|49 800.07
|Equity:
|50 203.13
|Free Margin:
|50 078.04
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|199.93
|Total Net Profit:
|-199.93
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-49.98
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|199.93
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|199.93 (0.4%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-78.31
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-49.98
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-199.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-199.93 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|4