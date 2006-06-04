North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 193522 Name: 13131313_Igorad_june_13131313 Currency: USD 2006 June 9, 11:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29798862006.06.04 14:35balanceDeposit50 000.00
29906112006.06.05 11:00buy0.10gbpjpy210.76209.48212.442006.06.09 01:30209.820.000.004.23-82.54
30263292006.06.06 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.29281.28641.30032006.06.06 12:001.28980.000.000.00-30.00
30721402006.06.07 14:01sell0.10eurjpy144.91145.69143.992006.06.08 05:00145.320.000.00-1.32-36.06
30919712006.06.08 05:00buy0.10eurjpy145.32144.54146.282006.06.08 16:30144.700.000.000.00-54.24
  0.00 0.00 2.91 -202.84
Closed P/L: -199.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31086932006.06.08 16:30sell0.10eurjpy144.70145.13143.18 144.160.000.00-0.4447.41
30302742006.06.06 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.28981.27241.2553 1.26520.000.001.00246.00
31263072006.06.09 01:30sell0.10gbpjpy209.82211.10208.44 210.040.000.000.00-19.31
30777722006.06.07 16:30sell0.10gbpusd1.85661.84851.8273 1.84380.000.000.40128.00
  0.00 0.00 0.96 402.10
 Floating P/L: 403.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -199.93 Floating P/L: 403.06 Margin: 125.09
Balance: 49 800.07 Equity: 50 203.13 Free Margin: 50 078.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 199.93 Total Net Profit: -199.93
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -49.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 199.93 Maximal Drawdown (%): 199.93 (0.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -78.31
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -49.98
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-199.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -199.93 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 4