North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 193524Name: contest1_Pengie_june_contest12006.06.08 08:23 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1301408210123602006.06.06 02:38buy0.10usdjpy112.400.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.61121.00
2301408310123602006.06.06 10:04sell0.10usdjpy112.070.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.64-157.00
3302660110123602006.06.06 10:04sell stop0.10usdjpy111.920.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.610.00
4301586410123602006.06.06 15:11buy0.10usdjpy112.550.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.61106.00
5303572610123602006.06.06 15:13buy0.10usdjpy112.700.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.6191.00
6303586310123602006.06.06 17:09buy0.10usdjpy113.150.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.6146.00
7303982210123602006.06.06 17:42buy0.10usdjpy113.300.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.6131.00
8304094210123602006.06.06 17:58buy0.10usdjpy113.450.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.6116.00
9304183610123602006.06.07 16:32buy0.10usdjpy113.600.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.611.00
10307789310123602006.06.07 16:32buy stop0.10usdjpy113.750.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.640.00
255.00
 
Summary P/L:255.00
 
Winning trades:(7) 412.00
Losing trades:(1) -157.00
Max summary P/L:255.00
Largest winning trade:121.00
Largest losing trade:-157.00
Max consecutive winners:6 (291.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-157.00)
Max consecutive profit:291.00 (6)
Max consecutive loss:-157.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:157.00 (0.31%)
Profit factor:2.62
Avg. profit factor:0.37
Risk factor:1.62
 
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