North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 193524
|Name: contest1_Pengie_june_contest1
|2006.06.08 08:23 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|3014082
|1012360
|2006.06.06 02:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|121.00
|2
|3014083
|1012360
|2006.06.06 10:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.64
|-157.00
|3
|3026601
|1012360
|2006.06.06 10:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|0.00
|4
|3015864
|1012360
|2006.06.06 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|106.00
|5
|3035726
|1012360
|2006.06.06 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|91.00
|6
|3035863
|1012360
|2006.06.06 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|46.00
|7
|3039822
|1012360
|2006.06.06 17:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|31.00
|8
|3040942
|1012360
|2006.06.06 17:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|16.00
|9
|3041836
|1012360
|2006.06.07 16:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.61
|1.00
|10
|3077893
|1012360
|2006.06.07 16:32
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.64
|0.00
|255.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|255.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(7) 412.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -157.00
|Max summary P/L:
|255.00
|Largest winning trade:
|121.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-157.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|6 (291.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-157.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|291.00 (6)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-157.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|157.00 (0.31%)
|Profit factor:
|2.62
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.37
|Risk factor:
|1.62
|
* * *