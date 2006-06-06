North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 193524
|Name: contest1_Pengie_june_contest1
|2006.06.08 08:23 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|3020415
|1012460
|2006.06.06 09:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2075
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2239
|-164.00
|2
|3024979
|1012460
|2006.06.06 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2239
|-179.00
|3
|3025381
|1012460
|2006.06.06 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2045
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2239
|-194.00
|4
|3026701
|1012460
|2006.06.06 10:06
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|0.00
|5
|3020411
|1012460
|2006.06.06 13:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|126.00
|6
|3033467
|1012460
|2006.06.06 14:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|111.00
|7
|3035164
|1012460
|2006.06.06 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|96.00
|8
|3035814
|1012460
|2006.06.06 15:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|81.00
|9
|3036089
|1012460
|2006.06.06 16:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2169
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|66.00
|10
|3038363
|1012460
|2006.06.07 09:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2199
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|36.00
|11
|3066690
|1012460
|2006.06.07 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|21.00
|12
|3073553
|1012460
|2006.06.07 16:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2229
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2235
|6.00
|13
|3077862
|1012460
|2006.06.07 16:32
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2244
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 16:45
|1.2239
|0.00
|6.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|6.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(8) 543.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -537.00
|Max summary P/L:
|6.00
|Largest winning trade:
|126.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-194.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|8 (543.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-537.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|543.00 (8)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-537.00 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|537.00 (1.07%)
|Profit factor:
|1.01
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.38
|Risk factor:
|0.01
|
* * *