North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 193524Name: contest1_Pengie_june_contest12006.06.08 08:23 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1302041510124602006.06.06 09:13sell0.10usdchf1.20750.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.2239-164.00
2302497910124602006.06.06 09:30sell0.10usdchf1.20600.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.2239-179.00
3302538110124602006.06.06 10:06sell0.10usdchf1.20450.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.2239-194.00
4302670110124602006.06.06 10:06sell stop0.10usdchf1.20300.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.00
5302041110124602006.06.06 13:24buy0.10usdchf1.21090.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.2235126.00
6303346710124602006.06.06 14:42buy0.10usdchf1.21240.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.2235111.00
7303516410124602006.06.06 15:13buy0.10usdchf1.21390.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.223596.00
8303581410124602006.06.06 15:16buy0.10usdchf1.21540.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.223581.00
9303608910124602006.06.06 16:31buy0.10usdchf1.21690.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.223566.00
10303836310124602006.06.07 09:43buy0.10usdchf1.21990.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.223536.00
11306669010124602006.06.07 14:32buy0.10usdchf1.22140.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.223521.00
12307355310124602006.06.07 16:32buy0.10usdchf1.22290.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22356.00
13307786210124602006.06.07 16:32buy stop0.10usdchf1.22440.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22390.00
6.00
 
Summary P/L:6.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 543.00
Losing trades:(3) -537.00
Max summary P/L:6.00
Largest winning trade:126.00
Largest losing trade:-194.00
Max consecutive winners:8 (543.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-537.00)
Max consecutive profit:543.00 (8)
Max consecutive loss:-537.00 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:537.00 (1.07%)
Profit factor:1.01
Avg. profit factor:0.38
Risk factor:0.01
 
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