North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 119146Name: 21nf_21_21_21_212006.06.17 05:24 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1314594812006.06.09 14:44sell0.10usdjpy113.88114.88112.382006.06.13 17:07114.88-100.00
-100.00
 
Summary P/L:-100.00
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(1) -100.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-100.00)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-100.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:100.00 (0.20%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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