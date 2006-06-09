North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 119146
|Name: 21nf_21_21_21_21
|2006.06.17 05:24 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|3145948
|1
|2006.06.09 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.88
|114.88
|112.38
|2006.06.13 17:07
|114.88
|-100.00
|-100.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|-100.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -100.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-100.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-100.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|100.00 (0.20%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00
|
* * *