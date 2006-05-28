Gimex Group

Account: 27940 Name: Hendrick Stam Currency: USD 2006 June 2, 18:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10549482006.05.28 18:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
10628842006.05.30 09:29sell0.20eurusd1.28441.31441.28182006.05.30 14:271.28180.000.000.0052.00
10629042006.05.30 09:30sell0.20audusd0.76370.79370.76112006.05.31 02:080.76110.000.00-0.0552.00
10615662006.05.30 06:02sell0.20audusd0.76060.79060.75802006.05.31 15:200.75800.000.00-0.0552.00
10810602006.05.31 18:32sell0.20eurcad1.41321.44321.41062006.05.31 22:231.41060.000.000.0047.25
10616592006.05.30 06:38buy0.20usdchf1.21891.18891.22152006.06.01 03:051.22150.000.007.8242.57
10930142006.06.01 17:30sell0.20eurcad1.41311.44311.41052006.06.01 20:321.41050.000.000.0047.20
10987642006.06.02 09:27buy0.20audusd0.74590.71590.74852006.06.02 12:470.74850.000.000.0052.00
11008902006.06.02 14:03buy0.20usdcad1.10251.07251.10512006.06.02 14:191.10510.000.000.0047.05
10987562006.06.02 09:27sell0.20usdjpy112.84115.84112.582006.06.02 14:30112.580.000.000.0046.20
11041092006.06.02 16:56sell0.20gbpusd1.88571.91571.88312006.06.02 17:531.88310.000.000.0036.40
11038352006.06.02 16:49sell0.20gbpusd1.88521.91521.88262006.06.02 17:551.88260.000.000.0036.40
11035532006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88471.91471.88212006.06.02 17:551.88210.000.000.0036.40
11038912006.06.02 16:51buy0.20usdcad1.09771.06771.10032006.06.02 17:581.10030.000.000.0047.26
11035392006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88421.91421.88162006.06.02 17:581.88160.000.000.0036.40
  0.00 0.00 7.72 631.13
Closed P/L: 638.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10808132006.05.31 17:55buy0.20audusd0.75260.72260.7552 0.75070.000.000.12-38.00
11029122006.06.02 16:02buy0.20usdchf1.20971.17971.2123 1.20650.000.000.00-53.05
11029312006.06.02 16:03buy0.20usdcad1.10081.07081.1034 1.10060.000.000.00-3.63
11029492006.06.02 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88041.91041.8778 1.88290.000.000.00-35.00
11034492006.06.02 16:30sell0.20gbpusd1.88261.91261.8800 1.88290.000.000.00-4.20
11034672006.06.02 16:33sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.91311.8805 1.88290.000.000.00-1.40
11034982006.06.02 16:38sell0.20gbpusd1.88301.91331.8807 1.88290.000.000.001.40
11035002006.06.02 16:38sell0.20gbpusd1.88351.91351.8809 1.88290.000.000.008.40
11035362006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88371.91401.8814 1.88290.000.000.0011.20
11035582006.06.02 16:42buy0.20usdchf1.20651.17651.2091 1.20650.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.12 -114.28
 Floating P/L: -114.16
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 638.85 Floating P/L: -114.16 Margin: 582.99
Balance: 5 638.85 Equity: 5 524.69 Free Margin: 4 941.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 638.85 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 638.85
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 45.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 52.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 45.63 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (638.85) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 638.85 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0