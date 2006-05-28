|Account: 27940
|Name: Hendrick Stam
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 2, 18:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1054948
|2006.05.28 18:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1062884
|2006.05.30 09:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2844
|1.3144
|1.2818
|2006.05.30 14:27
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|1062904
|2006.05.30 09:30
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7637
|0.7937
|0.7611
|2006.05.31 02:08
|0.7611
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|52.00
|1061566
|2006.05.30 06:02
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7606
|0.7906
|0.7580
|2006.05.31 15:20
|0.7580
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|52.00
|1081060
|2006.05.31 18:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4132
|1.4432
|1.4106
|2006.05.31 22:23
|1.4106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.25
|1061659
|2006.05.30 06:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2189
|1.1889
|1.2215
|2006.06.01 03:05
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|7.82
|42.57
|1093014
|2006.06.01 17:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4131
|1.4431
|1.4105
|2006.06.01 20:32
|1.4105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.20
|1098764
|2006.06.02 09:27
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7459
|0.7159
|0.7485
|2006.06.02 12:47
|0.7485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|1100890
|2006.06.02 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1025
|1.0725
|1.1051
|2006.06.02 14:19
|1.1051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.05
|1098756
|2006.06.02 09:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|112.84
|115.84
|112.58
|2006.06.02 14:30
|112.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.20
|1104109
|2006.06.02 16:56
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8857
|1.9157
|1.8831
|2006.06.02 17:53
|1.8831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.40
|1103835
|2006.06.02 16:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8852
|1.9152
|1.8826
|2006.06.02 17:55
|1.8826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.40
|1103553
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8847
|1.9147
|1.8821
|2006.06.02 17:55
|1.8821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.40
|1103891
|2006.06.02 16:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0977
|1.0677
|1.1003
|2006.06.02 17:58
|1.1003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.26
|1103539
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8842
|1.9142
|1.8816
|2006.06.02 17:58
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.40
|0.00
|0.00
|7.72
|631.13
|Closed P/L:
|638.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1080813
|2006.05.31 17:55
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7526
|0.7226
|0.7552
|0.7507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-38.00
|1102912
|2006.06.02 16:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2097
|1.1797
|1.2123
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.05
|1102931
|2006.06.02 16:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1008
|1.0708
|1.1034
|1.1006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|1102949
|2006.06.02 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8804
|1.9104
|1.8778
|1.8829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1103449
|2006.06.02 16:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8826
|1.9126
|1.8800
|1.8829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|1103467
|2006.06.02 16:33
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|1.9131
|1.8805
|1.8829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|1103498
|2006.06.02 16:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8830
|1.9133
|1.8807
|1.8829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|1103500
|2006.06.02 16:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8835
|1.9135
|1.8809
|1.8829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|1103536
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8837
|1.9140
|1.8814
|1.8829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|1103558
|2006.06.02 16:42
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.1765
|1.2091
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-114.28
|Floating P/L:
|-114.16
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|638.85
|Floating P/L:
|-114.16
|Margin:
|582.99
|Balance:
|5 638.85
|Equity:
|5 524.69
|Free Margin:
|4 941.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|638.85
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|638.85
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|45.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|45.63
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (638.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|638.85 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|0