Gimex Group

Account: 27929 Name: Hendrick Stam Currency: USD 2006 May 30, 18:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10549372006.05.28 11:09balanceDeposit5 000.00
10639892006.05.30 12:00sell0.20eurusd1.28791.30791.28562006.05.30 13:351.28560.000.000.0046.00
10639052006.05.30 11:51sell0.20eurusd1.28741.30741.28512006.05.30 13:371.28510.000.000.0046.00
10638652006.05.30 11:50sell0.20eurusd1.28691.30691.28462006.05.30 13:371.28460.000.000.0046.00
10640982006.05.30 12:09sell0.20eurcad1.41721.43721.41492006.05.30 14:041.41490.000.000.0041.78
10626502006.05.30 09:05sell0.20gbpusd1.87691.89691.87242006.05.30 14:261.87240.000.000.0063.00
10626482006.05.30 09:05sell0.20eurusd1.28631.30631.28182006.05.30 14:271.28180.000.000.0090.00
10626422006.05.30 09:05sell0.20gbpusd1.87621.89621.87172006.05.30 14:301.87170.000.000.0063.00
10626332006.05.30 09:05sell0.20eurusd1.28581.30581.28132006.05.30 14:311.28130.000.000.0090.00
10625912006.05.30 09:02sell0.20gbpusd1.87571.89571.87122006.05.30 14:311.87120.000.000.0063.00
10641832006.05.30 12:27sell0.20euraud1.68741.70741.68512006.05.30 14:311.68510.000.000.0035.03
10626342006.05.30 09:05buy0.20usdchf1.21181.19181.21632006.05.30 14:321.21630.000.000.0073.90
10625772006.05.30 09:02sell0.20eurusd1.28481.30481.28032006.05.30 14:361.28230.000.000.0050.00
10625952006.05.30 09:02sell0.20eurusd1.28531.30531.28082006.05.30 14:361.28230.000.000.0060.00
10622982006.05.30 08:16sell0.20eurusd1.28431.30431.27982006.05.30 14:471.28180.000.000.0050.00
10623162006.05.30 08:16buy0.20usdchf1.21501.19501.21952006.05.30 14:471.21790.000.000.0047.62
10622042006.05.30 08:10sell0.20eurusd1.28381.30381.27932006.05.30 14:471.28150.000.000.0046.00
10623242006.05.30 08:17sell0.20audusd0.76320.78320.75872006.05.30 14:470.76180.000.000.0028.00
10621612006.05.30 08:08sell0.20eurusd1.28301.30301.27852006.05.30 14:481.28160.000.000.0028.00
10655612006.05.30 14:31buy0.20eurusd1.28111.26111.28342006.05.30 14:591.28340.000.000.0046.00
10655312006.05.30 14:30buy0.20eurusd1.28161.26161.28392006.05.30 15:191.28390.000.000.0046.00
10654422006.05.30 14:24buy0.20eurusd1.28211.26211.28442006.05.30 15:191.28440.000.000.0046.00
10654152006.05.30 14:23buy0.20eurusd1.28261.26261.28492006.05.30 15:211.28490.000.000.0046.00
10668672006.05.30 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88651.90651.88422006.05.30 16:481.88420.000.000.0032.20
10668562006.05.30 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88601.90601.88372006.05.30 17:071.88370.000.000.0032.20
10668652006.05.30 16:03sell0.20eurusd1.29051.31051.28822006.05.30 17:101.28820.000.000.0046.00
10669642006.05.30 16:07sell0.20audusd0.76450.78480.76252006.05.30 17:100.76250.000.000.0040.00
10668422006.05.30 16:03sell0.20eurusd1.28991.30991.28762006.05.30 17:321.28760.000.000.0046.00
10668162006.05.30 16:02sell0.20gbpusd1.88541.90541.88312006.05.30 17:381.88310.000.000.0032.20
10668382006.05.30 16:03sell0.20eurusd1.28941.30941.28712006.05.30 17:391.28710.000.000.0046.00
10668052006.05.30 16:02sell0.20gbpusd1.88491.90491.88262006.05.30 17:441.88260.000.000.0032.20
10667992006.05.30 16:02sell0.20gbpusd1.88441.90441.88212006.05.30 17:441.88210.000.000.0032.20
10668102006.05.30 16:02sell0.20eurusd1.28891.30891.28662006.05.30 17:551.28660.000.000.0046.00
10667932006.05.30 16:02sell0.20gbpusd1.88391.90391.88162006.05.30 17:551.88160.000.000.0032.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 568.53
Closed P/L: 1 568.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10610152006.05.30 04:46sell0.20audusd0.76020.78020.7557 0.76190.000.000.00-34.00
10605022006.05.30 03:14sell0.20euraud1.68441.70441.6799 1.68850.000.000.00-62.47
10610632006.05.30 04:48sell0.20eurcad1.41331.43331.4088 1.41420.000.000.00-16.37
10625822006.05.30 09:02sell0.20gbpusd1.87511.89511.8706 1.88180.000.000.00-93.80
10621822006.05.30 08:08buy0.20usdcad1.10151.08151.1060 1.09920.000.000.00-41.85
10609612006.05.30 04:41buy0.20usdchf1.22101.20101.2255 1.21200.000.000.00-148.51
10612872006.05.30 05:14buy0.20usdchf1.21801.19801.2225 1.21200.000.000.00-99.01
10674732006.05.30 17:17sell0.20euraud1.68911.70911.6868 1.68850.000.000.009.14
10675962006.05.30 17:33buy0.20usdchf1.20981.18981.2121 1.21200.000.000.0036.30
10676652006.05.30 17:39sell0.20gbpchf2.28002.30002.2777 2.28150.000.000.00-17.32
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -467.89
 Floating P/L: -467.89
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 568.53 Floating P/L: -467.89 Margin: 561.72
Balance: 6 568.53 Equity: 6 100.64 Free Margin: 5 538.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 568.53 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 568.53
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 47.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 27 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 90.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 47.53 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 33 (1 568.53) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 568.53 (33) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 33 consecutive losses: 0