|Account: 27929
|Name: Hendrick Stam
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 30, 18:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1054937
|2006.05.28 11:09
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1063989
|2006.05.30 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2879
|1.3079
|1.2856
|2006.05.30 13:35
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1063905
|2006.05.30 11:51
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2874
|1.3074
|1.2851
|2006.05.30 13:37
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1063865
|2006.05.30 11:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2869
|1.3069
|1.2846
|2006.05.30 13:37
|1.2846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1064098
|2006.05.30 12:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4172
|1.4372
|1.4149
|2006.05.30 14:04
|1.4149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.78
|1062650
|2006.05.30 09:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8769
|1.8969
|1.8724
|2006.05.30 14:26
|1.8724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|1062648
|2006.05.30 09:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2863
|1.3063
|1.2818
|2006.05.30 14:27
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1062642
|2006.05.30 09:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8762
|1.8962
|1.8717
|2006.05.30 14:30
|1.8717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|1062633
|2006.05.30 09:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2858
|1.3058
|1.2813
|2006.05.30 14:31
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1062591
|2006.05.30 09:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8757
|1.8957
|1.8712
|2006.05.30 14:31
|1.8712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|1064183
|2006.05.30 12:27
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6874
|1.7074
|1.6851
|2006.05.30 14:31
|1.6851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.03
|1062634
|2006.05.30 09:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2118
|1.1918
|1.2163
|2006.05.30 14:32
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.90
|1062577
|2006.05.30 09:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2848
|1.3048
|1.2803
|2006.05.30 14:36
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1062595
|2006.05.30 09:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2853
|1.3053
|1.2808
|2006.05.30 14:36
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1062298
|2006.05.30 08:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2843
|1.3043
|1.2798
|2006.05.30 14:47
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1062316
|2006.05.30 08:16
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2150
|1.1950
|1.2195
|2006.05.30 14:47
|1.2179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.62
|1062204
|2006.05.30 08:10
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2838
|1.3038
|1.2793
|2006.05.30 14:47
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1062324
|2006.05.30 08:17
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7632
|0.7832
|0.7587
|2006.05.30 14:47
|0.7618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|1062161
|2006.05.30 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2830
|1.3030
|1.2785
|2006.05.30 14:48
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|1065561
|2006.05.30 14:31
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2611
|1.2834
|2006.05.30 14:59
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1065531
|2006.05.30 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2816
|1.2616
|1.2839
|2006.05.30 15:19
|1.2839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1065442
|2006.05.30 14:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2821
|1.2621
|1.2844
|2006.05.30 15:19
|1.2844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1065415
|2006.05.30 14:23
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2826
|1.2626
|1.2849
|2006.05.30 15:21
|1.2849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1066867
|2006.05.30 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8865
|1.9065
|1.8842
|2006.05.30 16:48
|1.8842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.20
|1066856
|2006.05.30 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8860
|1.9060
|1.8837
|2006.05.30 17:07
|1.8837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.20
|1066865
|2006.05.30 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.3105
|1.2882
|2006.05.30 17:10
|1.2882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1066964
|2006.05.30 16:07
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7645
|0.7848
|0.7625
|2006.05.30 17:10
|0.7625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1066842
|2006.05.30 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2899
|1.3099
|1.2876
|2006.05.30 17:32
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1066816
|2006.05.30 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8854
|1.9054
|1.8831
|2006.05.30 17:38
|1.8831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.20
|1066838
|2006.05.30 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2894
|1.3094
|1.2871
|2006.05.30 17:39
|1.2871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1066805
|2006.05.30 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8849
|1.9049
|1.8826
|2006.05.30 17:44
|1.8826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.20
|1066799
|2006.05.30 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8844
|1.9044
|1.8821
|2006.05.30 17:44
|1.8821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.20
|1066810
|2006.05.30 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2889
|1.3089
|1.2866
|2006.05.30 17:55
|1.2866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1066793
|2006.05.30 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8839
|1.9039
|1.8816
|2006.05.30 17:55
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 568.53
|Closed P/L:
|1 568.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1061015
|2006.05.30 04:46
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7602
|0.7802
|0.7557
|0.7619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|1060502
|2006.05.30 03:14
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6844
|1.7044
|1.6799
|1.6885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.47
|1061063
|2006.05.30 04:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4133
|1.4333
|1.4088
|1.4142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.37
|1062582
|2006.05.30 09:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8751
|1.8951
|1.8706
|1.8818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.80
|1062182
|2006.05.30 08:08
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1015
|1.0815
|1.1060
|1.0992
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.85
|1060961
|2006.05.30 04:41
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2210
|1.2010
|1.2255
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.51
|1061287
|2006.05.30 05:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.1980
|1.2225
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.01
|1067473
|2006.05.30 17:17
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6891
|1.7091
|1.6868
|1.6885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.14
|1067596
|2006.05.30 17:33
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2098
|1.1898
|1.2121
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.30
|1067665
|2006.05.30 17:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.2800
|2.3000
|2.2777
|2.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-467.89
|Floating P/L:
|-467.89
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 568.53
|Floating P/L:
|-467.89
|Margin:
|561.72
|Balance:
|6 568.53
|Equity:
|6 100.64
|Free Margin:
|5 538.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 568.53
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 568.53
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|47.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|27 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|90.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.53
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|33 (1 568.53)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 568.53 (33)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|33
|consecutive losses:
|0