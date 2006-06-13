Gimex Group

Account: 29364 Name: Hendrick Stamm Currency: USD 2006 June 15, 18:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11849522006.06.13 08:33balanceDeposit5 000.00
11876592006.06.13 13:33sell0.40eurjpy144.17144.59143.992006.06.13 15:49144.590.000.000.00-146.44
11945722006.06.14 08:00sell0.40eurjpy144.67145.09144.492006.06.14 17:53145.090.000.000.00-146.29
12068032006.06.15 08:52buy0.40eurjpy144.92144.50145.102006.06.15 10:48145.100.000.000.0062.64
12078842006.06.15 10:58sell0.40eurjpy145.05145.47144.872006.06.15 13:08144.870.000.000.0062.63
12091622006.06.15 14:10buy0.40eurjpy144.90144.48145.082006.06.15 14:48145.080.000.000.0062.62
12117722006.06.15 16:30sell0.40eurjpy145.11145.53144.932006.06.15 17:29144.930.000.000.0062.64
11852072006.06.13 08:58buy0.40eurusd1.25691.25271.25972006.06.13 11:501.25970.000.000.00112.00
11872612006.06.13 12:45sell0.40eurusd1.25941.26361.25762006.06.13 14:021.25760.000.000.0072.00
11877962006.06.13 13:55buy0.40eurusd1.25791.25371.25972006.06.13 15:461.25970.000.000.0072.00
11882472006.06.13 15:59sell0.40eurusd1.26011.26431.25832006.06.13 16:221.25830.000.000.0072.00
11895812006.06.13 17:07buy0.40eurusd1.25701.25281.25882006.06.14 08:501.25880.000.00-2.8472.00
11905802006.06.13 19:11buy0.40eurusd1.25561.25111.25712006.06.14 07:091.25710.000.00-2.8460.00
11908322006.06.13 19:17buy0.40eurusd1.25411.24991.25592006.06.14 06:461.25590.000.00-2.8472.00
11954212006.06.14 09:00sell0.40eurusd1.25801.26221.25622006.06.14 14:251.25720.000.000.0032.00
11960692006.06.14 09:44sell0.40eurusd1.25951.26371.25772006.06.14 12:121.25770.000.000.0072.00
11971682006.06.14 11:56buy0.40eurusd1.25801.25381.25982006.06.14 14:311.25380.000.000.00-168.00
11993142006.06.14 14:56buy0.40eurusd1.25471.25051.25652006.06.14 15:061.25650.000.000.0072.00
12011252006.06.14 16:17sell0.40eurusd1.26241.26661.26062006.06.14 20:301.26060.000.000.0072.00
12048342006.06.14 21:15buy0.40eurusd1.26021.25601.26202006.06.15 08:111.26200.000.00-8.5272.00
12070672006.06.15 09:15sell0.40eurusd1.26191.26611.26012006.06.15 13:111.26010.000.000.0072.00
12088302006.06.15 13:45buy0.40eurusd1.26071.25651.26252006.06.15 13:561.26250.000.000.0072.00
12101582006.06.15 14:53sell0.40eurusd1.26191.26611.26012006.06.15 15:101.26610.000.000.00-168.00
12117672006.06.15 16:30sell0.40eurusd1.26331.26751.26152006.06.15 17:281.26150.000.000.0072.00
11859502006.06.13 10:00sell0.40gbpusd1.84221.84641.83942006.06.13 14:151.83990.000.000.0064.40
11866522006.06.13 11:11buy0.40gbpusd1.84041.83621.84222006.06.13 11:181.84220.000.000.0050.40
11871932006.06.13 12:25sell0.40gbpusd1.84381.84801.84202006.06.13 12:491.84200.000.000.0050.40
11877912006.06.13 13:55buy0.40gbpusd1.84071.83651.84252006.06.13 15:461.84250.000.000.0050.40
11882492006.06.13 16:00sell0.40gbpusd1.84311.84731.84132006.06.13 16:071.84130.000.000.0050.40
11896302006.06.13 17:09buy0.40gbpusd1.83871.83451.84052006.06.13 17:511.84050.000.000.0050.40
11903092006.06.13 18:43buy0.40gbpusd1.83821.83401.84002006.06.13 19:151.83400.000.000.00-117.60
11904082006.06.13 19:08buy0.40gbpusd1.83671.83251.83852006.06.13 22:201.83250.000.000.00-117.60
11907412006.06.13 19:14buy0.40gbpusd1.83521.83101.83702006.06.14 06:541.83700.000.000.0850.40
11918382006.06.13 22:19buy0.40gbpusd1.83301.82881.83482006.06.13 23:461.83480.000.000.0050.40
11950752006.06.14 08:45sell0.40gbpusd1.83811.84231.83632006.06.14 09:361.84230.000.000.00-117.60
11955232006.06.14 09:06sell0.40gbpusd1.83971.84391.83792006.06.14 09:451.84390.000.000.00-117.60
11958722006.06.14 09:26sell0.40gbpusd1.84131.84551.83952006.06.14 10:081.84550.000.000.00-117.60
11960062006.06.14 09:39sell0.40gbpusd1.84281.84701.84102006.06.14 12:151.84100.000.000.0050.40
11966252006.06.14 10:31sell0.40gbpusd1.84431.84851.84252006.06.14 10:401.84250.000.000.0050.40
11990282006.06.14 14:45buy0.40gbpusd1.83901.83481.84082006.06.14 15:091.84080.000.000.0050.40
12011262006.06.14 16:17sell0.40gbpusd1.84751.85171.84572006.06.14 19:341.84570.000.000.0050.40
12025972006.06.14 17:47sell0.40gbpusd1.84901.85321.84722006.06.14 18:181.84720.000.000.0050.40
12048362006.06.14 21:15buy0.40gbpusd1.84321.83901.84502006.06.15 00:281.84500.000.000.2550.40
12054432006.06.15 01:00sell0.40gbpusd1.84461.84881.84282006.06.15 02:081.84280.000.000.0050.40
12077322006.06.15 10:30sell0.40gbpusd1.84601.85051.84452006.06.15 14:271.85050.000.000.00-126.00
12084892006.06.15 13:03sell0.40gbpusd1.84791.85211.84612006.06.15 14:331.84610.000.000.0050.40
12093072006.06.15 14:19sell0.40gbpusd1.84951.85371.84772006.06.15 14:321.84770.000.000.0050.40
12094292006.06.15 14:27sell0.40gbpusd1.85101.85521.84922006.06.15 14:301.84920.000.000.0050.40
12100902006.06.15 14:47sell0.40gbpusd1.84891.85311.84712006.06.15 15:001.85310.000.000.00-117.60
12103692006.06.15 15:02sell0.40gbpusd1.85071.85491.84892006.06.15 15:101.85490.000.000.00-117.60
12113242006.06.15 15:45sell0.40gbpusd1.85141.85561.84962006.06.15 16:041.84960.000.000.0050.40
12116702006.06.15 16:16sell0.40gbpusd1.85101.85521.84922006.06.15 16:311.84920.000.000.0050.40
11852082006.06.13 08:59sell0.40usdchf1.23471.23891.23192006.06.13 15:461.23190.000.000.0090.97
11882772006.06.13 16:00buy0.40usdchf1.23211.22791.23392006.06.13 16:221.23390.000.000.0058.35
11896822006.06.13 17:10sell0.40usdchf1.23461.23881.23282006.06.13 19:081.23880.000.000.00-135.62
11902962006.06.13 18:40sell0.40usdchf1.23611.24031.23432006.06.13 19:241.24030.000.000.00-135.45
11903952006.06.13 19:05sell0.40usdchf1.23761.24181.23582006.06.14 08:221.23580.000.00-4.4558.26
11913122006.06.13 20:02sell0.40usdchf1.23911.24331.23732006.06.14 07:121.23730.000.00-4.4558.19
11954702006.06.14 09:05buy0.40usdchf1.23491.23071.23672006.06.14 14:301.23670.000.000.0058.22
11966302006.06.14 10:31buy0.40usdchf1.23281.22861.23462006.06.14 14:091.23460.000.000.0058.32
11984982006.06.14 14:34sell0.40usdchf1.23521.23981.23382006.06.14 14:361.23380.000.000.0045.39
11988462006.06.14 14:41sell0.40usdchf1.23461.23881.23282006.06.14 15:181.23280.000.000.0058.40
11990732006.06.14 14:48sell0.40usdchf1.23611.24031.23432006.06.14 15:101.23430.000.000.0058.33
12011312006.06.14 16:17buy0.40usdchf1.22951.22531.23132006.06.14 20:421.23130.000.000.0058.47
12028892006.06.14 18:00buy0.40usdchf1.22741.22321.22922006.06.14 19:481.22920.000.000.0058.57
12048322006.06.14 21:15sell0.40usdchf1.23131.23551.22952006.06.15 08:491.22950.000.00-13.4558.56
12069342006.06.15 09:03buy0.40usdchf1.23021.22601.23202006.06.15 09:461.23200.000.000.0058.44
12088312006.06.15 13:45sell0.40usdchf1.23201.23621.23022006.06.15 14:191.23020.000.000.0058.53
12101732006.06.15 14:55buy0.40usdchf1.23041.22621.23222006.06.15 15:091.22620.000.000.00-137.01
12103752006.06.15 15:02buy0.40usdchf1.22841.22421.23022006.06.15 16:591.23020.000.000.0058.53
11877202006.06.13 13:45sell0.40usdjpy114.62115.04114.442006.06.13 16:18115.040.000.000.00-146.02
11976442006.06.14 13:30sell0.40usdjpy115.04115.46114.862006.06.14 15:18114.860.000.000.0062.69
12013662006.06.14 16:30buy0.40usdjpy114.77114.35114.952006.06.14 18:18114.950.000.000.0062.64
12035352006.06.14 18:45sell0.40usdjpy114.92115.34114.742006.06.15 08:53114.740.000.00-15.3562.75
12079032006.06.15 11:00sell0.40usdjpy114.95115.37114.772006.06.15 15:00114.770.000.000.0062.75
  0.00 0.00 -54.41 1 354.86
Closed P/L: 1 300.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12120442006.06.15 17:15buy0.40gbpusd1.84931.84511.8511 1.84830.000.000.00-28.00
12122932006.06.15 17:48sell0.40eurjpy145.12145.54144.94 145.220.000.000.00-34.75
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -62.75
 Floating P/L: -62.75
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 300.45 Floating P/L: -62.75 Margin: 255.55
Balance: 6 300.45 Equity: 6 237.70 Free Margin: 5 982.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 432.48 Gross Loss: 2 132.03 Total Net Profit: 1 300.45
Profit Factor: 1.61 Expected Payoff: 17.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 5.01 Maximal Drawdown (%): 567.58 (10.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 74 Short Positions (won %): 45 (73.33%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (86.21%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 58 (78.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (21.62%)
Largest profit trade: 112.00 loss trade: -168.00
Average profit trade: 59.18 loss trade: -133.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (995.76) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-540.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 995.76 (17) consecutive loss (count): -540.21 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2