|Account: 29364
|Name: Hendrick Stamm
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 15, 18:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1184952
|2006.06.13 08:33
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1187659
|2006.06.13 13:33
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|144.17
|144.59
|143.99
|2006.06.13 15:49
|144.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.44
|1194572
|2006.06.14 08:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|144.67
|145.09
|144.49
|2006.06.14 17:53
|145.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.29
|1206803
|2006.06.15 08:52
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|144.92
|144.50
|145.10
|2006.06.15 10:48
|145.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.64
|1207884
|2006.06.15 10:58
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|145.05
|145.47
|144.87
|2006.06.15 13:08
|144.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.63
|1209162
|2006.06.15 14:10
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|144.90
|144.48
|145.08
|2006.06.15 14:48
|145.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.62
|1211772
|2006.06.15 16:30
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|145.11
|145.53
|144.93
|2006.06.15 17:29
|144.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.64
|1185207
|2006.06.13 08:58
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2569
|1.2527
|1.2597
|2006.06.13 11:50
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|1187261
|2006.06.13 12:45
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2594
|1.2636
|1.2576
|2006.06.13 14:02
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1187796
|2006.06.13 13:55
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2579
|1.2537
|1.2597
|2006.06.13 15:46
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1188247
|2006.06.13 15:59
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2601
|1.2643
|1.2583
|2006.06.13 16:22
|1.2583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1189581
|2006.06.13 17:07
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2570
|1.2528
|1.2588
|2006.06.14 08:50
|1.2588
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|72.00
|1190580
|2006.06.13 19:11
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2556
|1.2511
|1.2571
|2006.06.14 07:09
|1.2571
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|60.00
|1190832
|2006.06.13 19:17
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2541
|1.2499
|1.2559
|2006.06.14 06:46
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|72.00
|1195421
|2006.06.14 09:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2580
|1.2622
|1.2562
|2006.06.14 14:25
|1.2572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|1196069
|2006.06.14 09:44
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2595
|1.2637
|1.2577
|2006.06.14 12:12
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1197168
|2006.06.14 11:56
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2580
|1.2538
|1.2598
|2006.06.14 14:31
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|1199314
|2006.06.14 14:56
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2547
|1.2505
|1.2565
|2006.06.14 15:06
|1.2565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1201125
|2006.06.14 16:17
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2624
|1.2666
|1.2606
|2006.06.14 20:30
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1204834
|2006.06.14 21:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2602
|1.2560
|1.2620
|2006.06.15 08:11
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.52
|72.00
|1207067
|2006.06.15 09:15
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2619
|1.2661
|1.2601
|2006.06.15 13:11
|1.2601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1208830
|2006.06.15 13:45
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2607
|1.2565
|1.2625
|2006.06.15 13:56
|1.2625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1210158
|2006.06.15 14:53
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2619
|1.2661
|1.2601
|2006.06.15 15:10
|1.2661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|1211767
|2006.06.15 16:30
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2633
|1.2675
|1.2615
|2006.06.15 17:28
|1.2615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1185950
|2006.06.13 10:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8422
|1.8464
|1.8394
|2006.06.13 14:15
|1.8399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.40
|1186652
|2006.06.13 11:11
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8404
|1.8362
|1.8422
|2006.06.13 11:18
|1.8422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1187193
|2006.06.13 12:25
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8438
|1.8480
|1.8420
|2006.06.13 12:49
|1.8420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1187791
|2006.06.13 13:55
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8407
|1.8365
|1.8425
|2006.06.13 15:46
|1.8425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1188249
|2006.06.13 16:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8431
|1.8473
|1.8413
|2006.06.13 16:07
|1.8413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1189630
|2006.06.13 17:09
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8387
|1.8345
|1.8405
|2006.06.13 17:51
|1.8405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1190309
|2006.06.13 18:43
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8382
|1.8340
|1.8400
|2006.06.13 19:15
|1.8340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|1190408
|2006.06.13 19:08
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8367
|1.8325
|1.8385
|2006.06.13 22:20
|1.8325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|1190741
|2006.06.13 19:14
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8352
|1.8310
|1.8370
|2006.06.14 06:54
|1.8370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|50.40
|1191838
|2006.06.13 22:19
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8330
|1.8288
|1.8348
|2006.06.13 23:46
|1.8348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1195075
|2006.06.14 08:45
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8381
|1.8423
|1.8363
|2006.06.14 09:36
|1.8423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|1195523
|2006.06.14 09:06
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8397
|1.8439
|1.8379
|2006.06.14 09:45
|1.8439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|1195872
|2006.06.14 09:26
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8413
|1.8455
|1.8395
|2006.06.14 10:08
|1.8455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|1196006
|2006.06.14 09:39
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8428
|1.8470
|1.8410
|2006.06.14 12:15
|1.8410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1196625
|2006.06.14 10:31
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8443
|1.8485
|1.8425
|2006.06.14 10:40
|1.8425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1199028
|2006.06.14 14:45
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8390
|1.8348
|1.8408
|2006.06.14 15:09
|1.8408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1201126
|2006.06.14 16:17
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8475
|1.8517
|1.8457
|2006.06.14 19:34
|1.8457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1202597
|2006.06.14 17:47
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8490
|1.8532
|1.8472
|2006.06.14 18:18
|1.8472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1204836
|2006.06.14 21:15
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8432
|1.8390
|1.8450
|2006.06.15 00:28
|1.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|50.40
|1205443
|2006.06.15 01:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8446
|1.8488
|1.8428
|2006.06.15 02:08
|1.8428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1207732
|2006.06.15 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8460
|1.8505
|1.8445
|2006.06.15 14:27
|1.8505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|1208489
|2006.06.15 13:03
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8479
|1.8521
|1.8461
|2006.06.15 14:33
|1.8461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1209307
|2006.06.15 14:19
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8495
|1.8537
|1.8477
|2006.06.15 14:32
|1.8477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1209429
|2006.06.15 14:27
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8510
|1.8552
|1.8492
|2006.06.15 14:30
|1.8492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1210090
|2006.06.15 14:47
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8489
|1.8531
|1.8471
|2006.06.15 15:00
|1.8531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|1210369
|2006.06.15 15:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8507
|1.8549
|1.8489
|2006.06.15 15:10
|1.8549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.60
|1211324
|2006.06.15 15:45
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8514
|1.8556
|1.8496
|2006.06.15 16:04
|1.8496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1211670
|2006.06.15 16:16
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8510
|1.8552
|1.8492
|2006.06.15 16:31
|1.8492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1185208
|2006.06.13 08:59
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2347
|1.2389
|1.2319
|2006.06.13 15:46
|1.2319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.97
|1188277
|2006.06.13 16:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2321
|1.2279
|1.2339
|2006.06.13 16:22
|1.2339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.35
|1189682
|2006.06.13 17:10
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2346
|1.2388
|1.2328
|2006.06.13 19:08
|1.2388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.62
|1190296
|2006.06.13 18:40
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2403
|1.2343
|2006.06.13 19:24
|1.2403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.45
|1190395
|2006.06.13 19:05
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2376
|1.2418
|1.2358
|2006.06.14 08:22
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.45
|58.26
|1191312
|2006.06.13 20:02
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2391
|1.2433
|1.2373
|2006.06.14 07:12
|1.2373
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.45
|58.19
|1195470
|2006.06.14 09:05
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2349
|1.2307
|1.2367
|2006.06.14 14:30
|1.2367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.22
|1196630
|2006.06.14 10:31
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2328
|1.2286
|1.2346
|2006.06.14 14:09
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.32
|1198498
|2006.06.14 14:34
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2352
|1.2398
|1.2338
|2006.06.14 14:36
|1.2338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.39
|1198846
|2006.06.14 14:41
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2346
|1.2388
|1.2328
|2006.06.14 15:18
|1.2328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.40
|1199073
|2006.06.14 14:48
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2403
|1.2343
|2006.06.14 15:10
|1.2343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.33
|1201131
|2006.06.14 16:17
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2295
|1.2253
|1.2313
|2006.06.14 20:42
|1.2313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.47
|1202889
|2006.06.14 18:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2274
|1.2232
|1.2292
|2006.06.14 19:48
|1.2292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.57
|1204832
|2006.06.14 21:15
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2313
|1.2355
|1.2295
|2006.06.15 08:49
|1.2295
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.45
|58.56
|1206934
|2006.06.15 09:03
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2302
|1.2260
|1.2320
|2006.06.15 09:46
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.44
|1208831
|2006.06.15 13:45
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2320
|1.2362
|1.2302
|2006.06.15 14:19
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.53
|1210173
|2006.06.15 14:55
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2304
|1.2262
|1.2322
|2006.06.15 15:09
|1.2262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-137.01
|1210375
|2006.06.15 15:02
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2284
|1.2242
|1.2302
|2006.06.15 16:59
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.53
|1187720
|2006.06.13 13:45
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|114.62
|115.04
|114.44
|2006.06.13 16:18
|115.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.02
|1197644
|2006.06.14 13:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.04
|115.46
|114.86
|2006.06.14 15:18
|114.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.69
|1201366
|2006.06.14 16:30
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|114.77
|114.35
|114.95
|2006.06.14 18:18
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.64
|1203535
|2006.06.14 18:45
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|114.92
|115.34
|114.74
|2006.06.15 08:53
|114.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.35
|62.75
|1207903
|2006.06.15 11:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|114.95
|115.37
|114.77
|2006.06.15 15:00
|114.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.41
|1 354.86
|Closed P/L:
|1 300.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1212044
|2006.06.15 17:15
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8493
|1.8451
|1.8511
|1.8483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|1212293
|2006.06.15 17:48
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|145.12
|145.54
|144.94
|145.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.75
|Floating P/L:
|-62.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 300.45
|Floating P/L:
|-62.75
|Margin:
|255.55
|Balance:
|6 300.45
|Equity:
|6 237.70
|Free Margin:
|5 982.15
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 432.48
|Gross Loss:
|2 132.03
|Total Net Profit:
|1 300.45
|Profit Factor:
|1.61
|Expected Payoff:
|17.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|5.01
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|567.58 (10.2%)
|Total Trades:
|74
|Short Positions (won %):
|45 (73.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|29 (86.21%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|58 (78.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (21.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.00
|loss trade:
|-168.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|59.18
|loss trade:
|-133.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (995.76)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-540.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|995.76 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-540.21 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2