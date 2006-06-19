|Account: 29942
|Name: Hendrick Stamm
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 20, 17:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1228669
|2006.06.19 18:45
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1229174
|2006.06.19 22:31
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8414
|1.8466
|1.8388
|2006.06.20 02:44
|1.8388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|72.80
|1229838
|2006.06.20 03:21
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2421
|1.2473
|1.2395
|2006.06.20 07:35
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.90
|1228849
|2006.06.19 20:31
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8398
|1.8450
|1.8372
|2006.06.20 08:02
|1.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-145.60
|1231012
|2006.06.20 08:56
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8450
|1.8502
|1.8424
|2006.06.20 11:27
|1.8424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.80
|1230650
|2006.06.20 08:15
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8435
|1.8487
|1.8409
|2006.06.20 11:54
|1.8409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.80
|1228855
|2006.06.19 20:32
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2578
|1.2630
|1.2552
|2006.06.20 12:03
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|104.00
|1230121
|2006.06.20 07:14
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8418
|1.8470
|1.8392
|2006.06.20 13:39
|1.8406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|1228899
|2006.06.19 20:45
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2406
|1.2354
|1.2432
|2006.06.20 14:12
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|83.66
|1232560
|2006.06.20 13:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.11
|115.63
|114.85
|2006.06.20 14:52
|114.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.57
|1232950
|2006.06.20 14:12
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8388
|1.8336
|1.8414
|2006.06.20 14:57
|1.8414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.80
|1232647
|2006.06.20 13:18
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8403
|1.8351
|1.8429
|2006.06.20 15:52
|1.8429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.80
|1233454
|2006.06.20 14:47
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2422
|1.2474
|1.2396
|2006.06.20 16:21
|1.2396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.90
|0.00
|0.00
|4.36
|698.03
|Closed P/L:
|702.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1233158
|2006.06.20 14:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|144.49
|143.97
|144.75
|144.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.48
|1233750
|2006.06.20 15:33
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2568
|1.2620
|1.2542
|1.2565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.48
|Floating P/L:
|15.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|702.39
|Floating P/L:
|15.48
|Margin:
|251.10
|Balance:
|5 702.39
|Equity:
|5 717.87
|Free Margin:
|5 466.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|848.83
|Gross Loss:
|146.44
|Total Net Profit:
|702.39
|Profit Factor:
|5.80
|Expected Payoff:
|58.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|146.44 (2.8%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|106.20
|loss trade:
|-146.44
|Average
|profit trade:
|77.17
|loss trade:
|-146.44
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (692.97)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-146.44)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|692.97 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-146.44 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1