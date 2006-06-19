Gimex Group

Account: 29942 Name: Hendrick Stamm Currency: USD 2006 June 20, 17:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12286692006.06.19 18:45balanceDeposit5 000.00
12291742006.06.19 22:31sell0.40gbpusd1.84141.84661.83882006.06.20 02:441.83880.000.00-0.8472.80
12298382006.06.20 03:21sell0.40usdchf1.24211.24731.23952006.06.20 07:351.23950.000.000.0083.90
12288492006.06.19 20:31sell0.40gbpusd1.83981.84501.83722006.06.20 08:021.84500.000.00-0.84-145.60
12310122006.06.20 08:56sell0.40gbpusd1.84501.85021.84242006.06.20 11:271.84240.000.000.0072.80
12306502006.06.20 08:15sell0.40gbpusd1.84351.84871.84092006.06.20 11:541.84090.000.000.0072.80
12288552006.06.19 20:32sell0.40eurusd1.25781.26301.25522006.06.20 12:031.25520.000.002.20104.00
12301212006.06.20 07:14sell0.40gbpusd1.84181.84701.83922006.06.20 13:391.84060.000.000.0033.60
12288992006.06.19 20:45buy0.40usdchf1.24061.23541.24322006.06.20 14:121.24320.000.003.8483.66
12325602006.06.20 13:00sell0.40usdjpy115.11115.63114.852006.06.20 14:52114.850.000.000.0090.57
12329502006.06.20 14:12buy0.40gbpusd1.83881.83361.84142006.06.20 14:571.84140.000.000.0072.80
12326472006.06.20 13:18buy0.40gbpusd1.84031.83511.84292006.06.20 15:521.84290.000.000.0072.80
12334542006.06.20 14:47sell0.40usdchf1.24221.24741.23962006.06.20 16:211.23960.000.000.0083.90
  0.00 0.00 4.36 698.03
Closed P/L: 702.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12331582006.06.20 14:30buy0.40eurjpy144.49143.97144.75 144.500.000.000.003.48
12337502006.06.20 15:33sell0.40eurusd1.25681.26201.2542 1.25650.000.000.0012.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 15.48
 Floating P/L: 15.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 702.39 Floating P/L: 15.48 Margin: 251.10
Balance: 5 702.39 Equity: 5 717.87 Free Margin: 5 466.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 848.83 Gross Loss: 146.44 Total Net Profit: 702.39
Profit Factor: 5.80 Expected Payoff: 58.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 146.44 (2.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (91.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (8.33%)
Largest profit trade: 106.20 loss trade: -146.44
Average profit trade: 77.17 loss trade: -146.44
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (692.97) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-146.44)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 692.97 (9) consecutive loss (count): -146.44 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1