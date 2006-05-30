North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 190328 Name: Polak Currency: USD 2006 June 1, 21:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28706882006.05.30 22:00balanceDeposit5 000.00
28755802006.05.31 05:52sell0.20audusd0.76340.78340.76112006.05.31 13:550.76110.000.000.0046.00
28755862006.05.31 05:53sell0.20nzdusd0.64070.66070.63842006.05.31 14:230.63840.000.000.0046.00
28780472006.05.31 09:19buy0.20usdjpy111.83109.83112.062006.05.31 12:43112.060.000.000.0041.04
28789252006.05.31 09:47buy0.20usdcad1.09721.07721.09952006.05.31 17:541.09950.000.000.0041.84
28791472006.05.31 09:51buy0.20usdchf1.20851.18851.21082006.05.31 11:051.21080.000.000.0037.99
28792422006.05.31 09:52sell0.20euraud1.68901.70901.68672006.06.01 11:571.70900.000.001.36-299.44
28796872006.05.31 10:01buy0.20eurcad1.41141.39141.41372006.05.31 17:571.41370.000.000.0041.81
28802322006.05.31 10:22buy0.20usdcad1.09421.07421.09652006.05.31 11:081.09650.000.000.0041.95
28837962006.05.31 12:16sell0.20cadjpy102.21104.21101.982006.05.31 17:57101.980.000.000.0040.97
28845032006.05.31 12:51buy0.20eurcad1.40821.38821.41052006.05.31 15:301.41050.000.000.0041.97
28862582006.05.31 14:31sell0.20euraud1.69361.71361.69132006.06.01 17:381.71360.000.001.36-298.72
28863932006.05.31 14:37sell0.20usdjpy112.21114.21111.982006.05.31 16:19111.980.000.000.0041.08
28889562006.05.31 16:17sell0.20euraud1.69671.71671.69442006.06.01 20:361.71670.000.001.36-298.64
28926932006.05.31 17:44buy0.20nzdusd0.63550.61550.63782006.05.31 18:300.63780.000.000.0046.00
28931072006.05.31 17:57sell0.20eurcad1.41381.43381.41152006.05.31 21:551.41150.000.000.0041.76
28954202006.05.31 18:56sell0.20usdcad1.10251.12251.10022006.05.31 23:261.10020.000.000.0041.81
28954702006.05.31 18:58sell0.20euraud1.70581.72581.70352006.05.31 19:511.70350.000.000.0034.68
29108892006.06.01 03:35sell0.20usdchf1.22081.24081.21852006.06.01 17:511.21850.000.000.0037.76
29138402006.06.01 05:59sell0.20usdcad1.10391.12391.10162006.06.01 18:431.10160.000.000.0041.76
29218772006.06.01 10:17sell0.20usdjpy112.87114.87112.642006.06.01 11:18112.640.000.000.0040.84
29225632006.06.01 10:32sell0.20cadjpy102.29104.29102.062006.06.01 16:16102.060.000.000.0040.61
29264762006.06.01 11:17sell0.20eurusd1.27981.29981.27752006.06.01 12:521.27750.000.000.0046.00
29326562006.06.01 14:10sell0.20usdchf1.22561.24561.22332006.06.01 17:081.22330.000.000.0037.60
29332072006.06.01 14:25buy0.20eurusd1.27431.25431.27662006.06.01 17:041.27660.000.000.0046.00
29332532006.06.01 14:26buy0.20audusd0.74600.72600.74832006.06.01 18:500.74830.000.000.0046.00
29333322006.06.01 14:27buy0.20eurusd1.27371.25371.27602006.06.01 17:021.27600.000.000.0046.00
29344912006.06.01 15:08sell0.20usdcad1.10691.12691.10462006.06.01 17:501.10460.000.000.0041.64
29346972006.06.01 15:19buy0.20eurusd1.27321.25321.27552006.06.01 17:011.27550.000.000.0046.00
29348332006.06.01 15:20buy0.20eurusd1.27251.25251.27482006.06.01 15:371.27480.000.000.0046.00
29348802006.06.01 15:21sell0.20usdchf1.22861.24861.22632006.06.01 15:361.22630.000.000.0037.51
29348902006.06.01 15:21sell0.20gbpchf2.28462.30462.28232006.06.01 15:502.28230.000.000.0037.45
29363032006.06.01 15:48buy0.20eurusd1.27261.25261.27492006.06.01 17:011.27490.000.000.0046.00
29365952006.06.01 15:55buy0.20gbpusd1.85731.83731.85962006.06.01 17:011.85960.000.000.0046.00
29403112006.06.01 17:25sell0.20eurcad1.41381.43381.41152006.06.01 18:431.41150.000.000.0041.76
29407562006.06.01 17:34buy0.20cadjpy101.9299.92102.152006.06.01 18:42102.150.000.000.0040.87
29421422006.06.01 17:47sell0.20gbpusd1.86761.88761.86532006.06.01 18:211.86530.000.000.0046.00
29422322006.06.01 17:47sell0.20gbpusd1.86811.88811.86582006.06.01 18:191.86580.000.000.0046.00
29425422006.06.01 17:50sell0.20gbpusd1.86861.88861.86632006.06.01 18:181.86630.000.000.0046.00
29425952006.06.01 17:51sell0.20gbpusd1.86911.88911.86682006.06.01 18:031.86680.000.000.0046.00
29463412006.06.01 20:36sell0.20euraud1.71671.73671.71442006.06.01 20:521.71440.000.000.0034.39
  0.00 0.00 4.08 672.29
Closed P/L: 676.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28862552006.05.31 14:31buy0.20audusd0.75950.73950.7618 0.74720.000.000.60-246.00
28895912006.05.31 16:31buy0.20audusd0.75630.73630.7586 0.74720.000.000.60-182.00
28940212006.05.31 18:13buy0.20audusd0.75330.73330.7556 0.74720.000.000.60-122.00
29109492006.06.01 03:37buy0.20audusd0.75020.73020.7525 0.74720.000.000.00-60.00
28896022006.05.31 16:31sell0.20euraud1.69971.71971.6974 1.71400.000.001.36-213.82
28931102006.05.31 17:57sell0.20euraud1.70281.72281.7005 1.71400.000.001.36-167.46
28860222006.05.31 14:23buy0.20nzdusd0.63860.61860.6409 0.63080.000.001.20-156.00
29031522006.05.31 21:59buy0.20nzdusd0.63450.61450.6368 0.63080.000.001.20-74.00
29138742006.06.01 06:02buy0.20nzdusd0.63140.61140.6337 0.63080.000.000.00-12.00
28930092006.05.31 17:54sell0.20usdcad1.09951.11951.0972 1.10200.000.00-1.63-45.37
28897692006.05.31 16:32sell0.20usdchf1.21461.23461.2123 1.22090.000.00-3.94-103.20
29412692006.06.01 17:38sell0.20euraud1.71261.73261.7103 1.71400.000.000.00-20.93
29430912006.06.01 18:00buy0.20audjpy84.0182.0184.24 84.160.000.000.0026.64
  0.00 0.00 1.35 -1 376.14
 Floating P/L: -1 374.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 676.37 Floating P/L: -1 374.79 Margin: 460.80
Balance: 5 676.37 Equity: 4 301.58 Free Margin: 3 840.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 569.09 Gross Loss: 892.72 Total Net Profit: 676.37
Profit Factor: 1.76 Expected Payoff: 16.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 298.08 (5.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 40 Short Positions (won %): 25 (88.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (92.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (7.50%)
Largest profit trade: 46.00 loss trade: -298.08
Average profit trade: 42.41 loss trade: -297.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (625.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-298.08)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 625.74 (15) consecutive loss (count): -298.08 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1