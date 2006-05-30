|Account: 190328
|Name: Polak
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 31, 18:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2870688
|2006.05.30 22:00
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2875580
|2006.05.31 05:52
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7634
|0.7834
|0.7611
|2006.05.31 13:55
|0.7611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2875586
|2006.05.31 05:53
|sell
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6407
|0.6607
|0.6384
|2006.05.31 14:23
|0.6384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2878047
|2006.05.31 09:19
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|111.83
|109.83
|112.06
|2006.05.31 12:43
|112.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.04
|2878925
|2006.05.31 09:47
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0972
|1.0772
|1.0995
|2006.05.31 17:54
|1.0995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.84
|2879147
|2006.05.31 09:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2085
|1.1885
|1.2108
|2006.05.31 11:05
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.99
|2879687
|2006.05.31 10:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4114
|1.3914
|1.4137
|2006.05.31 17:57
|1.4137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.81
|2880232
|2006.05.31 10:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0942
|1.0742
|1.0965
|2006.05.31 11:08
|1.0965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.95
|2883796
|2006.05.31 12:16
|sell
|0.20
|cadjpy
|102.21
|104.21
|101.98
|2006.05.31 17:57
|101.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.97
|2884503
|2006.05.31 12:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4082
|1.3882
|1.4105
|2006.05.31 15:30
|1.4105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.97
|2886393
|2006.05.31 14:37
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|112.21
|114.21
|111.98
|2006.05.31 16:19
|111.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.65
|Closed P/L:
|420.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2886255
|2006.05.31 14:31
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7595
|0.7395
|0.7618
|0.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.00
|2889591
|2006.05.31 16:31
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7563
|0.7363
|0.7586
|0.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|2879242
|2006.05.31 09:52
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6890
|1.7090
|1.6867
|1.7037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-221.47
|2886258
|2006.05.31 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6936
|1.7136
|1.6913
|1.7037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.16
|2888956
|2006.05.31 16:17
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6967
|1.7167
|1.6944
|1.7037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-105.46
|2889602
|2006.05.31 16:31
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6997
|1.7197
|1.6974
|1.7037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.26
|2886022
|2006.05.31 14:23
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6386
|0.6186
|0.6409
|0.6357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.00
|2889769
|2006.05.31 16:32
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.2346
|1.2123
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.16
|2892693
|2006.05.31 17:44
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6355
|0.6155
|0.6378
|0.6357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2893009
|2006.05.31 17:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0995
|1.1195
|1.0972
|1.1013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.69
|2893107
|2006.05.31 17:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4138
|1.4338
|1.4115
|1.4128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.16
|2893110
|2006.05.31 17:57
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7028
|1.7228
|1.7005
|1.7037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.56
|2894021
|2006.05.31 18:13
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7533
|0.7333
|0.7556
|0.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-865.60
|Floating P/L:
|-865.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|420.65
|Floating P/L:
|-865.60
|Margin:
|530.45
|Balance:
|5 420.65
|Equity:
|4 555.05
|Free Margin:
|4 024.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|420.65
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|420.65
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|42.06
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|46.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.07
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (420.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|420.65 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|0