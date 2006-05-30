North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 190328 Name: Polak Currency: USD 2006 May 31, 18:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28706882006.05.30 22:00balanceDeposit5 000.00
28755802006.05.31 05:52sell0.20audusd0.76340.78340.76112006.05.31 13:550.76110.000.000.0046.00
28755862006.05.31 05:53sell0.20nzdusd0.64070.66070.63842006.05.31 14:230.63840.000.000.0046.00
28780472006.05.31 09:19buy0.20usdjpy111.83109.83112.062006.05.31 12:43112.060.000.000.0041.04
28789252006.05.31 09:47buy0.20usdcad1.09721.07721.09952006.05.31 17:541.09950.000.000.0041.84
28791472006.05.31 09:51buy0.20usdchf1.20851.18851.21082006.05.31 11:051.21080.000.000.0037.99
28796872006.05.31 10:01buy0.20eurcad1.41141.39141.41372006.05.31 17:571.41370.000.000.0041.81
28802322006.05.31 10:22buy0.20usdcad1.09421.07421.09652006.05.31 11:081.09650.000.000.0041.95
28837962006.05.31 12:16sell0.20cadjpy102.21104.21101.982006.05.31 17:57101.980.000.000.0040.97
28845032006.05.31 12:51buy0.20eurcad1.40821.38821.41052006.05.31 15:301.41050.000.000.0041.97
28863932006.05.31 14:37sell0.20usdjpy112.21114.21111.982006.05.31 16:19111.980.000.000.0041.08
  0.00 0.00 0.00 420.65
Closed P/L: 420.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28862552006.05.31 14:31buy0.20audusd0.75950.73950.7618 0.75290.000.000.00-132.00
28895912006.05.31 16:31buy0.20audusd0.75630.73630.7586 0.75290.000.000.00-68.00
28792422006.05.31 09:52sell0.20euraud1.68901.70901.6867 1.70370.000.000.00-221.47
28862582006.05.31 14:31sell0.20euraud1.69361.71361.6913 1.70370.000.000.00-152.16
28889562006.05.31 16:17sell0.20euraud1.69671.71671.6944 1.70370.000.000.00-105.46
28896022006.05.31 16:31sell0.20euraud1.69971.71971.6974 1.70370.000.000.00-60.26
28860222006.05.31 14:23buy0.20nzdusd0.63860.61860.6409 0.63570.000.000.00-58.00
28897692006.05.31 16:32sell0.20usdchf1.21461.23461.2123 1.21680.000.000.00-36.16
28926932006.05.31 17:44buy0.20nzdusd0.63550.61550.6378 0.63570.000.000.004.00
28930092006.05.31 17:54sell0.20usdcad1.09951.11951.0972 1.10130.000.000.00-32.69
28931072006.05.31 17:57sell0.20eurcad1.41381.43381.4115 1.41280.000.000.0018.16
28931102006.05.31 17:57sell0.20euraud1.70281.72281.7005 1.70370.000.000.00-13.56
28940212006.05.31 18:13buy0.20audusd0.75330.73330.7556 0.75290.000.000.00-8.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -865.60
 Floating P/L: -865.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 420.65 Floating P/L: -865.60 Margin: 530.45
Balance: 5 420.65 Equity: 4 555.05 Free Margin: 4 024.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 420.65 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 420.65
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 42.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 46.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 42.07 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (420.65) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 420.65 (10) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 0