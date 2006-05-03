|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.05.01 00:00 - 2006.06.02 00:00 (2006.05.01 - 2006.06.02)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MA_length=13; MA_timeframe=30; MAtype=0; Percent=0.1; TradeOnFriday=1; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=50; Stoploss=300; Fast_Period=13; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=20; Slow_Price=0; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=30; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=500; GMT=2; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=23; writelog=0;
|Bars in test
|16351
|Ticks modelled
|116773
|Modelling quality
|75.34%
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|1263.00
|Gross profit
|1300.00
|Gross loss
|-37.00
|Profit factor
|35.14
|Expected payoff
|46.78
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|37.00 (1.6%)
|Total trades
|27
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|27 (96.30%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|26 (96.30%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (3.70%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|50.00
|loss trade
|-37.00
|Average
|profit trade
|50.00
|loss trade
|-37.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|26 (1300.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-37.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1300.00 (26)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-37.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|26
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.05.03 13:11
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.2615
|1.2315
|1.2665
|2
|2006.05.04 08:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.2596
|1.2296
|1.2646
|3
|2006.05.04 08:05
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.2591
|1.2291
|1.2641
|4
|2006.05.04 08:55
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.2585
|1.2285
|1.2635
|5
|2006.05.04 12:33
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.2635
|1.2285
|1.2635
|50.00
|1050.00
|6
|2006.05.04 13:46
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.2641
|1.2291
|1.2641
|50.00
|1100.00
|7
|2006.05.04 13:46
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.2646
|1.2296
|1.2646
|50.00
|1150.00
|8
|2006.05.04 14:08
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.2665
|1.2315
|1.2665
|50.00
|1200.00
|9
|2006.05.08 15:02
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.2722
|1.2422
|1.2772
|10
|2006.05.08 16:15
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.2715
|1.2415
|1.2765
|11
|2006.05.09 14:18
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.2765
|1.2415
|1.2765
|50.00
|1250.00
|12
|2006.05.09 14:18
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.2772
|1.2422
|1.2772
|50.00
|1300.00
|13
|2006.05.12 16:30
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.2865
|1.2565
|1.2915
|14
|2006.05.12 18:40
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|1.2915
|1.2565
|1.2915
|50.00
|1350.00
|15
|2006.05.15 09:37
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.2837
|1.2537
|1.2887
|16
|2006.05.15 10:20
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.2831
|1.2531
|1.2881
|17
|2006.05.15 11:47
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.2824
|1.2524
|1.2874
|18
|2006.05.15 16:23
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.2807
|1.2507
|1.2857
|19
|2006.05.16 12:40
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|1.2857
|1.2507
|1.2857
|50.00
|1400.00
|20
|2006.05.17 03:32
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|1.2874
|1.2524
|1.2874
|50.00
|1450.00
|21
|2006.05.17 03:32
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|1.2881
|1.2531
|1.2881
|50.00
|1500.00
|22
|2006.05.17 07:09
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|1.2887
|1.2537
|1.2887
|50.00
|1550.00
|23
|2006.05.17 16:30
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.2741
|1.2441
|1.2791
|24
|2006.05.18 08:26
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|1.2791
|1.2441
|1.2791
|50.00
|1600.00
|25
|2006.05.19 09:00
|buy
|13
|0.10
|1.2780
|1.2480
|1.2830
|26
|2006.05.19 09:02
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.2775
|1.2475
|1.2825
|27
|2006.05.19 09:41
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.2770
|1.2470
|1.2820
|28
|2006.05.19 09:45
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.2765
|1.2465
|1.2815
|29
|2006.05.19 09:48
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.2760
|1.2460
|1.2810
|30
|2006.05.19 09:50
|buy
|18
|0.10
|1.2754
|1.2454
|1.2804
|31
|2006.05.19 12:26
|buy
|19
|0.10
|1.2749
|1.2449
|1.2799
|32
|2006.05.22 14:07
|t/p
|19
|0.10
|1.2799
|1.2449
|1.2799
|50.00
|1650.00
|33
|2006.05.22 14:20
|t/p
|18
|0.10
|1.2804
|1.2454
|1.2804
|50.00
|1700.00
|34
|2006.05.22 14:22
|t/p
|17
|0.10
|1.2810
|1.2460
|1.2810
|50.00
|1750.00
|35
|2006.05.22 14:23
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.2815
|1.2465
|1.2815
|50.00
|1800.00
|36
|2006.05.22 15:12
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|1.2820
|1.2470
|1.2820
|50.00
|1850.00
|37
|2006.05.22 15:13
|t/p
|14
|0.10
|1.2825
|1.2475
|1.2825
|50.00
|1900.00
|38
|2006.05.22 15:13
|t/p
|13
|0.10
|1.2830
|1.2480
|1.2830
|50.00
|1950.00
|39
|2006.05.23 15:10
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.2820
|1.2520
|1.2870
|40
|2006.05.23 18:14
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|1.2870
|1.2520
|1.2870
|50.00
|2000.00
|41
|2006.05.24 16:30
|buy
|21
|0.10
|1.2753
|1.2453
|1.2803
|42
|2006.05.25 18:31
|t/p
|21
|0.10
|1.2803
|1.2453
|1.2803
|50.00
|2050.00
|43
|2006.05.26 15:18
|buy
|22
|0.10
|1.2743
|1.2443
|1.2793
|44
|2006.05.26 15:43
|buy
|23
|0.10
|1.2737
|1.2437
|1.2787
|45
|2006.05.26 16:39
|buy
|24
|0.10
|1.2732
|1.2432
|1.2782
|46
|2006.05.26 16:53
|buy
|25
|0.10
|1.2727
|1.2427
|1.2777
|47
|2006.05.26 16:54
|buy
|26
|0.10
|1.2722
|1.2422
|1.2772
|48
|2006.05.30 02:18
|t/p
|26
|0.10
|1.2772
|1.2422
|1.2772
|50.00
|2100.00
|49
|2006.05.30 02:41
|t/p
|25
|0.10
|1.2777
|1.2427
|1.2777
|50.00
|2150.00
|50
|2006.05.30 02:43
|t/p
|24
|0.10
|1.2782
|1.2432
|1.2782
|50.00
|2200.00
|51
|2006.05.30 02:48
|t/p
|23
|0.10
|1.2787
|1.2437
|1.2787
|50.00
|2250.00
|52
|2006.05.30 02:48
|t/p
|22
|0.10
|1.2793
|1.2443
|1.2793
|50.00
|2300.00
|53
|2006.05.31 13:33
|buy
|27
|0.10
|1.2851
|1.2551
|1.2901
|54
|2006.06.01 23:59
|close at stop
|27
|0.10
|1.2814
|1.2551
|1.2901
|-37.00
|2263.00