Strategy Tester Report
Firebird v63G

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.05.01 00:00 - 2006.06.02 00:00 (2006.05.01 - 2006.06.02)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMA_length=13; MA_timeframe=30; MAtype=0; Percent=0.1; TradeOnFriday=1; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=50; Stoploss=300; Fast_Period=13; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=20; Slow_Price=0; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=30; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=500; GMT=2; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=23; writelog=0;
Bars in test16351Ticks modelled116773Modelling quality75.34%
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit1263.00Gross profit1300.00Gross loss-37.00
Profit factor35.14Expected payoff46.78
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown (%)37.00 (1.6%)
Total trades27Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)27 (96.30%)
Profit trades (% of total)26 (96.30%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (3.70%)
Largestprofit trade50.00loss trade-37.00
Averageprofit trade50.00loss trade-37.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)26 (1300.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-37.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1300.00 (26)consecutive loss (count of losses)-37.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins26consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.05.03 13:11buy10.101.26151.23151.2665
22006.05.04 08:00buy20.101.25961.22961.2646
32006.05.04 08:05buy30.101.25911.22911.2641
42006.05.04 08:55buy40.101.25851.22851.2635
52006.05.04 12:33t/p40.101.26351.22851.263550.001050.00
62006.05.04 13:46t/p30.101.26411.22911.264150.001100.00
72006.05.04 13:46t/p20.101.26461.22961.264650.001150.00
82006.05.04 14:08t/p10.101.26651.23151.266550.001200.00
92006.05.08 15:02buy50.101.27221.24221.2772
102006.05.08 16:15buy60.101.27151.24151.2765
112006.05.09 14:18t/p60.101.27651.24151.276550.001250.00
122006.05.09 14:18t/p50.101.27721.24221.277250.001300.00
132006.05.12 16:30buy70.101.28651.25651.2915
142006.05.12 18:40t/p70.101.29151.25651.291550.001350.00
152006.05.15 09:37buy80.101.28371.25371.2887
162006.05.15 10:20buy90.101.28311.25311.2881
172006.05.15 11:47buy100.101.28241.25241.2874
182006.05.15 16:23buy110.101.28071.25071.2857
192006.05.16 12:40t/p110.101.28571.25071.285750.001400.00
202006.05.17 03:32t/p100.101.28741.25241.287450.001450.00
212006.05.17 03:32t/p90.101.28811.25311.288150.001500.00
222006.05.17 07:09t/p80.101.28871.25371.288750.001550.00
232006.05.17 16:30buy120.101.27411.24411.2791
242006.05.18 08:26t/p120.101.27911.24411.279150.001600.00
252006.05.19 09:00buy130.101.27801.24801.2830
262006.05.19 09:02buy140.101.27751.24751.2825
272006.05.19 09:41buy150.101.27701.24701.2820
282006.05.19 09:45buy160.101.27651.24651.2815
292006.05.19 09:48buy170.101.27601.24601.2810
302006.05.19 09:50buy180.101.27541.24541.2804
312006.05.19 12:26buy190.101.27491.24491.2799
322006.05.22 14:07t/p190.101.27991.24491.279950.001650.00
332006.05.22 14:20t/p180.101.28041.24541.280450.001700.00
342006.05.22 14:22t/p170.101.28101.24601.281050.001750.00
352006.05.22 14:23t/p160.101.28151.24651.281550.001800.00
362006.05.22 15:12t/p150.101.28201.24701.282050.001850.00
372006.05.22 15:13t/p140.101.28251.24751.282550.001900.00
382006.05.22 15:13t/p130.101.28301.24801.283050.001950.00
392006.05.23 15:10buy200.101.28201.25201.2870
402006.05.23 18:14t/p200.101.28701.25201.287050.002000.00
412006.05.24 16:30buy210.101.27531.24531.2803
422006.05.25 18:31t/p210.101.28031.24531.280350.002050.00
432006.05.26 15:18buy220.101.27431.24431.2793
442006.05.26 15:43buy230.101.27371.24371.2787
452006.05.26 16:39buy240.101.27321.24321.2782
462006.05.26 16:53buy250.101.27271.24271.2777
472006.05.26 16:54buy260.101.27221.24221.2772
482006.05.30 02:18t/p260.101.27721.24221.277250.002100.00
492006.05.30 02:41t/p250.101.27771.24271.277750.002150.00
502006.05.30 02:43t/p240.101.27821.24321.278250.002200.00
512006.05.30 02:48t/p230.101.27871.24371.278750.002250.00
522006.05.30 02:48t/p220.101.27931.24431.279350.002300.00
532006.05.31 13:33buy270.101.28511.25511.2901
542006.06.01 23:59close at stop270.101.28141.25511.2901-37.002263.00