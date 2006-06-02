FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 54140 Name: Stefan Currency: USD 2006 June 7, 18:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12519482006.06.02 14:46sell0.20gbpusd1.88351.90351.88122006.06.02 14:511.88120.000.000.0046.00
12519312006.06.02 14:45sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.88052006.06.02 14:551.88050.000.000.0046.00
12518592006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88231.90231.88002006.06.02 14:551.88000.000.000.0046.00
12519522006.06.02 14:46sell0.20eurusd1.29361.31361.29132006.06.02 14:551.29130.000.000.0046.00
12529312006.06.02 15:19sell0.20gbpusd1.88431.90431.88202006.06.02 15:281.88200.000.000.0046.00
12519112006.06.02 14:45sell0.20eurusd1.29311.31311.29082006.06.02 15:401.29080.000.000.0046.00
12528962006.06.02 15:18sell0.20gbpusd1.88381.90381.88152006.06.02 15:401.88150.000.000.0046.00
12518572006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29261.31261.29032006.06.02 15:431.29030.000.000.0046.00
12518432006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29211.31211.28982006.06.02 16:031.28980.000.000.0046.00
12528792006.06.02 15:17sell0.20gbpusd1.88331.90331.88102006.06.02 16:031.88100.000.000.0046.00
12526192006.06.02 15:05sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.88052006.06.02 16:031.88050.000.000.0046.00
12511312006.06.02 14:31sell0.20eurcad1.42071.44071.41842006.06.02 16:161.41840.000.000.0041.89
12546562006.06.02 17:00sell0.20gbpusd1.88581.90581.88352006.06.02 17:291.88350.000.000.0046.00
12546152006.06.02 16:56sell0.20gbpusd1.88531.90531.88302006.06.02 17:531.88300.000.000.0046.00
12545472006.06.02 16:49sell0.20gbpusd1.88481.90481.88252006.06.02 17:551.88250.000.000.0046.00
12545992006.06.02 16:55sell0.20eurusd1.29371.31371.29142006.06.02 17:581.29140.000.000.0046.00
12544582006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88431.90431.88202006.06.02 17:581.88200.000.000.0046.00
12545612006.06.02 16:51buy0.20usdchf1.20611.18611.20842006.06.02 17:581.20840.000.000.0038.07
12544462006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88381.90381.88152006.06.05 09:041.88150.000.000.4446.00
12587242006.06.05 09:32sell0.20eurusd1.29761.31761.29532006.06.05 10:161.29530.000.000.0046.00
12542392006.06.02 16:21sell0.20gbpusd1.88331.90331.88102006.06.05 14:381.88100.000.000.4446.00
12587062006.06.05 09:31sell0.20eurusd1.29711.31711.29482006.06.05 14:391.29480.000.000.0046.00
12540552006.06.02 16:07sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.88052006.06.05 14:391.88050.000.000.4446.00
12526002006.06.02 15:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88231.90231.88002006.06.05 14:401.88000.000.000.4446.00
12518202006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88181.90181.87952006.06.05 14:401.87950.000.000.4446.00
12518112006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88121.90121.87892006.06.05 15:001.87890.000.000.4446.00
12517422006.06.02 14:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88051.90051.87822006.06.05 15:061.87820.000.000.4446.00
12613502006.06.05 15:06buy0.20eurusd1.29271.27271.29502006.06.05 16:031.29500.000.000.0046.00
12517352006.06.02 14:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88001.90001.87772006.06.05 16:371.87770.000.000.4446.00
12516272006.06.02 14:40sell0.20gbpusd1.87951.89951.87722006.06.05 16:421.87720.000.000.4446.00
12516132006.06.02 14:40sell0.20gbpusd1.87901.89901.87672006.06.05 16:421.87670.000.000.4446.00
12513842006.06.02 14:35sell0.20gbpusd1.87841.89841.87612006.06.05 20:431.87610.000.000.4446.00
12512202006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87791.89791.87562006.06.05 20:431.87560.000.000.4446.00
12512062006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87641.89641.87412006.06.05 20:471.87410.000.000.4446.00
12512002006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87571.89571.87342006.06.05 21:011.87340.000.000.4446.00
12511882006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87491.89491.87262006.06.05 21:301.87260.000.000.4446.00
12511132006.06.02 14:31sell0.20gbpusd1.87441.89441.87212006.06.05 22:251.87210.000.000.4446.00
12545832006.06.02 16:54sell0.20eurusd1.29321.31321.29092006.06.05 22:261.29090.000.000.8846.00
12544412006.06.02 16:42sell0.20eurusd1.29271.31271.29042006.06.05 23:011.29040.000.000.8846.00
12542792006.06.02 16:26sell0.20eurusd1.29211.31211.28982006.06.06 00:111.28980.000.001.7646.00
12642582006.06.05 22:19sell0.20eurcad1.42901.44901.42672006.06.06 00:461.42670.000.000.5141.60
12518132006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29151.31151.28922006.06.06 03:021.28920.000.001.7646.00
12517802006.06.02 14:42sell0.20eurusd1.29101.31101.28872006.06.06 05:081.28870.000.001.7646.00
12661832006.06.06 09:02sell0.20eurusd1.29301.31301.29072006.06.06 10:421.29070.000.000.0046.00
12660632006.06.06 08:53sell0.20eurusd1.29251.31251.29022006.06.06 10:491.29020.000.000.0046.00
12660482006.06.06 08:53sell0.20eurusd1.29201.31201.28972006.06.06 10:561.28970.000.000.0046.00
12660472006.06.06 08:53buy0.20usdchf1.20591.18591.20822006.06.06 12:071.20820.000.000.0038.07
12516202006.06.02 14:40sell0.20eurusd1.29051.31051.28822006.06.06 12:081.28820.000.001.7646.00
12513732006.06.02 14:35sell0.20eurusd1.29001.31001.28772006.06.06 12:151.28770.000.001.7646.00
12512182006.06.02 14:32sell0.20eurusd1.28951.30951.28722006.06.06 12:161.28720.000.001.7646.00
12511102006.06.02 14:31sell0.20eurusd1.28871.30871.28642006.06.06 12:241.28640.000.001.7646.00
12518452006.06.02 14:43buy0.20usdchf1.20911.18911.21142006.06.06 12:241.21140.000.002.2637.97
12510922006.06.02 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.21221.19221.21452006.06.06 14:141.21450.000.002.2637.88
12693262006.06.06 15:40buy0.20gbpusd1.86191.84191.86422006.06.06 16:161.86420.000.000.0046.00
12510522006.06.02 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.28401.30401.28172006.06.06 16:421.28170.000.001.7646.00
12700512006.06.06 16:59buy0.20eurusd1.28131.26131.28362006.06.06 18:381.28360.000.000.0046.00
12700452006.06.06 16:59buy0.20gbpusd1.85981.83981.86212006.06.06 18:381.86210.000.000.0046.00
12690582006.06.06 15:05sell0.20eurcad1.43081.45081.42852006.06.06 20:571.42850.000.000.0041.34
12698922006.06.06 16:42buy0.20eurusd1.28191.26191.28422006.06.06 21:111.28420.000.000.0046.00
12510742006.06.02 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.21651.19651.21882006.06.07 08:311.21880.000.003.3837.74
12728992006.06.07 08:31buy0.20eurusd1.27871.25871.28102006.06.07 09:561.28100.000.000.0046.00
12728922006.06.07 08:31buy0.20eurusd1.27951.25951.28182006.06.07 09:591.28180.000.000.0046.00
12728722006.06.07 08:30buy0.20eurusd1.28001.26001.28232006.06.07 10:061.28230.000.000.0046.00
12729032006.06.07 08:31sell0.20usdchf1.21911.23911.21682006.06.07 10:061.21680.000.000.0037.80
12754642006.06.07 13:46buy0.20eurusd1.27761.25761.27992006.06.07 14:571.27990.000.000.0046.00
12766442006.06.07 15:50buy0.20gbpusd1.85321.83321.85552006.06.07 16:081.85550.000.000.0046.00
12766032006.06.07 15:46buy0.20gbpusd1.85371.83371.85602006.06.07 16:081.85600.000.000.0046.00
12766472006.06.07 15:50sell0.20usdchf1.22411.24411.22182006.06.07 16:101.22180.000.000.0037.65
12511052006.06.02 14:30buy0.20cadjpy101.7799.77102.002006.06.07 16:15102.000.000.002.9340.52
12765952006.06.07 15:46buy0.20eurusd1.27661.25661.27892006.06.07 17:161.27890.000.000.0046.00
12764172006.06.07 15:33buy0.20eurusd1.27711.25711.27942006.06.07 17:221.27940.000.000.0046.00
12754452006.06.07 13:45buy0.20eurusd1.27811.25811.28042006.06.07 17:511.28040.000.000.0046.00
  0.00 0.00 34.22 3 236.53
Closed P/L: 3 270.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12510502006.06.02 14:29sell0.20eurcad1.41771.43771.4154 1.42270.000.001.54-90.07
12675082006.06.06 12:14buy0.20eurusd1.28791.26791.2902 1.28080.000.00-2.65-142.00
12675522006.06.06 12:16buy0.20eurusd1.28741.26741.2897 1.28080.000.00-2.65-132.00
12675602006.06.06 12:16buy0.20eurusd1.28691.26691.2892 1.28080.000.00-2.65-122.00
12676462006.06.06 12:24buy0.20eurusd1.28641.26641.2887 1.28080.000.00-2.65-112.00
12676662006.06.06 12:24buy0.20eurusd1.28591.26591.2882 1.28080.000.00-2.65-102.00
12684242006.06.06 14:13buy0.20eurusd1.28541.26541.2877 1.28080.000.00-2.65-92.00
12684592006.06.06 14:15buy0.20eurusd1.28491.26491.2872 1.28080.000.00-2.65-82.00
12684812006.06.06 14:16buy0.20eurusd1.28441.26441.2867 1.28080.000.00-2.65-72.00
12685032006.06.06 14:16buy0.20eurusd1.28391.26391.2862 1.28080.000.00-2.65-62.00
12687082006.06.06 14:33buy0.20eurusd1.28341.26341.2857 1.28080.000.00-2.65-52.00
12692352006.06.06 15:31buy0.20eurusd1.28291.26291.2852 1.28080.000.00-2.65-42.00
12693082006.06.06 15:37buy0.20eurusd1.28241.26241.2847 1.28080.000.00-2.65-32.00
12686482006.06.06 14:29buy0.20gbpusd1.86481.84481.8671 1.85880.000.00-0.90-120.00
12753182006.06.07 13:32sell0.20usdchf1.22101.24101.2187 1.22010.000.000.0014.75
12686612006.06.06 14:30sell0.20usdjpy112.70114.70112.47 113.310.000.00-4.10-107.67
  0.00 0.00 -35.26 -1 346.99
 Floating P/L: -1 382.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 270.75 Floating P/L: -1 382.25 Margin: 2 057.00
Balance: 13 390.75 Equity: 12 008.50 Free Margin: 9 951.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 270.75 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 270.75
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 45.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 72 Short Positions (won %): 52 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 72 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 47.76 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 45.43 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 72 (3 270.75) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 270.75 (72) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 72 consecutive losses: 0