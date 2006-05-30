|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.05.30 12:45 - 2006.06.05 00:00 (2005.05.01 - 2006.06.05)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=20; TrailingStop=20; StopLoss=20; UseStopLoss=false; ShortEma=2; LongEma=5; immediate_trade=true; reversal=false; ConfirmedOnEntry=false; Lots=1; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=true; Risk=10; MAGICMA=20060301; Show_Settings=true;
|Bars in test
|429
|Ticks modelled
|14454
|Modelling quality
|69.05%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|27.00
|Gross profit
|100.00
|Gross loss
|-73.00
|Profit factor
|1.37
|Expected payoff
|2.25
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|73.00 (12.2%)
|Total trades
|12
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (66.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|10 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|10.00
|loss trade
|-57.50
|Average
|profit trade
|10.00
|loss trade
|-36.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (100.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-73.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|100.00 (10)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-73.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|10
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.05.30 12:45
|sell
|1
|0.05
|1.2819
|0.0000
|1.2799
|2
|2006.05.30 12:45
|buy
|2
|0.05
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2841
|3
|2006.05.30 13:20
|t/p
|2
|0.05
|1.2841
|0.0000
|1.2841
|10.00
|510.00
|4
|2006.05.30 15:06
|sell
|3
|0.05
|1.2881
|0.0000
|1.2861
|5
|2006.05.30 15:06
|buy
|4
|0.05
|1.2883
|0.0000
|1.2903
|6
|2006.05.30 16:11
|t/p
|3
|0.05
|1.2861
|0.0000
|1.2861
|10.00
|520.00
|7
|2006.05.31 06:52
|t/p
|4
|0.05
|1.2903
|0.0000
|1.2903
|10.00
|530.00
|8
|2006.05.31 07:36
|sell
|5
|0.05
|1.2884
|0.0000
|1.2864
|9
|2006.05.31 07:36
|buy
|6
|0.05
|1.2886
|0.0000
|1.2906
|10
|2006.05.31 08:11
|t/p
|5
|0.05
|1.2864
|0.0000
|1.2864
|10.00
|540.00
|11
|2006.06.01 00:34
|t/p
|1
|0.05
|1.2799
|0.0000
|1.2799
|10.00
|550.00
|12
|2006.06.01 01:33
|buy
|7
|0.05
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2818
|13
|2006.06.01 01:33
|sell
|8
|0.05
|1.2796
|0.0000
|1.2776
|14
|2006.06.01 02:44
|t/p
|8
|0.05
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1.2776
|10.00
|560.00
|15
|2006.06.01 14:52
|t/p
|7
|0.05
|1.2818
|0.0000
|1.2818
|10.00
|570.00
|16
|2006.06.01 17:02
|sell
|9
|0.05
|1.2811
|0.0000
|1.2791
|17
|2006.06.01 17:02
|buy
|10
|0.05
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2833
|18
|2006.06.02 12:31
|t/p
|10
|0.05
|1.2833
|0.0000
|1.2833
|10.00
|580.00
|19
|2006.06.02 12:42
|t/p
|6
|0.05
|1.2906
|0.0000
|1.2906
|10.00
|590.00
|20
|2006.06.02 14:05
|sell
|11
|0.05
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2875
|21
|2006.06.02 14:05
|buy
|12
|0.05
|1.2897
|0.0000
|1.2917
|22
|2006.06.02 14:12
|t/p
|12
|0.05
|1.2917
|0.0000
|1.2917
|10.00
|600.00
|23
|2006.06.04 23:59
|close at stop
|11
|0.05
|1.2926
|0.0000
|1.2875
|-15.50
|584.50
|24
|2006.06.04 23:59
|close at stop
|9
|0.05
|1.2926
|0.0000
|1.2791
|-57.50
|527.00