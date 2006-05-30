Strategy Tester Report
EMA_CROSSmodv2k

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2006.05.30 12:45 - 2006.06.05 00:00 (2005.05.01 - 2006.06.05)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=20; TrailingStop=20; StopLoss=20; UseStopLoss=false; ShortEma=2; LongEma=5; immediate_trade=true; reversal=false; ConfirmedOnEntry=false; Lots=1; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=true; Risk=10; MAGICMA=20060301; Show_Settings=true;
Bars in test429Ticks modelled14454Modelling quality69.05%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit27.00Gross profit100.00Gross loss-73.00
Profit factor1.37Expected payoff2.25
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown (%)73.00 (12.2%)
Total trades12Short positions (won %)6 (66.67%)Long positions (won %)6 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)10 (83.33%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (16.67%)
Largestprofit trade10.00loss trade-57.50
Averageprofit trade10.00loss trade-36.50
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)10 (100.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-73.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)100.00 (10)consecutive loss (count of losses)-73.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins10consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.05.30 12:45sell10.051.28190.00001.2799
22006.05.30 12:45buy20.051.28210.00001.2841
32006.05.30 13:20t/p20.051.28410.00001.284110.00510.00
42006.05.30 15:06sell30.051.28810.00001.2861
52006.05.30 15:06buy40.051.28830.00001.2903
62006.05.30 16:11t/p30.051.28610.00001.286110.00520.00
72006.05.31 06:52t/p40.051.29030.00001.290310.00530.00
82006.05.31 07:36sell50.051.28840.00001.2864
92006.05.31 07:36buy60.051.28860.00001.2906
102006.05.31 08:11t/p50.051.28640.00001.286410.00540.00
112006.06.01 00:34t/p10.051.27990.00001.279910.00550.00
122006.06.01 01:33buy70.051.27980.00001.2818
132006.06.01 01:33sell80.051.27960.00001.2776
142006.06.01 02:44t/p80.051.27760.00001.277610.00560.00
152006.06.01 14:52t/p70.051.28180.00001.281810.00570.00
162006.06.01 17:02sell90.051.28110.00001.2791
172006.06.01 17:02buy100.051.28130.00001.2833
182006.06.02 12:31t/p100.051.28330.00001.283310.00580.00
192006.06.02 12:42t/p60.051.29060.00001.290610.00590.00
202006.06.02 14:05sell110.051.28950.00001.2875
212006.06.02 14:05buy120.051.28970.00001.2917
222006.06.02 14:12t/p120.051.29170.00001.291710.00600.00
232006.06.04 23:59close at stop110.051.29260.00001.2875-15.50584.50
242006.06.04 23:59close at stop90.051.29260.00001.2791-57.50527.00