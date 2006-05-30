Strategy Tester Report
EMA_CROSSmodv2k

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2006.05.30 12:45 - 2006.06.05 00:00 (2005.05.01 - 2006.06.05)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=15; TrailingStop=20; StopLoss=20; UseStopLoss=false; ShortEma=2; LongEma=5; immediate_trade=true; reversal=false; ConfirmedOnEntry=false; Lots=1; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=true; Risk=10; MAGICMA=20060301; Show_Settings=true;
Bars in test429Ticks modelled14454Modelling quality69.05%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit69.60Gross profit93.00Gross loss-23.40
Profit factor3.97Expected payoff4.97
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown (%)23.40 (3.9%)
Total trades14Short positions (won %)7 (71.43%)Long positions (won %)7 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)12 (85.71%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (14.29%)
Largestprofit trade9.00loss trade-18.60
Averageprofit trade7.75loss trade-11.70
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)12 (93.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-23.40)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)93.00 (12)consecutive loss (count of losses)-23.40 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins12consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.05.30 12:45sell10.051.28190.00001.2804
22006.05.30 12:45buy20.051.28210.00001.2836
32006.05.30 13:20t/p20.051.28360.00001.28367.50507.50
42006.05.30 15:06sell30.051.28810.00001.2866
52006.05.30 15:06buy40.051.28830.00001.2898
62006.05.30 15:57t/p30.051.28660.00001.28667.50515.00
72006.05.31 06:51t/p40.051.28980.00001.28987.50522.50
82006.05.31 07:36sell50.051.28840.00001.2869
92006.05.31 07:36buy60.051.28860.00001.2901
102006.05.31 08:06t/p50.051.28690.00001.28697.50530.00
112006.06.01 00:30t/p10.051.28040.00001.28047.50537.50
122006.06.01 01:33buy70.051.27980.00001.2813
132006.06.01 01:33sell80.051.27960.00001.2781
142006.06.01 02:38t/p80.051.27810.00001.27817.50545.00
152006.06.01 14:52t/p70.051.28130.00001.28137.50552.50
162006.06.01 17:02sell90.051.28110.00001.2796
172006.06.01 17:02buy100.051.28130.00001.2828
182006.06.01 19:37t/p90.051.27960.00001.27967.50560.00
192006.06.02 12:31t/p100.051.28280.00001.28287.50567.50
202006.06.02 12:36t/p60.051.29010.00001.29017.50575.00
212006.06.02 14:05sell110.061.28950.00001.2880
222006.06.02 14:05buy120.061.28970.00001.2912
232006.06.02 14:08t/p120.061.29120.00001.29129.00584.00
242006.06.02 15:16sell130.061.29180.00001.2903
252006.06.02 15:16buy140.061.29200.00001.2935
262006.06.02 17:01t/p140.061.29350.00001.29359.00593.00
272006.06.04 23:59close at stop130.061.29260.00001.2903-4.80588.20
282006.06.04 23:59close at stop110.061.29260.00001.2880-18.60569.60