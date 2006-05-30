Strategy Tester Report
EMA_CROSSmodv2k

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2006.05.30 12:45 - 2006.06.05 00:00 (2005.05.01 - 2006.06.05)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=10; TrailingStop=20; StopLoss=20; UseStopLoss=false; ShortEma=2; LongEma=5; immediate_trade=true; reversal=false; ConfirmedOnEntry=false; Lots=1; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=true; Risk=10; MAGICMA=20060301; Show_Settings=true;
Bars in test429Ticks modelled14454Modelling quality69.05%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-1543.00Gross profit1809.00Gross loss-3352.00
Profit factor0.54Expected payoff-96.44
Absolute drawdown1543.00Maximal drawdown (%)3352.00 (28.4%)
Total trades16Short positions (won %)8 (75.00%)Long positions (won %)8 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)14 (87.50%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (12.50%)
Largestprofit trade200.00loss trade-2260.00
Averageprofit trade129.21loss trade-1676.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)14 (1809.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-3352.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1809.00 (14)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3352.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins14consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.05.30 12:45sell11.001.28190.00001.2809
22006.05.30 12:45buy21.001.28210.00001.2831
32006.05.30 12:57t/p21.001.28310.00001.2831100.0010100.00
42006.05.30 13:20buy30.901.28360.00001.2846
52006.05.30 13:20sell40.901.28340.00001.2824
62006.05.30 13:21t/p30.901.28460.00001.284690.0010190.00
72006.05.31 18:32t/p40.901.28240.00001.282490.0010280.00
82006.05.31 19:01t/p11.001.28090.00001.2809100.0010380.00
92006.05.31 21:19buy52.001.28150.00001.2825
102006.05.31 21:19sell62.001.28130.00001.2803
112006.06.01 00:32t/p62.001.28030.00001.2803200.0010580.00
122006.06.01 01:33buy70.821.27980.00001.2808
132006.06.01 01:33sell80.821.27960.00001.2786
142006.06.01 01:48t/p80.821.27860.00001.278682.0010662.00
152006.06.01 14:48t/p70.821.28080.00001.280882.0010744.00
162006.06.01 17:02sell90.871.28110.00001.2801
172006.06.01 17:02buy100.871.28130.00001.2823
182006.06.01 17:21t/p90.871.28010.00001.280187.0010831.00
192006.06.02 04:28t/p100.871.28230.00001.282387.0010918.00
202006.06.02 04:30t/p52.001.28250.00001.2825200.0011118.00
212006.06.02 05:20sell112.001.28150.00001.2805
222006.06.02 05:20buy122.001.28170.00001.2827
232006.06.02 06:18t/p112.001.28050.00001.2805200.0011318.00
242006.06.02 07:50buy130.911.28080.00001.2818
252006.06.02 07:50sell140.911.28060.00001.2796
262006.06.02 10:23t/p130.911.28180.00001.281891.0011409.00
272006.06.02 10:35t/p122.001.28270.00001.2827200.0011609.00
282006.06.02 10:45sell152.001.28130.00001.2803
292006.06.02 10:45buy162.001.28150.00001.2825
302006.06.02 12:28t/p162.001.28250.00001.2825200.0011809.00
312006.06.04 23:59close at stop152.001.29260.00001.2803-2260.009549.00
322006.06.04 23:59close at stop140.911.29260.00001.2796-1092.008457.00