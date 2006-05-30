|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.05.30 12:45 - 2006.06.05 00:00 (2005.05.01 - 2006.06.05)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=10; TrailingStop=20; StopLoss=20; UseStopLoss=false; ShortEma=2; LongEma=5; immediate_trade=true; reversal=false; ConfirmedOnEntry=false; Lots=1; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=true; Risk=10; MAGICMA=20060301; Show_Settings=true;
|Bars in test
|429
|Ticks modelled
|14454
|Modelling quality
|69.05%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-1543.00
|Gross profit
|1809.00
|Gross loss
|-3352.00
|Profit factor
|0.54
|Expected payoff
|-96.44
|Absolute drawdown
|1543.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|3352.00 (28.4%)
|Total trades
|16
|Short positions (won %)
|8 (75.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|14 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|200.00
|loss trade
|-2260.00
|Average
|profit trade
|129.21
|loss trade
|-1676.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|14 (1809.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-3352.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1809.00 (14)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3352.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|14
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.05.30 12:45
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.2819
|0.0000
|1.2809
|2
|2006.05.30 12:45
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2831
|3
|2006.05.30 12:57
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.2831
|0.0000
|1.2831
|100.00
|10100.00
|4
|2006.05.30 13:20
|buy
|3
|0.90
|1.2836
|0.0000
|1.2846
|5
|2006.05.30 13:20
|sell
|4
|0.90
|1.2834
|0.0000
|1.2824
|6
|2006.05.30 13:21
|t/p
|3
|0.90
|1.2846
|0.0000
|1.2846
|90.00
|10190.00
|7
|2006.05.31 18:32
|t/p
|4
|0.90
|1.2824
|0.0000
|1.2824
|90.00
|10280.00
|8
|2006.05.31 19:01
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2809
|100.00
|10380.00
|9
|2006.05.31 21:19
|buy
|5
|2.00
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2825
|10
|2006.05.31 21:19
|sell
|6
|2.00
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2803
|11
|2006.06.01 00:32
|t/p
|6
|2.00
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2803
|200.00
|10580.00
|12
|2006.06.01 01:33
|buy
|7
|0.82
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2808
|13
|2006.06.01 01:33
|sell
|8
|0.82
|1.2796
|0.0000
|1.2786
|14
|2006.06.01 01:48
|t/p
|8
|0.82
|1.2786
|0.0000
|1.2786
|82.00
|10662.00
|15
|2006.06.01 14:48
|t/p
|7
|0.82
|1.2808
|0.0000
|1.2808
|82.00
|10744.00
|16
|2006.06.01 17:02
|sell
|9
|0.87
|1.2811
|0.0000
|1.2801
|17
|2006.06.01 17:02
|buy
|10
|0.87
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2823
|18
|2006.06.01 17:21
|t/p
|9
|0.87
|1.2801
|0.0000
|1.2801
|87.00
|10831.00
|19
|2006.06.02 04:28
|t/p
|10
|0.87
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2823
|87.00
|10918.00
|20
|2006.06.02 04:30
|t/p
|5
|2.00
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2825
|200.00
|11118.00
|21
|2006.06.02 05:20
|sell
|11
|2.00
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2805
|22
|2006.06.02 05:20
|buy
|12
|2.00
|1.2817
|0.0000
|1.2827
|23
|2006.06.02 06:18
|t/p
|11
|2.00
|1.2805
|0.0000
|1.2805
|200.00
|11318.00
|24
|2006.06.02 07:50
|buy
|13
|0.91
|1.2808
|0.0000
|1.2818
|25
|2006.06.02 07:50
|sell
|14
|0.91
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2796
|26
|2006.06.02 10:23
|t/p
|13
|0.91
|1.2818
|0.0000
|1.2818
|91.00
|11409.00
|27
|2006.06.02 10:35
|t/p
|12
|2.00
|1.2827
|0.0000
|1.2827
|200.00
|11609.00
|28
|2006.06.02 10:45
|sell
|15
|2.00
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2803
|29
|2006.06.02 10:45
|buy
|16
|2.00
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2825
|30
|2006.06.02 12:28
|t/p
|16
|2.00
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2825
|200.00
|11809.00
|31
|2006.06.04 23:59
|close at stop
|15
|2.00
|1.2926
|0.0000
|1.2803
|-2260.00
|9549.00
|32
|2006.06.04 23:59
|close at stop
|14
|0.91
|1.2926
|0.0000
|1.2796
|-1092.00
|8457.00