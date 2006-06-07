North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 196317 Name: Stefan Currency: USD 2006 June 8, 21:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30845982006.06.07 19:39balanceDeposit10 000.00
30943902006.06.08 09:10buy0.20usdchf1.21881.19881.22112006.06.08 09:341.22110.000.000.0037.67
30969402006.06.08 10:26buy0.20gbpusd1.84821.82821.85052006.06.08 11:291.85050.000.000.0046.00
30966892006.06.08 10:20buy0.20eurusd1.27531.25531.27762006.06.08 11:391.27760.000.000.0046.00
30974042006.06.08 10:41sell0.20cadjpy102.28104.28102.052006.06.08 11:56102.050.000.000.0040.42
31002432006.06.08 12:50sell0.20eurcad1.42651.44651.42422006.06.08 14:021.42420.000.000.0041.21
31002462006.06.08 12:50buy0.20cadjpy101.8299.82102.052006.06.08 14:05102.050.000.000.0040.40
31054192006.06.08 15:33buy0.20gbpusd1.83891.81891.84122006.06.08 16:091.84120.000.000.0046.00
31050902006.06.08 15:30sell0.20cadjpy102.31104.31102.082006.06.08 16:13102.080.000.000.0040.24
31091672006.06.08 16:38buy0.20eurusd1.26361.24361.26592006.06.08 17:081.26590.000.000.0046.00
31088352006.06.08 16:33buy0.20eurcad1.41691.39691.41922006.06.08 17:081.41920.000.000.0041.04
31078702006.06.08 16:11buy0.20gbpusd1.84051.82051.84282006.06.08 17:181.84280.000.000.0046.00
31116172006.06.08 17:54buy0.20gbpusd1.83951.81951.84182006.06.08 18:391.84180.000.000.0046.00
31116512006.06.08 17:54buy0.20eurusd1.26371.24371.26602006.06.08 19:081.26600.000.000.0046.00
31063662006.06.08 15:43sell0.20usdchf1.23371.25371.23142006.06.08 19:141.23140.000.000.0037.36
31064292006.06.08 15:44buy0.20eurcad1.42001.40001.42232006.06.08 19:501.42230.000.000.0040.94
  0.00 0.00 0.00 641.28
Closed P/L: 641.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31033572006.06.08 14:53buy0.20eurusd1.27301.25301.2753 1.26370.000.000.00-186.00
31053462006.06.08 15:32buy0.20eurusd1.26971.24971.2720 1.26370.000.000.00-120.00
31064372006.06.08 15:44buy0.20eurusd1.26671.24671.2690 1.26370.000.000.00-60.00
30959722006.06.08 10:03buy0.20gbpusd1.85121.83121.8535 1.84140.000.000.00-196.00
30984662006.06.08 11:30buy0.20gbpusd1.84801.82801.8503 1.84140.000.000.00-132.00
31039192006.06.08 15:03buy0.20gbpusd1.84351.82351.8458 1.84140.000.000.00-42.00
30966162006.06.08 10:19sell0.20usdchf1.22471.24471.2224 1.23300.000.000.00-134.63
31039982006.06.08 15:04sell0.20usdchf1.22771.24771.2254 1.23300.000.000.00-85.97
31052932006.06.08 15:32sell0.20usdchf1.23071.25071.2284 1.23300.000.000.00-37.31
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -993.91
 Floating P/L: -993.91
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 641.28 Floating P/L: -993.91 Margin: 494.08
Balance: 10 641.28 Equity: 9 647.37 Free Margin: 9 153.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 641.28 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 641.28
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 42.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 46.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 42.75 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (641.28) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 641.28 (15) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 0