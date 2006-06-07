|Account: 196317
|Name: Stefan
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 8, 21:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3084598
|2006.06.07 19:39
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3094390
|2006.06.08 09:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2188
|1.1988
|1.2211
|2006.06.08 09:34
|1.2211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.67
|3096940
|2006.06.08 10:26
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8482
|1.8282
|1.8505
|2006.06.08 11:29
|1.8505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3096689
|2006.06.08 10:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2753
|1.2553
|1.2776
|2006.06.08 11:39
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3097404
|2006.06.08 10:41
|sell
|0.20
|cadjpy
|102.28
|104.28
|102.05
|2006.06.08 11:56
|102.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.42
|3100243
|2006.06.08 12:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4265
|1.4465
|1.4242
|2006.06.08 14:02
|1.4242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.21
|3100246
|2006.06.08 12:50
|buy
|0.20
|cadjpy
|101.82
|99.82
|102.05
|2006.06.08 14:05
|102.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.40
|3105419
|2006.06.08 15:33
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8389
|1.8189
|1.8412
|2006.06.08 16:09
|1.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3105090
|2006.06.08 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|cadjpy
|102.31
|104.31
|102.08
|2006.06.08 16:13
|102.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.24
|3109167
|2006.06.08 16:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2636
|1.2436
|1.2659
|2006.06.08 17:08
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3108835
|2006.06.08 16:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4169
|1.3969
|1.4192
|2006.06.08 17:08
|1.4192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.04
|3107870
|2006.06.08 16:11
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8405
|1.8205
|1.8428
|2006.06.08 17:18
|1.8428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3111617
|2006.06.08 17:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8395
|1.8195
|1.8418
|2006.06.08 18:39
|1.8418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3111651
|2006.06.08 17:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2637
|1.2437
|1.2660
|2006.06.08 19:08
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3106366
|2006.06.08 15:43
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2337
|1.2537
|1.2314
|2006.06.08 19:14
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.36
|3106429
|2006.06.08 15:44
|buy
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4200
|1.4000
|1.4223
|2006.06.08 19:50
|1.4223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|641.28
|Closed P/L:
|641.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3103357
|2006.06.08 14:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2730
|1.2530
|1.2753
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-186.00
|3105346
|2006.06.08 15:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2697
|1.2497
|1.2720
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|3106437
|2006.06.08 15:44
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2667
|1.2467
|1.2690
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|3095972
|2006.06.08 10:03
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8512
|1.8312
|1.8535
|1.8414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.00
|3098466
|2006.06.08 11:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8480
|1.8280
|1.8503
|1.8414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.00
|3103919
|2006.06.08 15:03
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8435
|1.8235
|1.8458
|1.8414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|3096616
|2006.06.08 10:19
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2247
|1.2447
|1.2224
|1.2330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.63
|3103998
|2006.06.08 15:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2277
|1.2477
|1.2254
|1.2330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.97
|3105293
|2006.06.08 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2307
|1.2507
|1.2284
|1.2330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-993.91
|Floating P/L:
|-993.91
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|641.28
|Floating P/L:
|-993.91
|Margin:
|494.08
|Balance:
|10 641.28
|Equity:
|9 647.37
|Free Margin:
|9 153.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|641.28
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|641.28
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|42.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|46.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.75
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (641.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|641.28 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|0