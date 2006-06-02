FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 54140 Name: Stefan Currency: USD 2006 June 8, 20:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12519482006.06.02 14:46sell0.20gbpusd1.88351.90351.88122006.06.02 14:511.88120.000.000.0046.00
12519312006.06.02 14:45sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.88052006.06.02 14:551.88050.000.000.0046.00
12518592006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88231.90231.88002006.06.02 14:551.88000.000.000.0046.00
12519522006.06.02 14:46sell0.20eurusd1.29361.31361.29132006.06.02 14:551.29130.000.000.0046.00
12529312006.06.02 15:19sell0.20gbpusd1.88431.90431.88202006.06.02 15:281.88200.000.000.0046.00
12519112006.06.02 14:45sell0.20eurusd1.29311.31311.29082006.06.02 15:401.29080.000.000.0046.00
12528962006.06.02 15:18sell0.20gbpusd1.88381.90381.88152006.06.02 15:401.88150.000.000.0046.00
12518572006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29261.31261.29032006.06.02 15:431.29030.000.000.0046.00
12518432006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29211.31211.28982006.06.02 16:031.28980.000.000.0046.00
12528792006.06.02 15:17sell0.20gbpusd1.88331.90331.88102006.06.02 16:031.88100.000.000.0046.00
12526192006.06.02 15:05sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.88052006.06.02 16:031.88050.000.000.0046.00
12511312006.06.02 14:31sell0.20eurcad1.42071.44071.41842006.06.02 16:161.41840.000.000.0041.89
12546562006.06.02 17:00sell0.20gbpusd1.88581.90581.88352006.06.02 17:291.88350.000.000.0046.00
12546152006.06.02 16:56sell0.20gbpusd1.88531.90531.88302006.06.02 17:531.88300.000.000.0046.00
12545472006.06.02 16:49sell0.20gbpusd1.88481.90481.88252006.06.02 17:551.88250.000.000.0046.00
12545992006.06.02 16:55sell0.20eurusd1.29371.31371.29142006.06.02 17:581.29140.000.000.0046.00
12544582006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88431.90431.88202006.06.02 17:581.88200.000.000.0046.00
12545612006.06.02 16:51buy0.20usdchf1.20611.18611.20842006.06.02 17:581.20840.000.000.0038.07
12544462006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88381.90381.88152006.06.05 09:041.88150.000.000.4446.00
12587242006.06.05 09:32sell0.20eurusd1.29761.31761.29532006.06.05 10:161.29530.000.000.0046.00
12542392006.06.02 16:21sell0.20gbpusd1.88331.90331.88102006.06.05 14:381.88100.000.000.4446.00
12587062006.06.05 09:31sell0.20eurusd1.29711.31711.29482006.06.05 14:391.29480.000.000.0046.00
12540552006.06.02 16:07sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.88052006.06.05 14:391.88050.000.000.4446.00
12526002006.06.02 15:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88231.90231.88002006.06.05 14:401.88000.000.000.4446.00
12518202006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88181.90181.87952006.06.05 14:401.87950.000.000.4446.00
12518112006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88121.90121.87892006.06.05 15:001.87890.000.000.4446.00
12517422006.06.02 14:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88051.90051.87822006.06.05 15:061.87820.000.000.4446.00
12613502006.06.05 15:06buy0.20eurusd1.29271.27271.29502006.06.05 16:031.29500.000.000.0046.00
12517352006.06.02 14:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88001.90001.87772006.06.05 16:371.87770.000.000.4446.00
12516272006.06.02 14:40sell0.20gbpusd1.87951.89951.87722006.06.05 16:421.87720.000.000.4446.00
12516132006.06.02 14:40sell0.20gbpusd1.87901.89901.87672006.06.05 16:421.87670.000.000.4446.00
12513842006.06.02 14:35sell0.20gbpusd1.87841.89841.87612006.06.05 20:431.87610.000.000.4446.00
12512202006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87791.89791.87562006.06.05 20:431.87560.000.000.4446.00
12512062006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87641.89641.87412006.06.05 20:471.87410.000.000.4446.00
12512002006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87571.89571.87342006.06.05 21:011.87340.000.000.4446.00
12511882006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87491.89491.87262006.06.05 21:301.87260.000.000.4446.00
12511132006.06.02 14:31sell0.20gbpusd1.87441.89441.87212006.06.05 22:251.87210.000.000.4446.00
12545832006.06.02 16:54sell0.20eurusd1.29321.31321.29092006.06.05 22:261.29090.000.000.8846.00
12544412006.06.02 16:42sell0.20eurusd1.29271.31271.29042006.06.05 23:011.29040.000.000.8846.00
12542792006.06.02 16:26sell0.20eurusd1.29211.31211.28982006.06.06 00:111.28980.000.001.7646.00
12642582006.06.05 22:19sell0.20eurcad1.42901.44901.42672006.06.06 00:461.42670.000.000.5141.60
12518132006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29151.31151.28922006.06.06 03:021.28920.000.001.7646.00
12517802006.06.02 14:42sell0.20eurusd1.29101.31101.28872006.06.06 05:081.28870.000.001.7646.00
12661832006.06.06 09:02sell0.20eurusd1.29301.31301.29072006.06.06 10:421.29070.000.000.0046.00
12660632006.06.06 08:53sell0.20eurusd1.29251.31251.29022006.06.06 10:491.29020.000.000.0046.00
12660482006.06.06 08:53sell0.20eurusd1.29201.31201.28972006.06.06 10:561.28970.000.000.0046.00
12660472006.06.06 08:53buy0.20usdchf1.20591.18591.20822006.06.06 12:071.20820.000.000.0038.07
12516202006.06.02 14:40sell0.20eurusd1.29051.31051.28822006.06.06 12:081.28820.000.001.7646.00
12513732006.06.02 14:35sell0.20eurusd1.29001.31001.28772006.06.06 12:151.28770.000.001.7646.00
12512182006.06.02 14:32sell0.20eurusd1.28951.30951.28722006.06.06 12:161.28720.000.001.7646.00
12511102006.06.02 14:31sell0.20eurusd1.28871.30871.28642006.06.06 12:241.28640.000.001.7646.00
12518452006.06.02 14:43buy0.20usdchf1.20911.18911.21142006.06.06 12:241.21140.000.002.2637.97
12510922006.06.02 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.21221.19221.21452006.06.06 14:141.21450.000.002.2637.88
12693262006.06.06 15:40buy0.20gbpusd1.86191.84191.86422006.06.06 16:161.86420.000.000.0046.00
12510522006.06.02 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.28401.30401.28172006.06.06 16:421.28170.000.001.7646.00
12700512006.06.06 16:59buy0.20eurusd1.28131.26131.28362006.06.06 18:381.28360.000.000.0046.00
12700452006.06.06 16:59buy0.20gbpusd1.85981.83981.86212006.06.06 18:381.86210.000.000.0046.00
12690582006.06.06 15:05sell0.20eurcad1.43081.45081.42852006.06.06 20:571.42850.000.000.0041.34
12698922006.06.06 16:42buy0.20eurusd1.28191.26191.28422006.06.06 21:111.28420.000.000.0046.00
12510742006.06.02 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.21651.19651.21882006.06.07 08:311.21880.000.003.3837.74
12728992006.06.07 08:31buy0.20eurusd1.27871.25871.28102006.06.07 09:561.28100.000.000.0046.00
12728922006.06.07 08:31buy0.20eurusd1.27951.25951.28182006.06.07 09:591.28180.000.000.0046.00
12728722006.06.07 08:30buy0.20eurusd1.28001.26001.28232006.06.07 10:061.28230.000.000.0046.00
12729032006.06.07 08:31sell0.20usdchf1.21911.23911.21682006.06.07 10:061.21680.000.000.0037.80
12754642006.06.07 13:46buy0.20eurusd1.27761.25761.27992006.06.07 14:571.27990.000.000.0046.00
12766442006.06.07 15:50buy0.20gbpusd1.85321.83321.85552006.06.07 16:081.85550.000.000.0046.00
12766032006.06.07 15:46buy0.20gbpusd1.85371.83371.85602006.06.07 16:081.85600.000.000.0046.00
12766472006.06.07 15:50sell0.20usdchf1.22411.24411.22182006.06.07 16:101.22180.000.000.0037.65
12511052006.06.02 14:30buy0.20cadjpy101.7799.77102.002006.06.07 16:15102.000.000.002.9340.52
12765952006.06.07 15:46buy0.20eurusd1.27661.25661.27892006.06.07 17:161.27890.000.000.0046.00
12764172006.06.07 15:33buy0.20eurusd1.27711.25711.27942006.06.07 17:221.27940.000.000.0046.00
12754452006.06.07 13:45buy0.20eurusd1.27811.25811.28042006.06.07 17:511.28040.000.000.0046.00
12753182006.06.07 13:32sell0.20usdchf1.22101.24101.21872006.06.08 08:111.21870.000.00-10.0537.75
12795882006.06.08 08:11buy0.20usdchf1.21881.19881.22112006.06.08 08:341.22110.000.000.0037.67
12804542006.06.08 09:35buy0.20gbpusd1.84781.82781.85012006.06.08 10:271.85010.000.000.0046.00
12803252006.06.08 09:22buy0.20gbpusd1.84831.82831.85062006.06.08 10:291.85060.000.000.0046.00
12803102006.06.08 09:21buy0.20eurusd1.27501.25501.27732006.06.08 10:361.27730.000.000.0046.00
12804852006.06.08 09:42sell0.20cadjpy102.27104.27102.042006.06.08 10:59102.040.000.000.0040.42
12816012006.06.08 11:50sell0.20eurcad1.42631.44631.42402006.06.08 13:061.42400.000.000.0041.22
12816022006.06.08 11:50buy0.20cadjpy101.8199.81102.042006.06.08 13:06102.040.000.000.0040.40
12686482006.06.06 14:29buy0.20gbpusd1.86481.84481.86712006.06.08 14:011.84480.000.00-3.61-400.00
12675082006.06.06 12:14buy0.20eurusd1.28791.26791.29022006.06.08 14:321.26790.000.00-10.59-400.00
12675522006.06.06 12:16buy0.20eurusd1.28741.26741.28972006.06.08 14:331.26740.000.00-10.59-400.00
12686612006.06.06 14:30sell0.20usdjpy112.70114.70112.472006.06.08 14:33114.700.000.00-16.38-348.74
12833862006.06.08 14:33buy0.20gbpusd1.83811.81811.84042006.06.08 14:391.84040.000.000.0046.00
12833832006.06.08 14:33buy0.20eurusd1.26741.24741.26972006.06.08 14:391.26970.000.000.0046.00
12675602006.06.06 12:16buy0.20eurusd1.28691.26691.28922006.06.08 14:441.26690.000.00-10.59-400.00
12676462006.06.06 12:24buy0.20eurusd1.28641.26641.28872006.06.08 14:441.26640.000.00-10.59-400.00
12676662006.06.06 12:24buy0.20eurusd1.28591.26591.28822006.06.08 14:451.26590.000.00-10.59-400.00
12684242006.06.06 14:13buy0.20eurusd1.28541.26541.28772006.06.08 14:451.26540.000.00-10.59-400.00
12837192006.06.08 14:45buy0.20gbpusd1.83761.81761.83992006.06.08 14:531.83990.000.000.0046.00
12836972006.06.08 14:45buy0.20gbpusd1.83821.81821.84052006.06.08 14:571.84050.000.000.0046.00
12837162006.06.08 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.26591.24591.26822006.06.08 14:581.26820.000.000.0046.00
12833202006.06.08 14:33buy0.20gbpusd1.83881.81881.84112006.06.08 15:091.84110.000.000.0046.00
12831932006.06.08 14:30sell0.20cadjpy102.30104.30102.072006.06.08 15:14102.070.000.000.0040.26
12684592006.06.06 14:15buy0.20eurusd1.28491.26491.28722006.06.08 15:331.26490.000.00-10.59-400.00
12684812006.06.06 14:16buy0.20eurusd1.28441.26441.28672006.06.08 15:331.26440.000.00-10.59-400.00
12685032006.06.06 14:16buy0.20eurusd1.28391.26391.28622006.06.08 15:331.26390.000.00-10.59-400.00
12687082006.06.06 14:33buy0.20eurusd1.28341.26341.28572006.06.08 15:381.26340.000.00-10.59-400.00
12692352006.06.06 15:31buy0.20eurusd1.28291.26291.28522006.06.08 15:471.26290.000.00-10.59-400.00
12843212006.06.08 15:34buy0.20gbpusd1.83841.81841.84072006.06.08 15:551.84070.000.000.0046.00
12843082006.06.08 15:33buy0.20gbpusd1.83891.81891.84122006.06.08 15:571.84120.000.000.0046.00
12845292006.06.08 15:49buy0.20eurusd1.26291.24291.26522006.06.08 16:051.26520.000.000.0046.00
12833032006.06.08 14:32buy0.20gbpusd1.83941.81941.84172006.06.08 16:051.84170.000.000.0046.00
12843952006.06.08 15:38buy0.20eurusd1.26341.24341.26572006.06.08 16:071.26570.000.000.0046.00
12832992006.06.08 14:32buy0.20gbpusd1.84001.82001.84232006.06.08 16:091.84230.000.000.0046.00
12843672006.06.08 15:36buy0.20eurusd1.26391.24391.26622006.06.08 16:091.26620.000.000.0046.00
12832902006.06.08 14:32buy0.20gbpusd1.84051.82051.84282006.06.08 16:181.84280.000.000.0046.00
12693082006.06.06 15:37buy0.20eurusd1.28241.26241.28472006.06.08 17:231.26240.000.00-10.59-400.00
12832362006.06.08 14:31buy0.20gbpusd1.84171.82171.84402006.06.08 18:081.84400.000.000.0046.00
12853372006.06.08 16:54buy0.20eurusd1.26391.24391.26622006.06.08 18:091.26620.000.000.0046.00
12843152006.06.08 15:33buy0.20eurusd1.26441.24441.26672006.06.08 18:161.26670.000.000.0046.00
12834002006.06.08 14:33sell0.20usdchf1.23341.25341.23112006.06.08 18:161.23110.000.000.0037.36
  0.00 0.00 -122.90 -1 117.13
Closed P/L: -1 240.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12510502006.06.02 14:29sell0.20eurcad1.41771.43771.4154 1.42010.000.003.07-42.73
12802782006.06.08 09:19buy0.20eurusd1.27551.25551.2778 1.26380.000.000.00-234.00
12825092006.06.08 13:54buy0.20eurusd1.27321.25321.2755 1.26380.000.000.00-188.00
12803132006.06.08 09:21buy0.20gbpusd1.84931.82931.8516 1.84140.000.000.00-158.00
12803172006.06.08 09:21buy0.20gbpusd1.84881.82881.8511 1.84140.000.000.00-148.00
12802672006.06.08 09:19sell0.20usdchf1.22401.24401.2217 1.23260.000.000.00-139.54
12830602006.06.08 14:21sell0.20usdchf1.22701.24701.2247 1.23260.000.000.00-90.86
12830672006.06.08 14:22buy0.20eurusd1.27271.25271.2750 1.26380.000.000.00-178.00
12831092006.06.08 14:25buy0.20eurusd1.27211.25211.2744 1.26380.000.000.00-166.00
12832042006.06.08 14:30buy0.20eurusd1.27161.25161.2739 1.26380.000.000.00-156.00
12832292006.06.08 14:31buy0.20eurusd1.27111.25111.2734 1.26380.000.000.00-146.00
12832942006.06.08 14:32buy0.20eurusd1.26961.24961.2719 1.26380.000.000.00-116.00
12833012006.06.08 14:32buy0.20eurusd1.26891.24891.2712 1.26380.000.000.00-102.00
12833132006.06.08 14:33sell0.20usdchf1.23041.25261.2303 1.23260.000.000.00-35.70
12833592006.06.08 14:33buy0.20eurusd1.26841.24841.2707 1.26380.000.000.00-92.00
12833772006.06.08 14:33buy0.20eurusd1.26791.24791.2702 1.26380.000.000.00-82.00
12836482006.06.08 14:43buy0.20eurusd1.26741.24741.2697 1.26380.000.000.00-72.00
12836822006.06.08 14:44buy0.20eurusd1.26691.24691.2692 1.26380.000.000.00-62.00
12842052006.06.08 15:27buy0.20eurusd1.26641.24641.2687 1.26380.000.000.00-52.00
12842632006.06.08 15:32buy0.20eurusd1.26591.24591.2682 1.26380.000.000.00-42.00
12842692006.06.08 15:32buy0.20eurusd1.26541.24541.2677 1.26380.000.000.00-32.00
12842872006.06.08 15:33buy0.20eurusd1.26491.24491.2672 1.26380.000.000.00-22.00
  0.00 0.00 3.07 -2 356.83
 Floating P/L: -2 353.76
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 240.03 Floating P/L: -2 353.76 Margin: 2 828.94
Balance: 8 879.97 Equity: 6 526.21 Free Margin: 3 697.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 455.78 Gross Loss: 5 695.81 Total Net Profit: -1 240.03
Profit Factor: 0.78 Expected Payoff: -10.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 415.39 Maximal Drawdown (%): 5 011.55 (36.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 113 Short Positions (won %): 58 (98.28%) Long Positions (won %): 55 (76.36%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 99 (87.61%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (12.39%)
Largest profit trade: 47.76 loss trade: -410.59
Average profit trade: 45.01 loss trade: -406.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 80 (3 596.16) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-2 052.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 596.16 (80) consecutive loss (count): -2 052.95 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 20 consecutive losses: 4