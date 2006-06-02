|Account: 54140
|Name: Stefan
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 6, 18:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1251948
|2006.06.02 14:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8835
|1.9035
|1.8812
|2006.06.02 14:51
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251931
|2006.06.02 14:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|1.9028
|1.8805
|2006.06.02 14:55
|1.8805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251859
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8823
|1.9023
|1.8800
|2006.06.02 14:55
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251952
|2006.06.02 14:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.3136
|1.2913
|2006.06.02 14:55
|1.2913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1252931
|2006.06.02 15:19
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8843
|1.9043
|1.8820
|2006.06.02 15:28
|1.8820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251911
|2006.06.02 14:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2931
|1.3131
|1.2908
|2006.06.02 15:40
|1.2908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1252896
|2006.06.02 15:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8838
|1.9038
|1.8815
|2006.06.02 15:40
|1.8815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251857
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2926
|1.3126
|1.2903
|2006.06.02 15:43
|1.2903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251843
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2921
|1.3121
|1.2898
|2006.06.02 16:03
|1.2898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1252879
|2006.06.02 15:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|1.9033
|1.8810
|2006.06.02 16:03
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1252619
|2006.06.02 15:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|1.9028
|1.8805
|2006.06.02 16:03
|1.8805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251131
|2006.06.02 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4207
|1.4407
|1.4184
|2006.06.02 16:16
|1.4184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.89
|1254656
|2006.06.02 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8858
|1.9058
|1.8835
|2006.06.02 17:29
|1.8835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254615
|2006.06.02 16:56
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8853
|1.9053
|1.8830
|2006.06.02 17:53
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254547
|2006.06.02 16:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|1.9048
|1.8825
|2006.06.02 17:55
|1.8825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254599
|2006.06.02 16:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2937
|1.3137
|1.2914
|2006.06.02 17:58
|1.2914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254458
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8843
|1.9043
|1.8820
|2006.06.02 17:58
|1.8820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254561
|2006.06.02 16:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.1861
|1.2084
|2006.06.02 17:58
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.07
|1254446
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8838
|1.9038
|1.8815
|2006.06.05 09:04
|1.8815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1258724
|2006.06.05 09:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2976
|1.3176
|1.2953
|2006.06.05 10:16
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254239
|2006.06.02 16:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|1.9033
|1.8810
|2006.06.05 14:38
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1258706
|2006.06.05 09:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2971
|1.3171
|1.2948
|2006.06.05 14:39
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254055
|2006.06.02 16:07
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|1.9028
|1.8805
|2006.06.05 14:39
|1.8805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1252600
|2006.06.02 15:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8823
|1.9023
|1.8800
|2006.06.05 14:40
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251820
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8818
|1.9018
|1.8795
|2006.06.05 14:40
|1.8795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251811
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8812
|1.9012
|1.8789
|2006.06.05 15:00
|1.8789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251742
|2006.06.02 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8805
|1.9005
|1.8782
|2006.06.05 15:06
|1.8782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1261350
|2006.06.05 15:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2727
|1.2950
|2006.06.05 16:03
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251735
|2006.06.02 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8800
|1.9000
|1.8777
|2006.06.05 16:37
|1.8777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251627
|2006.06.02 14:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8795
|1.8995
|1.8772
|2006.06.05 16:42
|1.8772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251613
|2006.06.02 14:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8790
|1.8990
|1.8767
|2006.06.05 16:42
|1.8767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251384
|2006.06.02 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8784
|1.8984
|1.8761
|2006.06.05 20:43
|1.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251220
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8779
|1.8979
|1.8756
|2006.06.05 20:43
|1.8756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251206
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8764
|1.8964
|1.8741
|2006.06.05 20:47
|1.8741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251200
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8757
|1.8957
|1.8734
|2006.06.05 21:01
|1.8734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251188
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8749
|1.8949
|1.8726
|2006.06.05 21:30
|1.8726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1251113
|2006.06.02 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8744
|1.8944
|1.8721
|2006.06.05 22:25
|1.8721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|46.00
|1254583
|2006.06.02 16:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.3132
|1.2909
|2006.06.05 22:26
|1.2909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|46.00
|1254441
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.3127
|1.2904
|2006.06.05 23:01
|1.2904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|46.00
|1254279
|2006.06.02 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2921
|1.3121
|1.2898
|2006.06.06 00:11
|1.2898
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|46.00
|1264258
|2006.06.05 22:19
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4290
|1.4490
|1.4267
|2006.06.06 00:46
|1.4267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|41.60
|1251813
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2915
|1.3115
|1.2892
|2006.06.06 03:02
|1.2892
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|46.00
|1251780
|2006.06.02 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2910
|1.3110
|1.2887
|2006.06.06 05:08
|1.2887
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|46.00
|1266183
|2006.06.06 09:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2930
|1.3130
|1.2907
|2006.06.06 10:42
|1.2907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1266063
|2006.06.06 08:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2925
|1.3125
|1.2902
|2006.06.06 10:49
|1.2902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1266048
|2006.06.06 08:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.3120
|1.2897
|2006.06.06 10:56
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1266047
|2006.06.06 08:53
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2059
|1.1859
|1.2082
|2006.06.06 12:07
|1.2082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.07
|1251620
|2006.06.02 14:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.3105
|1.2882
|2006.06.06 12:08
|1.2882
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|46.00
|1251373
|2006.06.02 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2900
|1.3100
|1.2877
|2006.06.06 12:15
|1.2877
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|46.00
|1251218
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2895
|1.3095
|1.2872
|2006.06.06 12:16
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|46.00
|1251110
|2006.06.02 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2887
|1.3087
|1.2864
|2006.06.06 12:24
|1.2864
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|46.00
|1251845
|2006.06.02 14:43
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2091
|1.1891
|1.2114
|2006.06.06 12:24
|1.2114
|0.00
|0.00
|2.26
|37.97
|1251092
|2006.06.02 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2122
|1.1922
|1.2145
|2006.06.06 14:14
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|2.26
|37.88
|1269326
|2006.06.06 15:40
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8619
|1.8419
|1.8642
|2006.06.06 16:16
|1.8642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251052
|2006.06.02 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2840
|1.3040
|1.2817
|2006.06.06 16:42
|1.2817
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|46.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.91
|2 489.48
|Closed P/L:
|2 517.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1251105
|2006.06.02 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|cadjpy
|101.77
|99.77
|102.00
|101.47
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|-53.00
|1251050
|2006.06.02 14:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4177
|1.4377
|1.4154
|1.4318
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|-252.74
|1269058
|2006.06.06 15:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4308
|1.4508
|1.4285
|1.4318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.93
|1267508
|2006.06.06 12:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2879
|1.2679
|1.2902
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|1267552
|2006.06.06 12:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2874
|1.2674
|1.2897
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|1267560
|2006.06.06 12:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2869
|1.2669
|1.2892
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|1267646
|2006.06.06 12:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2864
|1.2664
|1.2887
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|1267666
|2006.06.06 12:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2859
|1.2659
|1.2882
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|1268424
|2006.06.06 14:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2854
|1.2654
|1.2877
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1268459
|2006.06.06 14:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2849
|1.2649
|1.2872
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1268481
|2006.06.06 14:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2844
|1.2644
|1.2867
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1268503
|2006.06.06 14:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2839
|1.2639
|1.2862
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1268708
|2006.06.06 14:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2834
|1.2634
|1.2857
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|1269235
|2006.06.06 15:31
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2829
|1.2629
|1.2852
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1269308
|2006.06.06 15:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2824
|1.2624
|1.2847
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1269892
|2006.06.06 16:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2819
|1.2619
|1.2842
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1270051
|2006.06.06 16:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2613
|1.2836
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|1268648
|2006.06.06 14:29
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8648
|1.8448
|1.8671
|1.8613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|1270045
|2006.06.06 16:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8598
|1.8398
|1.8621
|1.8613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1251074
|2006.06.02 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.1965
|1.2188
|1.2153
|0.00
|0.00
|2.26
|-19.75
|1268661
|2006.06.06 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|112.70
|114.70
|112.47
|113.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.86
|0.00
|0.00
|5.25
|-963.28
|Floating P/L:
|-958.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 517.39
|Floating P/L:
|-958.03
|Margin:
|2 718.45
|Balance:
|12 637.39
|Equity:
|11 679.36
|Free Margin:
|8 960.91
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 517.39
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 517.39
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|45.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|55
|Short Positions (won %):
|49 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|55 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|47.76
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|45.77
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|55 (2 517.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 517.39 (55)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|55
|consecutive losses:
|0