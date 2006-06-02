|Account: 54140
|Name: Stefan
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 2, 21:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1251131
|2006.06.02 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4207
|1.4407
|1.4184
|2006.06.02 16:16
|1.4184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.89
|1251843
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2921
|1.3121
|1.2898
|2006.06.02 16:03
|1.2898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251857
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2926
|1.3126
|1.2903
|2006.06.02 15:43
|1.2903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251859
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8823
|1.9023
|1.8800
|2006.06.02 14:55
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251911
|2006.06.02 14:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2931
|1.3131
|1.2908
|2006.06.02 15:40
|1.2908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251931
|2006.06.02 14:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|1.9028
|1.8805
|2006.06.02 14:55
|1.8805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251948
|2006.06.02 14:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8835
|1.9035
|1.8812
|2006.06.02 14:51
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1251952
|2006.06.02 14:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.3136
|1.2913
|2006.06.02 14:55
|1.2913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1252619
|2006.06.02 15:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|1.9028
|1.8805
|2006.06.02 16:03
|1.8805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1252879
|2006.06.02 15:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|1.9033
|1.8810
|2006.06.02 16:03
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1252896
|2006.06.02 15:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8838
|1.9038
|1.8815
|2006.06.02 15:40
|1.8815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1252931
|2006.06.02 15:19
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8843
|1.9043
|1.8820
|2006.06.02 15:28
|1.8820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254458
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8843
|1.9043
|1.8820
|2006.06.02 17:58
|1.8820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254547
|2006.06.02 16:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|1.9048
|1.8825
|2006.06.02 17:55
|1.8825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254561
|2006.06.02 16:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.1861
|1.2084
|2006.06.02 17:58
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.07
|1254599
|2006.06.02 16:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2937
|1.3137
|1.2914
|2006.06.02 17:58
|1.2914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254615
|2006.06.02 16:56
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8853
|1.9053
|1.8830
|2006.06.02 17:53
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1254656
|2006.06.02 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8858
|1.9058
|1.8835
|2006.06.02 17:29
|1.8835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|815.96
|Closed P/L:
|815.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1251105
|2006.06.02 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|cadjpy
|101.77
|99.77
|102.00
|101.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-77.06
|1251050
|2006.06.02 14:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4177
|1.4377
|1.4154
|1.4234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|-103.53
|1251052
|2006.06.02 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2840
|1.3040
|1.2817
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-166.00
|1251110
|2006.06.02 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2887
|1.3087
|1.2864
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-72.00
|1251218
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2895
|1.3095
|1.2872
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-56.00
|1251373
|2006.06.02 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2900
|1.3100
|1.2877
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-46.00
|1251620
|2006.06.02 14:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.3105
|1.2882
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-36.00
|1251780
|2006.06.02 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2910
|1.3110
|1.2887
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-26.00
|1251813
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2915
|1.3115
|1.2892
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-16.00
|1254279
|2006.06.02 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2921
|1.3121
|1.2898
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-4.00
|1254441
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.3127
|1.2904
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|8.00
|1254583
|2006.06.02 16:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.3132
|1.2909
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|18.00
|1251113
|2006.06.02 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8744
|1.8944
|1.8721
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-184.00
|1251188
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8749
|1.8949
|1.8726
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-174.00
|1251200
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8757
|1.8957
|1.8734
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-158.00
|1251206
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8764
|1.8964
|1.8741
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-144.00
|1251220
|2006.06.02 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8779
|1.8979
|1.8756
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-114.00
|1251384
|2006.06.02 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8784
|1.8984
|1.8761
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-104.00
|1251613
|2006.06.02 14:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8790
|1.8990
|1.8767
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-92.00
|1251627
|2006.06.02 14:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8795
|1.8995
|1.8772
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-82.00
|1251735
|2006.06.02 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8800
|1.9000
|1.8777
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-72.00
|1251742
|2006.06.02 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8805
|1.9005
|1.8782
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-62.00
|1251811
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8812
|1.9012
|1.8789
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-48.00
|1251820
|2006.06.02 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8818
|1.9018
|1.8795
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-36.00
|1252600
|2006.06.02 15:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8823
|1.9023
|1.8800
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-26.00
|1254055
|2006.06.02 16:07
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|1.9028
|1.8805
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-16.00
|1254239
|2006.06.02 16:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|1.9033
|1.8810
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-6.00
|1254446
|2006.06.02 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8838
|1.9038
|1.8815
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|4.00
|1251074
|2006.06.02 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.1965
|1.2188
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|-152.41
|1251092
|2006.06.02 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2122
|1.1922
|1.2145
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|-81.17
|1251845
|2006.06.02 14:43
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2091
|1.1891
|1.2114
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|-29.82
|0.00
|0.00
|20.73
|-2 153.99
|Floating P/L:
|-2 133.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|815.96
|Floating P/L:
|-2 133.26
|Margin:
|4 816.56
|Balance:
|10 935.96
|Equity:
|8 802.70
|Free Margin:
|3 986.14
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|815.96
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|815.96
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|45.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|46.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|45.33
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (815.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|815.96 (18)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|18
|consecutive losses:
|0