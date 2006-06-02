FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 54140 Name: Stefan Currency: USD 2006 June 2, 21:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12511312006.06.02 14:31sell0.20eurcad1.42071.44071.41842006.06.02 16:161.41840.000.000.0041.89
12518432006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29211.31211.28982006.06.02 16:031.28980.000.000.0046.00
12518572006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29261.31261.29032006.06.02 15:431.29030.000.000.0046.00
12518592006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88231.90231.88002006.06.02 14:551.88000.000.000.0046.00
12519112006.06.02 14:45sell0.20eurusd1.29311.31311.29082006.06.02 15:401.29080.000.000.0046.00
12519312006.06.02 14:45sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.88052006.06.02 14:551.88050.000.000.0046.00
12519482006.06.02 14:46sell0.20gbpusd1.88351.90351.88122006.06.02 14:511.88120.000.000.0046.00
12519522006.06.02 14:46sell0.20eurusd1.29361.31361.29132006.06.02 14:551.29130.000.000.0046.00
12526192006.06.02 15:05sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.88052006.06.02 16:031.88050.000.000.0046.00
12528792006.06.02 15:17sell0.20gbpusd1.88331.90331.88102006.06.02 16:031.88100.000.000.0046.00
12528962006.06.02 15:18sell0.20gbpusd1.88381.90381.88152006.06.02 15:401.88150.000.000.0046.00
12529312006.06.02 15:19sell0.20gbpusd1.88431.90431.88202006.06.02 15:281.88200.000.000.0046.00
12544582006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88431.90431.88202006.06.02 17:581.88200.000.000.0046.00
12545472006.06.02 16:49sell0.20gbpusd1.88481.90481.88252006.06.02 17:551.88250.000.000.0046.00
12545612006.06.02 16:51buy0.20usdchf1.20611.18611.20842006.06.02 17:581.20840.000.000.0038.07
12545992006.06.02 16:55sell0.20eurusd1.29371.31371.29142006.06.02 17:581.29140.000.000.0046.00
12546152006.06.02 16:56sell0.20gbpusd1.88531.90531.88302006.06.02 17:531.88300.000.000.0046.00
12546562006.06.02 17:00sell0.20gbpusd1.88581.90581.88352006.06.02 17:291.88350.000.000.0046.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 815.96
Closed P/L: 815.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12511052006.06.02 14:30buy0.20cadjpy101.7799.77102.00 101.340.000.000.98-77.06
12510502006.06.02 14:29sell0.20eurcad1.41771.43771.4154 1.42340.000.000.52-103.53
12510522006.06.02 14:30sell0.20eurusd1.28401.30401.2817 1.29230.000.000.88-166.00
12511102006.06.02 14:31sell0.20eurusd1.28871.30871.2864 1.29230.000.000.88-72.00
12512182006.06.02 14:32sell0.20eurusd1.28951.30951.2872 1.29230.000.000.88-56.00
12513732006.06.02 14:35sell0.20eurusd1.29001.31001.2877 1.29230.000.000.88-46.00
12516202006.06.02 14:40sell0.20eurusd1.29051.31051.2882 1.29230.000.000.88-36.00
12517802006.06.02 14:42sell0.20eurusd1.29101.31101.2887 1.29230.000.000.88-26.00
12518132006.06.02 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.29151.31151.2892 1.29230.000.000.88-16.00
12542792006.06.02 16:26sell0.20eurusd1.29211.31211.2898 1.29230.000.000.88-4.00
12544412006.06.02 16:42sell0.20eurusd1.29271.31271.2904 1.29230.000.000.888.00
12545832006.06.02 16:54sell0.20eurusd1.29321.31321.2909 1.29230.000.000.8818.00
12511132006.06.02 14:31sell0.20gbpusd1.87441.89441.8721 1.88360.000.000.44-184.00
12511882006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87491.89491.8726 1.88360.000.000.44-174.00
12512002006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87571.89571.8734 1.88360.000.000.44-158.00
12512062006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87641.89641.8741 1.88360.000.000.44-144.00
12512202006.06.02 14:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87791.89791.8756 1.88360.000.000.44-114.00
12513842006.06.02 14:35sell0.20gbpusd1.87841.89841.8761 1.88360.000.000.44-104.00
12516132006.06.02 14:40sell0.20gbpusd1.87901.89901.8767 1.88360.000.000.44-92.00
12516272006.06.02 14:40sell0.20gbpusd1.87951.89951.8772 1.88360.000.000.44-82.00
12517352006.06.02 14:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88001.90001.8777 1.88360.000.000.44-72.00
12517422006.06.02 14:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88051.90051.8782 1.88360.000.000.44-62.00
12518112006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88121.90121.8789 1.88360.000.000.44-48.00
12518202006.06.02 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88181.90181.8795 1.88360.000.000.44-36.00
12526002006.06.02 15:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88231.90231.8800 1.88360.000.000.44-26.00
12540552006.06.02 16:07sell0.20gbpusd1.88281.90281.8805 1.88360.000.000.44-16.00
12542392006.06.02 16:21sell0.20gbpusd1.88331.90331.8810 1.88360.000.000.44-6.00
12544462006.06.02 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88381.90381.8815 1.88360.000.000.444.00
12510742006.06.02 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.21651.19651.2188 1.20730.000.001.13-152.41
12510922006.06.02 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.21221.19221.2145 1.20730.000.001.13-81.17
12518452006.06.02 14:43buy0.20usdchf1.20911.18911.2114 1.20730.000.001.13-29.82
  0.00 0.00 20.73 -2 153.99
 Floating P/L: -2 133.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 815.96 Floating P/L: -2 133.26 Margin: 4 816.56
Balance: 10 935.96 Equity: 8 802.70 Free Margin: 3 986.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 815.96 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 815.96
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 45.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 17 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 46.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 45.33 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (815.96) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 815.96 (18) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 18 consecutive losses: 0