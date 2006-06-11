MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 294772
|Name: Rogerio Caeiro
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 19, 05:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3819116
|2006.06.11 20:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3819512
|2006.06.12 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2342
|1.2642
|1.2316
|2006.06.12 08:29
|1.2316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.11
|3822682
|2006.06.12 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2360
|1.2660
|1.2334
|2006.06.12 15:28
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.08
|3830524
|2006.06.13 14:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2560
|1.2254
|1.2580
|2006.06.13 15:01
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3830821
|2006.06.13 14:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2362
|1.2663
|1.2337
|2006.06.13 15:03
|1.2337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.26
|3833702
|2006.06.13 19:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8345
|1.8037
|1.8363
|2006.06.14 06:52
|1.8363
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|18.00
|3838673
|2006.06.14 14:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8375
|1.8072
|1.8398
|2006.06.14 14:34
|1.8398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|3838674
|2006.06.14 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2363
|1.2666
|1.2340
|2006.06.14 14:36
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.64
|3843844
|2006.06.15 08:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.80
|111.80
|115.06
|2006.06.15 10:52
|115.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.60
|3845655
|2006.06.15 13:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2621
|1.2922
|1.2596
|2006.06.15 14:33
|1.2596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|3846133
|2006.06.15 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2333
|1.2634
|1.2308
|2006.06.15 14:47
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.31
|3846533
|2006.06.15 15:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2638
|1.2938
|1.2612
|2006.06.15 17:29
|1.2612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|3846540
|2006.06.15 15:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8518
|1.8822
|1.8496
|2006.06.15 16:04
|1.8496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|3846552
|2006.06.15 15:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2288
|1.1985
|1.2311
|2006.06.15 17:28
|1.2311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.68
|3847705
|2006.06.15 17:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2317
|1.2617
|1.2291
|2006.06.16 07:55
|1.2291
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|21.15
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|297.83
|Closed P/L:
|296.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|296.61
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 296.61
|Equity:
|5 296.61
|Free Margin:
|5 296.61
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|296.61
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|296.61
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|21.19
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|26.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.19
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (296.61)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|296.61 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|0