MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 294772 Name: Rogerio Caeiro Currency: USD 2006 June 19, 05:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38191162006.06.11 20:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
38195122006.06.12 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.23421.26421.23162006.06.12 08:291.23160.000.000.0021.11
38226822006.06.12 13:30sell0.10usdchf1.23601.26601.23342006.06.12 15:281.23340.000.000.0021.08
38305242006.06.13 14:31buy0.10eurusd1.25601.22541.25802006.06.13 15:011.25800.000.000.0020.00
38308212006.06.13 14:42sell0.10usdchf1.23621.26631.23372006.06.13 15:031.23370.000.000.0020.26
38337022006.06.13 19:17buy0.10gbpusd1.83451.80371.83632006.06.14 06:521.83630.000.00-0.0818.00
38386732006.06.14 14:33buy0.10gbpusd1.83751.80721.83982006.06.14 14:341.83980.000.000.0023.00
38386742006.06.14 14:33sell0.10usdchf1.23631.26661.23402006.06.14 14:361.23400.000.000.0018.64
38438442006.06.15 08:50buy0.10usdjpy114.80111.80115.062006.06.15 10:52115.060.000.000.0022.60
38456552006.06.15 13:55sell0.10eurusd1.26211.29221.25962006.06.15 14:331.25960.000.000.0025.00
38461332006.06.15 14:36sell0.10usdchf1.23331.26341.23082006.06.15 14:471.23080.000.000.0020.31
38465332006.06.15 15:02sell0.10eurusd1.26381.29381.26122006.06.15 17:291.26120.000.000.0026.00
38465402006.06.15 15:02sell0.10gbpusd1.85181.88221.84962006.06.15 16:041.84960.000.000.0022.00
38465522006.06.15 15:02buy0.10usdchf1.22881.19851.23112006.06.15 17:281.23110.000.000.0018.68
38477052006.06.15 17:31sell0.10usdchf1.23171.26171.22912006.06.16 07:551.22910.000.00-1.1421.15
  0.00 0.00 -1.22 297.83
Closed P/L: 296.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 296.61 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 296.61 Equity: 5 296.61 Free Margin: 5 296.61
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 296.61 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 296.61
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 21.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 26.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 21.19 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (296.61) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 296.61 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0