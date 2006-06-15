Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1097461 Name: Yasir cool Currency: USD 2006 June 16, 18:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50585242006.06.15 20:37balanceDeposit10 000.00
50585262006.06.15 20:37buy1.00gbpusd1.84921.85021.85922006.06.15 23:071.85020.000.00-0.85100.00
50585282006.06.15 20:37buy1.00usdjpy114.81114.87115.812006.06.16 10:58114.870.000.0012.3052.23
50585322006.06.15 20:38buy1.00usdchf1.23161.23311.24162006.06.16 14:101.23310.000.0010.15121.64
50626082006.06.16 00:00buy1.00gbpusd1.85141.85171.86142006.06.16 01:161.85170.000.000.0030.00
50626462006.06.16 00:00buy1.00eurusd1.26441.26481.27442006.06.16 06:311.26480.000.000.0040.00
50645152006.06.16 01:16buy1.00gbpusd1.85211.85311.86212006.06.16 06:301.85310.000.000.00100.00
50707102006.06.16 06:30buy1.00gbpusd1.85351.85381.86352006.06.16 06:571.85380.000.000.0030.00
50707792006.06.16 06:31buy1.00eurusd1.26501.26521.27502006.06.16 07:421.26520.000.000.0020.00
50715862006.06.16 06:58buy1.00gbpusd1.85391.85461.86392006.06.16 08:241.85460.000.000.0070.00
50730362006.06.16 07:42buy1.00eurusd1.26531.26601.27532006.06.16 08:311.26600.000.000.0070.00
50828012006.06.16 10:58buy1.00usdjpy114.89114.92115.892006.06.16 12:37114.920.000.000.0026.10
50872342006.06.16 12:38buy1.00usdjpy114.95115.08115.952006.06.16 14:21115.080.000.000.00112.96
  0.00 0.00 21.60 772.93
Closed P/L: 794.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50761672006.06.16 08:33buy1.00eurusd1.26641.25141.2764 1.26470.000.000.00-170.00
50758452006.06.16 08:24buy1.00gbpusd1.85461.83961.8646 1.85100.000.000.00-360.00
50930422006.06.16 14:11buy1.00usdchf1.23351.21851.2435 1.22990.000.000.00-292.71
50935532006.06.16 14:22buy1.00usdjpy115.12113.62116.12 115.010.000.000.00-95.64
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -918.35
 Floating P/L: -918.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 794.53 Floating P/L: -918.35 Margin: 4 000.00
Balance: 10 794.53 Equity: 9 876.18 Free Margin: 5 876.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 794.53 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 794.53
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 66.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 131.79 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 66.21 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (794.53) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 794.53 (12) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 0