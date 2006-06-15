|Account: 1097461
|Name: Yasir cool
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 16, 18:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5058524
|2006.06.15 20:37
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5058526
|2006.06.15 20:37
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8492
|1.8502
|1.8592
|2006.06.15 23:07
|1.8502
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|100.00
|5058528
|2006.06.15 20:37
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.81
|114.87
|115.81
|2006.06.16 10:58
|114.87
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|52.23
|5058532
|2006.06.15 20:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2316
|1.2331
|1.2416
|2006.06.16 14:10
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|10.15
|121.64
|5062608
|2006.06.16 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8514
|1.8517
|1.8614
|2006.06.16 01:16
|1.8517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5062646
|2006.06.16 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2644
|1.2648
|1.2744
|2006.06.16 06:31
|1.2648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5064515
|2006.06.16 01:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8521
|1.8531
|1.8621
|2006.06.16 06:30
|1.8531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|5070710
|2006.06.16 06:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8535
|1.8538
|1.8635
|2006.06.16 06:57
|1.8538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5070779
|2006.06.16 06:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2650
|1.2652
|1.2750
|2006.06.16 07:42
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5071586
|2006.06.16 06:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8539
|1.8546
|1.8639
|2006.06.16 08:24
|1.8546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|5073036
|2006.06.16 07:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2653
|1.2660
|1.2753
|2006.06.16 08:31
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|5082801
|2006.06.16 10:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.89
|114.92
|115.89
|2006.06.16 12:37
|114.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.10
|5087234
|2006.06.16 12:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.95
|115.08
|115.95
|2006.06.16 14:21
|115.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.96
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|772.93
|Closed P/L:
|794.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5076167
|2006.06.16 08:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2664
|1.2514
|1.2764
|1.2647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-170.00
|5075845
|2006.06.16 08:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8546
|1.8396
|1.8646
|1.8510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|5093042
|2006.06.16 14:11
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2335
|1.2185
|1.2435
|1.2299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-292.71
|5093553
|2006.06.16 14:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.12
|113.62
|116.12
|115.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-918.35
|Floating P/L:
|-918.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|794.53
|Floating P/L:
|-918.35
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|10 794.53
|Equity:
|9 876.18
|Free Margin:
|5 876.18
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|794.53
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|794.53
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|66.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|131.79
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|66.21
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (794.53)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|794.53 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|0