MIG Investments SA

Account: 31081 Name: Jean Dubois Currency: USD 2006 June 14, 13:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14680192006.06.09 20:39buy0.10gbpusd1.84171.72111.84372006.06.12 08:301.84370.000.00-0.5020.00
 20051214[tp]
14849302006.06.12 11:55sell stop0.10eurjpy144.11146.22144.022006.06.12 11:55144.21cancelled
 20051214cancelled
14849312006.06.12 11:55sell stop0.10gbpusd1.84131.86281.84082006.06.12 11:551.8429cancelled
 20051214cancelled
14680252006.06.09 20:32sell stop0.10audusd0.74480.00000.74282006.06.12 19:300.7471cancelled
14680232006.06.09 20:31buy stop0.10usdcad1.12050.00001.12252006.06.12 19:301.0971cancelled
15004612006.06.12 19:31buy stop0.10eurchf1.55491.53351.55552006.06.12 19:321.5534cancelled
 20051214cancelled
15004622006.06.12 23:10sell0.10gbpusd1.84130.00001.83932006.06.13 08:061.83930.000.000.1520.00
  [tp]
14680222006.06.09 20:42buy0.10eurjpy144.100.00144.302006.06.13 12:48144.300.000.001.4017.45
  [tp]
15004642006.06.13 08:57buy0.10usdcad1.10430.00001.10632006.06.13 13:541.10630.000.000.0018.08
  [tp]
15004742006.06.12 19:33buy stop0.10eurchf1.55490.00001.55692006.06.13 19:011.5544cancelled
15426602006.06.14 07:51sell0.10usdchf1.23620.00001.23422006.06.14 08:281.23420.000.000.0016.21
  [tp]
15425472006.06.14 08:49buy0.10gbpusd1.84020.00001.84222006.06.14 09:371.84220.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
  0.00 0.00 1.05 111.74
Closed P/L: 112.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14087942006.06.09 13:04buy0.10eurchf1.56010.00001.5621 1.55150.000.001.22-69.70
15425612006.06.14 10:18buy0.10nzdusd0.62680.00000.6288 0.62400.000.000.00-28.00
13725982006.06.07 23:37sell0.10usdjpy113.41116.26113.29 115.080.000.00-10.14-145.12
 20051214 
14088022006.06.09 16:09sell0.10usdjpy113.600.00113.40 115.080.000.00-4.32-128.61
  0.00 0.00 -13.24 -371.43
 Floating P/L: -384.67
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
15425982006.06.13 19:04buy stop0.10audusd0.74280.00000.7448 0.7392
15425352006.06.13 19:02sell stop0.10eurjpy144.160.00143.96 144.67
15425722006.06.13 19:03sell stop0.10usdcad1.10250.00001.1005 1.1129
15426792006.06.13 19:04sell stop0.10usdjpy114.620.00114.42 115.06
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 112.79 Floating P/L: -384.67 Margin: 389.31
Balance: 3 396.35 Equity: 3 011.68 Free Margin: 2 622.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 112.79 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 112.79
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 18.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.15 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 18.80 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (112.79) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 112.79 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0