|Account: 31081
|Name: Jean Dubois
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 14, 13:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1468019
|2006.06.09 20:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8417
|1.7211
|1.8437
|2006.06.12 08:30
|1.8437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|20.00
|20051214
|[tp]
|1484930
|2006.06.12 11:55
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.11
|146.22
|144.02
|2006.06.12 11:55
|144.21
|cancelled
|20051214
|cancelled
|1484931
|2006.06.12 11:55
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8413
|1.8628
|1.8408
|2006.06.12 11:55
|1.8429
|cancelled
|20051214
|cancelled
|1468025
|2006.06.09 20:32
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7448
|0.0000
|0.7428
|2006.06.12 19:30
|0.7471
|cancelled
|1468023
|2006.06.09 20:31
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1205
|0.0000
|1.1225
|2006.06.12 19:30
|1.0971
|cancelled
|1500461
|2006.06.12 19:31
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5549
|1.5335
|1.5555
|2006.06.12 19:32
|1.5534
|cancelled
|20051214
|cancelled
|1500462
|2006.06.12 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8413
|0.0000
|1.8393
|2006.06.13 08:06
|1.8393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|20.00
|[tp]
|1468022
|2006.06.09 20:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.10
|0.00
|144.30
|2006.06.13 12:48
|144.30
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|17.45
|[tp]
|1500464
|2006.06.13 08:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1043
|0.0000
|1.1063
|2006.06.13 13:54
|1.1063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.08
|[tp]
|1500474
|2006.06.12 19:33
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5549
|0.0000
|1.5569
|2006.06.13 19:01
|1.5544
|cancelled
|1542660
|2006.06.14 07:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2362
|0.0000
|1.2342
|2006.06.14 08:28
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.21
|[tp]
|1542547
|2006.06.14 08:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8402
|0.0000
|1.8422
|2006.06.14 09:37
|1.8422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|111.74
|Closed P/L:
|112.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1408794
|2006.06.09 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5601
|0.0000
|1.5621
|1.5515
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|-69.70
|1542561
|2006.06.14 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6268
|0.0000
|0.6288
|0.6240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|1372598
|2006.06.07 23:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.41
|116.26
|113.29
|115.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.14
|-145.12
|20051214
|1408802
|2006.06.09 16:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.60
|0.00
|113.40
|115.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.32
|-128.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.24
|-371.43
|Floating P/L:
|-384.67
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|1542598
|2006.06.13 19:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7428
|0.0000
|0.7448
|0.7392
|1542535
|2006.06.13 19:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.16
|0.00
|143.96
|144.67
|1542572
|2006.06.13 19:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1025
|0.0000
|1.1005
|1.1129
|1542679
|2006.06.13 19:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.62
|0.00
|114.42
|115.06
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|112.79
|Floating P/L:
|-384.67
|Margin:
|389.31
|Balance:
|3 396.35
|Equity:
|3 011.68
|Free Margin:
|2 622.37
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|112.79
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|112.79
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|18.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.15
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.80
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (112.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|112.79 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0