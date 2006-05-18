Alpari Ltd

Account: 220490 Name: newdigital_20pips Currency: USD 2006 June 8, 19:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51819952006.05.18 16:53balanceDeposit50 000.00
51869292006.05.18 19:01buy stop0.10usdjpy110.97110.48111.332006.05.18 19:23110.79cancelled
51873192006.05.18 19:15sell stop0.10eurchf1.54971.55311.54462006.05.18 19:231.5501cancelled
51875142006.05.19 09:31sell0.10gbpusd1.88170.00001.88042006.05.19 09:421.88040.000.000.009.10
51875442006.05.18 19:26sell stop0.10eurjpy141.670.00141.452006.05.19 17:57142.33cancelled
51875582006.05.19 09:23buy0.10usdchf1.21410.00001.21612006.05.19 09:301.21610.000.000.0016.45
51875762006.05.18 20:21buy0.10usdjpy110.970.00111.172006.05.19 09:31111.170.000.001.2817.99
51875902006.05.19 11:50sell0.10eurusd1.27480.00001.27282006.05.19 15:011.27280.000.000.0020.00
51876152006.05.19 14:23sell0.10audusd0.75960.00000.75762006.05.19 14:350.75760.000.000.0040.00
51876372006.05.18 19:32sell stop0.10audusd0.75960.00000.75762006.05.18 19:320.7662cancelled
51876552006.05.19 01:58sell0.10usdcad1.11770.00001.11572006.05.22 20:211.11570.000.00-0.3317.93
51876652006.05.18 21:47sell0.10eurchf1.54960.00001.54772006.05.23 08:581.54770.000.00-1.9815.79
52211352006.05.19 18:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.89290.00001.89492006.05.22 19:041.8844cancelled
52212562006.05.22 17:14sell0.10usdchf1.20640.00001.20442006.05.22 17:541.20440.000.000.0016.61
52213102006.05.19 18:04sell stop0.10usdjpy110.980.00110.782006.05.22 19:04111.76cancelled
52213382006.05.22 17:14buy0.10eurusd1.28360.00001.28562006.05.22 20:021.28560.000.000.0020.00
52213872006.05.19 18:06buy stop0.10audusd0.76250.00000.76452006.05.22 19:040.7526cancelled
52214152006.05.19 18:07sell0.10usdcad1.12170.00001.12002006.05.19 21:381.12000.000.000.0015.18
52215222006.05.22 09:56sell0.10eurchf1.55010.00001.54802006.05.22 17:521.54800.000.000.0017.43
52570062006.05.23 11:07buy0.10audusd0.75610.00000.75812006.05.23 19:410.75810.000.000.0040.00
52570282006.05.23 07:01sell0.10eurjpy142.900.00142.702006.05.23 08:45142.700.000.000.0018.00
52570542006.05.22 19:09sell stop0.10eurusd1.27970.00001.27772006.05.23 18:501.2851cancelled
52570642006.05.22 19:09buy stop0.10usdchf1.21420.00001.21622006.05.23 18:501.2080cancelled
52570772006.05.23 09:35sell0.10gbpusd1.88160.00001.87962006.05.23 15:311.87960.000.000.0014.00
52571242006.05.23 11:11buy0.10eurchf1.55210.00001.55412006.05.24 16:561.55410.000.000.3616.44
52872292006.05.23 20:11buy0.10eurjpy143.080.00143.282006.05.23 21:53143.280.000.000.0017.95
52872722006.05.23 22:08sell0.10audusd0.75570.00000.75372006.05.23 22:490.75370.000.000.0040.00
52873032006.05.23 19:35buy0.10gbpusd1.88310.00001.88512006.05.23 20:111.88510.000.000.0014.00
52873382006.05.23 19:23sell0.10usdcad1.11680.00001.11482006.05.25 10:321.11480.000.00-1.3217.94
52873562006.05.23 22:10sell0.10eurchf1.55110.00001.54912006.05.23 23:151.54910.000.000.0016.55
52873672006.05.23 20:13sell0.10usdchf1.20640.00001.20442006.05.24 12:391.20440.000.00-1.1216.61
53306492006.05.25 13:11sell0.10eurjpy143.560.00143.362006.05.25 13:27143.360.000.000.0017.79
53306722006.05.24 19:35buy0.10eurusd1.27610.00001.27812006.05.24 20:491.27810.000.000.0020.00
53306862006.05.24 20:52sell0.10usdchf1.21450.00001.21252006.05.30 09:051.21250.000.00-6.6916.49
53307072006.05.24 19:16sell stop0.10eurchf1.55230.00001.55032006.05.26 08:211.5578cancelled
53307472006.05.25 10:42sell0.10usdjpy112.380.00112.182006.05.25 13:53112.180.000.000.0017.83
53308132006.05.24 20:52buy0.10gbpusd1.87410.00001.87612006.05.25 23:541.87610.000.00-0.8014.00
53964542006.05.26 18:54buy stop0.10eurusd1.28070.00001.28272006.05.29 18:481.2745cancelled
53964882006.05.26 18:56sell stop0.10usdchf1.21670.00001.21472006.05.29 18:491.2256cancelled
53965102006.05.29 11:09sell0.10eurchf1.56010.00001.55812006.05.30 11:521.55810.000.00-0.6216.52
53965432006.05.26 18:59sell stop0.10usdjpy111.870.00111.672006.05.29 18:49112.62cancelled
53965982006.05.26 19:02buy stop0.10gbpusd1.87540.00001.87742006.05.29 18:491.8583cancelled
53966182006.05.29 09:57buy0.10audusd0.75940.00000.76142006.05.30 05:110.76140.000.000.1840.00
54584112006.05.30 18:02sell stop0.10eurjpy143.490.00143.292006.05.31 18:23144.18cancelled
54584392006.05.30 18:03sell stop0.10eurusd1.27670.00001.27472006.05.31 18:231.2837cancelled
54584762006.05.30 18:05buy stop0.10usdcad1.10410.00001.10612006.05.31 18:231.1012cancelled
54584902006.05.30 18:05buy stop0.10usdchf1.22290.00001.22492006.05.31 18:241.2161cancelled
54585532006.05.30 18:07buy0.10eurchf1.55940.00001.56152006.05.31 21:231.56150.000.000.3617.24
54585822006.05.30 18:07buy0.10usdjpy112.250.00112.412006.05.31 19:06112.410.000.001.2914.23
54586422006.05.30 18:09sell stop0.10gbpusd1.86070.00001.85872006.05.31 18:241.8735cancelled
54586632006.05.31 00:08sell0.10audusd0.76090.00000.75892006.05.31 15:180.75890.000.000.0040.00
55000172006.05.31 18:24buy0.10eurjpy144.230.00144.342006.05.31 20:40144.340.000.000.009.76
55000752006.05.31 18:27sell stop0.10usdchf1.21310.00001.21112006.06.01 19:061.2194cancelled
55000982006.05.31 18:28buy stop0.10eurusd1.28540.00001.28742006.06.01 19:061.2815cancelled
55001012006.05.31 18:28sell0.10usdcad1.10090.00001.09842006.06.02 15:191.09840.000.00-1.3522.76
55001482006.05.31 18:30buy stop0.10gbpusd1.88130.00001.88332006.06.01 19:061.8677cancelled
55001592006.05.31 18:31buy stop0.10audusd0.75960.00000.76162006.06.01 19:060.7476cancelled
55418112006.06.02 14:31buy0.10gbpusd1.86960.00001.87162006.06.02 14:321.87160.000.000.0014.00
55418442006.06.02 14:32buy0.10audusd0.74980.00000.75182006.06.02 14:480.75180.000.000.0040.00
55873842006.06.06 12:24sell0.10gbpusd1.86840.00001.86642006.06.06 14:141.86640.000.000.0014.00
55873972006.06.05 14:39sell0.10audusd0.74800.00000.74602006.06.06 04:450.74600.000.00-0.3640.00
55874312006.06.06 14:33sell0.10eurusd1.28330.00001.28132006.06.06 16:591.28130.000.000.0020.00
55874752006.06.05 08:18buy0.10eurchf1.56150.00001.56352006.06.08 14:341.56350.000.001.8016.22
55875592006.06.06 00:41buy0.10usdjpy112.380.00112.582006.06.06 14:12112.580.000.000.0017.77
55875832006.06.02 19:10buy0.10usdcad1.10060.00001.10242006.06.05 00:361.10240.000.000.1916.33
55877122006.06.06 16:59buy0.10usdchf1.21790.00001.21992006.06.07 08:531.21990.000.000.9816.39
56540162006.06.06 18:33buy stop0.10audusd0.74580.00000.74782006.06.07 18:210.7421cancelled
56540912006.06.07 03:16sell0.10eurjpy144.940.00144.742006.06.08 15:26144.740.000.00-2.9917.49
56542462006.06.06 18:40sell stop0.10usdjpy112.380.00112.182006.06.07 18:21113.32cancelled
56542802006.06.06 18:41sell stop0.10usdcad1.10850.00001.10652006.06.07 18:211.1104cancelled
56543312006.06.06 18:44sell stop0.10usdchf1.20980.00001.20782006.06.07 18:211.2205cancelled
56544122006.06.06 18:47buy stop0.10eurusd1.28820.00001.29022006.06.07 18:211.2806cancelled
56544442006.06.06 18:49buy stop0.10gbpusd1.87010.00001.87212006.06.07 18:211.8590cancelled
56865662006.06.07 18:27sell stop0.10usdchf1.21730.00001.21532006.06.08 18:191.2312cancelled
56865862006.06.07 18:32buy0.10usdcad1.11120.00001.11322006.06.07 21:321.11320.000.000.0017.97
  0.00 0.00 -11.12 894.76
Closed P/L: 883.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56866552006.06.08 07:13sell0.10eurchf1.56070.00001.5587 1.55900.000.000.0013.80
56867012006.06.07 18:33buy0.10gbpusd1.85880.00001.8603 1.84290.000.00-0.71-111.30
  0.00 0.00 -0.71 -97.50
 Floating P/L: -98.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
57177642006.06.08 18:46buy stop0.10eurjpy144.940.00145.14 144.49
57178012006.06.08 18:48sell stop0.10usdjpy113.590.00113.39 114.17
57178352006.06.08 18:50sell stop0.10usdcad1.11480.00001.1128 1.1234
57178452006.06.08 18:52sell stop0.10usdchf1.22210.00001.2201 1.2315
57178752006.06.08 18:54buy stop0.10eurchf1.56010.00001.5621 1.5590
57179062006.06.08 18:56buy stop0.10gbpusd1.85520.00001.8572 1.8433
57179132006.06.08 18:57buy stop0.10eurusd1.27810.00001.2801 1.2656
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 883.64 Floating P/L: -98.21 Margin: 257.89
Balance: 50 883.64 Equity: 50 785.43 Free Margin: 50 527.54
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 883.64 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 883.64
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 20.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 24 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 44 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 40.18 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 20.08 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 44 (883.64) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 883.64 (44) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 44 consecutive losses: 0